Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 9, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;27;24;A morning shower;27;23;WSW;20;88%;57%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy, low humidity;40;30;Sunny and very warm;40;30;N;15;41%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny and hot;37;21;WNW;12;23%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;29;23;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;ENE;17;55%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;14;A thundershower;20;13;N;13;81%;88%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain;12;9;A morning shower;13;9;SE;17;69%;73%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;33;22;Becoming cloudy;32;17;N;16;34%;42%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;Mostly cloudy;23;7;E;11;35%;64%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;28;14;Winds subsiding;23;11;SSE;22;34%;1%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and very warm;33;23;SW;12;52%;2%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;17;9;A few showers;16;8;ESE;13;78%;69%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun, very hot;45;29;Hot with hazy sun;44;27;NNW;14;14%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;22;Turning cloudy;34;22;S;9;56%;10%;8

Bangalore, India;A little a.m. rain;27;20;A bit of rain;28;20;WSW;20;75%;85%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Heavy p.m. showers;32;25;SSW;11;77%;95%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm around;28;20;Sunny and nice;27;22;S;16;64%;16%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;32;20;Very warm;31;19;SE;9;55%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;27;18;A thunderstorm;25;15;SW;14;72%;85%;5

Berlin, Germany;Some sun, a t-shower;21;12;A thundershower;21;13;WNW;9;73%;84%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;18;10;A little a.m. rain;18;9;SE;15;71%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;ENE;11;26%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;25;15;Thundershowers;22;14;WNW;19;68%;88%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;18;13;Rain and a t-storm;19;13;WNW;20;81%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;A t-storm around;30;16;WSW;10;60%;55%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;27;15;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;WNW;16;62%;20%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with some sun;15;2;Sunny and warmer;18;5;E;9;54%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Clearing;30;19;N;12;32%;12%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;27;21;Clearing and breezy;26;22;NNE;21;64%;21%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;34;23;Sunny;34;23;N;16;36%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;11;Cloudy;18;12;NW;13;66%;85%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;SSE;7;54%;55%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;34;27;Mostly cloudy;34;27;WSW;18;77%;87%;4

Chicago, United States;Sunny and warm;28;19;Sun and clouds, warm;28;20;NNE;12;56%;34%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing, a shower;30;25;A shower;30;26;SW;19;75%;97%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;18;13;Thundershowers;19;12;E;13;79%;97%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Partial sunshine;29;27;NW;12;82%;27%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;SSE;10;47%;4%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, pleasant;30;20;An afternoon shower;30;20;SE;16;65%;71%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SE;9;65%;55%;6

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;21;9;A couple of showers;14;8;ENE;12;78%;86%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SE;11;79%;80%;3

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, hot;38;21;Partly sunny;34;21;S;10;54%;27%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;19;11;Partly sunny;18;11;SE;10;80%;27%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy and hot;35;18;Sunny and hot;35;19;NNE;12;15%;2%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;28;20;Periods of sun, nice;26;20;NE;6;68%;1%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;27;24;Couple of t-storms;31;25;WSW;8;80%;99%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;28;10;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;ENE;11;28%;0%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;32;23;ESE;11;69%;45%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;14;7;Partly sunny;14;7;SE;13;63%;2%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;34;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;N;9;76%;89%;3

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;11;69%;53%;10

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;31;24;A couple of showers;31;24;ENE;16;62%;86%;11

Hyderabad, India;A shower and t-storm;30;23;Downpours;28;23;W;12;84%;99%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;35;25;A morning t-storm;32;24;NW;14;60%;74%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;Plenty of sun;29;20;NE;10;59%;2%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;S;11;78%;90%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;36;31;Warm with hazy sun;37;31;N;15;56%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;NW;13;18%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;Hazy sun;30;16;N;8;20%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very hot;38;27;Hazy sun, very hot;39;28;W;8;50%;11%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with a t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;ESE;7;73%;88%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;28;Becoming cloudy;39;29;S;14;33%;10%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable clouds;17;10;Cooler with rain;12;12;SE;24;88%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;NE;22;65%;53%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;31;23;Low clouds;29;22;WSW;15;60%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;35;27;A thunderstorm;31;27;E;14;80%;94%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;31;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;NE;8;78%;90%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;15;1;Partly sunny, mild;15;0;E;11;52%;18%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Breezy this morning;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;W;20;76%;77%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;16;14;Mostly cloudy;16;14;SSE;16;82%;2%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Sunny and nice;29;19;NW;10;61%;2%;6

London, United Kingdom;A thundershower;20;14;Morning mist;21;13;NE;11;71%;47%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Hot;38;23;Stormy;26;22;E;18;75%;99%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;25;21;Decreasing clouds;26;21;WSW;10;75%;19%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;31;18;Sunny and hot;33;19;WSW;9;35%;2%;6

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;Cloudy with a shower;30;27;W;19;71%;91%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;E;9;59%;6%;12

Manila, Philippines;A downpour;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;15;73%;82%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Pleasant and milder;19;12;A few showers;15;7;WSW;20;69%;85%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;High clouds;23;12;Partial sunshine;23;13;N;9;45%;34%;11

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;14;66%;56%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;14;7;A couple of showers;13;8;E;19;54%;99%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;SSW;19;66%;64%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;10;7;Breezy in the a.m.;13;4;E;19;59%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Hazy and very warm;28;18;Hazy sun and warm;29;19;SSW;3;60%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;12;3;Low clouds;14;4;SSW;10;54%;11%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;27;A t-storm or two;31;26;SSE;8;87%;94%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;21;12;Rather cloudy;24;13;ESE;11;60%;41%;7

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;Sunny and warm;29;21;SW;10;48%;5%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;35;21;Sunny and hot;36;21;W;14;32%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;17;7;Clouds and sun, mild;19;6;WSW;14;46%;7%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief showers, humid;28;24;A few showers, humid;31;24;NNE;7;68%;67%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;14;8;Variable cloudiness;13;6;NW;8;72%;23%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Hazy sun and warm;28;14;Partly sunny;29;17;SSW;11;66%;4%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and breezy;29;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;E;26;73%;93%;10

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NW;10;84%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;E;10;77%;98%;6

Paris, France;Thundershowers;20;14;Showers around;21;11;NNW;13;72%;70%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;22;8;Mostly cloudy;20;8;SSE;14;72%;2%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Downpours;33;25;A couple of t-storms;32;26;S;10;75%;90%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;18;76%;57%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;SE;10;61%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershowers;21;13;A thundershower;19;13;WSW;13;66%;85%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very warm and humid;29;16;Increasing clouds;29;16;NE;8;61%;1%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;23;11;Mostly cloudy;22;11;ESE;14;44%;44%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;27;18;Nice with some sun;28;18;SSW;8;75%;2%;7

Recife, Brazil;Turning cloudy, nice;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;SE;18;71%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;13;12;A couple of showers;15;8;NNE;14;83%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny;16;8;Mostly cloudy;16;8;ESE;16;62%;13%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;Hot, becoming windy;35;19;SSW;19;43%;44%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;27;Sunny and very warm;43;28;E;9;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, humid;30;20;Mostly sunny;29;17;SE;15;60%;4%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;13;5;Some sun;15;5;SSE;9;64%;3%;3

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;25;17;Cloudy;25;18;W;18;60%;0%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;18;A shower and t-storm;25;18;ESE;9;79%;99%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Afternoon showers;32;26;Afternoon showers;31;25;SE;16;80%;97%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray thunderstorm;23;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;18;SE;9;99%;92%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;26;16;Mostly cloudy;26;16;NE;17;26%;2%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;19;4;Sunny;20;5;SW;8;46%;27%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;N;6;78%;88%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;NNW;11;50%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;Sunny and nice;26;14;Sunny and very warm;30;15;N;9;34%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, humid;30;16;Increasing clouds;28;19;E;9;60%;3%;7

Shanghai, China;Sunny intervals;29;22;Mainly cloudy, warm;30;23;NE;15;53%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;27;26;A t-storm around;30;25;N;9;75%;79%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;28;15;Some sun;27;15;W;9;68%;66%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;31;26;A shower in spots;31;26;E;14;73%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;15;8;A couple of showers;16;9;ENE;9;69%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;19;14;A shower in the p.m.;21;12;WSW;24;61%;63%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;32;23;Hazy sunshine;31;25;E;14;58%;6%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;15;5;Mostly sunny;16;6;SE;13;64%;2%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;18;N;10;32%;7%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;27;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;E;13;57%;74%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;WSW;12;18%;2%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hot, becoming breezy;33;23;Sunny;32;22;NNW;14;55%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Very warm;28;23;Partly sunny, warm;31;23;ESE;10;60%;29%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;28;22;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;NE;21;54%;42%;7

Toronto, Canada;Humid with sunshine;24;19;Humid;26;20;S;14;73%;7%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;35;27;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;SSE;7;36%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;24;Sunny and hot;34;23;WNW;13;48%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Very warm;31;9;Cooler;21;8;NNW;15;42%;27%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;27;16;Plenty of sun;29;17;NNE;8;37%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;24;15;Thundershowers;22;14;WNW;19;64%;88%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorms;32;24;Thunderstorms;31;24;NNW;8;77%;99%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;16;8;A couple of showers;13;8;E;15;68%;97%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mainly cloudy;18;12;Mostly cloudy;19;12;NNE;12;78%;93%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;14;8;A shower in the p.m.;15;9;E;11;78%;75%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;28;24;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;S;10;85%;96%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and delightful;28;15;Sunny and nice;28;14;NE;8;34%;4%;6

