Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 11, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;28;23;Low clouds;27;23;SW;18;86%;44%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, less humid;40;34;Warm with some sun;42;34;NNE;13;48%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;36;24;W;26;45%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;Sunny and nice;29;22;E;12;48%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Sunny and very warm;31;18;ENE;14;45%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;18;13;Rain in the morning;18;13;ENE;13;90%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;ENE;11;19%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;25;15;A t-storm around;27;15;NW;13;58%;57%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and warmer;22;12;Breezy in the a.m.;25;17;ENE;19;58%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Winds subsiding;32;25;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;N;17;37%;88%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;12;4;Breezy in the p.m.;12;7;S;19;68%;2%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;29;Sunny and windy;43;29;WNW;29;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;35;21;Mostly cloudy;34;21;SSE;8;54%;6%;6

Bangalore, India;A shower;26;20;A t-storm around;27;20;W;24;71%;52%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;WSW;16;74%;86%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;31;24;Breezy and humid;31;24;WSW;25;68%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;32;24;Some sun, very warm;31;24;SSE;10;76%;44%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;Partly sunny;29;17;SW;7;44%;29%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;29;16;Sunny and very warm;30;19;ESE;12;33%;8%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;8;Partly sunny;20;10;SE;11;64%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;27;11;High clouds;28;13;E;12;36%;0%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;NNW;8;45%;8%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sunlit and very warm;30;18;Sunny and very warm;31;18;E;10;35%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Sun and some clouds;30;19;NE;8;44%;10%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clouding up;27;14;Nice with some sun;28;17;NNE;10;45%;7%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;Increasing clouds;19;10;N;15;72%;9%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;31;18;Sun and clouds;30;19;NE;12;30%;6%;11

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with t-storms;32;27;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;14;65%;80%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;25;Sunny;34;25;N;12;36%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;An afternoon shower;17;11;A little a.m. rain;15;8;NW;11;67%;66%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;SSE;7;63%;53%;12

Chennai, India;Breezy and very warm;37;28;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;28;WSW;16;62%;19%;11

Chicago, United States;A morning sprinkle;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;SE;12;49%;44%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;SSW;16;75%;68%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and nice;24;13;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;SSE;10;60%;2%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Nice with some sun;31;27;SSW;13;72%;84%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;36;25;A t-shower in spots;36;26;SE;11;52%;42%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;30;20;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;SE;16;64%;30%;10

Delhi, India;An afternoon shower;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SE;23;68%;55%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;36;20;Sunshine and warm;36;20;SSW;12;23%;13%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;SSE;14;68%;65%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;32;24;Mostly sunny;33;22;ESE;15;61%;33%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Sunshine;27;13;Mostly sunny;23;14;NE;13;66%;3%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;NE;13;20%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with clearing;28;24;Sunny and humid;29;24;ENE;15;75%;3%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Tropical rainstorm;27;25;A little rain;29;25;SSE;11;86%;95%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;26;11;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;NNE;9;41%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;14;65%;46%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;23;14;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;W;18;68%;10%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;30;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;SSW;13;78%;78%;5

Hong Kong, China;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;27;S;16;81%;98%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;31;24;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;ENE;22;56%;9%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Clearing and breezy;29;23;WSW;27;64%;40%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler;28;25;Clouds and sun;34;26;WNW;16;53%;25%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;26;21;A morning shower;29;22;ENE;18;65%;46%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;33;25;Thunderstorms;33;25;SE;5;74%;98%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;37;32;Partly sunny;36;32;SSW;14;60%;8%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and nice;23;10;N;12;31%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;29;20;Nice with sunshine;29;21;NE;8;48%;36%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and humid;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;NE;22;72%;86%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, humid;29;20;A stray t-shower;30;21;SW;8;75%;59%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A morning t-storm;33;25;SSW;19;53%;95%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds breaking;25;18;A shower and t-storm;24;19;NNE;13;79%;91%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with a t-storm;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;ENE;27;64%;91%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;29;20;Partly sunny;28;20;WSW;14;56%;4%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;10;82%;57%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;4;70%;73%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;17;-4;Mostly sunny, mild;17;-3;E;10;17%;2%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;WSW;25;78%;67%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;17;15;Clouds and sun;16;15;SSE;16;78%;6%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Sunny and nice;30;18;NNW;11;61%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Mostly sunny and hot;32;19;ENE;15;41%;2%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;S;11;49%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;23;20;Partly sunny;23;19;WSW;9;77%;2%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;35;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;WNW;10;25%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;NE;11;74%;58%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Turning cloudy;34;26;A morning t-storm;33;26;W;5;60%;87%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;7;71%;80%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;15;9;Rain and drizzle;14;10;E;14;71%;93%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;24;14;A thick cloud cover;24;14;N;13;55%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sunshine;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ESE;16;63%;69%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;24;14;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;NE;14;52%;3%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;30;23;A morning shower;30;24;SSW;17;62%;91%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Brilliant sunshine;16;7;Partly sunny;17;12;N;15;81%;27%;3

Montreal, Canada;Brief a.m. showers;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NNW;6;57%;27%;7

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and nice;25;14;Sunny and very warm;27;15;N;7;45%;0%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;29;27;A shower and t-storm;30;26;SSW;30;87%;100%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;23;13;A.M. drizzle, cloudy;22;13;E;13;63%;76%;6

New York, United States;Morning rain;30;21;Partly sunny;27;19;N;14;40%;10%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;W;14;42%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;Mostly sunny;25;12;NNE;16;63%;8%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;35;27;Mostly cloudy;35;28;WNW;10;59%;78%;4

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;25;13;Sunny;26;14;SSE;8;54%;8%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds breaking;24;11;Lots of sun, nice;22;11;NE;15;58%;3%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;24;Brief a.m. showers;28;25;ESE;14;76%;83%;6

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NNE;13;85%;95%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;9;72%;66%;12

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;32;20;Very hot;33;20;ESE;13;28%;0%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Breezy with sunshine;20;11;NE;21;63%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;19;73%;56%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;24;74%;86%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;12;58%;59%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;NNE;8;45%;14%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;30;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;WSW;8;70%;6%;9

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;20;10;A stray shower;21;8;SW;13;44%;54%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;28;21;W;12;77%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;22;A morning shower;28;22;SSE;17;72%;91%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;12;9;Breezy in the p.m.;13;8;W;19;74%;44%;4

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;25;14;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;N;8;55%;2%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Winds subsiding;20;18;A little a.m. rain;21;16;ENE;12;67%;55%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy and hot;44;33;Breezy and very warm;43;33;N;28;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;30;20;NW;11;39%;44%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;25;17;Turning sunny;24;16;WNW;16;69%;29%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;23;16;Mostly sunny;22;16;WSW;22;61%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;24;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;18;E;13;82%;96%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;30;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;26;E;20;67%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;WNW;10;100%;83%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;23;16;Showers around;25;17;SSW;10;53%;65%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;17;4;Partly sunny;14;2;SSW;8;63%;4%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;32;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;7;79%;52%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;NNW;9;52%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and warmer;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;SSW;10;63%;1%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;21;Sunny and warmer;30;23;SW;8;68%;62%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, but very hot;41;29;Cloudy, but very hot;40;30;ESE;15;52%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny and hot;33;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;SSE;9;74%;72%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;26;14;A thunderstorm;24;14;W;9;75%;96%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;31;26;Partial sunshine;31;26;ENE;17;68%;44%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sun;27;14;Sunny and very warm;27;14;E;10;53%;4%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;18;15;Showers around;16;14;NNW;18;76%;93%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm or two;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SSE;9;56%;67%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;25;16;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;WSW;22;68%;2%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;34;20;Plenty of sun;35;21;NNE;10;27%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouding up, warm;30;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;ENE;17;35%;9%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;35;25;Plenty of sun;35;25;SSE;11;15%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;NW;16;52%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Not as hot;35;21;Clouds and sun;33;20;ESE;9;46%;91%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;32;26;Windy and humid;31;26;E;28;71%;93%;10

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;NNW;12;51%;0%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Sunlit and nice;30;24;NNE;8;62%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;NW;14;52%;3%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. shower;22;11;Rather cloudy;23;11;ENE;11;45%;40%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Sunny and nice;25;16;ESE;8;56%;29%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;27;14;Periods of sun;26;16;NNW;8;49%;13%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Afternoon t-storms;30;24;A little rain;30;24;N;9;75%;99%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;25;14;Plenty of sun;27;14;ENE;9;53%;3%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;24;16;Partial sunshine;25;17;ENE;14;70%;35%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with showers;9;6;Turning sunny;11;6;NW;12;71%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SW;13;85%;95%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;34;21;Plenty of sun;33;20;NE;10;40%;5%;9

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather