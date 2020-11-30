Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 30, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;26;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;SSE;14;80%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;NE;7;62%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;16;9;A few showers;16;9;ENE;11;75%;80%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;18;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;WSW;6;70%;67%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;8;7;Spotty showers;9;4;NNE;26;82%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;-3;-4;Snow and sleet;2;0;ESE;7;85%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;6;1;Mostly sunny;11;2;E;8;65%;14%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;-14;-19;Mostly sunny, cold;-12;-16;ENE;11;69%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;28;22;Mostly cloudy, humid;32;23;ENE;7;66%;66%;4

Athens, Greece;A bit of rain;18;11;Spotty showers;13;9;NE;11;73%;62%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain at times;20;16;Winds subsiding;21;14;SSE;27;67%;16%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;20;8;Hazy sunshine;19;10;E;6;71%;56%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;6;80%;72%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;NE;12;47%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;32;24;Nice with some sun;31;25;NNE;11;49%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;8;Periods of sun;16;8;NE;14;74%;34%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-6;Fog in the afternoon;4;-4;NNW;7;45%;30%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Fog, then some sun;4;-3;ESE;11;71%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;3;1;Rather cloudy;3;0;SE;11;85%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;8;A little p.m. rain;19;8;SE;8;70%;68%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Partly sunny;31;20;N;11;45%;5%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;5;-3;Fog, then some sun;1;-4;E;17;81%;6%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;6;4;Spotty showers;8;3;NE;13;76%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and colder;0;-5;Fog, then some sun;1;-4;SW;7;84%;21%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;3;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-6;ENE;8;75%;3%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and cooler;23;13;Mostly sunny;26;17;NE;13;60%;7%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;29;19;A t-storm around;29;20;NE;8;44%;67%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;10;0;Mostly sunny;12;3;NNW;10;50%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;22;13;Sunny and nice;22;13;W;12;36%;9%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;20;14;Low clouds;19;13;SSE;18;63%;3%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;28;21;A t-storm around;28;21;SE;6;63%;49%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or two;31;24;Increasing clouds;31;25;N;18;72%;41%;6

Chicago, United States;Very windy;2;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-3;NW;19;54%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;NNE;18;75%;74%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;3;2;Spotty showers;4;0;E;11;83%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;28;24;Partly sunny, breezy;29;24;N;21;71%;6%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;12;1;Mostly sunny;16;7;S;18;34%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;25;A morning shower;31;25;NE;14;78%;81%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny;24;11;Hazy sunshine;26;11;N;5;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;Afternoon flurries;6;-7;NNW;15;43%;66%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;30;17;Hazy sun;30;18;N;6;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;35;23;A t-storm or two;33;24;SE;7;72%;84%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;11;4;Partly sunny;9;6;WSW;10;93%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;14;2;Clouds and sun;14;2;NNE;10;45%;30%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;18;16;Partly sunny;18;14;WNW;11;79%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;22;16;Cloudy;22;17;NNE;8;48%;16%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;26;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;16;NNE;12;74%;62%;8

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;26;16;Clouds and sun;23;16;NE;21;56%;7%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;1;1;Rain and drizzle;4;1;W;19;92%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;23;NNW;6;74%;100%;3

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny, nice;24;16;Hazy sunshine;24;16;ENE;11;54%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;NE;11;52%;9%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;17;Hazy sunshine;27;17;ESE;8;65%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;23;9;Hazy sunshine;24;9;NW;7;60%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;14;9;A little rain;10;6;N;20;78%;72%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;17;73%;58%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunny and nice;28;22;N;12;52%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;24;14;A shower and t-storm;25;13;WNW;12;68%;65%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;17;1;Hazy sunshine;17;-1;SSW;6;37%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Hazy sunshine;31;14;N;7;31%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;7;Hazy sunshine;21;7;S;6;57%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;NNW;16;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Freezing fog;2;-5;Mostly cloudy;-1;-1;E;12;73%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;Nice with some sun;30;24;NNE;7;61%;30%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;24;Rather cloudy;31;24;SW;9;67%;58%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunny;29;17;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NW;8;50%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;7;78%;65%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, mild;18;4;An afternoon shower;16;3;SE;17;51%;75%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SW;8;76%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;22;18;Increasing clouds;23;18;SSE;15;70%;40%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;17;12;Mostly cloudy;18;11;NNE;9;77%;26%;2

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;10;4;Partly sunny;7;2;NNW;14;75%;6%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;NNE;7;28%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm around;30;25;SSW;11;73%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;14;5;Some sun, fog early;16;5;N;4;63%;17%;2

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;31;27;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;NNW;12;78%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;N;6;78%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;ENE;9;62%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;29;19;Spotty showers;27;9;W;25;57%;65%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Not as warm;22;10;Periods of sun, nice;23;8;SSW;6;46%;30%;5

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;Partly sunny, cooler;20;11;N;18;49%;23%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-8;SE;8;82%;14%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;22;62%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;19;14;Sunny and warmer;25;15;NNE;12;53%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;6;A couple of showers;13;2;S;5;80%;72%;2

Moscow, Russia;P.M. snow showers;2;-1;A little snow;0;-7;SSE;12;83%;85%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;26;Hazy sunshine;34;26;N;9;51%;9%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;26;16;A t-storm around;26;16;NNE;14;57%;64%;11

New York, United States;Becoming very windy;18;13;Cooler with a shower;13;3;SW;42;54%;44%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;17;10;Occasional rain;17;11;ENE;8;79%;84%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-9;-14;Cloudy and cold;-13;-18;W;11;85%;13%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;13;5;NNE;11;55%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of snow;2;-1;Mostly sunny;1;-5;ESE;8;88%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Occasional rain;4;3;Spotty showers;7;-1;SSE;13;89%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A downpour;29;26;NE;18;80%;87%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm or two;27;24;SSW;6;86%;91%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;E;9;79%;75%;5

Paris, France;Fog;5;2;Partly sunny;6;0;NNW;16;74%;73%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;22;12;S;18;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower and t-storm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;NNE;15;66%;55%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;33;25;N;15;71%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;32;19;Partly sunny;32;21;SE;7;52%;22%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;2;-3;Variable cloudiness;0;-4;SE;7;75%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;3;-9;Turning cloudy;4;-7;NNW;7;39%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;20;12;Occasional rain;18;11;ENE;13;73%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;ESE;9;57%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Turning cloudy;30;25;Showers around;30;26;E;14;65%;70%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;4;3;A little a.m. rain;5;-1;WSW;34;79%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;1;0;Rather cloudy;2;-4;S;12;87%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;NW;12;71%;65%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;21;15;A little a.m. rain;20;16;ESE;17;74%;74%;3

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;4;A few showers;13;9;SSE;8;79%;87%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little wintry mix;2;-5;Low clouds;0;-2;SSW;11;75%;75%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;15;7;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;NE;8;64%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;22;19;Heavy thunderstorms;22;19;ENE;12;83%;94%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;23;Sunny and nice;29;22;E;13;68%;27%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Spotty showers;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;28;18;N;11;76%;29%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;E;7;51%;44%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;34;13;Partly sunny;32;11;SW;12;25%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;NNE;11;70%;20%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;20;6;NE;6;67%;4%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;9;3;Mostly sunny;8;3;NNE;9;70%;9%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;4;-3;Increasing clouds;6;-2;NNW;7;37%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, cool;12;8;Mostly cloudy;14;10;E;16;53%;8%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;9;74%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder with snow;1;-6;Partly sunny;1;-7;SSE;7;83%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;ENE;10;63%;42%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;2;1;A passing shower;2;-1;NNE;7;89%;59%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and cooler;23;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;26;NNW;28;47%;9%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;21;19;A little a.m. rain;22;18;ENE;16;76%;79%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;0;-2;A passing shower;2;0;SSW;16;88%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with clearing;6;-1;A shower in the a.m.;8;1;N;7;70%;60%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;8;4;Rain and drizzle;7;1;NE;7;80%;58%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;12;4;Hazy sun;12;4;NNW;8;51%;7%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;22;8;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;NE;9;71%;8%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;17;5;SE;5;48%;9%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;14;5;Partly sunny;12;6;NE;11;55%;16%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow and rain, windy;6;0;Periods of snow;2;1;NW;19;84%;80%;0

Tripoli, Libya;A shower;20;16;A morning shower;19;14;SSW;9;74%;52%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;20;10;WSW;11;65%;24%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and frigid;-18;-24;Partly sunny;-15;-24;WSW;10;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning rain;8;2;Mostly sunny;8;6;NNE;5;61%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;5;-3;Fog, then some sun;2;-5;SE;15;78%;7%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;30;17;Sunny;27;18;E;7;50%;13%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;0;-4;Chilly with some sun;-2;-8;SSE;12;82%;16%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;Mostly sunny;1;-5;ESE;14;80%;8%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;15;12;Windy;14;8;SE;47;67%;46%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;34;24;Warm with hazy sun;35;24;NNW;9;51%;10%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;0;NE;3;67%;30%;2

