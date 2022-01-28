Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 28, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;32;25;Clouds and sun;32;25;SSW;11;74%;4%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;25;18;Sunny and nice;23;18;NW;16;60%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;6;0;Partly sunny;8;2;NE;5;77%;30%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;14;3;Abundant sunshine;13;3;NE;7;60%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;10;7;A shower in places;11;5;NW;33;85%;55%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;-2;-7;Snow;-4;-12;NNE;6;76%;53%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;9;1;Clouds and sun;9;-1;NNE;11;57%;6%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-12;-21;Plenty of sunshine;-9;-13;SSE;11;85%;25%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;32;20;Sunny;34;21;SE;16;49%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, cool;12;3;Chilly with rain;8;5;NNE;13;84%;100%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;24;18;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;NNE;14;48%;4%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;15;4;Decreasing clouds;16;4;N;9;44%;10%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;35;23;A little rain;32;23;E;10;68%;81%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;Increasing clouds;27;18;ESE;13;65%;8%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;25;Sunshine;34;24;SSW;9;56%;1%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;16;4;Sunshine;15;5;NW;15;56%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Sun and some clouds;4;-5;Plenty of sun;4;-5;SE;8;21%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy;6;1;Partly sunny;5;-1;SSW;10;57%;20%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;6;3;Morning rain;9;4;WNW;21;81%;98%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;20;9;An afternoon shower;19;8;W;11;66%;71%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;N;17;72%;80%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;7;1;Snow, then rain;5;4;W;18;76%;99%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;7;6;Cloudy with a shower;11;3;NW;21;77%;80%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Variable cloudiness;9;-3;Mostly sunny;7;-4;WSW;8;58%;13%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Windy this morning;8;-1;Partly sunny;6;2;WSW;10;53%;69%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Some sun;27;19;NE;11;62%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;20;Cloudy;28;20;ENE;9;48%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;10;1;Partly sunny;8;-2;NW;13;33%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny;17;10;WNW;11;54%;9%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;22;17;Sunny and beautiful;25;18;SSE;21;59%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain and drizzle;26;18;Partly sunny;28;15;NNE;6;57%;7%;8

Chennai, India;Breezy with some sun;30;25;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;NE;20;79%;7%;7

Chicago, United States;Cold, morning snow;-5;-17;Very cold;-6;-7;S;13;67%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;SSE;10;69%;30%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;5;1;A little rain;8;4;WNW;24;83%;97%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;26;20;Cloudy;26;21;N;21;68%;1%;2

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;Sunny and warmer;18;5;SW;11;30%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;32;25;Cloudy;29;25;NE;13;77%;44%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;19;7;Hazy sun;18;8;WNW;9;71%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny, not as cold;7;-2;Sunshine;12;-4;SSW;8;25%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;21;11;Sunshine;23;12;WNW;9;57%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SW;12;69%;85%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;11;9;Cloudy;11;2;W;27;75%;2%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;8;5;A little a.m. rain;8;3;NNE;10;53%;73%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy;16;14;Breezy;16;14;E;39;67%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;25;17;Cooler, morning rain;18;12;NNE;18;83%;93%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;23;18;Couple of t-storms;23;17;NE;11;89%;97%;7

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;Breezy and cooler;21;15;N;23;40%;44%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;0;-11;Blizzard in the p.m.;0;-1;SE;34;84%;100%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;Variable cloudiness;33;25;S;9;60%;36%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;Cloudy with a shower;20;12;N;10;67%;92%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;20;A morning shower;27;19;ENE;14;61%;45%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;28;13;Hazy sun;28;14;ENE;7;34%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;17;5;Hazy sun;18;4;N;11;55%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;6;2;Cloudy and chilly;6;-1;NNE;8;83%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WNW;11;75%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NNW;15;50%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;17;ENE;12;76%;95%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-6;Lots of sun, cooler;7;-7;SSW;9;42%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;24;13;Mostly sunny;26;16;WNW;11;54%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cool with some sun;14;3;Hazy sun;16;4;SE;7;69%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;26;11;Breezy in the a.m.;26;12;N;23;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;3;0;A little snow;1;-3;SSW;20;80%;98%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;12;59%;96%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Warm with clearing;34;24;A t-storm around;33;23;WSW;10;61%;80%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;21;12;Hazy sun;22;12;NW;9;50%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;Showers around;35;24;N;9;68%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;13;6;A little rain;14;6;ESE;12;71%;96%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;32;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;SW;9;65%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;High clouds;23;20;High clouds;24;20;SSE;12;67%;25%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;17;7;Periods of sun;17;8;NE;16;51%;7%;3

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;10;7;Breezy;14;2;WNW;24;77%;2%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with some sun;23;11;Mostly cloudy;20;8;NNE;7;24%;1%;1

Luanda, Angola;Mainly cloudy;30;25;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;SSW;9;71%;42%;9

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sun;14;-3;Plenty of sunshine;15;-2;NE;6;39%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Mostly sunny;32;27;E;19;55%;3%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A downpour;28;24;ENE;9;84%;91%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;SW;10;60%;44%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;21;19;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;S;19;72%;9%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;22;6;Mostly sunny;21;7;S;9;54%;30%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Breezy in the a.m.;14;5;NW;22;39%;8%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. snow;3;-3;Cloudy;-2;-6;SSW;17;87%;96%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;ENE;23;57%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NE;12;60%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Morning snow showers;-10;-22;Cloudy and colder;-13;-17;N;11;58%;5%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-4;-5;A little a.m. snow;-2;-5;WSW;6;81%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;Hazy sun;31;20;N;10;43%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;NNE;18;46%;14%;10

New York, United States;A little snow;2;-7;Snow, heavy early;-5;-11;NW;30;58%;98%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;12;1;Increasing clouds;13;4;SE;9;69%;37%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-13;-20;Cloudy;-13;-20;SSE;9;85%;20%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;10;1;Mostly cloudy;10;3;NNW;9;57%;13%;2

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;1;-1;Clouds breaking;8;2;NNW;12;74%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-15;-25;Very cold;-14;-21;NW;13;55%;2%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;E;16;69%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;NNW;16;56%;2%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;28;23;A little p.m. rain;29;23;NE;9;76%;82%;5

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;9;5;Fog early in the day;12;5;WNW;14;84%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Very warm;36;24;Very hot;37;24;S;17;29%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;34;26;SSW;8;57%;9%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;32;24;A downpour;33;24;NNE;18;66%;72%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;A shower;29;19;SE;10;63%;86%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;3;2;Snow to rain;7;3;WSW;22;69%;97%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;2;-14;Plenty of sunshine;0;-19;WNW;10;44%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;18;11;A little rain;18;11;NW;13;74%;93%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;22;8;Mostly sunny, nice;21;7;E;8;58%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;NE;11;70%;91%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;3;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;4;1;SW;15;47%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow, windy;2;-3;Snow, then rain;2;0;S;15;80%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A few showers;30;23;ENE;10;76%;96%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and cooler;17;8;Hazy sunshine;19;9;ESE;11;23%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;More clouds than sun;14;0;Mostly sunny;14;0;NNE;8;57%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;0;-6;Low clouds may break;-5;-6;SSE;7;80%;80%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;17;9;Partly sunny;16;8;W;11;60%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers around;28;17;Breezy in the a.m.;25;17;ENE;21;61%;20%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;Lots of sun, nice;29;22;SSE;13;63%;6%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;An afternoon shower;23;16;N;11;83%;42%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;NW;9;28%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;28;14;Sunny and nice;26;15;SW;13;49%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;W;9;67%;3%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;18;6;Sunny and nice;18;7;ENE;10;34%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;8;1;Fog in the morning;8;5;S;11;77%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;2;-8;Abundant sunshine;1;-10;WNW;9;33%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Rain and drizzle;5;3;N;15;73%;89%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Warm, a p.m. shower;34;25;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;25;NNE;16;59%;16%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouding up;4;-4;Partly sunny;3;-9;WSW;17;76%;15%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;27;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;13;66%;27%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy this morning;1;-4;A bit of rain;7;0;NNW;19;87%;99%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Humid;28;23;NE;25;63%;58%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;20;17;A little rain;18;15;ENE;14;82%;93%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;1;-8;Blizzard in the p.m.;1;-1;SE;31;90%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;10;3;A shower or two;7;-1;NE;10;72%;58%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;7;-4;Plenty of sun;6;-3;NNW;12;50%;4%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;9;0;Some sun;9;-1;NNE;8;22%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Periods of rain;13;8;Rain and drizzle;15;8;ESE;13;67%;68%;3

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;10;-1;Partly sunny;12;-3;ENE;9;45%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Inc. clouds;8;4;Mostly cloudy;8;3;N;12;49%;8%;1

Toronto, Canada;Very cold;-11;-16;Very cold;-9;-14;NW;19;57%;25%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;15;8;An afternoon shower;15;10;NNW;22;64%;85%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;15;5;WNW;16;67%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-12;-31;Colder;-15;-35;NNW;11;77%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds;7;1;Rain and drizzle;7;4;ENE;6;65%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;7;2;Snow to rain;7;6;WNW;21;59%;97%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;Very hot;36;18;NW;7;39%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;2;-2;Cloudy, p.m. snow;0;-2;SSW;14;63%;99%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;3;-3;Snow, then rain;3;2;W;21;89%;95%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;17;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;17;N;28;60%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;20;Clouds and sun;31;15;W;11;37%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;3;-7;Partly sunny;1;-8;NE;4;61%;19%;2

