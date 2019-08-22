Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, August 22, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Mostly cloudy;27;23;SW;17;84%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;32;Sunny and very warm;43;33;NE;13;45%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Brilliant sunshine;34;22;Sunny and very warm;37;20;W;19;33%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Sunny and delightful;27;20;ENE;15;61%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;ENE;9;65%;3%;5

Anchorage, United States;Sunny intervals;20;9;Partly sunny, smoky;20;8;NNE;9;60%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;39;22;ESE;13;15%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;20;13;Clouds and sunshine;24;11;N;9;51%;6%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny intervals;26;9;Partly sunny;25;11;SE;11;49%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;34;27;Sunny and breezy;34;26;NNW;23;33%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning showers;13;10;Cloudy with showers;14;10;SW;10;87%;93%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;25;Sunny and hot;44;27;NW;20;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A t-storm or two;31;23;S;7;79%;83%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;W;16;76%;74%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;WSW;12;68%;75%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;SSW;13;62%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;32;20;Clouds and sunshine;30;19;SSE;11;43%;3%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;30;19;A t-storm in spots;34;21;E;6;52%;64%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;E;9;49%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;15;67%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;16;Partly sunny;30;16;SSE;6;40%;2%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;25;18;Warmer;28;19;NNE;8;67%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;24;11;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;ENE;7;64%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with sunshine;34;20;A t-storm in spots;32;22;ENE;14;42%;41%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;29;18;Partly sunny;30;19;NE;8;49%;36%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;16;4;Clearing;16;9;NE;8;73%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;33;18;Periods of sun;29;19;SE;11;31%;9%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;Sunny intervals;29;19;WNW;7;63%;48%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;35;23;Mostly sunny;37;24;N;10;35%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;21;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;NE;9;68%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;S;7;63%;53%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;33;27;High clouds;35;27;SW;13;68%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;24;18;Nice with sunshine;23;17;NE;17;55%;6%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;28;25;A couple of t-storms;28;25;SW;16;82%;90%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;20;14;Periods of sun;23;14;WSW;12;63%;31%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Rain this morning;29;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;SW;16;81%;67%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;SSE;11;55%;32%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;22;SE;25;71%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;38;26;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SE;5;76%;57%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;16;Mostly sunny;30;14;W;10;37%;32%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;36;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SSE;10;76%;75%;4

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine and nice;34;19;Partly sunny;30;21;SSE;8;63%;53%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;21;15;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;S;16;70%;13%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;36;19;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;NE;12;16%;4%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;21;ENE;26;78%;26%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;NW;10;81%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;Sunny and nice;23;7;ESE;10;34%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;SSE;8;71%;74%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;21;14;A touch of rain;18;12;WSW;25;86%;85%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A thunderstorm;32;25;SW;15;81%;75%;4

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;Showers around;32;25;E;8;75%;88%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;33;26;E;20;53%;66%;12

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Cloudy;28;22;W;15;74%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;35;27;Sunny;36;24;N;12;58%;7%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;32;23;Sunny and humid;29;22;NE;16;71%;5%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;32;24;Partly sunny;33;23;E;11;63%;81%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny, warm;38;29;Mostly sunny;36;30;WNW;13;57%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;8;Sunny and nice;25;8;NNE;9;19%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;37;17;Mostly sunny;34;17;NNE;8;27%;6%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;32;26;Clouds and sun;31;27;WSW;16;67%;28%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;20;Afternoon t-storms;29;21;SSE;9;81%;100%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny;36;25;Sun and some clouds;35;25;S;20;50%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cooler;22;16;Clouds and sun;24;12;NNE;13;51%;3%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;18;65%;75%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Mostly cloudy;31;21;W;12;63%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;10;80%;69%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;9;77%;57%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;16;-3;Partly sunny;13;-2;ENE;10;43%;55%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;12;80%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Mostly sunny;18;15;SSE;12;77%;6%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;34;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;N;8;53%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Mostly sunny;26;13;SSE;7;61%;3%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;28;18;Some sun;28;18;S;10;56%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;25;21;WSW;12;70%;4%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;SSW;7;36%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;A t-storm or two;32;28;WSW;13;67%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NNW;6;70%;65%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;WSW;25;77%;77%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;2;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;N;21;58%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;24;13;A t-storm in spots;22;13;NE;7;64%;66%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Thunderstorms;31;26;ESE;14;79%;87%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cooler;21;8;Partial sunshine;22;10;W;5;59%;3%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;34;23;Partly sunny;29;24;SSW;18;73%;74%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;12;4;Clouds and sun;14;7;ENE;7;78%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Sunny intervals;25;14;Mostly sunny;23;14;WNW;9;51%;11%;6

Moscow, Russia;Cooler in the p.m.;26;7;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;NW;10;51%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;31;26;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;SW;10;79%;80%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;25;10;Partial sunshine;26;13;ENE;9;53%;28%;11

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;19;Not as warm;26;18;NNE;10;53%;14%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;35;24;Sunshine and hot;37;24;WNW;14;35%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;19;9;An afternoon shower;18;10;WNW;13;82%;70%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy, humid;32;24;Thunderstorms;29;23;SW;17;81%;95%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cooler with rain;14;11;Showers;21;11;SW;12;66%;88%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of sunshine;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;NW;17;56%;7%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;ENE;22;72%;44%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;NW;10;75%;81%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. shower or two;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ENE;9;72%;44%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;26;13;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;ENE;9;49%;0%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;10;A little a.m. rain;15;5;SE;20;64%;56%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;15;65%;80%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;29;21;Mainly cloudy;28;22;SSE;21;78%;37%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;9;61%;73%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;ENE;7;58%;21%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;31;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;WSW;10;59%;9%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;20;11;Partly sunny;24;11;SSE;17;35%;31%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Brilliant sunshine;29;20;Mostly sunny;32;19;SSW;10;55%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;22;Partly sunny;28;22;S;18;65%;58%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Thickening clouds;16;10;A shower in the a.m.;14;10;NNW;9;77%;80%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;21;10;Mostly cloudy;23;15;SW;15;59%;65%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;22;18;A few showers;21;17;ESE;12;76%;86%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;42;27;Partly sunny;43;26;N;10;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;31;21;Periods of sun;32;20;NNE;9;63%;44%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;20;11;Showers around;21;15;SW;13;66%;94%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, humid;22;15;Some sun;23;15;WSW;13;66%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;A shower or t-storm;28;17;ENE;12;63%;80%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;ESE;16;68%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NNW;8;90%;64%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;28;15;Mostly sunny;29;15;N;11;27%;33%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;7;Mostly sunny;24;9;SW;6;38%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;10;78%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very warm;32;16;Mostly sunny and hot;35;15;NNW;8;34%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;22;13;Periods of sun;23;14;NE;8;62%;8%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;W;9;56%;5%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;Rain and drizzle;32;26;ENE;15;72%;80%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;28;A morning shower;32;27;SE;14;68%;62%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;32;15;A t-storm in spots;30;15;SSE;13;47%;41%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;E;15;74%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;Spotty showers;18;13;WSW;15;74%;71%;1

Sydney, Australia;Windy;20;8;Sunny;18;7;NNW;13;50%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;33;28;Warm with sunshine;35;27;E;20;62%;61%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;20;13;A bit of rain;20;15;SW;17;78%;90%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and nice;33;18;NW;15;32%;2%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and hot;35;22;Sunny and hot;34;19;NNE;18;27%;10%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and nice;35;23;SSE;10;15%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;33;24;Sunny and very warm;32;26;NW;12;57%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;37;21;Very hot;38;25;E;6;36%;6%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;WSW;11;82%;90%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;24;14;Partly sunny;22;14;NNW;12;61%;4%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;E;17;60%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and less humid;34;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NNW;11;58%;47%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;23;8;Clouds;18;11;ESE;11;69%;51%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;21;13;Inc. clouds;20;13;SSE;7;57%;55%;5

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;24;16;Partly sunny;28;18;ENE;7;50%;44%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;SW;7;82%;60%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;22;10;Partly sunny;23;11;SSE;7;57%;6%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;E;10;50%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;12;10;Clouds and sun;13;8;SSW;17;72%;80%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;30;26;A morning t-storm;30;25;W;10;82%;82%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;35;19;Hot with sunshine;35;18;NNE;7;21%;1%;8

