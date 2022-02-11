Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 11, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;32;25;Clouds and sunshine;31;25;SW;15;84%;33%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;28;17;Plenty of sun;28;19;NNW;10;46%;3%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;15;2;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;W;10;61%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;15;4;Decreasing clouds;14;3;E;10;76%;5%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy this morning;8;0;Partly sunny;6;2;SSW;23;71%;26%;1

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;-2;-4;Snow;2;-1;S;5;82%;62%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;13;4;A morning shower;11;1;ESE;7;74%;44%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with some sun;-14;-18;A little snow;-4;-14;WSW;24;55%;99%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;38;23;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;S;9;41%;18%;12

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;Mostly cloudy;16;9;NNE;10;74%;80%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;27;23;Humid with a shower;27;23;NNE;22;86%;96%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;21;8;Breezy with hazy sun;21;8;NW;24;41%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;Decreasing clouds;33;23;ESE;11;67%;40%;6

Bangalore, India;Clearing;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;E;12;38%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;11;73%;69%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;15;8;A couple of showers;13;9;SSW;14;72%;97%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;-3;Cloudy, p.m. sleet;2;-3;SE;6;51%;90%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;15;4;Cooler;10;2;ESE;9;48%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;7;-3;Partly sunny;4;-1;S;10;70%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;11;An afternoon shower;18;10;SE;10;74%;77%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;N;8;78%;92%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;10;2;Mostly sunny;7;-2;SE;11;57%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;7;0;Periods of sunshine;6;1;SSW;12;70%;25%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;14;-2;Cloudy and mild;12;-1;E;11;61%;27%;1

Budapest, Hungary;An afternoon shower;12;0;Mostly sunny;9;-5;ESE;8;55%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower and t-storm;32;14;Areas of low clouds;21;12;SE;13;71%;7%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;27;20;Mostly cloudy;28;18;ENE;8;47%;91%;12

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;12;3;Hazy sunshine;13;6;NNE;9;46%;15%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;11;Sunny and nice;22;10;NE;17;43%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;SSE;18;66%;26%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;30;21;A morning shower;30;20;E;5;49%;50%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;NE;18;72%;2%;8

Chicago, United States;Showers around;6;-9;Colder;-5;-9;W;16;46%;13%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;30;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;ENE;7;78%;99%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning sunny;4;-1;Periods of sun;4;1;SSW;16;60%;20%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;29;21;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;NNE;25;41%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;25;8;Cooler;8;-1;SE;18;33%;25%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Some brightening;32;25;NE;17;68%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Breezy in the p.m.;21;9;Hazy sunshine;22;10;W;12;63%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Afternoon snow;3;-9;Partly sunny;8;-3;WSW;9;42%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;23;13;Hazy sun;25;12;NW;9;50%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;N;7;78%;92%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;7;6;A couple of showers;11;6;SW;25;85%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Inc. clouds;15;8;Cloudy and mild;14;7;NNE;11;34%;85%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;17;14;A couple of showers;16;12;ESE;21;69%;84%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;19;17;A little a.m. rain;18;16;ESE;10;86%;90%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Afternoon showers;25;17;Partly sunny;27;15;ENE;9;56%;39%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower;27;22;An afternoon shower;28;21;NE;14;65%;88%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of snow;0;-6;Breezy in the p.m.;0;0;WSW;21;84%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;33;25;Some sun;33;26;SE;10;60%;44%;4

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;E;10;74%;28%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;Sunshine, pleasant;27;19;NE;17;62%;31%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;ENE;11;30%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;20;6;Sunny;21;8;NE;10;40%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;8;1;High clouds;11;5;NE;12;86%;5%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;WSW;12;78%;88%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and breezy;26;20;Hazy sunshine;29;23;NNW;17;43%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;27;16;Nice with sunshine;29;16;NNE;9;31%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, mild;13;-5;Increasing clouds;9;-4;S;8;28%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Sunny and delightful;28;14;W;11;36%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;17;4;Mostly sunny;19;6;S;7;59%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;30;15;Hazy sunshine;32;16;N;22;19%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;6;1;A snow shower;4;-5;W;17;71%;49%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;30;23;A shower in spots;30;23;NE;23;60%;46%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;24;High clouds;33;24;SW;9;61%;38%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;25;14;Hazy sun;25;14;NNE;11;42%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A heavy thunderstorm;33;25;NNW;7;74%;67%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;14;4;Cloudy with a shower;13;4;E;14;73%;92%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;26;Variable cloudiness;33;26;SW;12;69%;28%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;24;19;Clouds and sun, nice;23;19;SSE;11;70%;25%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with some sun;20;10;Partly sunny;16;9;NNW;9;79%;14%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;9;3;Breezy;8;6;SSW;24;64%;81%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Near-record heat;31;15;Very warm;30;15;NE;9;27%;0%;4

Luanda, Angola;High clouds;30;24;Turning sunny;30;24;SSW;11;69%;7%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mild with some sun;18;3;Partly sunny, mild;17;3;SW;6;51%;29%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;32;26;A t-storm around;32;27;NNE;10;64%;76%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;S;8;85%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;32;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;E;9;52%;67%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy;21;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;17;E;13;52%;1%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sun;20;6;Cloudy;19;8;NNE;11;36%;30%;3

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;26;21;A shower in places;25;22;ESE;11;73%;55%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A few flurries;1;-2;Partly sunny;0;-6;WSW;15;79%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;22;58%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;Couple of t-storms;21;19;SSE;23;78%;94%;2

Montreal, Canada;A snow shower;3;1;Bit of rain, snow;2;-18;W;23;76%;67%;1

Moscow, Russia;Areas of low clouds;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;WSW;15;66%;36%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;N;12;38%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;28;14;Some sun, pleasant;29;15;NNE;16;45%;31%;12

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;12;9;Breezy with some sun;14;-1;NNW;24;47%;73%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;W;10;69%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;-14;-28;Plenty of sunshine;-14;-26;E;8;78%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;11;-1;Partial sunshine;12;1;ENE;5;54%;2%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;0;-3;Mostly cloudy;6;3;SSW;16;67%;67%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-23;NW;23;73%;80%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;E;13;72%;94%;6

Panama City, Panama;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;NNW;18;62%;31%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;28;24;A brief shower;28;24;NE;13;75%;85%;10

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;8;0;Periods of sun;7;0;SSW;10;66%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as hot;34;18;Cooler;26;18;SE;22;60%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;34;25;Sun and clouds, nice;32;25;S;8;61%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;22;High clouds;32;23;SE;15;62%;32%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;35;18;ESE;12;43%;2%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;6;-1;Mostly sunny;5;-2;SE;9;56%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, mild;7;-6;Hazy sunshine;7;-5;NW;6;37%;11%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;12;Periods of rain;19;12;S;13;76%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;18;7;Mostly sunny;20;7;E;7;74%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;NE;12;66%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with clouds;-1;-8;Cold with clearing;-5;-10;ENE;11;59%;4%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;4;-3;An afternoon flurry;4;-1;SW;19;75%;57%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;26;22;A t-storm around;26;21;N;11;77%;45%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Hazy sun and cooler;19;9;NNW;20;33%;25%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and delightful;16;2;Mostly cloudy;17;5;NNE;9;66%;63%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;1;-5;An afternoon flurry;2;2;W;15;48%;66%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Plenty of sun;22;9;ENE;10;71%;0%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;ENE;20;62%;15%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;28;23;Breezy with some sun;27;23;E;22;76%;67%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, pleasant;24;17;A stray t-shower;25;18;N;9;73%;55%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny and nice;24;9;NE;8;30%;3%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;30;16;SSW;12;23%;1%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;21;Nice with sunshine;29;21;NNE;14;70%;6%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, mild;21;8;Cooler;16;5;N;8;73%;13%;2

Seattle, United States;Fog to sun;10;2;Clouds, then sun;12;0;ENE;10;72%;1%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;9;-5;Hazy sun and mild;10;-3;NNW;4;55%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;8;5;Cloudy;9;6;NNE;11;75%;74%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;30;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;N;16;75%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and mild;13;0;A thick cloud cover;9;1;SE;13;70%;82%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;28;23;Showers around;28;23;ENE;25;70%;75%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;1;-3;Some sun;5;2;SW;20;61%;41%;1

Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;24;20;A shower;24;20;SSE;25;64%;95%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and warmer;24;18;A shower in the p.m.;21;17;ENE;9;86%;68%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;1;0;An afternoon flurry;3;2;WSW;20;61%;56%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and mild;14;5;Showers around;6;2;NNW;11;93%;71%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;10;-2;Sunny and mild;12;3;NNW;14;53%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Overcast and cooler;13;6;Mostly cloudy;10;4;NW;10;50%;26%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;NNE;8;67%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Cloudy;19;6;E;7;51%;23%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;8;1;Becoming cloudy;8;1;SW;11;55%;4%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain to snow;4;-2;Colder in the a.m.;-2;-14;NW;28;59%;16%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;16;10;Clearing;16;9;ENE;6;61%;26%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;19;9;More clouds than sun;18;7;WNW;13;72%;6%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-17;-37;Sunny, bitterly cold;-17;-37;ENE;10;70%;33%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;9;0;Sunshine;9;1;NE;6;49%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Windy and cooler;9;3;Mostly sunny;7;1;SSE;9;55%;25%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm, a p.m. shower;31;22;A t-storm around;33;22;ESE;10;49%;50%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, flurries;3;-3;Partly sunny;2;-3;SW;15;58%;3%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Snow showers;4;-1;Partly sunny;4;-3;S;12;75%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;22;16;Rain;19;14;SE;21;90%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;36;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;W;9;42%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and clouds;7;-4;Plenty of sun;7;-4;NE;4;56%;1%;3

