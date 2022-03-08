Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 8, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;32;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;14;84%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;36;24;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;23;ENE;14;33%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Variable cloudiness;16;8;A shower or two;14;8;SW;14;82%;88%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Rain tapering off;14;10;A passing shower;14;7;E;10;65%;80%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Plenty of sun;9;0;Mostly sunny;13;4;SSE;18;63%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Snow, ice early;1;-1;Periods of snow;2;-1;NNE;11;77%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, milder;16;7;Mostly cloudy;19;12;ESE;12;55%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;-9;-18;Variable cloudiness;-7;-13;ENE;14;91%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Very hot;39;25;ENE;14;44%;15%;10

Athens, Greece;A little rain;14;7;Occasional rain;10;4;N;17;67%;97%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;24;17;Mostly sunny;27;18;ENE;16;47%;5%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Inc. clouds;22;12;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;ESE;24;30%;29%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;Downpours;32;23;SE;7;78%;100%;8

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;31;17;Some sun;32;18;ESE;12;35%;2%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;32;26;Mostly sunny;34;27;SSW;9;61%;35%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;12;9;A shower;14;9;SSW;13;75%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;18;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;4;N;7;43%;33%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;6;-3;Rain and snow shower;7;0;NNW;16;57%;73%;1

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;8;-3;Mostly sunny;10;-3;ENE;5;73%;1%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;18;11;A touch of rain;18;10;SE;8;78%;89%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;E;14;51%;4%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and breezy;8;-1;Partly sunny;10;0;NNW;19;51%;30%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and milder;10;1;Not as cool;14;5;SSE;10;68%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;6;-4;Colder;2;-5;NNE;15;49%;39%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;9;-6;Periods of sun;10;-3;N;9;55%;33%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;A t-storm around;21;18;SE;11;74%;42%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;Clouds and sun;29;20;ENE;9;42%;58%;7

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;NE;11;51%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;25;14;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;N;17;48%;4%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;25;18;Sunshine and nice;26;20;SSE;18;64%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;28;19;A couple of showers;28;19;E;6;60%;89%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;33;23;ENE;10;70%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;5;0;Mostly sunny;5;-1;NNW;16;50%;13%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;SSE;10;67%;6%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog, then sun;6;-4;Fog, then sun;6;0;SE;4;80%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;24;17;Mostly cloudy;23;17;N;21;72%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mainly cloudy;9;2;Sunny and warmer;17;4;ESE;10;42%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning cloudy;34;25;Cloudy with a shower;33;25;NE;16;66%;83%;5

Delhi, India;Some sun;29;17;Hazy sunshine;30;17;NNW;11;41%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;5;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-14;E;14;82%;99%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Hazy sun and hot;36;20;NNW;8;37%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;7;73%;68%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A bit of rain;9;5;Cooler, morning rain;9;0;NNW;25;93%;100%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A little p.m. rain;12;9;Downpours;15;10;ESE;11;64%;100%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;14;E;19;72%;26%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;24;16;Cloudy with a shower;22;18;ESE;11;76%;68%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds limiting sun;26;18;A t-shower in spots;26;16;ENE;10;64%;69%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower in spots;31;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SSE;12;61%;4%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of snow;0;-4;Clouds and sun;-2;-6;S;16;82%;1%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;36;24;Partly sunny;35;24;SE;10;50%;30%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;23;14;Sunny and nice;21;15;E;14;65%;3%;8

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;28;20;A passing shower;29;21;NE;16;60%;81%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;34;23;Some sun;34;22;ESE;9;26%;2%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;24;14;Cloudy with showers;22;13;NNW;17;64%;97%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy with showers;5;2;A shower in spots;6;-1;NNE;18;65%;77%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;SSW;10;75%;90%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;33;24;Mostly cloudy;32;25;S;11;50%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;26;16;A shower and t-storm;22;16;SSE;7;78%;83%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;A touch of rain;8;4;Cloudy and chilly;6;4;NW;9;80%;33%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;WNW;12;33%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;27;12;Hazy sunshine;28;11;W;9;45%;1%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with some sun;40;24;Sunny and hot;41;26;N;11;13%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;NE;13;55%;38%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;30;24;A passing shower;30;24;ENE;23;59%;80%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;SSE;9;67%;57%;6

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Hazy sunshine;33;18;SW;7;38%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;E;6;71%;69%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Morning rain;14;4;Occasional rain;14;4;E;13;66%;85%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;34;28;A t-storm in spots;33;28;SW;13;69%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;26;20;Becoming cloudy;25;19;SSE;10;75%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;16;11;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;SSW;13;70%;55%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;10;7;Breezy in the p.m.;12;9;SSE;20;71%;27%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and delightful;22;8;Mostly sunny;20;10;SE;11;59%;5%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;26;Cloudy;31;26;S;12;68%;28%;6

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;14;2;Mostly cloudy;15;6;NE;5;63%;26%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;NNE;16;63%;31%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;6;83%;73%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;31;25;Mainly cloudy;33;24;ESE;12;50%;35%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;22;14;Partly sunny, breezy;21;13;SSE;23;55%;2%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny;26;9;SSW;12;28%;0%;10

Miami, United States;A shower in spots;27;25;Mostly sunny;27;24;SSE;20;66%;39%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-8;Lots of sun, chilly;-3;-10;NE;11;49%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;ENE;24;62%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;A t-storm around;23;19;NE;13;68%;45%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-1;-6;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;SSW;3;61%;68%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-2;-11;Sunny and cold;-6;-14;NE;14;55%;2%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;NNW;10;48%;2%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with sunshine;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;NE;17;44%;4%;11

New York, United States;Cooler;9;2;Snow and rain;2;2;NW;11;79%;96%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;19;8;A couple of showers;16;7;WSW;19;69%;86%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-13;-18;Cold;-14;-23;NNW;15;79%;13%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Clearing;14;0;NNE;11;50%;8%;2

Oslo, Norway;Fog, then some sun;4;-7;Fog, then sun;3;-1;SSE;8;79%;1%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;-1;-8;Clouding up;3;-5;SW;12;62%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A shower and t-storm;33;25;N;11;68%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;32;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NW;9;67%;36%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;29;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;28;24;ENE;11;84%;100%;3

Paris, France;Sunny and milder;13;3;Fog, then sun;16;5;SSE;11;71%;27%;2

Perth, Australia;Very warm;34;22;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;23;SE;15;33%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny;34;25;SSE;8;56%;33%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;31;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;NE;14;77%;83%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;32;20;A shower in the p.m.;33;20;SE;11;50%;66%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;7;-5;Mostly sunny;10;-5;NW;6;61%;5%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;12;-3;Partly sunny;15;0;SW;6;64%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;10;A couple of showers;20;11;NNW;13;65%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;19;7;Mostly cloudy;20;8;SSW;10;74%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SE;11;68%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Downpours;6;1;A little p.m. rain;3;0;SSW;16;80%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;1;-1;Clouds and sun;2;-8;ESE;9;69%;25%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;ENE;13;64%;6%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny, warm;33;22;SSE;17;18%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;11;-3;Partly sunny;14;-3;NNE;14;51%;1%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with a flurry;-6;-13;Cold with sunshine;-5;-16;ESE;9;63%;0%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;18;8;Breezy in the p.m.;16;8;NW;20;56%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;16;Sun, some clouds;27;15;ENE;16;62%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;28;23;Breezy with a shower;28;24;E;23;77%;89%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;24;19;Humid with a shower;23;19;W;9;88%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Decreasing clouds;27;12;Sunny and nice;27;13;ESE;12;8%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and nice;28;15;SSW;10;37%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;29;21;A shower;28;21;N;12;76%;95%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A bit of rain;13;7;A little p.m. rain;16;8;ESE;11;83%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;9;1;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-2;NNE;11;59%;27%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;12;-2;Partly sunny;13;-3;WSW;6;67%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;19;9;Sunny and pleasant;20;12;SE;14;51%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;NNE;11;72%;83%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;1;-5;Rain and snow shower;3;-8;WSW;13;61%;91%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;23;A couple of showers;29;24;E;22;73%;95%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;7;-3;Partly sunny;5;1;SSE;7;85%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Mostly cloudy, windy;22;18;SSW;32;72%;27%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;20;12;Increasingly windy;24;16;ESE;24;57%;1%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of snow;0;-3;Periods of sun;0;-8;SSE;10;72%;1%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;10;7;A few showers;12;7;SSE;9;86%;96%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;11;1;Cooler with rain;6;1;NNW;12;75%;97%;1

Tehran, Iran;A quick p.m. shower;14;8;Considerable clouds;17;11;NNE;10;25%;96%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;21;13;Brief a.m. showers;19;11;W;13;65%;88%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;13;0;Variable cloudiness;13;-4;NE;10;35%;25%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;8;5;Partly sunny, milder;13;4;E;10;45%;15%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;3;-1;Cloudy;5;-1;W;14;65%;7%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with clearing;15;11;Breezy and cool;14;10;NNW;23;57%;27%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;16;6;Breezy in the p.m.;14;5;WNW;19;56%;26%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;11;-11;Plenty of sun;4;-15;NNE;16;35%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;10;0;Plenty of sun;9;-2;NE;7;27%;1%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;8;-3;Mostly sunny;10;-1;WNW;13;55%;20%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;31;21;Sunny and hot;35;22;SSE;6;46%;10%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-5;Chilly with sunshine;0;-11;ENE;11;43%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;Showers of rain/snow;7;-6;ENE;13;68%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and warmer;22;17;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;SE;18;77%;3%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning cloudy, warm;36;25;Very warm;36;25;WSW;8;51%;31%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy;11;1;Rain and drizzle;9;1;ENE;7;62%;100%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather