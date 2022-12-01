Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 1, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;A t-storm around;29;25;SW;14;73%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;High clouds;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;23;NW;11;57%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds;15;9;Decreasing clouds;17;8;W;6;75%;9%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of clouds;16;9;Cloudy;16;10;S;10;48%;18%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;7;1;Cloudy and chilly;4;0;ENE;17;78%;33%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and cold;-9;-18;Sunny, but very cold;-12;-16;NE;7;68%;12%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;5;3;A morning shower;7;-2;E;10;56%;63%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;-13;-24;Brisk and very cold;-19;-22;ENE;23;81%;7%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;S;11;64%;74%;6

Athens, Greece;A bit of rain;17;10;Partly sunny;17;11;NE;8;78%;14%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;19;15;Winds subsiding;20;14;SW;27;64%;26%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;WNW;14;68%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;Downpours;32;23;SSE;8;77%;99%;3

Bangalore, India;Some sun, pleasant;27;19;Partly sunny;28;19;E;11;66%;33%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Humid with some sun;32;23;NNE;13;64%;16%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;14;7;Cloudy with a shower;13;6;NNE;17;71%;89%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cold;1;-8;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-6;NNE;7;25%;40%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;5;2;A thick cloud cover;6;2;SE;11;78%;43%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy;2;0;Cloudy and chilly;2;-2;ENE;13;79%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, a shower;20;6;A shower in places;20;6;WNW;11;71%;62%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;18;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NE;10;76%;69%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;7;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;3;1;ESE;8;80%;84%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;6;1;Cloudy and chilly;3;-1;NE;12;74%;40%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Snow, then rain;2;1;Showers around;3;1;ENE;7;77%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Becoming cloudy;7;-1;A couple of showers;3;1;ESE;7;68%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy, not as warm;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;E;12;54%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;20;A stray t-shower;28;19;SSE;12;45%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny intervals;6;-2;High clouds, chilly;7;-1;NW;9;54%;2%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;25;13;Clouds and sun;25;15;NE;13;48%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;24;16;Clouds and sunshine;19;14;S;26;50%;27%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;26;18;Cloudy with showers;26;18;NNE;6;73%;97%;3

Chennai, India;A shower or two;32;24;A morning shower;31;25;ENE;10;72%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;2;0;Windy and warmer;10;-5;SW;34;51%;81%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;Showers around;30;23;SE;11;82%;93%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain/snow showers;4;2;Rain/snow showers;4;0;ENE;18;78%;93%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;High clouds;28;22;N;17;66%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;13;9;Warmer;20;7;SW;20;87%;10%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More sun than clouds;31;23;A morning shower;33;23;ENE;14;61%;58%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;24;11;Hazy sun;25;11;SE;6;59%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;13;6;Windy, then colder;11;-8;SE;26;32%;26%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;30;17;Hazy and very warm;30;16;NNW;10;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;33;23;A shower or two;32;22;SSE;8;65%;81%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;11;4;Partly sunny;9;5;ENE;7;78%;41%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;8;5;A little a.m. rain;6;1;SSE;5;64%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cloudy;15;13;A couple of showers;15;12;SE;18;69%;98%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;15;12;Mainly cloudy, cool;16;14;ENE;11;70%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;25;11;Partly sunny;27;13;SE;10;43%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;22;Breezy with sunshine;29;22;ENE;25;59%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;0;-3;Cloudy;-1;-5;NE;13;79%;14%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Humid;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;7;76%;78%;4

Hong Kong, China;An afternoon shower;18;11;Mostly cloudy;20;15;NE;12;71%;35%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;28;20;An afternoon shower;28;22;NE;15;64%;65%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;30;18;Hazy sunshine;31;20;ESE;10;55%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;30;9;Not as warm;24;8;NE;7;47%;3%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;15;11;Rain and drizzle;13;11;NNE;12;90%;93%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray t-shower;33;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;SE;13;64%;74%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;26;Sunny and nice;31;26;N;14;62%;27%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;15;SW;14;52%;46%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and mild;19;-2;Plenty of sun;14;-2;NE;6;38%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Brilliant sunshine;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;W;11;42%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;21;7;Hazy sunshine;24;8;SSW;6;43%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;36;19;Hot with hazy sun;35;21;N;18;31%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;-1;-5;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-4;E;9;62%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, a p.m. shower;31;25;Warm with sunshine;32;25;NNE;14;55%;59%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray t-storm, hot;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;SW;11;75%;92%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;30;17;Hazy and very warm;30;17;N;10;49%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;32;23;A t-storm or two;30;24;N;8;84%;100%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;16;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;16;0;ENE;11;14%;14%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;30;25;Partly sunny;30;26;SW;11;73%;44%;4

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;SSE;15;74%;2%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;8;ENE;11;74%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;8;3;Variable cloudiness;8;3;NE;12;78%;36%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with drizzle;15;11;A morning shower;17;11;NNE;10;68%;46%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;SSW;13;76%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;2;Clouds, then sun;9;0;ENE;8;69%;15%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;Mostly cloudy;30;25;NE;12;67%;27%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;9;73%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;Turning cloudy, hot;33;25;A t-storm around;32;24;E;14;69%;44%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;W;15;61%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;23;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;NNE;8;49%;13%;5

Miami, United States;A stray t-shower;28;23;A shower or two;28;22;ENE;24;65%;86%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;-3;-11;Cloudy and cold;-7;-10;E;9;91%;5%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy and very warm;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;E;16;70%;80%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;26;18;Clearing;23;14;ENE;19;61%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;1;-4;Cloudy and milder;5;2;SSE;12;65%;57%;1

Moscow, Russia;Colder;-6;-10;Cold with low clouds;-7;-11;E;6;79%;32%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;N;11;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;24;14;Partly sunny, breezy;26;14;NE;21;60%;44%;11

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;7;1;Mostly sunny;9;6;S;11;42%;25%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;21;12;More clouds than sun;21;11;W;12;74%;27%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with some sun;-13;-26;Partly sunny, colder;-20;-25;NNE;13;67%;2%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A brief a.m. shower;12;2;Partly sunny, cool;11;-2;NW;15;49%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-2;Low clouds;1;-3;N;9;73%;28%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;1;-5;A thick cloud cover;4;1;S;17;61%;76%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;Mostly sunny;30;26;E;14;70%;66%;12

Panama City, Panama;A little a.m. rain;31;22;Afternoon showers;30;23;NW;9;74%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;23;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;ENE;11;82%;95%;3

Paris, France;Variable cloudiness;7;3;Cloudy and chilly;5;2;NE;14;74%;42%;0

Perth, Australia;Very warm;24;15;Breezy in the p.m.;23;15;SSW;21;57%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;25;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNE;17;74%;78%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;36;25;Showers around;32;26;NNE;20;71%;96%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;32;19;SE;10;51%;27%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Plenty of clouds;3;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-1;ENE;11;70%;91%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and cold;-4;-12;Sunny and chilly;-1;-3;SE;4;27%;46%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;19;10;Rain at times;16;9;NNW;9;80%;99%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler with rain;16;12;Some sun;18;10;E;9;72%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;A morning shower;30;24;E;15;60%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy and cooler;6;4;Showers around;6;0;NE;18;80%;65%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-8;SE;8;70%;10%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;16;68%;61%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;27;14;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;ESE;10;25%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;14;5;A couple of showers;15;10;ENE;10;71%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-3;-9;Some brightening;-7;-9;NNE;9;63%;5%;0

San Francisco, United States;Morning downpours;11;4;Partly sunny;12;5;ENE;13;60%;25%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;ENE;19;69%;29%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;30;24;A couple of showers;29;24;ENE;22;69%;91%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and humid;25;18;A stray t-shower;25;18;N;14;87%;47%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;26;4;Sunny and pleasant;23;4;ENE;8;30%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;30;13;Sunny and very warm;31;13;SW;12;28%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;N;15;66%;29%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, milder;17;4;Mostly sunny;16;4;E;11;67%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. snow;3;-3;Cloudy and chilly;4;0;SE;13;71%;96%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Flurries, very cold;-1;-10;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-5;ESE;6;26%;79%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;6;3;Cloudy and chilly;10;4;W;15;70%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;NW;11;81%;84%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Chilly with rain;4;1;Cloudy and milder;7;1;ESE;6;81%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Lots of sun, nice;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;NE;20;70%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;Morning snow showers;1;-4;NNE;13;87%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clearing;22;16;Breezy in the p.m.;22;15;SSE;23;55%;30%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Strong winds;18;17;A little rain, humid;22;21;E;19;82%;96%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;-1;-6;Cloudy and cold;-4;-9;ESE;11;80%;4%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, colder;4;-4;Cold with some sun;3;-5;WSW;7;61%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;4;3;Rain and drizzle;5;3;SSE;8;81%;84%;1

Tehran, Iran;An afternoon shower;14;7;Decreasing clouds;13;5;SSE;10;43%;23%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;25;14;Nice with sunshine;23;14;NNE;12;62%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy with showers;14;9;Partly sunny;16;7;ENE;6;67%;32%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;11;7;Clouds and sun;13;5;N;16;49%;15%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy;3;0;Cloudy and milder;8;6;SSW;21;55%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;19;11;Increasing clouds;21;16;SE;16;58%;3%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;18;9;Cloudy;19;11;SSE;11;55%;9%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-21;-30;Frigid with clearing;-20;-32;N;15;57%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cold;1;-5;Cloudy and chilly;3;2;E;15;54%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Overcast;5;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;3;1;SE;9;84%;84%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;34;19;Partly sunny;28;18;E;9;59%;22%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow, cold;-4;-8;Cloudy and cold;-4;-9;ESE;9;76%;6%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-3;E;12;60%;31%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;18;11;A little p.m. rain;15;11;SSE;27;71%;83%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A shower, very warm;32;23;SSW;9;73%;88%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;7;3;Low clouds;8;2;NE;3;66%;44%;1

