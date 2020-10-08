Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Clouds and sun;29;25;WSW;18;83%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;29;Mostly sunny;37;30;NNW;10;50%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;32;18;Hazy sunshine;32;19;E;15;18%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;ENE;14;67%;1%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy with rain;17;9;Spotty showers;14;8;WSW;16;79%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;10;3;A shower or two;11;3;E;7;73%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partial sunshine;21;9;Mostly sunny;20;4;ESE;8;19%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;3;-4;Partly sunny;6;0;WSW;13;59%;24%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, warm;34;20;Showers around;27;14;SSE;19;62%;79%;4

Athens, Greece;A thunderstorm;25;16;Nice with sunshine;25;16;S;8;53%;4%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;18;11;Inc. clouds;16;12;ENE;25;52%;38%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;Hazy sun and breezy;34;18;N;21;26%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;Showers, some heavy;30;23;SSW;12;85%;91%;3

Bangalore, India;Sunny intervals;30;20;Variable clouds;29;20;NW;8;66%;63%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;28;25;A couple of t-storms;28;26;ENE;9;88%;87%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;21;17;Partly sunny;23;16;W;13;81%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Hazy sun;20;11;Hazy sun;21;11;ESE;7;61%;7%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;15;8;Sun and some clouds;19;8;WSW;10;63%;2%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;15;11;Spotty showers;16;10;S;10;70%;88%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;19;9;A little a.m. rain;20;7;ESE;10;60%;68%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Very hot;36;21;Very hot;36;22;NW;9;24%;2%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;17;7;Clouds and sun;19;9;ESE;8;69%;14%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with rain;17;11;Spotty showers;16;7;W;9;80%;86%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;18;16;Showers and t-storms;18;15;NNE;11;82%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;20;9;NW;7;68%;11%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;SSE;15;43%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;21;Mostly cloudy;30;20;NE;11;35%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Windy;22;17;Partly sunny;22;17;NE;33;62%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;37;22;N;11;38%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;19;12;A morning shower;16;11;SE;33;65%;58%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;A t-storm in spots;28;20;S;5;62%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;34;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;SSE;10;69%;88%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunny and nice;20;12;Sunny and warmer;26;18;SW;19;56%;8%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;Brief p.m. showers;30;26;SW;13;79%;91%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain;14;9;A passing shower;14;9;SW;13;67%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;32;27;Hazy sun and humid;33;27;WSW;8;78%;4%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warm;30;21;A t-storm or two;28;18;E;11;74%;62%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;33;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;ESE;15;61%;44%;13

Delhi, India;Brilliant sunshine;35;21;Hazy sun;35;21;N;5;42%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny and very warm;30;12;Partly sunny, warm;30;11;NNE;8;15%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;Hazy sunshine;34;27;WSW;6;71%;40%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;23;SE;12;68%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;13;6;A little rain;11;6;W;24;78%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;22;10;A shower or two;20;10;W;11;35%;83%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;23;18;Partly sunny;23;18;ENE;18;81%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;29;21;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;N;15;56%;13%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny;30;16;SSW;10;41%;14%;11

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A t-storm around;31;23;SE;10;68%;55%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing, a shower;14;11;A little rain;13;7;WSW;25;88%;62%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;24;Morning showers;30;25;S;9;88%;87%;4

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;22;NE;12;60%;23%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;ENE;11;56%;77%;8

Hyderabad, India;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;Couple of t-storms;29;22;SW;8;80%;77%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Hazy sun;35;18;N;11;37%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler, p.m. showers;23;16;A shower in spots;21;14;ENE;10;69%;55%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;11;71%;69%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;29;Hazy and very warm;37;29;NNE;12;52%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;NW;13;61%;28%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;30;10;Abundant sunshine;27;10;N;8;20%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;24;Hazy sun and humid;34;24;WNW;14;60%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;28;17;Hazy sunshine;30;17;S;8;63%;8%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;27;Sunny and very warm;41;27;NE;12;19%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;19;13;A passing shower;21;11;SE;8;76%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;E;19;73%;80%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;31;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;NE;10;69%;79%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SW;7;73%;55%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;32;24;Spotty showers;30;25;S;7;79%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;2;A shower in the p.m.;18;2;E;13;48%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a t-storm;30;23;Partial sunshine;29;24;SW;8;81%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;19;15;Partly sunny;18;15;S;9;76%;16%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;27;15;Sunny and nice;26;16;N;13;62%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Windy this morning;17;7;A little p.m. rain;14;6;W;17;75%;83%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;25;16;Low clouds breaking;24;17;S;9;71%;5%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;23;Clearing;27;22;SW;10;74%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Partly sunny;26;14;NNW;6;45%;6%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;30;27;Brief p.m. showers;31;27;WSW;16;76%;83%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;8;69%;32%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;ESE;7;73%;79%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;16;12;Mostly cloudy;15;8;WNW;27;67%;30%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;25;10;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;11;NNE;7;46%;63%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A stray shower;31;27;ESE;24;68%;81%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;18;11;Clouds and sun, mild;17;8;SW;9;71%;34%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;30;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;SSE;15;74%;37%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;11;Mostly sunny;19;8;SSE;18;58%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;10;3;Increasing clouds;12;9;S;7;57%;64%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and mild;17;10;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;SSW;12;44%;94%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;27;Humid with hazy sun;34;28;N;10;72%;29%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;29;13;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;NNE;11;49%;36%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;14;SSW;11;50%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny and hot;35;19;Sunny and hot;34;20;WNW;11;36%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;2;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-1;SW;19;81%;81%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;19;16;Periods of rain;21;19;E;20;78%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;11;6;Cloudy with a shower;12;4;SSW;14;63%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;10;0;Becoming cloudy;13;7;SSE;14;66%;63%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy a.m. showers;29;26;A morning shower;30;27;E;19;76%;71%;10

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;A thunderstorm;29;25;NE;9;81%;76%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;ENE;10;69%;82%;11

Paris, France;Spotty showers;19;13;Showery;17;8;WNW;10;77%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;21;10;SSE;13;61%;4%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm or two;29;25;S;10;89%;80%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;22;Clearing;31;23;SE;25;66%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;32;23;A thunderstorm;33;23;SE;7;60%;63%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;15;12;Partly sunny;18;11;SW;13;62%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;25;7;Partly sunny;22;8;ENE;8;55%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;22;9;Sun and clouds, nice;22;8;S;13;45%;31%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly cloudy;26;17;SW;9;73%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;NE;12;66%;51%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;7;5;Turning sunny;8;1;NNE;17;70%;6%;2

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;17;10;A passing shower;14;6;W;18;79%;56%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;30;23;Spotty showers;26;22;S;14;89%;92%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;36;21;Hazy sun;36;20;NNE;10;12%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;NNW;8;69%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;15;10;Clouds and sun, mild;16;9;S;11;79%;66%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Partly sunny;20;15;WSW;13;67%;15%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;24;17;Showers and t-storms;26;17;NE;7;81%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;ENE;13;71%;81%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;17;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SSE;6;100%;77%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;29;10;Plenty of sunshine;24;9;NE;18;21%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;24;7;Mostly sunny;27;9;SSW;7;39%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm around;32;24;N;10;76%;53%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;NNW;10;67%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;13;A little p.m. rain;18;13;SSW;13;77%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;23;10;Decreasing clouds;24;10;ENE;11;55%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, nice;24;19;Clouds and sun, nice;24;19;SW;14;57%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A.M. showers, cloudy;33;26;High clouds;31;25;SW;11;74%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;12;10;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;W;19;78%;42%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Overcast, a shower;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;9;75%;86%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;14;9;A bit of rain;13;7;WSW;15;73%;65%;1

Sydney, Australia;A stray t-shower;27;14;Sunshine and nice;23;13;W;21;42%;2%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;27;22;A little a.m. rain;27;23;ENE;13;64%;81%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;16;10;A passing shower;13;8;SW;22;76%;56%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Abundant sunshine;19;4;Partly sunny;16;5;SE;9;44%;9%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;21;8;Mostly sunny;19;9;ENE;10;58%;10%;4

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;22;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;19;11;ESE;10;53%;46%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunlit and very hot;36;25;Sunny and hot;35;24;N;10;33%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;SE;5;53%;2%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, some heavy;15;15;Cool with rain;17;15;NNW;21;94%;96%;1

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;14;7;Sunshine;17;15;SW;11;71%;12%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;Turning sunny, nice;26;18;N;6;53%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this morning;26;16;Mostly sunny;26;15;SSE;8;48%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;8;-3;An afternoon shower;9;-6;WSW;9;63%;47%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;16;12;Cloudy, p.m. rain;15;12;SSW;11;78%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;18;8;Clouds and sun;21;9;W;9;61%;13%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, not as warm;27;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;E;9;69%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;15;7;Partly sunny;15;7;WSW;13;72%;27%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;15;8;Partly sunny;16;11;S;13;81%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;12;6;Sun and some clouds;15;8;ENE;12;52%;6%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;30;25;E;8;79%;83%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;19;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;NE;6;49%;1%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather