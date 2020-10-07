Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 7, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;WSW;18;84%;74%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Hazy and very warm;37;30;NNW;12;55%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with sunshine;34;20;Mostly sunny;32;17;E;7;15%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;E;16;65%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;15;11;Windy;17;10;WNW;40;89%;77%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Cloudy;11;3;ESE;10;68%;42%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mainly cloudy;22;8;Some sun;21;9;NE;8;21%;8%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;4;-5;Areas of low clouds;4;-4;NNE;16;62%;19%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;35;19;Warm with some sun;33;21;SE;19;47%;31%;11

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, warm;32;20;A thunderstorm;26;17;NNE;11;57%;54%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;16;12;An afternoon shower;17;12;ENE;16;65%;85%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;36;17;Hazy sunshine;35;18;NW;16;24%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SSW;13;84%;82%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;Sunny intervals;30;20;NNW;8;63%;33%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;34;26;A couple of t-storms;27;25;NE;12;84%;79%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Episodes of sunshine;23;17;Partly sunny;23;16;W;19;74%;27%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;21;11;S;8;54%;22%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;21;12;Cooler with some sun;16;8;NW;14;72%;35%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;16;9;Partly sunny;15;11;SSW;18;63%;75%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;8;Decreasing clouds;17;9;SE;11;71%;56%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very hot;36;19;Some sun, very hot;36;19;NW;10;23%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;16;8;Partly sunny;17;7;WNW;20;65%;6%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;14;10;Occasional rain;17;10;W;24;81%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;24;17;Showers and t-storms;20;15;S;13;80%;85%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;16;10;Partly sunny;18;7;NW;15;64%;3%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;24;10;Mostly sunny;21;13;NE;11;60%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Variable cloudiness;31;21;NE;11;30%;34%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, breezy;22;17;Partly sunny, windy;22;18;NE;33;54%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;37;22;Very hot;38;22;NNE;10;25%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;20;14;Partly sunny;19;12;SSE;17;66%;67%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;SE;8;63%;55%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;36;27;Partly sunny;34;26;S;11;65%;66%;10

Chicago, United States;Brilliant sunshine;23;10;Sunny and nice;21;13;ESE;9;54%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;SSW;15;74%;91%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;15;10;Rain;14;9;SSW;17;73%;93%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;31;27;Becoming cloudy;32;27;W;15;79%;10%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warm;32;17;Sunshine and warm;30;20;SE;9;49%;42%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;SE;15;62%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Hazy sunshine;35;21;N;7;42%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;29;10;Sunny and very warm;30;12;WSW;8;16%;0%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Overcast, a t-storm;33;27;A t-storm around;34;27;W;7;72%;55%;6

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ESE;8;73%;64%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;13;9;Mostly cloudy;13;6;SW;20;80%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;23;9;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;WNW;10;32%;26%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;23;19;Partial sunshine;24;20;ENE;19;67%;1%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;30;22;Periods of sun, nice;29;22;NE;17;58%;23%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;14;A t-storm or two;27;14;NE;13;59%;77%;13

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;32;23;ESE;12;71%;66%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;15;10;A passing shower;14;10;SSW;16;91%;82%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;28;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SSE;12;84%;85%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;30;21;Mostly cloudy;29;22;ENE;13;62%;35%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;23;ENE;21;52%;14%;8

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy with a shower;27;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;WSW;8;74%;80%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;Hazy sunshine;34;19;NNE;11;35%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warm;29;21;P.M. showers, cooler;26;16;SE;19;64%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;9;69%;73%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;Warm with hazy sun;36;29;NNE;11;57%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;21;11;Clearing;23;13;NNW;13;63%;44%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;30;9;Plenty of sun;28;10;N;8;18%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;WNW;14;59%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Episodes of sunshine;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;SSW;8;64%;9%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;27;Hazy and very warm;41;27;NE;9;21%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;18;14;Showers and t-storms;19;13;SSE;11;79%;84%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;26;ENE;17;68%;73%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Decreasing clouds;31;23;W;10;65%;69%;8

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;8;79%;59%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty p.m. showers;29;25;Showers around;29;24;W;7;82%;72%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;2;Sunshine and mild;16;2;ENE;15;50%;33%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Rather cloudy;28;24;A thunderstorm;28;23;SSW;9;84%;77%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;15;Partial sunshine;18;15;SSW;12;81%;14%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;27;15;Sun and some clouds;26;15;N;10;66%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;16;11;A little a.m. rain;17;7;W;26;80%;63%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;29;16;Low clouds breaking;25;16;S;9;61%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;WSW;10;71%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Partial sunshine;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;W;6;59%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;14;67%;66%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Partly sunny;33;25;WNW;6;72%;11%;12

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ESE;10;65%;64%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Rain;19;12;Increasingly windy;17;11;WNW;32;64%;66%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Turning cloudy;23;8;A thunderstorm;24;10;NNE;7;31%;59%;10

Miami, United States;Cloudy and breezy;31;27;Mostly cloudy;31;27;E;16;65%;47%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;17;11;A little rain;18;10;NW;8;84%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;29;26;S;15;75%;39%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;18;12;NE;10;56%;4%;8

Montreal, Canada;Windy with rain;15;5;Breezy with some sun;10;3;WNW;24;54%;8%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and mild;17;12;Rather cloudy, warm;18;10;S;14;44%;31%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;Hazy sun and humid;34;27;NNW;11;74%;40%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;29;12;Nice with sunshine;29;14;NE;12;36%;13%;13

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;24;12;Not as warm;19;9;NW;32;41%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;SSW;14;47%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain/snow showers;2;-5;Sun and clouds;1;-5;W;16;80%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon rain;23;16;Cool with rain;18;17;NE;12;79%;88%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;13;8;Spotty showers;11;7;SSE;7;86%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy with rain;15;3;Partly sunny, cooler;10;1;WSW;19;61%;4%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;Showers, some heavy;29;26;E;19;83%;92%;3

Panama City, Panama;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;9;83%;74%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;10;71%;45%;11

Paris, France;Spotty showers;17;12;Spotty showers;19;13;SW;20;65%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;20;10;SSE;13;62%;10%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSE;9;84%;82%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;SSE;29;71%;44%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Showers and t-storms;32;24;ESE;8;64%;70%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;14;9;Periods of sun;15;11;SW;13;61%;36%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;22;5;Hazy sun;23;7;E;8;58%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;9;A shower in the p.m.;22;9;S;13;51%;77%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;27;15;Partial sunshine;27;15;S;9;66%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Sunny intervals;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;E;12;67%;80%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;8;4;Rain and drizzle;7;5;N;11;77%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;19;10;Occasional rain;17;9;SSW;9;77%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;28;23;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;S;12;74%;71%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;Hazy and very warm;37;20;NE;10;14%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;22;9;Sun and some clouds;23;9;NNW;9;62%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;More clouds than sun;14;12;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;10;S;10;77%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;19;14;Low clouds may break;19;14;W;16;59%;55%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;24;17;Rain and a t-storm;25;18;SW;8;80%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;31;24;Spotty showers;31;25;SE;12;78%;78%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;18;Rain and a t-storm;23;18;ESE;6;100%;79%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;29;11;Sunny and nice;25;10;NE;19;18%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;24;7;Plenty of sunshine;24;7;SW;8;35%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;30;23;Showers and t-storms;30;24;E;10;80%;77%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;14;Nice with some sun;24;12;NNW;9;72%;3%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;19;13;Mostly cloudy;18;13;SSW;12;78%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;ENE;10;50%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds breaking;22;18;Clouds and sun, nice;24;19;SSW;18;51%;2%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;33;27;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;SSW;16;71%;77%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;20;13;Showers and t-storms;14;9;WNW;18;81%;70%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;25;Cloudy with a shower;31;25;NE;8;68%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;15;10;A brief shower;14;10;S;9;83%;85%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;23;19;A stray t-shower;27;14;NW;22;59%;41%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;25;21;A shower;27;22;ENE;13;66%;74%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, nice;16;11;Spotty showers;16;10;S;15;80%;84%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;Abundant sunshine;20;5;NNW;11;31%;2%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;18;7;Sunshine;19;9;ENE;9;58%;8%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;23;14;A t-storm around;22;13;ENE;9;40%;64%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;34;23;Mostly sunny, warm;34;24;N;9;44%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Variable cloudiness;23;14;Partly sunny;24;11;ENE;7;57%;27%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler, p.m. rain;19;14;Cool with heavy rain;15;14;N;21;87%;92%;1

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;17;7;Clouds and sun;15;7;WNW;14;65%;11%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Some sun, pleasant;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;N;13;62%;27%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;26;19;Mostly sunny;25;16;WNW;21;47%;4%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;13;1;Cooler;8;-4;WNW;18;65%;58%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with some sun;20;12;Mostly cloudy;16;12;E;7;68%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;17;10;Partial sunshine;18;8;WSW;15;52%;7%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A passing shower;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;E;8;83%;78%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, mild;19;8;A little rain;16;6;SSW;8;80%;63%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;15;8;S;12;80%;25%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;8;Clouds and sun;12;7;SE;24;56%;8%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNW;8;88%;71%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;17;6;NE;5;54%;7%;4

_____

