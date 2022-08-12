Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 12, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;28;23;Rain;27;23;W;19;88%;100%;2

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;High clouds;40;34;Breezy in the p.m.;44;33;ESE;18;27%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Breezy in the a.m.;36;24;W;27;45%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;30;23;Sunny and hot;34;25;ENE;12;34%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Sunny and very warm;31;19;NNE;13;39%;1%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;17;13;Cloudy with showers;17;12;SE;12;85%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;ESE;10;18%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm around;28;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;W;16;52%;4%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy this morning;25;17;Clouds and sun;28;21;ENE;14;53%;8%;2

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SW;13;42%;41%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;12;7;An afternoon shower;14;7;WSW;15;79%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;43;28;Winds subsiding;44;28;WNW;25;22%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;35;21;Partly sunny;34;21;SSE;5;54%;8%;12

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;27;20;Breezy in the a.m.;27;19;W;21;64%;17%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;S;14;68%;64%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Windy and humid;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;S;16;66%;41%;8

Beijing, China;Sun and clouds, warm;32;25;Rain and drizzle;31;24;ESE;10;72%;91%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm around;30;17;Thunderstorms;25;16;NW;10;71%;99%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and very warm;29;19;Very warm;30;19;NNW;10;41%;33%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A stray shower;20;9;A little a.m. rain;19;11;SE;10;72%;67%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;28;13;Nice with sunshine;28;13;E;15;52%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;NNW;15;54%;64%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Sunny and warm;31;19;SE;9;32%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;30;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;S;10;55%;51%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;29;17;A stray thunderstorm;29;17;NNE;7;45%;65%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;19;10;Mostly sunny;21;12;NE;12;81%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;ENE;12;32%;10%;11

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;35;27;Inc. clouds;32;28;WSW;11;65%;88%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;34;25;Sunny and less humid;34;25;N;14;36%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;16;7;A morning shower;15;8;W;28;68%;90%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A thunderstorm;27;20;SSE;6;67%;92%;8

Chennai, India;Very warm;36;28;Remaining very warm;37;28;SSW;14;63%;15%;6

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;25;20;An afternoon shower;28;20;S;23;48%;73%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SSW;15;75%;66%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;25;13;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;SSE;10;58%;1%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;A morning shower;30;26;SW;14;76%;55%;7

Dallas, United States;A t-shower in spots;35;26;Mostly sunny;37;26;ESE;12;48%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;27;20;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;SE;15;62%;30%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;35;28;A t-storm in spots;33;27;WSW;15;74%;69%;7

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, warm;35;19;Sunshine and warm;36;20;NNW;12;30%;24%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;A couple of t-storms;32;28;SE;13;73%;84%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;SE;13;56%;14%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;NNE;14;63%;8%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;35;21;Sunny and very warm;36;21;NE;13;18%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and humid;29;24;Mostly sunny, warm;31;23;W;10;66%;7%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;29;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;6;81%;61%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;Sunny;26;12;NNE;9;33%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;E;13;65%;33%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;26;14;Periods of sun;23;14;SSW;11;68%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;Partly sunny and hot;34;26;WSW;11;68%;33%;12

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;29;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;S;10;75%;66%;8

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;31;24;Sun and some clouds;31;24;ENE;20;56%;55%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy and breezy;31;23;Breezy in the a.m.;29;23;W;20;65%;30%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;27;ENE;15;56%;33%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;27;22;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;ENE;18;62%;14%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;7;74%;73%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;37;33;Breezy in the p.m.;37;32;NNW;20;55%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;10;Breezy in the p.m.;24;9;W;17;28%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly cloudy;31;22;N;8;37%;20%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;32;27;A shower in spots;31;26;ESE;17;76%;74%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;29;21;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;S;8;76%;82%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;32;26;Becoming cloudy;33;26;S;20;51%;44%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;24;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SE;14;72%;65%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;32;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;E;25;71%;98%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Breezy this morning;28;20;Some brightening;27;20;WSW;14;62%;9%;5

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;ENE;13;78%;94%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;Showers around;33;25;S;5;76%;94%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;17;-3;Partial sunshine;17;-2;E;9;20%;5%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;Increasingly windy;29;23;WSW;26;76%;72%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;16;14;Areas of low clouds;16;15;SSE;13;79%;11%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;NNW;12;61%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine, very hot;34;18;Very hot;35;19;E;13;37%;2%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;33;21;S;11;48%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;SSW;10;81%;3%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;A t-storm in spots;29;20;ESE;10;41%;49%;6

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;27;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;WNW;9;71%;57%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;NNW;7;65%;80%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Couple of t-storms;31;25;NNE;6;76%;97%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;15;8;A passing shower;15;9;W;4;69%;91%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A few showers;24;14;Heavy p.m. showers;24;15;NNW;12;60%;83%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;14;64%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;Mostly cloudy;26;18;NE;17;49%;42%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;30;24;A morning shower;31;24;SSW;18;64%;69%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;17;11;Mostly sunny;17;12;NE;11;81%;3%;4

Montreal, Canada;Sunlit and nice;21;14;Partly sunny;23;15;N;1;56%;3%;7

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;27;15;Sunny and very warm;28;17;ENE;7;53%;2%;5

Mumbai, India;A shower and t-storm;29;26;Breezy with rain;30;26;SSW;24;85%;99%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;22;13;Low clouds;23;13;NE;11;64%;44%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;20;Mostly sunny;27;19;E;12;39%;9%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;W;16;44%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;26;12;An afternoon shower;26;14;W;9;58%;94%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A quick p.m. shower;33;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;27;SW;12;66%;99%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;25;14;SSE;10;64%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Lots of sun, nice;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;SE;7;59%;2%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;28;24;A shower;28;25;ESE;15;74%;94%;8

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;9;84%;90%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A heavy thunderstorm;32;24;Mostly cloudy;34;24;E;10;69%;10%;9

Paris, France;Sunny and hot;33;20;Very warm;32;20;E;12;26%;0%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;21;13;Downpours;17;10;WSW;29;70%;92%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;W;9;65%;57%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SE;17;80%;73%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm around;33;23;SSE;12;59%;47%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NNW;9;64%;57%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with some sun;32;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;SE;10;77%;65%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;Partly sunny;22;9;SSW;14;42%;44%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;28;21;Partly sunny, humid;29;20;NNW;11;76%;3%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;22;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;SSE;25;62%;2%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;12;8;Mostly cloudy;13;8;SSW;12;58%;27%;3

Riga, Latvia;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;Periods of sun;25;16;NE;6;61%;3%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;21;16;Nice with sunshine;24;16;ENE;11;64%;1%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding, hot;44;33;Breezy and very warm;43;30;ENE;27;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;31;20;A t-storm around;28;17;NW;11;57%;40%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Sun and clouds;25;14;ENE;11;69%;13%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;22;16;Partly sunny;23;16;WSW;20;60%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;18;A shower and t-storm;25;18;W;12;75%;98%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;E;17;70%;4%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;18;A thunderstorm;24;18;W;9;96%;93%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mainly cloudy;25;17;A morning shower;25;17;WSW;13;54%;64%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;14;2;Abundant sunshine;17;3;SW;8;54%;11%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;Periods of sun;31;23;ENE;5;76%;27%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;29;15;Partly sunny;27;14;NNW;12;52%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Low clouds breaking;23;13;NNE;11;63%;4%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;32;22;Couple of t-storms;28;25;ESE;8;77%;100%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, but very hot;40;29;Cloudy, but very hot;40;30;SE;15;50%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;8;72%;55%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thunderstorm;28;14;Thunderstorms;24;14;SSW;7;81%;99%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;ENE;12;70%;85%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Sunny and very warm;29;15;S;10;54%;5%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;17;13;An afternoon shower;18;11;WNW;6;69%;64%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;35;28;Some sun;35;28;SSE;9;55%;32%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;28;15;Clouds and sun;24;14;ESE;13;72%;3%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;35;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;NE;9;26%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot with sunshine;34;20;Sunny and hot;33;20;NE;17;28%;3%;8

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;35;25;Plenty of sun;35;25;S;11;14%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;W;19;51%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;Not as hot;34;20;A stray thunderstorm;28;18;ENE;10;67%;74%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;29;26;Tropical storm;29;26;WSW;33;87%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Clouds and sun;24;17;NE;9;57%;4%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;30;24;Nice with sunshine;31;24;SSE;6;59%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;34;23;Sunny and hot;38;25;S;12;37%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Nice with sunshine;24;10;A touch of rain;18;12;NNW;12;66%;90%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and nice;25;17;A shower or two;23;15;ENE;9;58%;70%;5

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;26;16;A t-storm in spots;26;18;NW;16;59%;69%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A little rain;29;25;Warm with a t-storm;31;25;NNW;8;70%;86%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Plenty of sun;27;15;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;12;55%;11%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;26;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;NE;17;69%;55%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;9;5;Partly sunny;11;8;WNW;13;64%;3%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;29;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;SSE;11;82%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and hot;34;20;Sunny and hot;33;20;NE;9;34%;3%;9

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather