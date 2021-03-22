Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 22, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;31;25;Cloudy;31;26;WSW;18;81%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Sunny and nice;32;21;NW;12;40%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing and warm;23;11;Brief a.m. showers;21;11;SW;16;71%;78%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;14;5;Abundant sunshine;16;5;SSE;9;59%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;9;3;Clouds and sunshine;11;5;SW;17;75%;10%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-8;Clouds and sunshine;-1;-8;NNE;8;59%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, nice;23;7;Cooler;18;11;ESE;16;62%;25%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;-1;-10;Windy;-3;-12;NW;35;90%;96%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;21;E;6;85%;58%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;19;8;A touch of rain;12;6;N;17;71%;83%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;W;7;55%;14%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy, warm;30;18;A morning shower;30;22;SE;16;47%;41%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around, warm;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;SE;11;62%;64%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;34;17;Hazy sunshine;33;18;ESE;12;32%;3%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning t-storm;32;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;S;11;46%;22%;11

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;16;7;Mostly sunny;15;7;N;15;69%;3%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;19;5;Blowing dust;20;8;NW;22;30%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of rain;6;-2;Clouds and sun;9;2;WNW;16;49%;27%;5

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;10;4;Periods of sun;9;4;W;13;67%;37%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;20;9;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;SE;8;67%;79%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;28;18;Increasing clouds;29;18;ESE;13;57%;3%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;8;-1;Breezy in the p.m.;10;3;NW;20;55%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;8;4;Partly sunny;12;5;SW;10;55%;13%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A little a.m. snow;3;-1;Periods of sun;7;-2;W;10;55%;59%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing and chilly;7;-4;Clouds and sun;11;0;NNW;14;51%;24%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;E;11;72%;28%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SSE;10;45%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;13;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;9;WSW;15;51%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;25;Windy and hot;33;16;NNW;28;23%;11%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Abundant sunshine;29;17;SE;13;58%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;27;20;Morning showers;26;21;E;7;78%;77%;11

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;33;24;Hazy sun;33;24;ESE;9;61%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;18;11;Rain and drizzle;14;12;SSE;23;74%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;NE;9;70%;74%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun;9;3;Partly sunny;9;3;WSW;10;77%;15%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;N;21;78%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;18;12;Breezy and warmer;23;12;E;27;47%;7%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;34;24;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;11;75%;48%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;31;20;Clouds and sunshine;30;18;ENE;12;56%;3%;8

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;4;-4;Rain and snow;6;-1;NNW;14;66%;93%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with hazy sun;35;23;Hazy sun, very hot;39;24;SW;10;28%;1%;9

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;NNE;8;74%;81%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;11;6;A passing shower;12;3;WSW;24;71%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;21;9;Cooler with a shower;16;8;NNE;10;48%;59%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;20;12;Mostly sunny;19;12;W;9;68%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;19;16;Partly sunny, nice;21;17;SSE;6;59%;44%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;25;16;A t-shower in spots;24;15;ESE;12;75%;68%;11

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;24;16;Sunny and nice;29;18;ESE;9;50%;0%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;2;-7;Partly sunny;5;1;WSW;16;88%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;36;27;A t-storm around;35;26;ESE;10;54%;64%;8

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;20;18;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;18;ENE;15;48%;69%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;S;9;65%;82%;10

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;36;22;Hazy sunshine;34;19;SSE;9;29%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;20;14;Morning t-showers;18;12;NE;25;86%;100%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Milder;13;3;A little rain;6;1;NNE;24;92%;79%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;14;73%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;33;26;Hot, becoming breezy;36;27;SSE;20;39%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;14;SSE;11;71%;66%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Showers, some heavy;9;5;Partial sunshine;14;3;NNE;8;47%;10%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;31;22;Hazy sun, less humid;33;20;WNW;9;48%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;27;12;Hazy sunshine;28;13;W;12;38%;0%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;41;26;Sunny and hot;42;28;NNW;9;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;4;-3;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;NNE;19;53%;78%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;NE;20;61%;44%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;23;Mostly cloudy;30;22;SSW;9;77%;68%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and warm;37;24;Hazy sun and warm;37;25;SSW;9;42%;4%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;6;78%;94%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;11;3;A shower in spots;13;2;NE;14;64%;57%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Overcast;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;SW;12;83%;52%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;SSE;12;68%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;20;8;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNW;9;66%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;12;4;Periods of sun;12;6;SW;16;67%;4%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny;23;14;NE;12;47%;5%;7

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;WSW;11;74%;56%;6

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;17;1;Mostly sunny, nice;19;3;NW;5;40%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;32;28;Showers around;33;27;ENE;11;60%;93%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;30;24;A morning t-storm;28;24;E;6;85%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;26;Decreasing clouds;33;26;E;13;55%;33%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;20;17;A morning shower;20;17;SE;7;87%;82%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;26;11;Mostly sunny, nice;27;10;SW;10;22%;0%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Nice with sunshine;26;19;S;13;57%;9%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds limiting sun;1;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-7;NNE;12;45%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;E;22;60%;1%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;A couple of showers;22;16;ENE;13;73%;63%;5

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and mild;14;3;Mild with some sun;15;5;SSE;0;52%;2%;4

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;2;-6;Clouds and sun;1;-7;NNE;12;71%;18%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;27;Hazy sunshine;35;27;N;14;43%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable clouds;27;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;NE;18;64%;56%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;17;7;Mostly sunny;17;8;SE;10;48%;4%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Turning sunny;23;10;W;15;65%;30%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. snow;2;-4;Low clouds;1;-5;SSW;14;81%;19%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;11;4;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;SSW;13;48%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Partly sunny;9;2;SSW;7;73%;12%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mild with sunshine;15;1;Mostly cloudy;17;3;ESE;10;54%;15%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;A p.m. shower or two;29;25;ESE;13;78%;74%;11

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a shower;32;23;A shower or two;31;23;NW;8;63%;58%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;27;24;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;E;13;85%;80%;12

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;10;3;Mostly sunny;13;2;SSW;7;59%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy and cooler;28;15;Breezy in the p.m.;24;14;ESE;21;41%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;34;27;Clouds and sun;34;26;E;18;48%;33%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSW;13;72%;65%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;ESE;10;62%;63%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;7;0;A stray shower;7;2;W;11;75%;59%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;S;18;46%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Rain;19;11;Downpours;19;11;ESE;12;72%;92%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;19;6;Plenty of sun;20;7;E;8;68%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;ESE;12;72%;84%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;3;1;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;WSW;15;68%;81%;2

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;3;-3;Mostly sunny;6;0;SSW;5;69%;36%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;E;12;66%;1%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;34;20;Sunshine, very hot;36;24;SSE;15;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;14;0;NNE;16;36%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;2;-10;Turning cloudy;3;1;SW;9;59%;30%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;12;N;20;48%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;27;17;A few showers;26;17;ENE;14;75%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;ESE;17;67%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;24;16;A stray shower;22;17;W;9;93%;49%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;E;12;18%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and delightful;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;SSW;8;37%;5%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;28;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;NNE;11;70%;63%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;6;Mostly sunny;21;7;N;9;59%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;9;3;Partly sunny;11;5;SE;8;70%;50%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;11;2;Sunny and pleasant;16;6;SW;15;52%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Sunshine;15;7;Overcast and mild;17;10;SSE;20;51%;1%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;13;77%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little a.m. snow;2;-2;A snow shower;4;-2;W;14;72%;89%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;14;65%;68%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;9;0;Partly sunny, mild;13;4;SW;12;60%;6%;3

Sydney, Australia;Heavy rain;20;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;20;NNW;27;85%;82%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;14;13;Breezy;21;16;SE;23;58%;77%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;2;-3;Turning sunny;6;2;SW;13;78%;30%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Showers around;15;8;N;14;64%;86%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;10;5;Mostly cloudy;16;9;NE;9;71%;84%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;21;13;Breezy in the p.m.;23;15;WNW;19;21%;25%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;29;22;Breezy in the p.m.;30;15;WSW;19;41%;40%;7

Tirana, Albania;Colder with rain;8;1;Spotty showers;14;-1;ENE;8;40%;60%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;13;7;Mostly sunny;14;7;S;13;46%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Lots of sun, mild;11;4;High clouds and mild;10;6;NE;9;61%;64%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and cooler;14;12;Showers around;15;12;NNW;36;56%;65%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;14;8;Mostly sunny, windy;15;7;W;28;49%;21%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;9;-7;Partly sunny, cooler;5;-6;ESE;12;28%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;10;3;Partly sunny;10;5;E;5;62%;81%;4

Vienna, Austria;Not as cold;7;1;Partly sunny;8;5;NW;16;63%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, not as hot;32;17;Plenty of sun;33;18;ESE;8;41%;10%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow shower;3;-5;Mostly sunny;4;-6;E;8;51%;5%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cold;6;-2;Partly sunny;8;-1;NNE;14;65%;39%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;15;12;Clouds and sun;19;12;NE;7;69%;6%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;40;26;Sunshine and warm;36;25;WSW;10;49%;15%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;7;Inc. clouds;16;9;SE;9;51%;61%;4

