Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 7, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Mostly cloudy;27;24;SW;19;91%;44%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;31;Hazy and very warm;42;33;NE;11;49%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Hazy sun and breezy;35;22;W;27;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;Hazy sunshine;29;21;ENE;20;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;18;13;A little rain;18;13;ENE;7;87%;86%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Cooler with rain;17;11;NNE;12;81%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;38;23;Warm with hazy sun;39;24;S;13;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;24;16;Mostly sunny;27;15;NE;15;48%;28%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain;18;9;Cool with low clouds;17;8;SSE;15;80%;1%;1

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;29;24;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;N;15;52%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;13;9;A couple of showers;12;9;SW;27;74%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;31;Hazy sun and hot;48;31;NW;18;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;33;22;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSE;8;78%;72%;5

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;W;15;68%;70%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;34;26;A t-storm around;34;27;S;12;67%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Increasing clouds;28;21;SW;13;67%;4%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;33;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;SSW;15;50%;57%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with clearing;21;13;Hazy sun and warmer;27;14;ESE;6;45%;0%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;21;12;Spotty showers;19;12;WSW;13;56%;72%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;18;7;Showers and t-storms;20;7;SE;11;70%;85%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;E;6;49%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;22;13;Warmer with some sun;27;16;WSW;12;43%;32%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;20;13;A touch of rain;17;15;WSW;16;90%;85%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;31;16;Not as warm;25;14;SSW;7;47%;3%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with clearing;23;13;Partly sunny;27;16;SW;9;35%;14%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;10;5;Partly sunny;12;5;WSW;7;62%;32%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;NE;10;34%;11%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;21;Hazy sunshine;29;21;E;10;65%;9%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;N;11;31%;3%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;5;Hazy sunshine;20;12;N;7;59%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;25;19;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SSE;7;62%;45%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;28;Mostly cloudy;35;28;SSW;11;60%;43%;6

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;26;SE;11;60%;44%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;26;A thunderstorm;31;27;WSW;14;76%;85%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;17;10;Spotty showers;17;10;WNW;16;57%;64%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;32;27;Sun and clouds;31;26;NW;20;76%;11%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Sun and some clouds;34;25;S;13;65%;27%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;22;A shower in the p.m.;28;22;SSE;18;77%;83%;5

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SE;14;87%;83%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;37;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;16;W;12;13%;5%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;Showers;34;28;S;16;76%;94%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;22;Becoming cloudy;30;23;SSE;9;64%;8%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;14;12;A little rain;15;11;NNE;10;86%;81%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;38;21;Not as hot;33;21;N;13;21%;56%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;19;SW;10;66%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;28;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;29;S;14;57%;23%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;22;9;Mostly sunny;23;8;E;12;37%;9%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;12;72%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;17;10;Spotty showers;17;10;SW;17;75%;85%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;6;70%;56%;10

Hong Kong, China;Variable cloudiness;33;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;SW;19;70%;57%;6

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;28;56%;75%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;WSW;13;63%;60%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;ESE;14;54%;19%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;30;22;A morning t-storm;25;20;NE;22;79%;58%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNW;10;72%;64%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;40;29;Hazy and very warm;38;28;NNE;16;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;23;6;Sunny and cooler;17;6;N;15;47%;11%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;35;18;Hazy sun;34;20;NNW;7;25%;9%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and hot;38;31;Cloudy and hot;37;29;E;12;55%;67%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;28;21;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;W;7;83%;100%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;27;Hazy sunshine;38;28;SSW;20;41%;22%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;23;13;Mainly cloudy;22;11;W;17;54%;8%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Variable cloudiness;32;27;ENE;11;60%;71%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;19;Hazy sunshine;30;20;SW;9;59%;21%;8

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;33;28;An afternoon shower;34;28;SSW;14;76%;69%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;NW;8;81%;79%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;-5;Sunny and mild;13;-5;N;13;10%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Spotty showers;28;24;Cloudy;28;24;SW;10;81%;60%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Clouds and sun;18;15;SSE;11;76%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;33;17;Not as warm;26;17;NNW;12;64%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;20;14;A little rain;18;16;WSW;15;86%;87%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;31;18;Clouds to sun;29;17;S;10;53%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;S;10;72%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;40;21;Very hot;36;19;NE;9;26%;25%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;33;28;Mostly cloudy;32;28;WSW;6;63%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;30;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;5;74%;56%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SE;8;65%;66%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;14;5;Mostly sunny;16;9;NNE;12;70%;7%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A t-storm in spots;23;12;SSE;9;54%;76%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;WSW;10;66%;69%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with a shower;17;10;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;WSW;14;65%;76%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;29;25;Variable clouds;29;25;SSW;22;74%;79%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;10;8;Mostly cloudy;11;7;WSW;13;69%;67%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;32;23;A couple of t-storms;30;22;WNW;8;67%;63%;9

Moscow, Russia;A strong t-storm;31;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;13;NNW;11;56%;87%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;Afternoon showers;31;26;SSW;25;82%;90%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Mostly cloudy;24;12;S;11;59%;29%;5

New York, United States;A shower or t-storm;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;S;12;73%;57%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;WNW;13;49%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;NW;10;64%;28%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy;28;23;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;SSW;22;82%;87%;5

Oslo, Norway;A thundershower;17;7;A shower in places;17;8;SW;9;52%;59%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;Partly sunny;31;19;N;12;63%;12%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;A passing shower;29;26;ESE;19;78%;85%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;25;W;10;84%;85%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;ENE;8;78%;87%;9

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;25;12;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;NW;11;49%;40%;5

Perth, Australia;Showers around;17;10;Some sun;18;7;SE;10;66%;16%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;34;25;SW;9;67%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;23;Cloudy;31;24;SE;24;75%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;8;57%;82%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;21;13;A shower in the p.m.;18;14;WSW;9;54%;83%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;28;18;Hazy sunshine;31;17;NW;6;63%;1%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;9;Afternoon rain;20;9;SW;13;66%;84%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and hot;39;21;Sunny and cooler;28;17;WNW;15;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;28;22;A morning shower;29;22;SSE;10;72%;76%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;14;9;Some sun;13;9;WNW;14;67%;53%;5

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;20;10;Spotty showers;18;10;SW;17;68%;72%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny;29;20;N;10;56%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;47;31;Hazy sun and hot;45;31;NNW;16;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Sunny and nice;31;19;W;11;46%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;21;14;Cloudy;20;12;WSW;9;60%;68%;2

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;21;13;Some sun;21;13;SW;17;59%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;Showers and t-storms;27;18;ENE;12;66%;84%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;31;26;Thundershower;32;26;ESE;22;74%;56%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;18;NE;8;91%;55%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;17;A shower in the p.m.;26;16;W;13;35%;59%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;13;5;A shower or two;11;3;SW;6;57%;64%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Showers and t-storms;30;24;E;10;82%;79%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;NW;10;56%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;More clouds than sun;18;13;Mostly cloudy;21;14;WSW;9;66%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Showers around;28;20;Hazy sun;31;20;WSW;8;63%;3%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;24;Rain and drizzle;28;25;ESE;15;87%;91%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;29;26;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;N;5;81%;78%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;22;11;Sunny and beautiful;25;11;S;12;52%;2%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers and t-storms;30;27;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;E;40;67%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;20;9;Rainy times;16;9;NW;9;69%;93%;3

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;17;11;Partly sunny;17;8;N;12;66%;15%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, windy, hot;35;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;28;WSW;12;51%;63%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;17;10;Rainy times;18;9;SSW;15;75%;96%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Warm with some sun;37;24;SE;11;19%;3%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;Very hot;36;21;NNW;13;25%;28%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;36;24;Hazy sunshine;36;26;SE;12;16%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;N;15;52%;2%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;36;20;Warm with sunshine;34;20;E;7;37%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Showers;28;25;Showers and t-storms;26;23;SSW;29;89%;87%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;22;Sunny and humid;30;21;N;8;66%;4%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Sunshine and nice;28;21;E;9;63%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and windy;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;WSW;17;37%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;29;14;A t-storm in spots;29;12;SE;11;45%;73%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;18;12;Cloudy;19;13;E;8;65%;84%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cooler;22;11;Warmer with some sun;27;13;NW;9;37%;33%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SSW;8;67%;74%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cooler;17;9;Spotty showers;19;9;WSW;14;59%;79%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;19;10;Showers around;19;11;SW;18;64%;70%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;8;Very windy, showers;9;6;SSW;41;81%;90%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;WSW;10;81%;85%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;NE;9;26%;5%;11

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather