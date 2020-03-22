Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 22, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and some clouds;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;19;80%;71%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;32;20;Hazy, breezy, cooler;25;19;WNW;25;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Sunny;19;9;NNE;8;57%;11%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;18;10;A p.m. t-storm;17;13;ENE;15;72%;66%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;8;-2;Mostly sunny;9;-1;SE;26;49%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;2;-7;Partly sunny;2;-4;N;2;68%;59%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Periods of rain;13;9;Cool with rain;11;7;W;12;87%;90%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few morning flakes;1;-7;Partly sunny;0;-12;NE;18;71%;46%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Sunny and hot;36;21;ENE;16;40%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Cloudy with a shower;17;10;NE;8;70%;83%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;22;18;A morning shower;22;15;WSW;18;66%;79%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, cool;19;9;Warmer with hazy sun;23;8;W;20;52%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;Clouds and sun;34;22;ESE;12;61%;3%;12

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;20;A t-storm in spots;33;20;SE;8;54%;45%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;S;14;59%;4%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;16;11;A bit of rain;16;9;ENE;29;79%;87%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and warm;22;7;Mostly sunny, warm;24;6;ESE;15;17%;25%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;9;-3;Chilly with snow;6;-1;NE;11;54%;93%;1

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;6;-4;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-4;ESE;12;47%;0%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;20;8;A little rain;19;10;SE;8;70%;81%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A shower or t-storm;26;19;ESE;7;80%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-2;Increasingly windy;6;-3;NNE;28;36%;30%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Plenty of sunshine;10;-1;Mostly sunny;9;-2;ESE;15;43%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Showers around;9;1;Snow and rain;4;-2;ENE;27;78%;94%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cooler;6;-2;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-3;NE;21;46%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and clouds;29;20;Plenty of sun;30;20;NE;15;55%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;28;20;A t-storm around;27;20;SSE;9;43%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;17;5;Sunny and beautiful;19;6;NNE;12;37%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;22;13;Warmer with hazy sun;29;15;W;15;21%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;22;16;Partly sunny;23;16;SSE;17;70%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;27;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;ENE;6;60%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;SE;14;61%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;4;1;Some sun returning;6;1;SE;9;78%;23%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;33;24;Hazy sun;32;25;S;11;65%;7%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;5;-1;Lots of sun, chilly;4;0;S;14;43%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;25;19;Increasingly windy;24;18;N;32;79%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mainly cloudy;19;15;Warmer;24;19;S;11;78%;36%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SSW;16;82%;72%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;30;18;Hazy sunshine;30;19;NE;6;47%;9%;6

Denver, United States;Some sun;10;-3;Mostly sunny;11;0;ENE;11;59%;37%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;30;18;Hazy sun;32;22;SSE;9;54%;9%;9

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;33;23;Showers around;31;22;SSE;6;69%;75%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;10;2;Periods of sun;12;5;S;16;72%;14%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;20;11;Cloudy and very warm;23;11;N;12;31%;75%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;16;11;A shower or t-storm;16;12;ENE;21;79%;84%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;23;A t-storm in spots;28;22;E;13;75%;55%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;14;Nice with some sun;28;14;ENE;6;45%;29%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;E;15;52%;1%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;2;-5;Partly sunny, breezy;3;0;SW;25;67%;10%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;34;26;Sunshine and nice;35;26;SE;14;54%;10%;12

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun and mild;28;20;Partly sunny, mild;27;20;E;10;76%;3%;10

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;26;21;Spotty showers;25;21;ENE;32;66%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;34;21;Hazy sun;34;21;SE;10;44%;3%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warmer;26;13;Inc. clouds;26;15;N;10;55%;84%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;15;8;A shower or two;10;8;ENE;16;85%;69%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;11;78%;69%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;Sunny and delightful;28;18;NNE;16;38%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;W;9;62%;66%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;18;8;Couple of t-storms;14;8;NNW;9;52%;89%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;32;21;Cloudy;31;22;W;11;49%;30%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;22;10;A stray t-shower;21;10;SE;9;66%;43%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;37;19;Hazy sunshine;37;22;NNE;17;7%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and colder;3;-3;Some sun and chilly;3;-4;NE;19;37%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;30;22;Variable cloudiness;31;22;N;14;53%;25%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;23;S;9;69%;85%;7

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;31;20;Partly sunny;32;22;SSW;8;47%;7%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A downpour;32;25;ESE;7;78%;85%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;13;4;Occasional rain;14;4;E;13;69%;67%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;14;75%;71%;6

Lima, Peru;Some sun;26;21;Nice with some sun;25;22;SSE;15;70%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;18;10;Showers around;19;10;N;12;69%;86%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;2;Plenty of sun;10;2;ESE;17;49%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;A little p.m. rain;18;12;A morning shower;18;12;SW;10;67%;57%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;SSW;10;69%;32%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;14;8;A shower or t-storm;15;7;ESE;10;62%;85%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;31;26;Sunny and nice;32;26;NE;12;65%;5%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;E;7;80%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;ESE;13;52%;3%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;20;11;Areas of low clouds;18;9;SE;18;52%;4%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;28;12;Clouds and sun;29;11;N;7;28%;2%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;28;22;ESE;14;56%;4%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;2;-6;Fog to sun;2;-7;NE;16;32%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;SE;15;65%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;NE;14;54%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;-1;-6;A little snow;3;-1;SSE;12;53%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;1;-5;Partly sunny;1;-5;NE;18;28%;4%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny;31;26;Hazy sun;33;27;NNW;15;51%;1%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;N;14;57%;57%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny;7;2;Rain;8;4;NNE;16;74%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;19;5;Sunshine;19;8;E;12;57%;4%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;2;-12;Colder;-6;-14;WNW;16;71%;35%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;19;6;Sunny;16;5;NNW;14;40%;1%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;5;1;Partly sunny;6;1;SSW;20;51%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine;0;-8;A bit of snow;2;-2;SE;20;68%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;31;26;A t-storm or two;31;25;E;7;76%;81%;7

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;NNW;14;57%;27%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;31;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;NE;15;70%;69%;11

Paris, France;Clearing;12;1;Mostly sunny;13;1;ESE;20;39%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;32;21;Partial sunshine;32;21;ENE;17;45%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;Sunshine and warm;37;25;S;11;46%;19%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;NNE;15;80%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;ESE;9;45%;80%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning sunny, cold;2;-5;Fog, then sun;4;-4;ENE;11;39%;0%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;16;0;Plenty of sunshine;16;-2;NW;13;53%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;22;13;Periods of rain;21;13;ENE;16;66%;91%;10

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;17;8;Mostly sunny;18;10;NNW;17;72%;10%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;N;8;64%;67%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming very windy;5;2;A bit of a.m. snow;3;0;SW;41;79%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;3;-6;Mostly sunny;3;-5;S;2;46%;2%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;27;21;A passing shower;27;20;E;10;63%;84%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and cooler;23;10;Hazy sunshine;25;11;N;14;17%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Overcast;18;6;Partly sunny;14;0;NNE;18;37%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;2;-6;Plenty of sun;4;-3;SSW;10;29%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;11;Cloudy;14;10;WSW;19;73%;70%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;16;Sun and some clouds;27;17;ENE;19;60%;30%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;27;23;Spotty showers;27;24;E;22;79%;88%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;17;NNW;10;61%;7%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Sunshine and nice;25;9;SSE;13;38%;11%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and nice;28;11;SW;7;43%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;N;11;80%;82%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;17;8;Showers around;19;8;NE;7;62%;86%;5

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;14;6;Cooler;10;5;SSW;17;69%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;NW;11;51%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy, mild;20;12;Cloudy and mild;17;11;ESE;15;45%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NNE;11;82%;81%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;13;0;Colder with snow;1;-1;E;17;76%;94%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;27;21;Spotty showers;28;23;ENE;24;72%;85%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;5;-2;Clouds and sun;5;-1;SW;15;54%;9%;2

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;27;18;Cooler with a shower;20;17;E;21;70%;80%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;30;22;Not as warm;24;20;ENE;19;75%;66%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;2;-5;Partly sunny;5;-1;SSW;15;40%;7%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;20;9;Variable clouds;22;11;ESE;8;51%;5%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;11;1;Sunny;17;5;ENE;11;55%;9%;5

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;17;5;A morning shower;14;7;N;16;44%;54%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;18;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;ESE;7;48%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Thickening clouds;21;10;Cooler;15;4;S;10;46%;44%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;20;9;Spotty showers;11;5;SE;15;60%;77%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sun, then clouds;1;-1;Bit of rain, snow;5;0;NNW;15;88%;64%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;14;Partly sunny;18;13;ENE;8;73%;27%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;Partial sunshine;18;10;NNE;11;70%;44%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and mild;11;-9;Mild with hazy sun;12;-5;ENE;11;22%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;12;4;Spotty showers;9;3;ESE;9;67%;79%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;5;-3;Partly sunny, cold;5;-4;N;17;34%;42%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;22;A t-storm or two;34;21;NNW;8;62%;71%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Chilly with some sun;3;-7;Fog, then sun;3;-8;ENE;11;38%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-6;Fog to sun;4;-6;ENE;16;37%;1%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;15;Becoming cloudy;19;10;SSW;34;73%;73%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Sunny and very warm;37;20;W;8;43%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;15;0;Plenty of sun;14;1;NE;5;43%;2%;5

