Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 31, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SW;10;77%;36%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;22;13;Sunshine, pleasant;22;15;NNE;6;57%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, windy;10;1;Decreasing clouds;12;0;N;15;46%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny, nice;18;10;W;12;69%;18%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;11;9;A little a.m. rain;11;7;WSW;31;87%;60%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;-8;-17;Periods of sun;-13;-19;NNE;5;65%;16%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;16;4;Hazy and warm;19;6;SSW;9;38%;25%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-11;-19;More clouds than sun;-9;-18;SSE;11;63%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ENE;8;76%;59%;12

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;15;7;Sunny and beautiful;18;8;S;8;69%;3%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;20;Mostly sunny;25;19;SW;21;65%;0%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;21;5;Hazy sun and cooler;15;5;WSW;19;41%;7%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;33;22;A few showers;34;24;E;12;62%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;32;17;Mostly cloudy;30;17;ESE;13;51%;6%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;33;22;Hazy sun;34;23;S;11;53%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;18;10;Partly sunny, nice;18;10;NNW;14;75%;13%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;7;-5;Partly sunny;5;-4;E;12;31%;55%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouding up, mild;13;5;Mild with hazy sun;16;7;SSW;8;68%;56%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and mild;10;9;A little rain;12;6;W;17;73%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;8;A t-storm in spots;20;9;ESE;10;70%;55%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;20;Partly sunny;32;20;ESE;10;51%;30%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and mild;15;6;Turning cloudy, mild;12;6;W;11;84%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and mild;11;10;Morning rain;11;7;WSW;19;81%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Inc. clouds;10;4;Mostly sunny, milder;16;6;WSW;9;62%;11%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and mild;12;4;Clouds and sun, mild;12;8;SW;8;77%;57%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;E;12;49%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;NE;10;56%;70%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;12;0;Mostly sunny;11;0;NW;10;55%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;21;7;Mostly cloudy;20;9;N;10;46%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouding up, cooler;24;17;Mostly cloudy;25;17;SSE;22;71%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;18;SSE;6;57%;3%;8

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;31;24;Hazy sun;32;24;ESE;12;64%;26%;7

Chicago, United States;Morning flurries;3;0;Mostly cloudy;3;0;SW;17;81%;26%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;32;22;Hazy sunshine;31;23;S;10;65%;55%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;8;6;A touch of rain;9;3;WSW;17;90%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Sunny and nice;27;20;N;18;54%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;12;1;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;SW;9;44%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;31;25;Showers around;30;25;SE;13;78%;98%;7

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;18;8;Hazy sun;19;7;NW;8;68%;25%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;11;1;Partly sunny, milder;18;3;SSW;11;25%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;24;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NNW;9;52%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm or two;28;24;WNW;8;83%;72%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and mild;14;6;Cooler;10;5;SW;35;71%;62%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Variable cloudiness;10;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;12;1;NNE;11;27%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;19;14;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;NW;16;76%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;20;15;A little a.m. rain;18;17;E;6;86%;79%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;24;14;Mostly cloudy;27;13;NE;10;45%;30%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;29;21;Showers and t-storms;28;19;NNW;14;65%;82%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;1;0;Rain and drizzle;3;0;SW;22;94%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;21;Hazy sunshine;33;21;ESE;8;49%;3%;8

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sun;18;13;Mostly sunny;20;15;E;18;61%;15%;5

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;28;20;Brief showers;27;20;NE;20;64%;71%;2

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;18;Hazy sunshine;31;18;SE;10;54%;10%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;17;3;Hazy sun;18;3;NNW;7;62%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;8;7;Clearing;11;7;SSW;14;78%;30%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;29;25;A shower or t-storm;29;24;NNE;10;84%;95%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;26;20;Hazy sun;27;18;N;18;54%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;29;16;Mostly sunny;32;16;NE;11;35%;9%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;3;-8;Hazy sunshine;5;-8;SSW;10;36%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;25;11;Hazy sunshine;27;12;NE;13;27%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;5;A shower in the p.m.;15;2;NW;7;73%;74%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;NNW;19;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow;4;2;Showers around;7;5;SW;9;82%;82%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNE;20;59%;44%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;N;8;71%;65%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;25;11;Hazy sunshine;25;12;N;8;53%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty showers;32;25;An afternoon shower;34;25;ENE;8;69%;69%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy;13;5;Rain, a thunderstorm;13;5;E;12;75%;89%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;33;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;SW;10;73%;1%;9

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;25;22;Clouds and sun;25;22;SSE;10;73%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;17;14;A passing shower;18;11;S;10;91%;55%;1

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;12;10;Partly sunny, breezy;11;6;WSW;25;74%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;Sunny and very warm;27;12;E;8;34%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;32;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;WSW;9;75%;55%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;15;10;A little a.m. rain;18;9;WSW;12;71%;59%;1

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;31;27;Becoming cloudy;32;27;ENE;20;65%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;11;80%;80%;3

Manila, Philippines;Turning out cloudy;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;ESE;11;59%;6%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;42;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;14;SSW;15;81%;89%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;22;8;Partly sunny;19;7;N;10;49%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Inc. clouds;26;21;Showers and t-storms;26;14;WNW;18;78%;72%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;1;0;Cloudy with a shower;4;3;WSW;7;91%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;31;25;Sunny intervals;31;25;ENE;23;65%;0%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;25;16;Sunny and nice;29;20;NE;13;57%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;-5;-8;Mostly cloudy;-2;-6;N;0;77%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;1;-3;Low clouds;0;-3;SSE;8;88%;68%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;27;21;Hazy sunshine;30;22;NNW;16;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;24;17;N;10;78%;85%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sunshine;7;3;Mostly cloudy;8;1;W;10;67%;65%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Winds subsiding;13;6;Winds subsiding;17;5;NW;20;57%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-20;-24;Clouds and sun;-16;-20;SE;11;85%;26%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;8;2;Clouds and sun;9;-1;N;13;48%;2%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;2;1;Partly sunny, mild;7;-2;WSW;16;77%;67%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-5;-9;Sun and some clouds;-1;-7;S;9;79%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;30;26;A thunderstorm;29;25;NNE;9;80%;79%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;NW;20;74%;66%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;ENE;15;72%;26%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy and mild;14;11;A little a.m. rain;14;10;WSW;20;66%;92%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;25;15;Partly sunny;26;17;SE;21;40%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;30;20;Mostly sunny, nice;33;19;SSE;9;57%;4%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;NNW;18;73%;86%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;Partly sunny;33;21;SE;9;49%;41%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;12;9;A little p.m. rain;13;6;W;19;62%;81%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;7;-7;Hazy sunshine;5;-9;NW;8;57%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;22;11;A bit of rain;22;11;WNW;14;58%;68%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;22;7;Mostly sunny;22;8;ENE;10;65%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;More clouds than sun;31;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;NNE;11;69%;87%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sunshine;1;-5;Chilly with clearing;-2;-5;SE;6;69%;38%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;3;2;Rain and drizzle;7;5;SW;12;93%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;11;74%;59%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;21;13;Hazy sun;23;7;NNE;18;20%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;8;Some sun, a shower;16;10;SE;8;79%;55%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-2;-5;Low clouds;1;0;SSE;12;65%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;17;9;Turning sunny;15;10;WNW;11;86%;5%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Partly sunny;27;18;ENE;13;67%;34%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;29;23;A stray shower;29;23;SE;17;74%;41%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;17;Partly sunny;26;18;N;8;74%;30%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;25;8;Mostly sunny;23;8;S;10;42%;22%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;Plenty of sun;33;16;SW;10;29%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;29;21;A quick shower;29;20;ESE;9;74%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;17;14;Spotty showers;18;12;ESE;8;82%;64%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain;13;10;Rain;11;2;ESE;12;66%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;7;-4;Mostly sunny;7;-4;WNW;8;62%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sun;8;2;Partly sunny, mild;11;3;SE;8;58%;25%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;NE;20;74%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Milder with sunshine;9;3;Brilliant sunshine;14;0;SW;9;70%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;22;Sunshine, a shower;28;23;E;15;74%;71%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of clouds;4;2;A little a.m. rain;8;3;SW;12;91%;83%;0

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;32;24;Sunny and very hot;36;27;NNE;22;52%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;17;9;Sunshine;19;11;E;16;50%;5%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Rain and drizzle;5;3;SSW;14;77%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;13;1;Sun and some clouds;13;3;ENE;7;48%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;12;1;Snow to rain;6;-1;NW;26;63%;58%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;13;2;Showers around;11;-1;NNW;10;39%;71%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;18;11;Mainly cloudy;17;11;WSW;15;52%;73%;2

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;17;7;Partly sunny, nice;18;6;ESE;6;64%;26%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;10;4;Mostly sunny;12;3;NNW;21;42%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;0;-5;Increasing clouds;1;-1;SW;13;78%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;19;12;Sun and clouds;19;13;N;3;58%;13%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, mild;20;10;Nice with some sun;19;11;W;10;68%;36%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;-13;-29;Mostly cloudy, cold;-15;-34;NW;9;75%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;11;8;A little rain;9;0;S;14;61%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;14;7;Mild with some sun;15;7;W;7;75%;30%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Sunny and warmer;30;16;ENE;8;52%;4%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;3;1;Spotty showers;7;5;SW;12;87%;88%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;8;6;A bit of rain;11;7;SW;16;91%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;24;16;Very windy;23;18;N;30;68%;2%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and nice;34;18;Sunny and nice;33;17;WSW;8;48%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;8;-1;A snow shower;2;-7;E;3;70%;86%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather