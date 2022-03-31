Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 31, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;17;78%;78%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;31;21;Sunny and beautiful;31;22;W;12;47%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy sun;24;11;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;ENE;13;27%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Downpours;16;12;Morning showers;14;10;WNW;23;59%;100%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow and rain;4;1;Cold with a shower;5;0;NNE;32;62%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;Some sun;7;0;NE;10;56%;25%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with hazy sun;28;13;Not as warm;22;13;SE;12;42%;2%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;3;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-7;SW;10;98%;1%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy this morning;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;SSE;17;53%;2%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;18;14;A couple of showers;20;13;SW;17;65%;84%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Not as warm;21;17;Some brightening;25;18;N;14;73%;45%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;32;16;Sunlit and very warm;33;15;NW;17;16%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSW;8;70%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;Some sunshine;35;21;Partly sunny;33;20;ESE;9;40%;3%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A few p.m. showers;37;27;A t-storm around;35;25;ENE;10;61%;54%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;15;7;Breezy;14;5;WNW;26;38%;0%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;17;2;Mostly cloudy;15;3;ENE;12;26%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;19;13;Rainy spells;20;8;N;13;57%;99%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;8;0;Mostly cloudy;7;0;NE;21;38%;32%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;20;10;A shower in places;20;11;SE;9;68%;57%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;E;12;52%;8%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with rain;12;6;A couple of showers;8;2;NNW;21;74%;98%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain, snow;8;-1;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;NNE;19;75%;72%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;14;A couple of showers;25;11;SW;20;46%;98%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with rain;13;9;A couple of showers;13;1;NW;11;86%;97%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;ENE;10;66%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;27;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;SE;8;43%;36%;11

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;13;9;Inc. clouds;13;5;NE;20;42%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Inc. clouds;29;16;High clouds and warm;32;23;NNW;7;16%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;21;16;Mostly sunny;20;16;SSE;31;63%;3%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;31;18;A little a.m. rain;31;19;SE;5;53%;68%;9

Chennai, India;Warm, turning breezy;37;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;SSE;19;71%;25%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler with a shower;5;0;Partly sunny;6;2;SSE;12;55%;10%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;SSW;12;69%;85%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;6;-2;Partly sunny;6;-3;SE;13;52%;18%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;25;19;Sunny and nice;25;19;NNW;17;74%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Nice with sunshine;21;7;Partly sunny;23;11;SE;15;46%;27%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;S;10;75%;46%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very hot;38;22;Hot with hazy sun;38;22;WNW;12;27%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Milder;17;3;Rain and drizzle;14;1;WNW;15;36%;60%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An afternoon shower;30;25;A t-storm around;35;25;ESE;15;61%;44%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;33;23;Sunshine and nice;31;23;SSE;7;66%;28%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing and chilly;7;-1;Clouds and sunshine;9;2;NW;16;59%;44%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;24;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;NNE;15;26%;2%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;17;12;Clouds and sun;17;12;W;25;69%;1%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;28;19;A little p.m. rain;20;16;N;21;83%;89%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;NE;9;58%;35%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;32;22;An afternoon shower;33;21;ESE;11;58%;49%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;1;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-7;N;7;65%;18%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;33;25;A drenching t-storm;29;25;SE;13;83%;95%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;29;18;Rain and drizzle;22;13;NNE;13;70%;98%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;Sunshine and breezy;29;22;ENE;24;57%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and very warm;40;26;Warm with sunshine;38;26;SSE;8;25%;1%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;33;18;Hot, becoming breezy;34;19;NNE;18;22%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Dull and dreary;16;11;Clearing and warm;21;15;SW;12;47%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SW;12;72%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;32;25;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;NNE;11;40%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Mostly sunny;26;15;S;10;47%;12%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;25;6;Nice with sunshine;21;7;NNW;8;20%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and very hot;39;22;W;11;18%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;A shower;26;16;SE;9;75%;81%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;41;25;Warm with hazy sun;41;25;NNW;19;14%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of rain;18;9;Periods of rain;15;6;NNE;9;79%;98%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;30;25;Windy with sunshine;31;25;ENE;31;56%;9%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouding up, warm;35;24;More clouds than sun;33;24;SW;9;64%;90%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;29;Mostly sunny;33;29;S;17;56%;3%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;35;26;NNE;8;67%;80%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;14;4;Showers around;13;4;E;12;75%;96%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;34;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SSW;14;63%;53%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;22;17;Partly sunny;22;17;SSE;12;73%;29%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;16;11;Partly sunny;16;7;N;14;61%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;7;0;Chilly with a shower;8;0;N;26;50%;80%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;12;Low clouds breaking;21;12;SW;10;76%;12%;7

Luanda, Angola;Turning cloudy;31;26;Some brightening;31;26;S;12;70%;38%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;13;4;Chilly with some sun;9;0;NNE;11;43%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;Turning cloudy;32;27;WNW;9;59%;91%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A morning shower;30;24;S;8;80%;88%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;37;27;ESE;12;47%;78%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;20;13;Breezy;20;13;SE;23;51%;7%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;29;13;Some sun, pleasant;29;14;SW;12;17%;0%;11

Miami, United States;Breezy;28;25;Humid with a t-storm;28;24;S;18;71%;84%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;Morning snow showers;5;-1;NE;22;61%;81%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in spots;34;27;A t-storm around;33;27;ESE;19;65%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cool;18;10;An afternoon shower;19;10;ENE;11;66%;56%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain this afternoon;12;4;Rain and snow shower;6;-2;WNW;8;66%;74%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;4;0;Cloudy;4;0;NE;14;61%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun, less humid;32;26;Hazy sunshine;33;26;NW;10;54%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;16;NE;18;68%;65%;11

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;19;12;Breezy with a shower;15;3;WNW;25;46%;40%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;23;7;Partly sunny;26;11;E;14;39%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy;4;1;Decreasing clouds;5;0;SSW;21;77%;25%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;15;8;Partly sunny;13;3;N;21;34%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;P.M. snow showers;5;-5;Periods of sun;6;-6;NNE;5;44%;5%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;15;2;A little snow;4;-5;WNW;23;68%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;ESE;19;70%;64%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NNW;9;82%;60%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;30;23;Afternoon rain;29;24;ENE;11;75%;99%;7

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;7;1;Rain and snow shower;4;0;N;22;66%;99%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;30;22;Inc. clouds;28;21;NE;18;57%;70%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;34;25;A couple of t-storms;31;24;NW;9;81%;97%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;N;20;83%;96%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;20;An afternoon shower;33;21;ESE;10;50%;61%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;6;2;Cloudy with a shower;5;-1;NNE;14;59%;97%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, milder;16;0;Plenty of sunshine;14;-2;W;9;35%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;Afternoon showers;19;12;SSE;12;73%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;18;11;Clouds and sun;19;8;ENE;8;73%;26%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;ESE;14;66%;81%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;6;3;Rain and drizzle;6;3;SE;7;81%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-4;Periods of sun;6;-3;NE;13;48%;2%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;Rain and a t-storm;25;23;NNE;13;84%;100%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sunny and very warm;35;20;NE;9;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;16;10;A couple of showers;15;6;WSW;16;73%;98%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;3;-4;Partly sunny;4;-7;ENE;4;54%;7%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;17;9;SW;15;68%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;ENE;15;72%;63%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;28;24;Breezy with a shower;28;23;ESE;24;71%;43%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A morning shower;23;19;A passing shower;25;19;W;10;78%;85%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;ENE;10;16%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;27;10;Sunny and nice;26;11;SW;9;22%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;NNE;12;77%;49%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;15;7;Partly sunny;17;2;N;10;58%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;11;5;Mostly cloudy;11;6;SSW;11;69%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A brief p.m. shower;15;2;Sunny;15;1;W;9;49%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Cloudy and cool;13;8;N;16;53%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;10;71%;68%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;20;10;A couple of showers;20;8;SW;23;50%;97%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;28;24;A morning shower;28;24;E;24;65%;85%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow at times;5;-8;Partly sunny;5;-8;NNE;8;64%;26%;3

Sydney, Australia;Very windy;22;17;Very windy, showers;19;16;SSW;45;68%;100%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;24;15;Cooler with a shower;19;14;ENE;19;66%;98%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;P.M. snow showers;2;-4;Periods of sun;4;-4;ENE;9;60%;27%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;22;8;Increasing clouds;22;11;ENE;8;36%;4%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;20;6;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;8;NNE;8;44%;2%;6

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;NNE;14;18%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;24;16;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;WNW;9;47%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;21;13;Showers and t-storms;18;10;SSW;19;74%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain at times;16;4;A little a.m. rain;12;4;NNW;17;54%;63%;7

Toronto, Canada;Windy;13;1;Morning flurries;5;-1;W;28;64%;50%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler in the p.m.;27;15;Hazy sun;24;14;S;13;41%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Afternoon showers;21;11;An afternoon shower;19;8;W;16;60%;51%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Milder;6;-10;Sunshine;8;-7;SSE;13;39%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;11;4;Rain and drizzle;10;6;ESE;8;60%;97%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cooler with rain;10;4;Cooler with a shower;8;1;NNW;15;72%;97%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. shower;33;23;Clouds and sun;32;20;E;14;51%;40%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;NE;20;40%;1%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;8;0;Cloudy and chilly;5;0;NNE;28;51%;96%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;22;15;A little p.m. rain;17;14;SSE;41;90%;95%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;Sunshine, very warm;37;26;SW;8;51%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;18;2;Mostly sunny;16;4;NNE;7;42%;0%;6

