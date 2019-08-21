Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 21, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;28;23;Clearing;28;23;WSW;15;84%;43%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;31;Plenty of sun;40;32;NNE;10;49%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;34;21;Sunny and breezy;35;21;W;25;38%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;ENE;18;71%;60%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partial sunshine;22;12;Partly sunny;22;12;SSW;17;64%;3%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;19;10;Clouds and sun;20;11;SSE;11;52%;24%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and very warm;38;23;SE;10;18%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Periods of rain;20;11;Mostly cloudy;20;10;NNW;18;56%;8%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;Showers around;24;10;S;15;61%;84%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;26;N;19;42%;2%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;14;11;Morning showers;15;10;NNW;26;73%;91%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;28;Sunny and breezy;43;26;NW;24;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;7;71%;82%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;W;15;76%;82%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;13;74%;75%;7

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;N;13;67%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and warmer;31;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;N;13;41%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;36;19;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;NNE;8;51%;13%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;SSE;9;44%;4%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;6;Clouds and sun;20;8;SE;11;61%;42%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;SE;9;36%;1%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;N;8;73%;55%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;22;11;Sunny and nice;24;12;NNE;7;60%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;34;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;NE;13;34%;3%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Sun and some clouds;29;18;NNE;9;48%;42%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;12;7;Clearing;13;5;ENE;8;72%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;29;19;Clouds and sun;29;19;SE;13;29%;30%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;WNW;18;84%;80%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, warm;36;23;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;N;12;35%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;27;10;Partly sunny, nice;20;11;SSE;10;72%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;SSE;7;64%;66%;12

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm or two;34;28;SW;14;75%;77%;5

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;20;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;13;59%;20%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A t-storm or two;28;26;WSW;19;82%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;19;12;A shower in the p.m.;21;13;WSW;15;61%;65%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;10;81%;74%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;38;27;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;SSE;13;46%;9%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;21;More sun than clouds;31;22;SSE;24;62%;42%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;35;27;Hazy sun;33;26;SSE;10;74%;44%;7

Denver, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;14;A t-storm around;32;16;SW;11;43%;64%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;SSW;9;73%;73%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;SSE;10;65%;25%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;17;13;A passing shower;20;14;SW;24;78%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;35;18;Sunshine;35;18;NNE;10;16%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;26;22;Sunny and breezy;26;22;ENE;31;75%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;10;84%;79%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;ESE;11;41%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;Thundershower;31;23;A shower or t-storm;31;23;NE;9;67%;66%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;19;11;Mainly cloudy;19;13;WSW;19;72%;70%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm or two;33;26;SW;15;77%;71%;12

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SE;9;70%;47%;8

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;24;52%;35%;12

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;WNW;15;78%;76%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;NNE;9;52%;5%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and humid;26;21;Warmer with sunshine;30;21;NNE;14;71%;15%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;34;24;A shower or two;33;24;ESE;12;61%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;39;29;Sunshine, pleasant;37;29;NNE;20;53%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;21;6;Sunny and nice;23;8;SSW;10;33%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;38;15;Plenty of sunshine;35;17;N;7;13%;1%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;32;27;A t-storm around;31;27;WSW;19;68%;42%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;30;20;Thunderstorms;30;21;S;9;78%;94%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;38;26;A t-storm around;36;25;SSW;16;48%;55%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;33;15;Partly sunny, cooler;25;16;NNE;16;66%;41%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Showers and t-storms;32;26;NE;14;71%;87%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;W;12;55%;39%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A shower or t-storm;33;26;S;10;77%;68%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A little p.m. rain;31;24;Showers and t-storms;34;24;SE;8;80%;85%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-1;A t-storm in spots;16;-1;E;14;38%;55%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;13;76%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Mostly sunny;18;15;SSE;13;79%;12%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Plenty of sun;31;19;WNW;11;49%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;SW;14;61%;22%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;31;18;Some sun;30;18;SSE;9;54%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;27;21;Some sun;26;20;S;11;76%;4%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds breaking;30;18;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;S;7;43%;1%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Decreasing clouds;32;28;W;15;65%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A morning t-storm;32;25;WNW;6;72%;72%;11

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;30;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;W;19;74%;74%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Variable cloudiness;17;9;Periods of sun;13;5;SW;25;59%;41%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;15;SW;10;61%;81%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ENE;15;73%;60%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;28;12;Not as warm;22;9;NNE;12;68%;0%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;24;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;SW;18;73%;50%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, cool;11;5;Partial sunshine;13;4;ESE;7;78%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;A strong t-storm;28;18;Sunshine, less humid;25;13;WNW;10;60%;7%;6

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;26;19;Cooler in the p.m.;25;12;NNW;15;54%;25%;4

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;31;27;Spotty showers;30;26;WSW;12;82%;84%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Increasing clouds;25;12;E;10;57%;42%;11

New York, United States;A strong t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;20;NNW;11;62%;80%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;35;23;Sunshine and hot;36;24;WNW;13;39%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;17;7;Cloudy;18;8;N;6;77%;12%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;26;Some brightening;33;26;SSW;13;66%;78%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;20;9;Cooler with rain;15;11;SSW;14;90%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Thunderstorms;27;16;More sun than clouds;24;11;NW;19;64%;8%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;A morning shower;29;26;E;25;79%;73%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;8;81%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;E;9;71%;12%;12

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;25;12;Plenty of sun;27;13;NE;8;53%;0%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;23;11;An afternoon shower;23;11;WSW;22;46%;94%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;WNW;14;59%;66%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;30;22;SE;30;65%;32%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;10;57%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;22;11;Partly sunny;23;11;E;9;62%;5%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brief showers;29;19;Clearing;29;18;W;8;71%;26%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Variable clouds;24;11;A t-storm in spots;23;11;SSE;14;40%;55%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Sunny and nice;29;19;SSW;11;61%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;Some sun, pleasant;28;22;SE;17;71%;67%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Partly sunny;15;9;SSW;9;67%;60%;3

Riga, Latvia;Rain and a t-storm;18;11;Partly sunny;21;11;W;11;66%;61%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;22;17;A shower or two;23;17;ESE;11;71%;82%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;41;26;Hot with sunshine;44;27;E;9;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and less humid;33;20;Partly sunny;33;20;WNW;9;53%;18%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;20;13;Partly sunny;20;14;WSW;19;69%;29%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;24;16;Low clouds, then sun;23;14;SW;15;70%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;13;67%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray shower;30;25;SE;13;71%;55%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;Periods of sun;26;19;NNE;9;93%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;15;A shower in the p.m.;28;15;E;14;34%;59%;14

Santiago, Chile;Overcast and cooler;18;6;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;7;S;6;33%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNE;9;68%;81%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;33;13;Very hot;36;15;N;8;38%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Cooler with rain;19;14;Clouds breaking;22;14;NNE;8;66%;9%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;Clouds and sunshine;31;19;WNW;8;65%;3%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;Rain and drizzle;33;26;ENE;12;63%;80%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;33;27;A passing shower;33;28;SE;12;67%;66%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;Partly sunny;31;15;SSE;10;46%;5%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;31;26;E;19;75%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;21;11;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;SW;12;63%;85%;3

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;21;12;Very windy;19;7;SSW;41;48%;25%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;ESE;9;69%;68%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;19;12;Mostly cloudy;20;13;SW;18;72%;70%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Plenty of sun;35;21;NNE;12;28%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot with sunshine;35;19;Sunny and hot;34;19;NE;15;25%;3%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and pleasant;34;24;SE;10;16%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;N;12;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;35;22;A t-storm in spots;38;22;SE;8;38%;40%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Overcast, a t-storm;30;26;SSE;10;77%;66%;7

Toronto, Canada;A shower or t-storm;27;16;Not as warm;23;14;NNW;17;60%;4%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;Plenty of sunshine;31;23;ESE;20;57%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;23;ESE;13;46%;25%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;19;5;Nice with some sun;22;10;E;9;50%;30%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, not as warm;20;13;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;ESE;7;59%;62%;5

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;21;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;N;9;61%;51%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;WNW;9;83%;94%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;9;Some sun;22;9;W;8;67%;1%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;21;11;Some sunshine;24;11;ENE;8;56%;3%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;12;11;Sun and clouds;14;9;NNW;35;76%;69%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Cloudy with t-storms;31;25;SW;13;80%;80%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;Sunny and very hot;37;19;NE;7;19%;0%;8

_____

