Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 11, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower;31;25;SSE;9;79%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;Hazy sun, less humid;34;24;NE;11;47%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A few showers;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;N;2;51%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly cloudy;22;15;SE;10;59%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;13;10;Spotty showers;12;7;SSW;26;84%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;Some sleet;2;-2;Snow showers;0;-4;SSW;8;83%;98%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Rain and drizzle;11;1;ENE;8;68%;65%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow and rain;1;-7;A little snow;-2;-5;WSW;13;57%;63%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with some sun;31;21;A t-storm in spots;32;21;ENE;9;53%;43%;12

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sunshine;19;13;More clouds than sun;19;9;NNE;9;61%;12%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;18;14;Clouds and sun;20;12;SSW;19;61%;3%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;26;14;Sunshine and nice;24;12;NW;7;66%;10%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;32;23;ESE;9;75%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;28;20;Spotty showers;28;21;E;12;68%;79%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;28;24;Cloudy;27;23;NNE;11;70%;44%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;20;11;Periods of sun;18;11;NW;9;80%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;16;4;Mostly sunny, mild;19;3;NNE;15;47%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;11;3;Partly sunny;12;5;SE;9;81%;57%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;8;5;Partly sunny;10;5;SW;12;86%;18%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;18;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SW;8;77%;82%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;W;8;67%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rather cloudy;7;4;Partly sunny;8;2;E;13;85%;24%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;14;10;Spotty showers;13;7;SSW;18;69%;60%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;10;3;Partly sunny;12;2;E;5;65%;8%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;7;5;Periods of sun;9;4;NE;7;69%;29%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;ENE;14;61%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;26;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;SSE;9;41%;71%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;Mostly sunny;19;6;WNW;8;61%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;26;15;Hazy sunshine;26;16;NE;7;42%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;25;14;Hazy and very warm;29;16;SSE;10;55%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;18;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;NNE;5;62%;55%;7

Chennai, India;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;ENE;12;83%;83%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunny and cooler;9;2;Mostly sunny;13;0;WSW;11;51%;26%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;6;78%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;7;6;Mainly cloudy;9;7;SSW;13;64%;68%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and humid;33;26;Warm with hazy sun;34;26;NE;12;49%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and nice;23;10;Warm with some sun;26;13;E;12;50%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast and humid;30;24;Cloudy and humid;30;24;E;10;79%;72%;5

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;27;14;NE;3;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;9;-4;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;S;11;31%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Hazy sun;33;19;N;8;58%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;33;23;A shower in spots;33;23;E;8;59%;43%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy with rain;13;5;Variable cloudiness;12;6;SSW;20;81%;76%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;17;9;A morning shower;14;8;SW;8;54%;97%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;20;16;Some sunshine;19;17;E;26;85%;44%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;27;19;Hazy sunshine;27;17;NNW;9;44%;13%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;28;17;A p.m. t-shower;24;15;ESE;13;70%;72%;9

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;28;24;A thunderstorm;29;23;S;8;75%;78%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;5;4;Partly sunny;6;2;S;13;90%;37%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A passing shower;30;25;A little p.m. rain;32;24;NNW;7;69%;84%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and beautiful;27;18;Hazy sunshine;27;19;ENE;11;48%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;30;24;An afternoon shower;29;23;ENE;32;59%;73%;5

Hyderabad, India;Brilliant sunshine;29;19;A shower in the p.m.;27;20;ESE;10;76%;81%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;27;11;Hazy sunshine;27;12;NNE;7;45%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;16;12;Clouds and sun;16;11;NE;15;76%;9%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;12;72%;69%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;32;27;Sunny and less humid;34;26;N;17;44%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A thunderstorm;23;14;A stray thunderstorm;22;12;NNW;12;62%;48%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;19;3;Clouds and sun;17;4;WSW;7;34%;30%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;NE;18;17%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;24;10;Hazy sunshine;26;10;SSW;6;49%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;35;22;Hazy sun;36;22;N;24;28%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;6;1;Plenty of sunshine;4;0;SE;7;68%;26%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;NNW;8;76%;77%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;33;22;A t-storm around;33;24;WSW;9;67%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;33;21;Hazy sunshine;33;20;N;9;50%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with showers;32;25;Brief p.m. showers;34;25;SSW;7;69%;81%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;17;3;A shower in the a.m.;18;1;WSW;13;39%;56%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;More clouds than sun;30;24;A shower in spots;32;24;SSW;8;74%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;16;Partly sunny;20;16;SSE;15;75%;4%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;12;Periods of sun;20;12;NE;9;77%;23%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Clouds and sun;12;9;SSW;16;76%;30%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;21;9;Partly sunny, cool;20;9;SSE;8;48%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;25;Mostly cloudy;30;25;WSW;9;71%;55%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;16;6;Periods of sun;16;6;ENE;3;69%;8%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A t-storm or two;31;26;NNE;9;73%;84%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;N;7;75%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;Typhoon;29;26;ESE;19;86%;89%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;26;18;Increasing clouds;24;13;WNW;19;56%;43%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy and mild;26;9;Hazy sun;26;9;NNE;7;32%;2%;6

Miami, United States;Cloudy with a shower;29;26;A shower;29;25;S;18;78%;70%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;5;0;Partly sunny;3;0;SE;11;86%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;ESE;12;72%;42%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;Nice with sunshine;22;14;E;15;67%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;19;5;High clouds, cooler;10;2;W;5;57%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-3;Low clouds;2;-1;WNW;10;66%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;33;23;Hazy sunshine;34;24;NNE;12;38%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;24;15;Partly sunny;26;16;NNE;21;58%;49%;12

New York, United States;Rain this afternoon;22;16;Occasional rain;17;9;NE;29;76%;75%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;25;14;Mostly sunny;25;13;W;10;62%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;-3;Low clouds;-1;-5;N;15;76%;83%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cool;14;7;Decreasing clouds;20;11;ENE;13;57%;12%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;6;4;Mostly cloudy;6;4;E;7;70%;66%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy, warm;18;1;Partly sunny, cooler;9;-2;S;12;60%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;ESE;17;73%;66%;12

Panama City, Panama;Overcast, showers;29;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NW;5;82%;81%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;31;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;ESE;10;81%;80%;5

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;14;10;Partly sunny;14;6;S;10;58%;7%;2

Perth, Australia;Sun and clouds, cool;20;10;Clouds and sun;21;16;WNW;14;55%;35%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Colder this morning;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NE;10;70%;82%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;23;Sunshine;32;23;SE;23;66%;6%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;11;65%;78%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;6;3;Periods of sun;8;4;SSW;7;68%;12%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and mild;16;1;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;7;S;9;73%;38%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;11;Occasional rain;19;11;SE;14;66%;93%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;23;12;Dull and dreary;23;14;SE;6;65%;11%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;E;13;60%;42%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;4;2;Rain and drizzle;6;2;ENE;22;71%;72%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;5;1;Periods of sun;4;2;SE;10;88%;43%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;23;Showers, some heavy;27;22;NNW;9;83%;96%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Hot with hazy sun;34;19;SSE;11;21%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;20;11;Brief showers;19;10;NNE;6;84%;89%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;3;2;Cloudy;6;2;SSE;5;91%;42%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun, cool;13;7;Clouds and sun, cool;14;9;W;14;59%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain;25;17;A shower and t-storm;26;17;ENE;9;78%;86%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;Spotty showers;29;25;ESE;19;79%;83%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Spotty showers;22;17;A thunderstorm;24;17;NNW;7;98%;71%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;6;Sunny and pleasant;24;6;NE;9;32%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;28;9;Low clouds breaking;28;10;SSW;10;44%;19%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy with showers;28;23;NE;15;86%;100%;1

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;19;10;Partly sunny;20;9;ENE;6;69%;12%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;8;5;Occasional p.m. rain;8;7;SSW;12;82%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;Hazy sunshine;17;4;SW;5;52%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;20;14;ENE;15;52%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds;32;27;Spotty showers;32;26;NE;12;71%;70%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;11;2;Clouds and sun;12;2;ESE;7;76%;13%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;28;24;Spotty showers;29;25;ENE;18;74%;85%;2

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;8;5;Partly sunny;7;5;SSE;7;67%;16%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Mostly cloudy;28;21;N;23;57%;50%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;24;21;A little rain;25;22;E;22;65%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;8;4;Periods of sun;6;1;SSE;11;94%;34%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;14;8;Cooler, a.m. showers;10;3;NW;10;92%;100%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;17;6;Clouds and sun;12;6;ESE;9;79%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;18;10;Rain and drizzle;13;8;S;8;57%;92%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;Mostly sunny;26;16;NNE;12;56%;27%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny;21;10;ESE;5;57%;30%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;14;7;Brilliant sunshine;16;9;NNE;14;55%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;15;4;Sunny;9;5;ESE;5;63%;2%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;21;16;A shower in places;21;15;ESE;4;70%;46%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Sunshine and nice;24;14;SSE;7;65%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;7;-14;Brilliant sunshine;3;-13;E;11;55%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with some sun;6;2;Rain and drizzle;5;4;SSW;9;70%;90%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Mostly sunny;9;1;ESE;8;80%;22%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;28;19;Rather cloudy;27;17;E;7;68%;44%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;5;1;Partly sunny;4;2;SSE;10;78%;43%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;7;4;Periods of sun;7;3;SSE;10;89%;26%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;13;9;Mostly sunny;18;14;N;23;74%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;33;24;NNE;10;61%;44%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;14;0;Mostly sunny;12;-1;NE;4;59%;14%;3

