Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 5, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;17;77%;76%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;38;28;Mostly sunny, warm;38;28;NE;13;59%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;32;18;Sunny and beautiful;32;19;NW;9;44%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;23;16;A p.m. t-shower;24;17;SSE;13;65%;61%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasingly windy;18;10;Plenty of sun;16;9;SSW;22;61%;2%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;13;8;Rather cloudy;15;10;SSE;15;63%;37%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;32;11;Plenty of sunshine;30;11;ESE;13;10%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and warmer;16;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;6;SSE;11;42%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;30;21;A t-storm around;25;12;S;21;70%;41%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;23;16;Breezy;23;17;N;24;41%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;14;8;Mostly sunny, windy;13;7;SSW;31;51%;25%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;42;24;Sunshine, very hot;43;23;N;13;13%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;Couple of t-storms;30;24;SSE;7;81%;94%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;28;20;Rather cloudy;28;20;WNW;13;67%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SE;8;78%;79%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;23;16;A shower in the a.m.;23;16;ENE;16;73%;66%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;17;6;Partly sunny, cool;17;6;SSW;10;49%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;19;9;Cloudy;21;10;NNW;7;65%;3%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;21;13;Breezy in the a.m.;17;7;SW;19;55%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Rain at times;18;9;Periods of rain;18;9;N;7;81%;99%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;Clouds and sun, warm;32;18;NNE;14;47%;14%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;19;9;Sun and clouds, nice;22;12;N;9;68%;8%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy;20;9;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;SW;12;66%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;20;7;Some brightening;22;8;W;10;58%;7%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;18;8;High clouds;21;10;NE;7;72%;6%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;23;14;Mostly cloudy;22;12;WNW;10;61%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;31;19;Variable clouds;31;19;NNE;12;31%;9%;7

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;23;16;Showers around;20;14;NW;10;73%;96%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;NNW;16;38%;2%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;12;A shower in spots;18;10;S;18;67%;82%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;Tropical rainstorm;28;21;SSE;9;74%;93%;3

Chennai, India;A few showers;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;14;69%;73%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;24;14;Brief p.m. showers;21;8;NNE;21;56%;91%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;29;26;A couple of showers;29;25;WSW;17;77%;97%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;15;10;Mostly sunny;15;9;WSW;23;65%;13%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;28;Clouds and sun;31;27;SW;15;74%;4%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;N;8;38%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. shower or two;31;20;Some sun, pleasant;31;20;SE;17;54%;44%;10

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;12;68%;57%;2

Denver, United States;Sunlit and pleasant;20;8;Sunny and nice;22;7;ENE;10;46%;26%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;11;78%;84%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;S;9;66%;74%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Morning rain;13;7;Breezy;16;10;SW;23;68%;72%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;27;10;Sunny and nice;25;7;N;11;21%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;22;18;A shower in the a.m.;23;17;ENE;22;81%;85%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;10;73%;98%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;32;15;Sunny and very warm;31;14;ENE;16;25%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;A stray shower;29;22;ENE;15;65%;58%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;13;12;A shower or two;14;8;WSW;23;85%;63%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;SE;9;81%;96%;4

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;E;18;71%;75%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;15;63%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;23;WNW;11;82%;89%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and very hot;41;19;Hazy sun, not as hot;34;18;NE;13;34%;3%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;18;15;Partly sunny, breezy;19;16;NE;24;61%;29%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;E;10;77%;93%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;37;29;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;NNW;14;41%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Very warm;31;15;Warm with sunshine;33;15;NNE;15;24%;0%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;32;5;Sunny, not as warm;26;3;NNW;6;14%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;33;25;Sunny;33;24;W;16;59%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;19;A shower and t-storm;24;17;ESE;7;70%;100%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;27;Mostly sunny, warm;42;27;S;11;20%;1%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;12;8;Pleasant and milder;18;10;W;16;71%;9%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;N;12;73%;65%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;Low clouds;33;23;W;13;60%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;31;26;SSE;12;79%;94%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning shower;32;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;SE;7;76%;99%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-1;Sunny;14;0;WSW;12;10%;0%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;29;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;SSW;15;76%;88%;4

Lima, Peru;Periods of sun;18;14;Clearing;18;14;S;11;75%;1%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;29;17;High clouds;28;18;NNW;10;57%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;19;6;Plenty of sun;17;11;SW;15;56%;9%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;29;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;SSW;10;71%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;23;Clearing;27;23;WSW;15;70%;85%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;SSE;9;54%;15%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Showers;30;27;W;22;76%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;35;24;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;N;10;51%;8%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;E;10;68%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Afternoon rain;19;12;A little p.m. rain;21;16;NNE;26;64%;98%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers around;22;13;A shower and t-storm;21;13;NNE;8;66%;94%;10

Miami, United States;A shower or two;29;24;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;18;62%;30%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Overcast and milder;13;7;Mostly cloudy;17;6;WNW;16;83%;26%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A passing shower;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;S;17;69%;66%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;21;12;A p.m. shower or two;18;11;WSW;14;79%;68%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;10;An afternoon shower;21;5;SW;9;70%;73%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;9;4;A little p.m. rain;11;9;SW;16;86%;75%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;31;26;Some sun, a shower;31;26;SSW;11;73%;74%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;28;14;Partly sunny;27;13;ENE;13;53%;36%;13

New York, United States;Breezy with rain;16;11;Warmer with sunshine;22;14;SSW;11;62%;5%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A little p.m. rain;29;18;Partly sunny;30;16;WNW;15;51%;27%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. shower;7;3;Variable cloudiness;7;1;SE;11;64%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;22;13;A couple of showers;20;15;NE;12;61%;93%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;14;7;Partly sunny, breezy;14;7;SW;20;68%;69%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Turning sunny;20;10;Cloudy with a shower;22;7;SSW;11;71%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;An afternoon shower;29;26;E;26;73%;79%;10

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;10;80%;97%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;34;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;E;12;66%;30%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;22;9;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;E;7;65%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;20;11;Breezy in the p.m.;18;8;SSE;21;55%;10%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;8;81%;98%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;SE;21;64%;57%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;22;ESE;9;55%;63%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;19;11;Mainly cloudy;20;6;ENE;12;63%;5%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A morning shower;17;5;Partly sunny, cool;15;4;N;10;61%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;19;9;Downpours;18;9;E;9;79%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;27;16;Mostly sunny;30;17;SSE;10;45%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;ESE;16;67%;84%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;8;4;Clouds and sun;7;3;N;18;69%;39%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;15;9;A morning shower;18;9;WSW;21;78%;65%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;24;21;Partly sunny, warmer;29;23;NE;13;65%;71%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;NE;7;10%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;25;14;High clouds;26;14;NE;11;73%;2%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A couple of showers;11;8;A p.m. shower or two;15;8;S;14;85%;88%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;22;14;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;WSW;15;74%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;24;18;Couple of t-storms;25;18;ENE;11;73%;79%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Breezy;31;25;E;21;68%;41%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;N;8;91%;78%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;29;10;Turning cloudy;27;9;NE;16;22%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;18;7;Warmer with clearing;24;10;SW;9;46%;4%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;Variable cloudiness;32;23;N;11;72%;30%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;26;14;High clouds and warm;29;16;N;6;47%;5%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Fog, then some sun;23;14;N;12;64%;3%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sprinkles;20;12;Cloudy;19;10;NNE;10;79%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;20;16;Rain and drizzle;19;15;NNE;18;68%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;ENE;9;72%;99%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy;17;4;High clouds;19;5;E;4;54%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;25;A few showers;32;25;E;20;70%;83%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;16;12;Sunshine and windy;15;8;WSW;26;64%;8%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with rain;18;15;Morning rain;19;15;N;20;79%;83%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;31;24;Winds subsiding;28;24;ENE;26;78%;27%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;14;12;Increasingly windy;15;9;WSW;27;82%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;ESE;10;22%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;Clouds and sun;25;16;NNW;8;56%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;34;19;Sunny and very warm;31;18;SSE;10;12%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;WNW;14;57%;25%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;25;11;High clouds;25;13;ENE;8;45%;2%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;23;13;Rain and drizzle;15;13;NE;18;71%;99%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;13;Mostly cloudy;20;8;NW;13;76%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;E;18;51%;3%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;17;SE;13;56%;26%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but chilly;6;-9;Cloudy and chilly;8;-6;N;12;25%;53%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;21;13;Partly sunny;25;15;NE;7;50%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;22;10;Nice with some sun;23;10;NNW;12;61%;13%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;An afternoon shower;30;23;NNW;8;78%;73%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thick cloud cover;14;7;Partly sunny, breezy;17;7;W;21;82%;26%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;18;10;Partly sunny;19;5;W;20;69%;5%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Showery, cooler;11;6;Very windy;11;7;WSW;47;43%;27%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;35;25;Afternoon showers;32;25;SSW;8;79%;92%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Sunny and warm;29;12;NE;6;22%;6%;4

