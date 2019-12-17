Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 17, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;SSW;11;79%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;29;22;A few showers;26;21;NNW;17;73%;74%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;Plenty of sun;14;4;N;3;70%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy with a shower;19;11;Morning showers;15;8;W;24;79%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;13;4;Partly sunny;8;5;SE;15;91%;29%;1

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;-2;-6;Increasing clouds;-2;-8;NNE;14;70%;41%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;10;3;Decreasing clouds;8;3;ESE;8;75%;11%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds may break;-8;-16;Sunny intervals;-8;-11;SSW;16;96%;32%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;ENE;12;43%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;18;9;Sunny and pleasant;18;11;ENE;5;75%;0%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;22;16;A shower in the a.m.;20;15;WSW;36;67%;58%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;19;7;Plenty of sun;19;8;NW;11;62%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SE;8;79%;68%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;Nice with some sun;27;16;ENE;14;58%;7%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;37;24;Turning cloudy;35;25;S;11;52%;10%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;17;10;Turning sunny;17;8;NW;9;76%;42%;2

Beijing, China;Abundant sunshine;4;-7;Sunshine, but chilly;2;-6;NW;9;33%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;15;2;Clouds and sun, mild;12;2;SE;3;77%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;9;Clouds and sun, mild;10;4;ESE;8;80%;29%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;8;A shower in the p.m.;20;8;ESE;9;70%;67%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;20;Clouds and sun;30;21;SSW;9;52%;41%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mild with low clouds;10;5;Partly sunny, mild;11;6;ENE;9;90%;14%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;15;6;Periods of sun;9;7;SSE;9;85%;10%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with sunshine;15;5;Sunny and mild;14;4;WSW;13;74%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;16;6;Periods of sun, mild;14;5;S;9;77%;23%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;28;19;Mostly sunny;32;21;NNE;19;47%;1%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly cloudy;29;20;SE;8;42%;74%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;15;4;Partly sunny;12;1;NW;8;51%;24%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, pleasant;22;12;Sunny and nice;22;12;NE;13;51%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;22;16;A morning shower;20;15;WNW;32;57%;69%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny;27;19;SSE;5;65%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;30;24;A shower in places;31;23;NE;15;73%;72%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-10;Partly sunny;-5;-7;SSW;15;44%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;9;80%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Partly sunny;7;2;WSW;14;91%;5%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with sunshine;27;21;Mostly sunny;26;21;N;17;61%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;10;-1;Sunny and milder;14;1;S;9;40%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and humid;26;25;Showers around;31;25;NE;14;80%;90%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;12;7;Hazy sunshine;20;8;WSW;12;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny, not as cold;5;-4;Partly sunny, milder;10;-3;SSW;8;29%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NNW;11;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;24;Afternoon showers;32;23;SE;8;73%;93%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing and chilly;5;-1;Afternoon rain;9;6;S;40;91%;96%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;12;2;Rain and drizzle;9;1;SE;9;42%;89%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cooler with clearing;14;11;Mostly cloudy;17;15;S;13;74%;74%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;27;21;A little rain;28;20;SE;11;72%;80%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;14;Clouds and sun;29;14;NE;7;48%;7%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;Showers and t-storms;27;20;NNE;11;77%;88%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;4;2;Periods of rain;6;-1;WNW;25;98%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;24;Some brightening;34;24;SE;7;56%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;28;20;Hazy sunshine;26;19;E;13;76%;34%;4

Honolulu, United States;Windy;29;23;Winds subsiding;29;22;ENE;25;60%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;28;16;Hazy sunshine;28;15;E;7;60%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;20;4;Partly sunny;18;6;NE;5;54%;0%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;15;8;Sunny and mild;15;7;SW;11;76%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;WNW;10;77%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;28;22;Nice with sunshine;31;23;ENE;16;38%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;27;15;Showers and t-storms;28;16;ENE;17;54%;65%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;10;-2;Decreasing clouds;12;-1;SSW;5;25%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;N;8;37%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;3;Mostly sunny;17;4;ESE;6;60%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and nice;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;N;23;24%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;10;5;Mostly sunny, mild;12;5;W;12;69%;16%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;ENE;17;67%;83%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm around;31;23;WSW;8;71%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;26;15;Hazy sunshine;25;11;NNE;10;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;ENE;6;82%;82%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;16;5;A downpour;14;4;ENE;14;67%;82%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;SW;8;76%;35%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;22;19;High clouds;22;19;SSE;14;73%;44%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;14;11;Very windy, rain;17;14;SW;43;84%;93%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;8;3;Clouds rolling in;10;8;SSE;14;85%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning cloudy;18;7;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;7;NNE;7;34%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;32;26;Some sun;31;24;SSW;11;69%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;12;2;A shower in the p.m.;9;8;S;9;68%;84%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;E;23;75%;94%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;9;78%;69%;9

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;25;High clouds;32;24;ENE;11;63%;13%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Very hot;36;21;WSW;14;32%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;6;Partial sunshine;19;5;NNE;8;59%;23%;5

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;28;23;Spotty showers;27;18;NNW;13;85%;81%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;6;3;Mild with low clouds;7;3;W;12;90%;24%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Plenty of sunshine;31;25;ENE;21;65%;17%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;18;NNE;17;52%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;-2;-6;Cloudy with flurries;-3;-16;NW;7;81%;93%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;2;1;A morning shower;5;3;WSW;9;85%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;24;Hazy sunshine;33;24;N;12;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;16;Partly sunny;25;13;NE;21;61%;16%;10

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;3;-1;A snow shower;3;-9;WNW;20;48%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;21;8;Sunny and pleasant;20;7;WNW;9;69%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-11;-12;Remaining cloudy;-8;-10;S;16;89%;28%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;16;12;Mostly cloudy;15;4;NNE;15;56%;21%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-2;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-8;NNW;6;94%;55%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;-2;-8;Colder with flurries;-5;-19;WNW;24;81%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;29;26;A t-storm in spots;28;25;E;12;85%;77%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NW;11;83%;81%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;29;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;E;14;85%;100%;7

Paris, France;A little rain;15;6;Clouds and sun;11;10;SSE;9;72%;23%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;35;21;Abundant sunshine;31;19;SW;16;36%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;34;23;Partly sunny;33;24;WSW;7;56%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;SE;23;60%;18%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;22;An afternoon shower;32;22;E;11;61%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mainly cloudy;5;1;Sunshine and milder;9;1;SSE;8;81%;36%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with some sun;11;-7;Much colder;0;-11;NW;8;45%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;20;10;Downpours;20;10;SSW;13;73%;87%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Times of rain;14;8;Partly sunny;19;11;S;17;72%;38%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;A morning shower;31;26;ESE;13;63%;78%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, colder;2;-2;Sun and clouds;1;-2;ENE;16;61%;27%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower in the p.m.;6;4;An afternoon shower;8;3;WSW;24;84%;55%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;SW;12;76%;83%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler with some sun;17;11;Episodes of sunshine;17;8;N;13;49%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;19;11;Spotty showers;18;11;NE;9;77%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Cloudy, p.m. rain;5;0;W;14;74%;91%;0

San Francisco, United States;A thick cloud cover;14;9;Morning showers;13;8;N;13;76%;72%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;ENE;15;70%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;A stray shower;30;24;SE;19;70%;42%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Afternoon showers;24;18;Showers around;24;17;N;10;90%;84%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;25;8;Nice with sunshine;24;5;ENE;9;39%;10%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;33;14;Partly sunny;33;14;SSW;11;22%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;22;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;NNE;8;84%;79%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;13;6;Windy;16;12;S;33;79%;94%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Cloudy with showers;7;6;S;13;82%;88%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;13;-4;Colder;3;-6;WNW;7;52%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;15;7;Rain and drizzle;9;6;N;31;66%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;N;7;82%;80%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning sunny, mild;9;0;Sunshine and mild;12;1;SSE;6;66%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;E;23;73%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;5;2;Occasional rain;5;-3;W;19;82%;63%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;17;Plenty of sunshine;27;19;NNE;25;51%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, warm;27;19;Rain and drizzle;23;19;ENE;18;79%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds;5;3;Becoming very windy;6;1;W;30;89%;71%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;12;2;Cooler;5;2;E;9;82%;72%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with sunshine;12;1;Mild with sunshine;11;3;NW;10;61%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and cooler;9;3;Brilliant sunshine;12;2;ESE;10;38%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;NE;10;68%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mild with sunshine;19;8;Turning cloudy, mild;21;9;E;5;51%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Mostly sunny, warmer;17;7;ENE;14;61%;24%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;2;-4;A snow squall;-3;-12;NW;31;62%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Clouds and sunshine;22;11;SW;12;47%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;21;15;A shower in places;19;11;SSW;12;65%;71%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;-15;-28;Sunny, but cold;-16;-31;SW;9;69%;32%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;8;6;Rain at times;7;5;ESE;11;75%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;7;1;Partial sunshine;8;2;NNW;3;87%;9%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;32;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;NNE;5;55%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;5;3;Mild with some sun;8;3;W;17;81%;17%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;9;4;Sunny and mild;11;2;WSW;13;87%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain, some heavy;21;12;Morning showers;16;12;ENE;26;69%;99%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;35;18;Becoming cloudy;33;17;NW;9;49%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;5;-2;Mostly sunny;6;-2;ENE;3;47%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather