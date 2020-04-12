Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 12, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;31;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;13;76%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;38;27;Cloudy;33;26;NE;16;42%;4%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Sunny and nice;23;10;NE;10;33%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;20;16;A morning shower;23;13;W;17;55%;57%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;21;6;Cooler;10;5;N;29;49%;5%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;4;2;Spotty showers;6;0;NE;10;74%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;17;11;A little p.m. rain;15;8;WSW;11;65%;85%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, mild;17;3;Mild with sunshine;17;2;SSE;12;46%;17%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;31;18;A p.m. t-storm;30;15;S;14;60%;100%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;Mostly sunny;21;9;S;10;49%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning out cloudy;20;17;Partly sunny, breezy;19;14;W;25;64%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and nice;26;13;Hazy sunshine;27;13;N;15;29%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;7;81%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;19;Hazy sunshine;35;18;ESE;13;28%;0%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SE;13;74%;57%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Inc. clouds;18;12;Rain and drizzle;17;12;NE;26;81%;79%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;Partly sunny;25;10;SSW;8;14%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Variable cloudiness;26;10;WSW;11;35%;24%;3

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine and warmer;23;6;Partly sunny, cooler;11;0;NW;20;45%;27%;4

Bogota, Colombia;T-storms possible;20;8;A t-storm in spots;22;9;WSW;9;49%;76%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;28;19;ENE;15;67%;44%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;23;9;Showers and t-storms;22;4;NNW;15;45%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;22;7;Cooler;11;2;NE;19;54%;2%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Turning sunny;20;4;Clouds and sun;22;9;SW;10;31%;3%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;22;10;Mainly cloudy, warm;23;5;NNW;12;40%;70%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and clouds, nice;24;17;A little a.m. rain;19;12;S;9;76%;92%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;28;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;21;NE;9;56%;69%;3

Busan, South Korea;Showers;13;6;Decreasing clouds;16;5;N;16;48%;25%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;26;14;Mostly sunny;27;13;N;12;32%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny intervals;20;10;Partly sunny;18;12;SSE;16;62%;2%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;Partly sunny;29;16;ENE;6;53%;25%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;Hazy sunshine;35;25;SSE;11;58%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A few showers;14;3;Very windy;7;-1;W;50;58%;52%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;10;73%;69%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;16;2;Partly sunny, cooler;8;2;NNW;26;43%;26%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;28;20;Hazy sunshine;26;20;NNW;12;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;27;4;Mostly sunny;14;6;NE;16;47%;20%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain;26;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SW;15;86%;80%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;23;Hazy and very warm;38;25;NNW;13;32%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Colder with snow;0;-7;A few flurries;-1;-9;NNE;13;82%;91%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;31;24;Hazy sun;39;25;SSW;11;42%;4%;11

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSE;6;75%;77%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;10;5;Chilly with sunshine;8;0;NE;25;61%;0%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A few showers;19;11;Afternoon showers;17;10;NW;12;73%;94%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;18;14;Spotty showers;20;13;WNW;10;86%;82%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;20;16;Mostly cloudy;19;14;NE;10;59%;35%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny intervals;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;ENE;7;48%;19%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;S;14;54%;2%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Spotty showers;6;-1;WSW;24;69%;82%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;W;6;78%;84%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;24;17;E;13;39%;3%;11

Honolulu, United States;Some sunshine;27;21;A shower possible;28;21;NNE;17;64%;48%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sun, some clouds;37;23;Hazy sun;37;23;SSE;9;26%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;Hazy sunshine;33;21;N;13;41%;3%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;14;6;Plenty of sun;16;8;SSW;8;66%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WNW;11;71%;76%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;30;20;Hazy sunshine;29;19;N;19;48%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;13;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NNE;11;48%;27%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;24;11;A stray t-shower;23;11;NE;8;42%;68%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;39;23;Hazy sun, less humid;35;24;WSW;18;36%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;26;13;A stray t-shower;29;14;SSE;11;54%;57%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;36;21;Hazy sunshine;36;20;NNW;24;8%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;12;4;Clouds and sunshine;21;6;SW;20;37%;63%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;23;60%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;8;73%;57%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;26;Hazy and very warm;37;27;S;16;50%;25%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A thunderstorm;35;25;ESE;5;71%;80%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;17;0;Clouds and sun, mild;17;0;N;15;30%;0%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;34;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;SSW;10;68%;29%;13

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;24;20;Some sun, pleasant;23;20;S;10;77%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;22;12;A shower or t-storm;16;8;NW;9;69%;80%;3

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;24;5;Cooler;11;2;NE;27;47%;2%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Morning drizzle;17;13;Low clouds breaking;19;11;SW;10;63%;34%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;WNW;9;78%;65%;11

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;20;9;Showers and t-storms;19;11;NW;8;62%;82%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;29;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;29;NE;9;67%;65%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;NE;8;85%;80%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SE;11;61%;69%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Low clouds;17;10;Clouds and sunshine;19;13;NNE;8;64%;41%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and some clouds;29;12;Partial sunshine;30;13;WSW;10;21%;0%;13

Miami, United States;Sun and clouds;30;27;Mostly sunny, humid;31;26;SSE;21;64%;18%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;12;3;Showers and t-storms;17;-1;WNW;22;56%;84%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;28;Partly sunny;32;28;SE;15;65%;50%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;23;15;A little rain;21;15;SE;12;62%;100%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and milder;12;8;Rain, some heavy;16;2;WSW;21;80%;76%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;8;0;Some brightening;14;9;S;17;40%;35%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;27;Hazy sun and humid;35;27;SW;12;64%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;16;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NE;13;71%;89%;13

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;17;13;Severe thunderstorms;20;8;W;51;74%;73%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;WNW;11;51%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and mild;12;-1;Increasing clouds;12;2;ESE;12;58%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cool with rain;12;8;A little rain;14;7;NNW;23;74%;82%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;13;0;Partly sunny, cooler;6;-1;NW;28;30%;0%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;12;5;Rain, some heavy;16;-1;WSW;28;86%;76%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;31;26;An afternoon shower;31;27;ESE;11;77%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;WSW;12;75%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A passing shower;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;NNE;13;68%;44%;11

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;25;11;Cooler with a shower;17;3;NE;22;58%;55%;5

Perth, Australia;Cooler with a shower;26;19;Clouds and sun;25;16;S;13;63%;6%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;35;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;ESE;9;75%;81%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;E;18;76%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ENE;11;48%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warmer;22;9;A t-storm, cooler;17;0;NW;17;41%;59%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;18;-1;Plenty of sunshine;19;1;SW;10;38%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;21;13;Downpours;20;13;ENE;16;73%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Rainy times;20;13;A.M. showers, cloudy;20;12;SSW;17;82%;94%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;SE;12;62%;47%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;6;5;A little p.m. rain;7;3;SW;19;91%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;11;8;A shower;9;1;WSW;20;59%;68%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny intervals;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;E;11;64%;9%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as hot;30;20;Hazy sun;27;19;NE;18;28%;7%;10

Rome, Italy;Lots of sun, nice;23;8;Mostly cloudy;22;11;SSW;13;59%;30%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;6;4;A shower in the a.m.;10;-3;W;16;73%;63%;1

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;17;10;Sunshine;18;9;WSW;12;67%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;30;19;A heavy thunderstorm;27;19;ENE;10;73%;87%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;25;A shower in places;29;25;E;21;75%;75%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sun, some clouds;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;W;9;71%;55%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;26;12;An afternoon shower;26;14;SW;10;45%;55%;14

Santiago, Chile;Brief p.m. showers;18;8;Hazy sun and warmer;24;9;SSW;5;38%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;NNE;10;71%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;20;10;A shower or t-storm;16;7;NNE;9;75%;80%;3

Seattle, United States;Sunny;15;3;Clouds and sun;16;4;ENE;10;45%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up;16;3;Hazy sun;20;3;WSW;10;30%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;20;10;Plenty of sun;20;11;SW;17;42%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;28;A t-storm in spots;33;27;NNE;12;76%;68%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;17;4;Partly sunny, mild;21;6;SSW;10;49%;5%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;30;23;A shower in places;30;23;ENE;23;70%;69%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;13;1;Cooler with a shower;7;1;NNW;25;50%;80%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;High clouds;22;13;N;14;63%;7%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;20;11;Sunshine and nice;22;12;ESE;14;39%;0%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;8;4;Spotty showers;6;0;SW;27;69%;82%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;19;11;Cool with rain;17;10;N;11;96%;78%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;14;2;Mostly sunny;14;3;E;16;43%;11%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;19;9;A p.m. shower or two;18;7;W;13;39%;67%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;21;11;Lots of sun, nice;21;13;N;13;59%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;24;10;Clouds and sun, nice;25;9;ESE;8;43%;3%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty p.m. showers;13;9;Rain, heavy at times;15;7;NNW;31;78%;96%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;10;7;Very windy;14;1;W;42;83%;76%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;21;13;Mostly cloudy;25;20;ESE;21;49%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;23;13;Breezy with some sun;23;15;SSE;24;58%;28%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;17;-3;Hazy sun and mild;15;-1;NNW;12;25%;27%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;14;4;Mainly cloudy;14;5;E;7;36%;7%;4

Vienna, Austria;Lots of sun, warm;24;8;Showers and t-storms;22;2;NNW;14;54%;85%;4

Vientiane, Laos;An a.m. thunderstorm;34;19;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;ESE;10;44%;39%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;13;6;A shower;14;-2;W;23;61%;59%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and mild;20;8;Showers and t-storms;17;0;WNW;21;49%;61%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouding up, windy;19;14;Windy;16;10;WNW;44;63%;15%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds, warm;39;23;Partly sunny, warm;37;23;WSW;12;48%;1%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning out cloudy;16;-1;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;NE;7;31%;1%;8

