Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 27, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;WSW;18;85%;69%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;39;24;Sunny and hot;36;25;NE;11;37%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and some clouds;25;14;Showers and t-storms;22;13;NNE;9;70%;78%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;22;14;A morning shower;21;13;SE;8;68%;46%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and cooler;12;7;Partly sunny;12;4;N;12;75%;10%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mild with rain;8;6;Mild with rain;10;6;SE;16;72%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Nice with sunshine;22;9;Partly sunny;24;11;ESE;13;25%;7%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, breezy, mild;14;7;A shower in the a.m.;11;7;SW;30;67%;56%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;38;27;Sunshine, summerlike;39;29;NE;24;34%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;26;14;Sunshine and nice;24;14;SSE;9;62%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;20;12;Occasional rain;20;11;SSW;14;74%;85%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;29;17;A t-storm in spots;29;17;ESE;9;55%;44%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;SE;6;85%;79%;4

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;27;20;A t-storm in spots;29;19;E;12;68%;64%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm around;34;26;ENE;9;67%;69%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny;21;13;W;17;79%;14%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Sunny and windy;15;2;NW;32;16%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with sunshine;23;7;Mostly sunny, warm;22;8;NNW;8;66%;12%;3

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;15;7;Partly sunny;12;3;WNW;14;55%;33%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Partly sunny;20;7;ESE;9;64%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;SSE;14;50%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and mild;21;10;Spotty showers;13;6;N;12;73%;78%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;11;4;Clouds and sun;12;3;NE;6;74%;16%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;18;6;Mostly sunny;19;6;ENE;3;76%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, mild;22;9;A shower in spots;19;8;NW;9;56%;64%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Thundershower;26;19;Cooler in the p.m.;24;14;SSE;11;83%;25%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;NE;9;52%;69%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;19;7;Clouds and sun;19;13;WSW;9;55%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;NNW;9;51%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Downpours;16;9;Showers;13;10;SW;28;74%;83%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A shower or t-storm;27;18;SSE;6;65%;80%;8

Chennai, India;A morning t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;14;77%;65%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;14;8;Inc. clouds;11;4;NE;12;82%;81%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;11;77%;77%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;12;7;A passing shower;10;2;NE;12;68%;66%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;33;26;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;W;8;51%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;24;12;Partly sunny;23;10;N;11;67%;42%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A thunderstorm;33;23;A t-storm around;32;24;E;12;76%;71%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;31;19;Hazy sunshine;32;20;W;8;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A little snow;-1;-9;A little a.m. snow;0;-10;SW;8;71%;84%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;NNW;10;61%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;36;22;Showers and t-storms;32;21;SSE;8;68%;70%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;10;1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;5;E;15;75%;2%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Clouds and sun;20;10;NNE;9;45%;26%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;21;16;Partly sunny;22;16;W;7;76%;7%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;30;23;A shower or t-storm;25;18;NNW;18;79%;68%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Warm with sunshine;34;19;Mostly sunny and hot;36;20;NE;11;15%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;23;A passing shower;32;24;ESE;13;64%;73%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;3;-1;Periods of sun;3;-3;NNW;8;88%;77%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;10;71%;66%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;29;23;A few showers;29;20;NNE;10;66%;72%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;17;58%;55%;6

Hyderabad, India;Couple of t-storms;31;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;ESE;8;76%;51%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;15;Sunny and nice;30;16;NNE;8;45%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds breaking;18;13;Nice with some sun;21;12;ENE;12;68%;14%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NNE;10;65%;73%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;25;Sunlit and pleasant;34;25;N;14;45%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;33;16;Warm with sunshine;33;9;SSW;16;15%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;21;8;Clouds rolling in;24;10;N;6;32%;32%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;37;22;Increasing clouds;35;24;ENE;19;31%;27%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;26;12;Nice with some sun;24;14;S;7;69%;12%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;35;23;Mostly cloudy;36;24;NNW;17;23%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning sunny, mild;14;8;Mostly cloudy;13;2;NW;10;72%;26%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;32;25;A shower;32;25;N;14;64%;74%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;A t-storm around;32;22;W;9;66%;69%;4

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;20;N;9;65%;18%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;24;Cloudy with t-storms;32;24;NE;6;81%;82%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, warm;19;2;Clouds and sun, warm;19;1;NE;17;34%;3%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;23;SSW;9;88%;82%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Variable clouds;19;16;SSE;15;76%;8%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;21;16;Spotty showers;21;17;SW;11;89%;80%;1

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;11;3;Clouds and sun, cool;10;4;NE;11;75%;23%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler;23;12;Plenty of sunshine;25;12;SE;22;18%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;25;Some brightening;29;25;SW;11;72%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Partly sunny;22;10;SW;6;60%;18%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;N;11;73%;86%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;7;76%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;Turning cloudy;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;E;8;60%;77%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;18;9;Partly sunny, warmer;22;11;NE;9;53%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;SSW;6;59%;81%;6

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;31;27;Partly sunny;31;27;E;14;73%;44%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy, warm;17;5;Cooler;10;3;WSW;15;68%;57%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;SE;13;72%;23%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Rain and a t-storm;24;15;SSE;11;81%;71%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain, some heavy;9;8;Cloudy, not as cool;13;9;ENE;0;83%;9%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and mild;14;4;Cooler;7;1;N;23;58%;33%;1

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Clouds and sun;32;25;E;10;62%;44%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NNE;11;68%;81%;10

New York, United States;Downpours, breezy;20;13;Clouds and sun;19;13;E;14;65%;26%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;26;16;A p.m. t-storm;22;15;WSW;11;76%;60%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow;9;6;Rain in the morning;8;6;SW;33;92%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;22;12;Turning cloudy;22;13;S;5;57%;43%;4

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;4;-1;Partly sunny;6;-1;NW;7;69%;17%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain;10;6;Sun and some clouds;14;4;S;10;81%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;29;25;Brief p.m. showers;28;25;E;20;81%;90%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NNE;7;84%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;32;23;Partly sunny;33;23;ENE;11;68%;9%;10

Paris, France;A shower or two;14;6;A shower in spots;11;6;NE;14;64%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;36;15;Cooler with clearing;23;14;SE;20;63%;2%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;NNW;9;63%;57%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Episodes of sunshine;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SE;16;81%;74%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;33;23;A passing shower;34;23;SSE;8;53%;73%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;20;6;Cooler;11;3;NNW;7;65%;12%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;19;5;A touch of rain;18;7;SW;17;70%;62%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Warmer with a shower;21;12;A little p.m. rain;22;12;WSW;16;57%;78%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;25;15;Partly sunny;24;14;ESE;10;71%;11%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;SE;18;62%;72%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;5;2;A morning shower;6;3;S;10;61%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;14;4;A shower;9;2;WNW;8;76%;81%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;Showers and t-storms;33;23;NNE;10;61%;60%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;36;23;Sunny and hot;37;22;SSW;11;13%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;WNW;8;74%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain;7;-2;Mostly sunny;3;-2;SE;8;69%;62%;1

San Francisco, United States;Very windy;22;11;Mostly sunny;19;8;W;12;29%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;16;Showers and t-storms;26;17;ENE;8;80%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;25;A passing shower;30;25;E;19;77%;73%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;N;7;100%;84%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;9;Nice with some sun;25;9;E;9;24%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;5;SW;9;44%;34%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;31;23;A passing shower;31;23;N;10;76%;73%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;23;13;Spotty showers;20;15;SE;9;87%;82%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;12;2;Partly sunny;11;0;ENE;8;55%;2%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;17;6;A little a.m. rain;17;10;W;12;70%;91%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;19;15;Mostly cloudy;20;14;WNW;15;63%;7%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;26;Couple of t-storms;32;26;WNW;7;76%;76%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;23;3;Mostly sunny;23;3;WSW;7;44%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower;30;26;ENE;19;75%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;5;-1;Partly sunny;5;-1;NNW;11;74%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;22;14;Sunshine, pleasant;22;14;NNE;20;54%;7%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;26;23;Showers and t-storms;29;22;NE;11;60%;85%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler with showers;6;1;Partly sunny;5;0;N;7;67%;69%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;21;9;Sunny and nice;21;8;NE;8;51%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;21;10;Mostly sunny, mild;19;7;NE;7;60%;10%;3

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;18;11;A stray shower;16;11;SSE;7;62%;69%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;Showers around;26;20;SSW;14;62%;70%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warm;26;11;Mostly sunny;25;12;ESE;6;59%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;20;15;Partly sunny;19;14;E;12;61%;44%;4

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and windy;14;8;Plenty of sunshine;14;9;ESE;11;77%;1%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;24;18;Becoming cloudy;26;18;ESE;7;64%;32%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;22;16;An afternoon shower;23;17;E;11;75%;83%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder, p.m. snow;3;-16;Mostly sunny;3;-9;SE;7;49%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;12;2;Mostly sunny;11;0;E;5;60%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and warm;18;11;Spotty showers;13;6;NW;12;67%;76%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;35;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;ENE;7;54%;49%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;15;6;Cooler with a shower;9;1;WNW;17;69%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;20;5;Partly sunny, cooler;11;4;W;17;73%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;16;13;Clouds and sun;17;12;NNW;35;73%;3%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Variable cloudiness;34;25;A t-storm around;34;25;W;7;71%;47%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;18;4;Sunny and beautiful;17;3;NE;4;51%;7%;3

