Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 11, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;23;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;SW;11;77%;7%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partial sunshine;41;34;Mostly cloudy;40;34;WNW;15;52%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;35;23;Sunny and very warm;36;22;W;22;37%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds limiting sun;30;25;Hazy sunshine;31;24;W;18;55%;6%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;32;22;A shower or t-storm;31;21;NE;14;63%;66%;6

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;18;11;An afternoon shower;18;11;SSE;8;75%;59%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;25;Hazy sun, very warm;38;27;NW;11;17%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;19;14;A little p.m. rain;23;14;WNW;17;58%;68%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;25;12;Cloudy, p.m. showers;17;12;SSW;11;75%;79%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny;34;24;Brilliant sunshine;35;25;N;14;36%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy morning rain;16;10;Rain and drizzle;17;8;SSE;14;82%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;41;26;Hazy sun;43;28;W;18;27%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;S;9;67%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A stray t-shower;28;20;W;21;71%;57%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;WSW;11;74%;83%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;30;24;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;WSW;19;72%;10%;8

Beijing, China;Some sun returning;34;25;A little a.m. rain;27;23;WSW;8;96%;94%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;32;20;A shower or t-storm;31;19;NNE;8;56%;56%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;ESE;10;34%;0%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;20;9;Showers and t-storms;20;11;SE;10;72%;85%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;ENE;15;43%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Partly sunny;31;18;W;6;55%;11%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;A shower or t-storm;34;22;SSE;6;55%;73%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;32;20;A shower or t-storm;32;19;NE;10;41%;58%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;30;19;Partly sunny;31;18;ESE;7;47%;14%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;Partly sunny;15;4;N;10;56%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, not as hot;30;20;Mostly cloudy;30;20;ENE;12;31%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;12;80%;56%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;36;23;N;12;36%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;15;11;An afternoon shower;15;11;NW;26;64%;86%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;28;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ESE;7;68%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;34;26;An afternoon shower;36;26;SW;14;63%;70%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;27;20;Clouds and sun, nice;28;21;ENE;10;49%;12%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;S;14;77%;56%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny;23;13;ESE;10;56%;0%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;26;Mainly cloudy;31;27;SW;10;73%;28%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warm;37;27;Lots of sun, warm;38;27;SSE;12;54%;3%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;28;20;Nice with some sun;30;20;SE;15;62%;11%;10

Delhi, India;Cloudy;35;26;A t-storm or two;33;27;SW;9;83%;85%;4

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;35;18;Partial sunshine;35;18;WNW;10;17%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;34;27;A thunderstorm;34;28;SSE;18;74%;71%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;S;8;54%;33%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm in spots;20;12;Periods of sun, nice;21;13;NNE;11;85%;33%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with sunshine;36;21;Mostly sunny;35;20;ENE;11;16%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and humid;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;W;23;70%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SSE;13;68%;71%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;6;Sunny and beautiful;26;8;ENE;8;31%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;14;69%;74%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;19;10;Some sun;19;12;WSW;11;58%;67%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds limiting sun;33;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;12;81%;74%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SSE;14;83%;83%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;23;ENE;21;55%;83%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;29;22;Mostly cloudy;27;22;W;17;76%;57%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds breaking;35;27;A morning t-storm;35;26;ESE;14;69%;83%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, low humidity;29;21;Sunny, low humidity;31;21;E;15;54%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;15;69%;75%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;30;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;30;NNE;19;43%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;21;8;Sunny and nice;24;6;S;13;28%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;40;19;Hot with hazy sun;37;19;N;10;15%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;34;29;A stray thunderstorm;33;29;WSW;26;74%;56%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SSE;8;86%;74%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with some sun;33;25;Mostly sunny, nice;34;26;SSW;10;51%;30%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or t-storm;28;16;Not as warm;22;12;NNW;14;46%;12%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNE;22;59%;73%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;SW;11;54%;25%;10

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;A thunderstorm;33;28;SSE;10;79%;74%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;E;8;81%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;15;-3;Plenty of sunshine;15;-5;NW;22;28%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Partly sunny;29;22;SW;11;75%;27%;11

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;17;15;Clearing;18;15;SSE;13;76%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;26;19;Plenty of sun;25;18;NNW;14;71%;26%;9

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, warm;34;21;A t-storm in spots;32;21;E;11;55%;76%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;31;19;SSW;9;45%;3%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Turning sunny;25;20;WSW;11;75%;8%;9

Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;27;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;NW;9;63%;30%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;32;27;Showers around;31;27;WNW;8;70%;77%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;34;26;Decreasing clouds;33;26;N;7;68%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;ESE;9;71%;67%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;13;11;A stray shower;16;12;N;23;67%;74%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;N;9;60%;80%;7

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;Some sun, a t-storm;33;28;E;13;66%;73%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;22;12;Partly sunny;20;9;N;12;57%;14%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;24;Partial sunshine;27;24;SSW;20;74%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and cooler;11;2;Mostly sunny;13;3;N;10;60%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;31;20;Mostly sunny;29;19;WNW;5;56%;1%;7

Moscow, Russia;Not as warm;20;12;Rain and drizzle;18;12;N;17;62%;84%;3

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;29;27;Showers around;29;27;WSW;21;87%;92%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;29;13;A t-storm in spots;24;14;ENE;9;68%;77%;7

New York, United States;Some sun;33;24;Some sun, a t-storm;31;23;S;9;73%;81%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;35;22;Sunny and hot;37;24;W;11;46%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;30;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;15;SSE;14;75%;66%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;34;27;Partly sunny, humid;34;27;SW;14;62%;59%;10

Oslo, Norway;Nice with some sun;24;14;Periods of sun, nice;24;14;SSE;10;70%;44%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;30;15;Sunny and less humid;30;16;SE;11;57%;2%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;28;25;A morning shower;28;24;ENE;22;82%;82%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;8;83%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds;33;24;A downpour;32;24;ENE;9;75%;66%;12

Paris, France;Very hot;36;22;A t-storm in spots;35;21;W;9;47%;55%;6

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;18;11;An afternoon shower;15;8;S;14;72%;57%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;12;76%;75%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;18;83%;57%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;SSE;9;50%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;17;ESE;8;49%;4%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and humid;31;24;Decreasing clouds;32;24;SSE;9;65%;27%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Increasing clouds;24;9;A shower or two;23;10;ENE;14;50%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;25;18;Decreasing clouds;25;17;N;14;68%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;More sun than clouds;29;22;A morning shower;28;22;S;15;73%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon rain;13;9;Partly sunny;12;10;SSE;11;70%;62%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny;20;11;N;8;57%;46%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;Mostly sunny;27;20;NNE;9;63%;1%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;27;Hazy sunshine;41;27;NNW;14;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;34;20;Partly sunny, warm;35;20;W;11;43%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;16;11;Rather cloudy;18;10;NNE;12;54%;39%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;14;Partly sunny;20;14;SW;17;66%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;ENE;13;68%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;32;26;Showers and t-storms;32;27;ESE;20;79%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;N;8;84%;73%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NE;13;29%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;17;2;Mostly sunny;15;2;SSW;5;53%;4%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;9;69%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;17;Sunshine and nice;26;15;NNW;9;61%;27%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;23;12;Some sun, pleasant;22;11;NNE;8;55%;4%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Downpours;28;24;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSW;7;81%;75%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;35;28;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;S;20;63%;15%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Rather cloudy, warm;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;SSE;10;75%;59%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;30;16;A shower or t-storm;28;16;SW;10;63%;73%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Thundershower;31;27;Spotty showers;31;27;E;22;76%;76%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;SW;10;52%;61%;4

Sydney, Australia;Some sun;17;10;Decreasing clouds;20;11;NW;13;70%;21%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;W;9;68%;77%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouding up;19;13;Partly sunny;19;12;SW;10;48%;64%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;35;21;Hazy sunshine;34;20;N;11;22%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;30;19;Partly sunny;32;19;NNW;13;48%;55%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;41;26;Hazy and hot;39;27;WSW;12;15%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;30;25;Partly sunny;31;26;WSW;13;52%;3%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;34;22;Partly sunny and hot;36;23;E;8;46%;14%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and humid;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;26;E;13;67%;63%;10

Toronto, Canada;A morning t-storm;27;16;Partly sunny;27;17;N;9;58%;2%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;31;24;Plenty of sun;33;24;E;20;58%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and less humid;35;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;SE;19;31%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;25;12;Not as warm;18;11;NNW;13;61%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;20;10;E;7;56%;30%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;27;18;Partly sunny;31;18;ESE;7;60%;7%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;ENE;8;71%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNW;9;55%;14%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;29;13;Mostly sunny;27;13;ENE;9;46%;1%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;14;10;An afternoon shower;13;6;SSE;32;69%;68%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSW;9;82%;89%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;33;18;Mostly sunny;31;19;NNE;8;36%;10%;9

