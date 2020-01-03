Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 3, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Increasing clouds;32;22;High clouds;32;22;S;13;46%;0%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Sunny and very warm;30;20;SSE;12;43%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;10;5;A few showers;9;5;ESE;9;93%;85%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;16;8;Clouds and sun;13;6;SSE;6;78%;27%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;10;5;Mostly cloudy;8;5;W;26;87%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-12;-19;Partly sunny;-14;-19;NNE;4;74%;11%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;10;3;A morning shower;7;2;E;8;68%;68%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;-5;-8;Low clouds;-3;-8;SSW;18;56%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;33;21;ENE;10;48%;27%;13

Athens, Greece;Windy this morning;11;3;Partly sunny, milder;14;6;NNW;6;62%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;21;16;Mostly cloudy, windy;20;15;SW;32;53%;8%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;19;7;Mostly sunny;17;5;SE;13;63%;13%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mainly cloudy;32;23;Partly sunny;33;24;ESE;13;65%;20%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;19;Hazy sunshine;30;20;SE;8;62%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;Partly sunny;34;22;ESE;11;51%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;12;5;Partly sunny;14;5;NNW;11;62%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;6;-5;Sunny and mild;8;-5;SE;10;30%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Freezing fog;2;-5;Partial sunshine;5;1;W;9;77%;71%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;7;3;Afternoon snow;6;-2;WNW;23;75%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;21;8;A shower in the p.m.;21;8;WNW;9;59%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;20;NNW;23;83%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Freezing fog;0;-1;P.M. snow showers;6;1;WNW;20;75%;88%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;10;3;Rather cloudy;7;3;W;14;78%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;7;-5;Partly sunny;6;-2;SSW;7;61%;63%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;0;-3;Clouds and sun;7;1;NW;13;67%;72%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;ENE;12;61%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;29;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NE;9;42%;68%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;10;-1;Decreasing clouds;10;-2;NW;11;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Windy, blowing dust;16;11;A quick shower;16;9;SW;23;50%;49%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Sunny and nice;25;17;WNW;14;57%;12%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;27;18;Partly sunny;27;17;N;5;58%;27%;7

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;ESE;6;80%;81%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Morning flurries;2;-2;WSW;19;74%;56%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;24;Showers around;31;24;SSW;9;73%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;7;3;Snow in the morning;5;-1;NW;22;62%;65%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;NE;20;39%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Cooler;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;SSE;9;47%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;NE;21;73%;51%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;22;8;Areas of morning fog;17;8;N;8;80%;8%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;Not as cool;14;-3;WNW;10;33%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;20;16;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;NE;6;77%;66%;3

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;SW;7;80%;73%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;7;4;Periods of sun;9;6;SW;16;82%;11%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;2;0;Clouds and milder;9;0;NNE;8;38%;30%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny intervals;17;10;Partly sunny;16;13;E;9;75%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;26;20;Clearing, a shower;26;21;SE;15;74%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;31;18;Warm with some sun;31;16;NE;8;42%;43%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;22;Showers;30;19;N;14;59%;85%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;5;-2;Mainly cloudy;2;-4;NW;23;76%;33%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;SE;7;56%;8%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;E;12;74%;7%;4

Honolulu, United States;Winds subsiding;27;21;Spotty showers;27;22;ENE;31;68%;82%;4

Hyderabad, India;A few showers;27;18;Hazy sunshine;28;17;ENE;6;67%;10%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;15;3;An afternoon shower;14;2;NNE;6;75%;44%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;7;2;Clouds and sunshine;8;2;NW;10;69%;21%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;31;25;Showers around;31;26;W;15;77%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny;25;17;NNW;22;49%;30%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;28;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;SSE;11;58%;82%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cold;4;-7;Hazy sunshine;6;-8;SW;6;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;25;11;Hazy sunshine;25;13;W;10;50%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy with showers;10;4;Showers around;14;2;N;6;80%;80%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy with sunshine;29;14;Partly sunny, breezy;26;12;N;27;18%;1%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;4;-4;Periods of sun;3;0;W;16;70%;57%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;N;11;62%;81%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;Downpours;31;23;WSW;9;75%;89%;4

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;20;15;Decreasing clouds;23;15;S;7;84%;30%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SE;6;71%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;5;Afternoon showers;15;5;SW;11;69%;100%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and very warm;33;21;Clouds and sun;32;20;SW;8;35%;0%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;24;21;Partly sunny;24;21;SSE;12;75%;35%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Partly sunny;14;6;NE;10;84%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;11;3;Partly sunny;8;4;WSW;15;79%;8%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNE;7;64%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy and humid;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;SSE;9;81%;66%;3

Madrid, Spain;Sunny intervals;8;1;Partly sunny;13;-2;NE;9;67%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;ENE;14;76%;74%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;N;10;74%;56%;6

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;31;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;E;11;62%;36%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;36;20;Sunny and cooler;28;13;S;25;56%;26%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;22;6;Partly sunny;19;4;N;9;48%;7%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower in the p.m.;28;13;NW;20;74%;66%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;5;-1;A snow shower;3;-2;W;15;87%;86%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Partly sunny;30;26;E;19;72%;31%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;25;17;Sunny and nice;27;18;ENE;13;58%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clearing;4;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-6;N;1;89%;84%;1

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;3;-2;Cloudy, p.m. snow;1;-1;WSW;15;73%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;26;19;Hazy sunshine;29;19;N;17;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NNE;20;68%;56%;8

New York, United States;Rain, mainly early;11;6;Rain and drizzle;9;3;NW;6;89%;80%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;14;7;Some sun;14;7;WSW;12;67%;44%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-3;-8;Areas of low clouds;-6;-9;SSW;15;89%;34%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;12;3;Clouds and sun;12;3;NW;13;65%;13%;2

Oslo, Norway;Turning sunny;5;-2;Periods of sun;2;-5;WNW;6;47%;3%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Areas of low clouds;3;-3;Cloudy, p.m. snow;0;-7;NW;10;89%;100%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;ENE;11;77%;64%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;NNW;15;69%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;30;22;A morning shower;29;23;NE;12;75%;72%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;12;2;Periods of sun;9;4;W;9;67%;8%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;22;12;Mostly sunny;26;16;S;17;29%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;22;Partly sunny;33;21;NE;11;51%;4%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;NNE;20;68%;67%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;SSE;9;57%;9%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;6;2;Snow at times;5;-1;NW;19;71%;89%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and milder;6;-10;Plenty of sunshine;3;-11;NNW;7;63%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;12;A p.m. shower or two;21;11;ESE;16;64%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;19;8;Mostly sunny;17;6;ESE;9;78%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;A morning shower;32;24;NE;11;61%;64%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;-3;-8;Very windy;5;2;S;38;75%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Bit of rain, snow;5;1;A snow shower;4;0;NW;18;81%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A t-storm in spots;27;23;NE;11;77%;76%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;29;19;Brilliant sunshine;28;13;N;18;31%;80%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;13;3;Partly sunny;13;2;NNE;5;85%;26%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;5;0;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-2;WNW;14;71%;74%;1

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;15;10;Clouds breaking;14;8;WNW;10;73%;18%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers around;26;18;A shower in the p.m.;27;17;ENE;16;67%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;Some sun, a shower;28;23;E;17;75%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;17;Partial sunshine;26;16;N;9;73%;27%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;25;8;Sunny and nice;25;10;N;7;31%;20%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;32;15;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;SW;11;36%;11%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;A shower in spots;30;20;N;9;74%;42%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;14;6;Partly sunny;15;3;E;4;75%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;13;5;Windy with rain;8;5;S;31;75%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;5;-6;Hazy sunshine;7;-6;W;6;56%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Rain and drizzle;12;9;NE;11;82%;64%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;NNE;19;74%;71%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;5;-5;Partly sunny;8;0;W;12;52%;62%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;Some sun, a shower;29;22;ENE;12;70%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;9;0;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;NW;18;44%;6%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clearing and humid;28;21;Very hot;37;20;S;22;39%;25%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;24;16;Clouds and sun;25;19;ESE;18;65%;15%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Bit of rain, snow;6;0;A snow shower;3;-2;NW;24;67%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Cloudy;9;1;NNW;10;66%;69%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;9;0;A little a.m. rain;4;-2;N;7;81%;67%;1

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;9;3;A p.m. shower or two;9;3;NE;10;45%;91%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;16;10;Rain and a t-storm;16;12;W;19;69%;89%;1

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;15;0;Clouds and sun;14;2;E;4;52%;15%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;11;3;Partly sunny;10;3;E;12;47%;69%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;Colder with snow;3;-3;NW;17;80%;86%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;16;8;Sunny;15;9;WSW;18;60%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;17;7;Cloudy;16;10;W;18;74%;13%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-10;-24;Sunny;-8;-21;ESE;11;83%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;10;4;A few showers;7;4;SSE;9;62%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Increasing clouds;3;-1;An afternoon shower;7;1;WNW;19;56%;81%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;32;18;Partly sunny, warm;32;17;ESE;6;53%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;3;0;A snow shower;3;-2;WNW;21;71%;86%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;3;1;Afternoon snow;4;-1;WNW;24;87%;87%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;18;12;Turning cloudy;16;11;SSE;21;65%;24%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;W;7;59%;8%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A few p.m. flurries;1;-2;Cloudy;4;-2;NE;3;62%;44%;1

