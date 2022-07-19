Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 19, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;27;23;SSW;17;79%;26%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;40;35;Clouds and sun, warm;43;35;NE;15;35%;3%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;41;24;Sunny and very warm;39;25;W;22;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;ENE;15;62%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine, very hot;36;22;A shower and t-storm;27;18;SW;22;64%;100%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;14;10;A couple of showers;15;11;S;14;76%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;27;Sunny and very warm;39;28;N;11;15%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and warmer;28;15;Very warm;33;17;NW;23;36%;29%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing;23;15;Humid and warmer;30;19;NE;12;71%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunlit, breezy, nice;29;24;Sunny and breezy;30;24;N;24;36%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;17;12;A bit of rain;16;9;W;15;77%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;47;30;Increasingly windy;48;30;WNW;26;9%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;35;23;Partly sunny;35;23;S;13;56%;15%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;WNW;12;75%;69%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;WSW;14;72%;83%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and humid;29;24;Sunny and humid;29;23;ENE;17;67%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;35;24;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;S;14;47%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny and hot;33;19;NE;8;35%;0%;9

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;Very hot;37;22;ESE;13;30%;25%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;10;Cloudy with a shower;19;10;SE;13;68%;60%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;E;14;50%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warm with sunshine;32;18;Sunshine and hot;35;19;SW;11;29%;0%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Very hot;36;20;A shower and t-storm;26;16;S;15;69%;100%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;WSW;8;37%;3%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Very warm;33;16;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;ENE;6;26%;2%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;Mostly sunny, nice;18;11;NNW;14;80%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Winds subsiding;28;17;Sunshine and nice;29;18;NE;12;30%;11%;9

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;30;24;Cloudy;32;25;WSW;11;63%;78%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;36;24;NNW;12;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;10;Turning sunny;16;8;SSE;17;61%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Showers;27;20;SSE;8;68%;91%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;27;A t-storm around;34;27;S;12;77%;74%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;25;Breezy and humid;31;23;WNW;24;54%;12%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;A morning shower;30;25;W;17;77%;74%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and warmer;25;16;Sunny and warm;27;18;SE;15;56%;3%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;31;27;Nice with some sun;31;27;WSW;13;72%;42%;12

Dallas, United States;Breezy and hot;42;29;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;S;18;37%;13%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;26;20;An afternoon shower;28;20;SSE;16;70%;65%;7

Delhi, India;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;37;28;A couple of t-storms;32;26;WSW;10;79%;99%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;36;17;Rather cloudy;35;18;SSW;11;30%;31%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;29;A stray thunderstorm;34;28;SSE;14;76%;61%;12

Dili, East Timor;Considerable clouds;32;21;Partly sunny;32;22;S;8;59%;29%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;Showers around;20;10;NW;20;64%;62%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;41;24;Sunny and very hot;40;24;NNE;13;17%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Plenty of sun;28;23;NE;8;62%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;36;28;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SE;15;75%;76%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny intervals;19;11;Partly sunny;20;11;ENE;12;67%;41%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;15;69%;44%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;22;11;Breezy in the a.m.;23;13;NW;20;55%;2%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;S;11;90%;96%;3

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm around;34;27;SSE;13;65%;55%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;A shower;30;24;ENE;24;61%;87%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray t-shower;31;23;Partly sunny;30;23;W;16;65%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;37;27;A strong t-storm;33;25;ENE;16;69%;66%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasingly windy;27;20;Increasingly windy;28;18;ENE;25;47%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;10;76%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;38;32;Sun and clouds;37;32;NW;14;45%;4%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;7;Cloudy;16;7;N;8;57%;14%;1

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;36;21;Sunny and hot;35;21;N;12;16%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;32;29;A little a.m. rain;33;29;WSW;28;68%;69%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;28;22;Thunderstorms;26;21;ESE;7;84%;100%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;37;28;Partly sunny;37;28;S;20;36%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;20;13;Increasingly windy;25;13;NNW;20;64%;28%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;33;27;Increasingly windy;32;27;NE;32;60%;48%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;WSW;10;61%;22%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;SSW;15;70%;65%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;9;70%;95%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;-4;Clouds and sun, mild;16;-3;NE;11;17%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;A little a.m. rain;29;23;SW;16;71%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;17;14;Low clouds breaking;17;15;SSE;14;80%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;28;18;Very warm;31;19;NNW;17;52%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine, very hot;38;19;Cooler;27;16;NW;15;56%;60%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;30;18;Clouds and sun;29;18;S;12;57%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;S;10;76%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;34;21;Sunny and hot;36;24;SSE;8;20%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;Showers around;31;26;NW;25;73%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;N;7;66%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NE;10;70%;71%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;11;3;Decreasing clouds;12;4;NNW;10;75%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Warmer;26;14;Cloudy;27;15;N;12;45%;12%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;33;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;ESE;16;61%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;22;14;Partly sunny, breezy;21;11;NW;23;68%;26%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;23;A little a.m. rain;30;23;SW;25;62%;86%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;14;6;Mostly sunny;17;11;NNW;15;82%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;A t-storm around;31;24;SSE;4;63%;78%;9

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;21;13;A shower in the p.m.;19;14;NNW;19;67%;87%;2

Mumbai, India;Rainy times;30;27;A couple of showers;30;26;WSW;14;84%;92%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;21;12;A shower in the a.m.;21;13;ESE;12;63%;66%;6

New York, United States;Breezy and hot;33;26;Sunshine, hot, humid;35;26;SSW;14;48%;5%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;Sunny and hot;38;25;W;15;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;25;12;Showers around;22;13;W;10;69%;62%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;Humid with a shower;31;25;WSW;10;72%;85%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;24;15;High clouds;25;17;SE;15;59%;26%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;31;20;An afternoon shower;31;22;SSE;15;66%;64%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy with sunshine;28;25;A couple of showers;28;25;ESE;34;75%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm or two;29;24;NW;9;87%;97%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;8;83%;78%;3

Paris, France;Very hot;39;20;A t-storm, cooler;25;17;WSW;15;59%;82%;8

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;17;12;Breezy in the a.m.;21;15;NNE;18;59%;99%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SSW;12;81%;92%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A couple of showers;31;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;NE;16;79%;88%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;36;23;A t-storm around;36;24;ESE;13;47%;45%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warmer;31;17;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;SE;11;37%;2%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in spots;30;22;High clouds;30;23;SW;10;69%;32%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;22;11;Cloudy;19;11;WSW;13;50%;44%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;WNW;10;63%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;23;A couple of showers;28;22;SSE;16;70%;96%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;15;9;Partly sunny;14;9;W;19;68%;28%;5

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;22;16;Breezy in the a.m.;20;15;NNW;21;63%;2%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid;26;20;Rain and drizzle;24;20;ENE;12;76%;63%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny, hot;45;31;Hot, turning breezy;45;30;NE;21;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Hot with sunshine;35;22;Sunny and hot;34;22;WNW;15;36%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;21;12;Winds subsiding;22;16;N;26;63%;6%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;13;Low clouds, then sun;19;12;WSW;23;61%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;Couple of t-storms;24;18;ENE;11;81%;81%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;E;22;77%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;25;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;NNE;11;84%;77%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;25;15;Showers around;20;16;NW;13;67%;91%;5

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Plenty of sun;17;4;SSW;8;40%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;N;6;70%;84%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Sunny and very warm;31;17;NNW;13;50%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;NNE;10;55%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;31;23;Becoming cloudy;30;23;SW;8;69%;96%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;33;27;Rain and drizzle;37;29;SSW;15;62%;66%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A passing shower;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;S;15;72%;57%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Nice with sunshine;29;13;W;10;38%;0%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;31;26;A couple of showers;30;26;E;19;78%;97%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Mostly sunny;27;17;S;14;59%;6%;5

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;14;9;A couple of showers;16;11;ESE;17;70%;97%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;35;28;A strong t-storm;36;27;SSW;11;60%;49%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;21;14;Partly sunny, breezy;21;14;WNW;24;64%;3%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;39;23;Sunny and very hot;41;25;NNE;12;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot, becoming breezy;34;19;Hot;34;20;NNW;18;48%;33%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Sunny and very warm;37;26;SSE;12;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;34;24;Sunshine;32;23;WNW;16;55%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;34;21;Sunny and hot;37;22;SE;11;28%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with t-storms;29;25;High clouds, humid;33;25;SE;10;63%;39%;8

Toronto, Canada;Humid, a p.m. shower;29;22;Breezy and humid;29;21;WSW;25;74%;82%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;E;11;62%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;38;25;Sunny and hot;38;25;SE;17;33%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy;30;11;A t-storm around;23;11;NNW;20;54%;55%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;NNW;9;62%;2%;8

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Sunny and hot;35;21;ENE;12;29%;0%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray t-storm, hot;35;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;N;9;64%;94%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;23;13;Breezy;22;11;NNW;21;65%;2%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;E;13;52%;2%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;15;12;Periods of rain;13;8;SSW;13;91%;100%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;30;26;Afternoon showers;30;25;W;15;81%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;38;23;Sunny and hot;36;23;NNE;10;27%;4%;11

