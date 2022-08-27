Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 27, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Morning rain;26;23;A little a.m. rain;27;23;SW;17;91%;81%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;30;Sunny and very warm;41;30;NNE;13;31%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and very hot;39;23;W;12;24%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Increasingly windy;29;26;ENE;25;60%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;Sun and some clouds;21;13;NNE;16;67%;28%;4

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;14;10;A couple of showers;17;9;E;7;84%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;WSW;9;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;Sunny and nice;23;7;E;19;42%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;Windy and cooler;22;11;S;31;58%;26%;2

Athens, Greece;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;SW;12;57%;26%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;15;9;Increasing clouds;17;8;E;7;64%;4%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit, breezy, hot;44;28;Breezy and hot;45;28;NW;24;11%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;S;9;79%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;27;20;Thunderstorms;26;20;NW;14;80%;95%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;33;26;A few showers;34;26;S;9;70%;94%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;28;22;Humid;29;22;WSW;18;71%;3%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Rain and drizzle;21;16;SSW;12;62%;80%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;Remaining very warm;33;20;W;10;54%;47%;6

Berlin, Germany;A stray thunderstorm;24;15;Variable cloudiness;22;13;NW;15;63%;3%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;9;A stray shower;19;9;SE;12;68%;57%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;ESE;11;36%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;29;19;A shower and t-storm;25;17;NW;13;75%;91%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;22;12;Partly sunny;23;12;NE;14;56%;4%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;33;18;Sunny and hot;34;18;WNW;10;47%;2%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Very warm;32;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;NW;11;60%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;19;3;Sunny and cooler;13;2;E;12;49%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;NE;13;32%;14%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;30;19;Not as warm;27;21;NNE;19;56%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, low humidity;35;25;Sunny, low humidity;35;26;NNE;16;38%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;9;Clouds and sun;16;12;SSE;17;63%;44%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;SSE;6;65%;85%;5

Chennai, India;Humid;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;11;82%;82%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;S;17;64%;88%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;29;26;Downpours;29;26;WSW;19;80%;99%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;16;Showers, mainly late;22;15;WNW;13;66%;99%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm around;30;26;Variable clouds;30;27;WNW;9;80%;44%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny, nice;34;26;SSE;15;60%;12%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;29;19;Partly sunny;29;19;SE;14;61%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;35;27;Partly sunny;34;28;SSE;12;59%;35%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;32;18;Partly sunny;32;17;SSW;13;22%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;E;14;76%;55%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;21;Showers around;33;22;S;10;63%;67%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;19;12;Mainly cloudy;18;13;ENE;10;75%;41%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;NNE;12;16%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;26;22;Partly sunny, humid;27;23;ENE;17;80%;30%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;34;27;Partly sunny and hot;35;27;SSE;9;70%;31%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;26;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;ENE;11;32%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;12;71%;82%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Warm with some sun;24;16;Sunny and very warm;25;16;NE;10;77%;82%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;25;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;25;ESE;7;73%;81%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SSE;10;74%;64%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;Breezy with a shower;31;23;NE;23;58%;88%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;34;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;N;15;69%;96%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;12;61%;69%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;Very warm and humid;31;22;E;12;69%;5%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;SW;11;73%;97%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;31;Sunny and very warm;37;33;NW;17;42%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Hazy sunshine;25;11;NNW;13;20%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing and cool;24;16;Sunny and nice;25;15;N;7;32%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;29;26;Breezy;30;26;W;22;72%;29%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;29;22;Couple of t-storms;26;21;ESE;8;81%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;35;26;Clouds and sun;34;26;S;20;45%;16%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;28;17;Partly sunny;28;17;ESE;9;46%;7%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;Increasingly windy;31;26;E;26;68%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;31;21;Mostly cloudy;31;23;W;12;57%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;12;78%;65%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a shower;33;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NE;9;83%;96%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouding up, mild;15;0;Breezy in the p.m.;14;-3;E;18;38%;33%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy and breezy;27;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;SSW;16;73%;70%;9

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;16;14;Partly sunny;16;14;SSE;12;82%;3%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;24;17;W;11;65%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Mainly cloudy;22;14;ENE;15;62%;36%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;28;18;Partly sunny;27;18;SSW;12;61%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;20;Partly sunny;24;20;SW;9;75%;33%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;SSE;8;39%;55%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;26;A downpour;31;26;WNW;27;75%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNE;6;73%;56%;11

Manila, Philippines;Morning showers;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;8;75%;96%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;18;10;Increasing clouds;19;14;NNE;21;61%;11%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-shower;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;NNW;11;64%;87%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;E;14;73%;83%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;29;18;Very warm;28;15;NNW;12;44%;20%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;SSW;18;61%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;16;6;Breezy and cooler;11;5;SSE;21;49%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and nice;22;14;Mostly sunny;27;19;SE;3;58%;4%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy, warm;31;19;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;SE;13;40%;10%;4

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;NW;5;79%;67%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;19;13;Low clouds;23;12;E;12;61%;38%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;30;22;Humid;29;22;SE;13;63%;40%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;WNW;16;48%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning showers;18;5;Mostly cloudy;17;9;SW;13;60%;16%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of showers;30;25;Partly sunny;31;22;NE;15;49%;7%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;23;15;A bit of rain;20;12;N;15;57%;80%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Mostly sunny;27;16;SSE;10;65%;3%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in spots;29;24;A stray shower;29;24;ENE;19;72%;48%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SSE;11;82%;69%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Showers around;32;24;E;10;71%;80%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;26;15;Warm with some sun;27;16;ENE;14;51%;7%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy with rain;17;9;Clearing;16;7;ESE;13;63%;9%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;9;68%;72%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;17;72%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;ESE;10;59%;58%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;24;17;More clouds than sun;22;14;NW;12;64%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;23;12;Increasing clouds;26;17;NW;7;56%;6%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A little p.m. rain;21;10;SSW;13;50%;72%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;W;10;74%;5%;9

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;22;Showers around;27;22;S;20;73%;93%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;14;10;Cloudy and windy;14;11;SE;32;75%;34%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm around;28;18;A t-storm around;29;18;ESE;8;58%;42%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;WSW;13;53%;66%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;41;29;Mostly cloudy;42;30;ESE;12;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;30;20;A t-storm around;30;19;WNW;12;66%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Warmer;27;16;Sunshine and warm;30;17;NW;7;64%;9%;4

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;20;15;Clearing;21;15;WSW;17;60%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;25;17;SW;13;76%;97%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-shower in spots;31;25;A shower in places;31;26;E;18;74%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;18;SW;9;99%;85%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;16;Thickening clouds;26;17;ESE;17;28%;20%;9

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;19;6;Sunny and warmer;25;8;ESE;8;41%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;8;77%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;31;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;NNW;11;47%;3%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;13;Low clouds breaking;23;13;NNE;9;64%;5%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;25;15;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;ESE;9;53%;3%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;24;Mostly cloudy;29;25;ESE;18;57%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;W;8;73%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;29;14;Sunny and very warm;30;16;SSW;8;51%;4%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;16;71%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A t-storm, very warm;27;17;A couple of showers;19;14;NNE;17;93%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;A morning shower;17;11;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;NNW;18;69%;6%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;Hot with a t-storm;36;28;SE;10;55%;85%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm around;26;16;A t-storm around;27;16;NE;11;67%;88%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;34;19;Sunshine;33;19;SSE;11;22%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and hot;33;19;ENE;12;29%;2%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;S;12;11%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;N;17;61%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;32;21;A stray t-storm, hot;34;22;S;9;49%;44%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Humid;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;22;NE;18;71%;50%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and delightful;23;18;Plenty of sunshine;26;21;SE;16;69%;6%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;31;25;Plenty of sun;34;26;ESE;12;52%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;35;25;N;12;51%;2%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. shower;21;9;A shower in the p.m.;16;5;NNW;13;71%;82%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;22;15;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;E;8;58%;35%;5

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A thunderstorm;24;17;WNW;14;76%;85%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;25;WSW;8;62%;84%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very warm;30;16;Very warm;28;15;NNW;8;51%;28%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm;31;17;A t-storm, very warm;29;18;W;11;52%;96%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;11;9;A shower in the a.m.;12;7;SE;26;79%;67%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;29;25;A little a.m. rain;30;25;S;11;79%;73%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Hot with sunshine;36;21;Sunny and hot;34;21;NE;9;25%;2%;8

