Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 12, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;S;9;79%;64%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Windy;20;16;Some sun, pleasant;22;14;WNW;14;56%;3%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Mostly sunny;13;0;NE;7;62%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;13;8;A shower;13;5;SE;8;75%;55%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;9;5;Partly sunny;9;7;S;28;89%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-10;-13;Sunshine, very cold;-10;-19;N;4;75%;10%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;4;-4;Increasing clouds;6;-2;E;10;44%;26%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;-12;-21;Cloudy and cold;-13;-17;SW;14;66%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;35;26;Couple of t-storms;31;25;NE;11;86%;73%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;15;7;Partly sunny;13;6;NNE;10;73%;25%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunlit and pleasant;23;14;Partly sunny;24;14;SSW;12;60%;33%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;High clouds;17;4;Showers around;17;3;NW;11;59%;67%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;34;22;A passing shower;33;23;ESE;11;65%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;Nice with sunshine;27;16;Hazy sun;30;15;ESE;7;54%;4%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;35;24;A morning shower;33;23;S;9;60%;48%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;3;Mostly cloudy;12;3;W;18;64%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;Plenty of sun;2;-7;N;17;27%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Fog, then some sun;4;-3;SE;5;82%;3%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;7;5;Decreasing clouds;8;4;S;11;75%;29%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;21;8;Variable cloudiness;22;7;ESE;12;58%;37%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Clouds and sun;30;19;WSW;11;59%;15%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;5;-2;Low clouds;3;-2;SE;10;87%;9%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;9;5;Some sun, a shower;9;8;SSW;16;76%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;9;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-3;WSW;12;80%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;5;-4;Low clouds;2;-3;E;6;90%;3%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Not as warm;26;23;E;20;57%;19%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;Clouds and sun;30;20;NE;8;44%;57%;9

Busan, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;8;-2;Partly sunny;7;-2;NW;12;57%;4%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;19;8;Partly sunny;20;11;NE;10;47%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;25;19;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;SSE;23;67%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;26;19;Partial sunshine;26;19;ESE;9;60%;67%;7

Chennai, India;A shower;30;21;Hazy sunshine;30;20;E;11;70%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;1;-1;Partly sunny;4;2;SSE;11;80%;42%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;34;23;Sunshine, pleasant;31;21;NNE;18;59%;1%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Clouds and sun;5;3;S;11;79%;67%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;NNE;17;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, milder;14;6;Clouds and sun;17;11;S;15;75%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;Showers around;32;26;N;17;73%;95%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;21;10;A p.m. t-storm;20;9;NW;14;72%;84%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;7;-6;Mostly sunny;7;-5;SE;12;34%;15%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;12;Hazy sunshine;25;13;WNW;9;66%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;33;24;Showers around;30;24;SSW;8;78%;90%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;6;3;Windy with rain;9;2;SW;45;79%;78%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;A little a.m. snow;2;-4;SE;8;56%;63%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;11;Some sun;16;10;N;16;68%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Not as warm;19;14;Areas of low clouds;21;18;ESE;6;77%;62%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;11;73%;76%;14

Havana, Cuba;Brilliant sunshine;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;E;18;61%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy this morning;6;-1;Turning cloudy;2;0;WSW;17;92%;2%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;SSE;9;55%;5%;7

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;21;16;More sun than clouds;21;16;E;13;65%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;23;Spotty showers;27;23;ENE;25;73%;74%;1

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;29;12;Hazy sunshine;30;14;SE;5;48%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;15;6;Cooler with rain;11;4;ENE;16;94%;95%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;8;5;Areas of low clouds;9;2;ENE;12;75%;2%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Rather cloudy;31;24;WSW;16;72%;44%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;27;15;Mostly sunny;27;17;N;15;30%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;16;A t-storm around;26;15;ESE;8;62%;65%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with snow;0;-2;A little snow;3;-7;SSW;7;64%;63%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;10;Hazy sun;20;5;NNW;14;49%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;18;6;Hazy sun;20;6;S;6;68%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;NNE;17;18%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;2;0;Cloudy;4;2;WSW;15;69%;24%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;NNE;17;54%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;S;7;64%;50%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny;23;10;Hazy sun;23;10;NE;9;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;24;Showers around;33;24;N;5;72%;89%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon t-storms;15;5;A p.m. shower or two;15;4;ENE;12;70%;86%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, humid;32;25;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;SSW;7;79%;28%;8

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;24;20;Sunshine, pleasant;24;20;SSE;11;72%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;13;3;Clouds breaking;13;11;SW;9;83%;56%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;11;5;Very windy;10;7;SW;32;84%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;18;7;Partly sunny;17;6;NNE;8;62%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Mainly cloudy;31;24;S;11;68%;22%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;10;-4;Clouds breaking;8;-4;SW;7;76%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Showers around;31;27;Nice with some sun;31;27;NNE;18;66%;32%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;10;80%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;31;24;High clouds;30;24;ESE;8;68%;39%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;25;14;Sunshine and warmer;31;19;W;16;45%;4%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;24;7;Partly sunny;24;9;N;7;43%;10%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;27;23;Mostly sunny;27;23;E;21;69%;66%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy;2;0;A shower or two;4;1;W;14;72%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;ENE;24;70%;33%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;26;16;Mostly cloudy;24;19;ENE;18;60%;4%;10

Montreal, Canada;Snow, sleet;-6;-14;A few flurries;-7;-14;NNW;3;77%;60%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;1;-1;A morning shower;3;-1;W;15;81%;42%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;23;Hazy sun;29;22;NNW;11;67%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NE;10;72%;81%;11

New York, United States;A little a.m. rain;18;3;Cooler;8;4;NNE;9;58%;8%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;16;9;Partial sunshine;17;7;SSW;11;68%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;-14;-16;Cloudy;-14;-17;SSW;13;91%;68%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;10;4;Increasing clouds;11;0;W;17;47%;8%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;4;-2;Mostly sunny;2;0;S;7;68%;62%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, sleet;-6;-15;A few flurries;-8;-13;NW;10;81%;58%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;26;Afternoon showers;30;26;NE;16;77%;98%;9

Panama City, Panama;Spotty showers;34;25;A passing shower;33;25;NNW;17;63%;57%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;30;23;A morning shower;28;23;E;12;80%;87%;8

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;10;5;An afternoon shower;10;8;SSW;17;67%;79%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;33;18;Plenty of sun;32;21;SSE;21;42%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;20;N;10;57%;7%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Thunderstorms;31;24;N;21;82%;94%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;ESE;13;43%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;5;1;Cloudy;6;-2;S;9;67%;16%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds;2;-11;Hazy and colder;-3;-15;WNW;8;46%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;24;12;A shower in the p.m.;23;11;SW;15;50%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Mostly sunny;18;6;S;9;74%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;ESE;15;54%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy with some snow;1;-3;Becoming cloudy;1;-1;NE;17;61%;51%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;5;2;Partly sunny;5;1;SW;9;90%;18%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;30;25;A t-storm in spots;27;24;SE;13;78%;76%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;Plenty of sun;18;7;SW;8;36%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny;14;2;Partly sunny;14;3;NE;8;76%;11%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;6;2;Partly sunny;3;1;SW;15;73%;4%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;13;8;Partly sunny;13;8;SW;14;74%;71%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;27;18;Winds subsiding;26;18;ENE;27;63%;26%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy with a shower;28;24;Windy;28;23;E;36;71%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;NNE;16;66%;5%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;24;4;Partly sunny;21;5;NNE;9;56%;5%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;34;16;Plenty of sun;33;16;SW;12;33%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;A passing shower;28;20;NNE;20;71%;63%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brilliant sunshine;14;2;Some sun returning;12;7;SE;9;82%;8%;2

Seattle, United States;Showers around;7;-2;A snow shower;1;-5;N;10;69%;75%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;3;-5;Hazy sunshine;0;-7;NW;9;44%;14%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast;9;4;Cloudy;9;5;E;15;63%;29%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;NNE;17;65%;42%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;Mostly sunny;7;-2;S;7;89%;19%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;27;23;Spotty showers;27;22;ENE;31;71%;88%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mild with some sun;8;1;Clouds and sun;4;1;SW;15;78%;4%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;22;19;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;NE;18;64%;26%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;17;14;Heavy a.m. showers;19;17;E;16;72%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Times of rain;6;1;Increasing clouds;4;1;WSW;13;90%;6%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;4;-4;A little snow;0;-5;NW;8;93%;77%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Breezy with clearing;7;-3;NW;27;56%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;7;0;Inc. clouds;8;1;ESE;10;30%;31%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Showers around;17;11;NW;10;70%;75%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;3;E;6;56%;10%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;8;6;Milder;12;6;NNE;10;68%;28%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, much colder;-1;-6;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;NE;11;84%;14%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;15;9;A downpour;15;11;SSW;13;72%;86%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;15;9;A little a.m. rain;15;8;NW;11;79%;60%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-16;-29;Plenty of sunshine;-14;-29;ESE;7;88%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow and rain;3;-9;A snow shower;-4;-12;NE;5;55%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;6;-3;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;SE;9;75%;4%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;32;18;Sunny and very warm;31;17;E;7;54%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;3;1;A shower or two;5;1;WSW;15;72%;83%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;5;3;Mostly cloudy;7;0;SW;15;85%;24%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;20;14;Rain tapering off;17;12;SSE;29;81%;77%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;33;15;Plenty of sun;32;15;WSW;5;52%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;2;-3;Clearing;3;-8;ENE;3;57%;26%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather