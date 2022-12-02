Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 2, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rather cloudy;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;SSW;14;71%;61%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;NNW;11;45%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;18;8;Partly sunny;17;8;W;7;79%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Overcast;16;10;A shower in the p.m.;14;9;WSW;15;67%;57%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and colder;4;1;Periods of sun;3;-1;ENE;19;68%;42%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and very cold;-10;-15;Very cold;-9;-12;E;6;65%;14%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and chilly;6;0;An afternoon shower;8;-2;ENE;9;54%;73%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-16;-21;Brisk and very cold;-18;-21;NE;24;84%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;27;20;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;ENE;7;60%;15%;13

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;17;11;Partly sunny;17;10;NNE;9;74%;23%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;19;13;A passing shower;19;14;W;13;63%;81%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Partly sunny;21;10;NW;13;69%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;30;23;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;SE;9;82%;99%;2

Bangalore, India;A shower in the p.m.;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;ENE;14;68%;61%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;33;23;Partly sunny;32;24;N;10;63%;21%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;14;5;Partly sunny;14;7;WNW;12;64%;29%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-6;Sunny, but chilly;2;-8;WNW;15;11%;29%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;8;2;Fog early in the day;8;4;ESE;18;79%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;2;-2;A little snow;0;-1;ENE;13;78%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Overcast, a shower;19;8;A little p.m. rain;20;8;NW;10;65%;75%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;NNE;15;76%;69%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;1;1;Fog early in the day;5;2;SE;17;77%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;4;0;Partly sunny;2;-1;ENE;11;73%;39%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog early in the day;3;1;Cloudy;4;1;ENE;8;75%;43%;0

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;3;1;Fog early in the day;6;2;E;11;74%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;E;12;50%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray t-shower;27;19;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;NNE;11;42%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;8;0;Mostly cloudy;12;3;WNW;7;61%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Decreasing clouds;24;14;NNE;16;51%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Partly sunny;20;15;SSE;27;51%;26%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with showers;26;18;A.M. showers, cloudy;25;18;N;6;71%;85%;3

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NNE;12;80%;95%;3

Chicago, United States;Windy and milder;10;-4;Windy and colder;1;-7;W;33;47%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;30;23;A shower and t-storm;30;23;NE;6;82%;93%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain/snow showers;4;0;Cloudy, snow showers;3;1;ENE;22;79%;97%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;27;22;Nice with some sun;27;21;NW;13;68%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Warmer;20;7;Cooler;12;5;N;19;45%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;ENE;15;60%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;11;Hazy sun;25;11;W;4;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Very windy, cooler;13;-8;Mainly cloudy;8;-1;SSW;9;35%;15%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;Hazy sunshine;29;15;NW;7;52%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;35;23;Showers around;32;22;SE;8;64%;67%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;10;6;Fog early in the day;8;4;E;13;67%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Morning rain;6;0;Clouds and sun;8;2;NNE;7;57%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;16;12;Partial sunshine;17;13;ESE;12;64%;87%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cool with some sun;16;13;Mostly cloudy;22;17;N;5;64%;29%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;27;13;Sunny and very warm;30;16;E;10;41%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;29;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;21;ENE;26;62%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;-2;-5;Low clouds and cold;-3;-5;NE;7;74%;33%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;Couple of t-storms;32;24;E;10;79%;99%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;NNE;10;72%;67%;3

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;ENE;18;64%;58%;2

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;19;Hazy sunshine;31;20;ENE;9;59%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;8;Not as warm;23;6;NNE;9;54%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;12;10;Cloudy;12;10;NE;18;84%;36%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Downpours;32;24;E;13;72%;93%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;31;26;Sunny and delightful;31;25;NNW;12;59%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;29;16;Sunshine and warm;30;16;NNE;12;36%;6%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;15;1;Abundant sunshine;13;1;N;6;39%;6%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;29;15;Sunny and beautiful;30;13;NE;10;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;22;8;Hazy sun;23;7;N;3;43%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;35;20;Hazy sun and hot;35;20;N;17;33%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-4;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;ESE;13;76%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with a shower;31;24;A shower;30;24;N;13;61%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SW;10;75%;75%;9

Kolkata, India;Very warm;29;16;Hazy sun;30;16;NW;8;49%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;N;9;76%;91%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;18;1;Decreasing clouds;18;1;ENE;11;27%;41%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;32;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;12;75%;51%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;23;18;Decreasing clouds;23;18;SSE;13;69%;2%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;15;8;A shower in the p.m.;14;9;W;10;93%;94%;2

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;8;4;Mostly cloudy;7;4;NE;16;59%;42%;0

Los Angeles, United States;A little a.m. rain;16;10;Mostly cloudy;20;13;ESE;9;78%;66%;1

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy and humid;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;WSW;13;75%;67%;5

Madrid, Spain;Fog, then some sun;10;0;Partly sunny;10;3;SW;10;75%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;NE;4;69%;66%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;WSW;7;80%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;32;25;ENE;13;67%;53%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;13;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;S;16;47%;26%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;24;9;Partial sunshine;24;7;N;9;47%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;Lots of sun, breezy;28;21;NE;23;51%;2%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;-4;-8;Mainly cloudy;-3;-5;SE;12;85%;62%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;E;18;72%;62%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy this morning;22;14;Clouds and sun;24;17;E;14;66%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;3;2;Rain, windy, mild;7;-7;W;32;72%;93%;0

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;-9;-11;Cloudy and cold;-7;-11;ENE;4;82%;31%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;22;Hazy sun;32;23;N;9;55%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;26;15;A morning shower;26;15;NE;22;62%;75%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;9;6;Rain ending;13;2;NW;33;67%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;21;11;Partly sunny;21;11;N;5;72%;27%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-14;-24;Sunshine, but cold;-17;-23;NE;7;81%;16%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;11;-1;Plenty of sun;13;4;E;7;63%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;1;-2;Partly sunny;0;-5;N;10;55%;30%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A thick cloud cover;3;1;A little p.m. rain;7;-7;W;32;62%;63%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;E;14;70%;58%;12

Panama City, Panama;Afternoon showers;31;23;A few showers;30;23;NW;9;73%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;Couple of t-storms;30;23;E;10;83%;89%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy and chilly;5;2;Cloudy and chilly;5;1;ENE;17;74%;35%;0

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;25;14;Breezy in the p.m.;25;17;SSE;22;53%;7%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;16;75%;95%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot;35;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;N;20;73%;94%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;19;A passing shower;31;19;SE;9;54%;81%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-1;Fog early in the day;3;1;ENE;9;66%;40%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon flurries;-1;-2;Periods of sun;3;-11;NW;10;57%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;16;9;Periods of rain;16;9;N;8;79%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;Partly sunny;19;11;SE;9;73%;84%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;23;A shower or two;31;24;E;17;64%;90%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;6;2;Partly sunny;4;1;SE;8;74%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;-6;-8;A bit of snow, cold;-5;-6;SE;9;86%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;23;Partly sunny;27;23;NE;14;74%;44%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Plenty of sun;29;15;SE;13;31%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;14;10;A little rain;15;10;NE;11;83%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-6;-8;Partly sunny;-5;-7;ESE;12;75%;5%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;12;4;Periods of rain;11;8;S;12;81%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;ENE;19;67%;10%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;29;23;Breezy in the a.m.;29;22;NNE;18;62%;79%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and humid;26;18;A t-storm around;26;18;N;13;87%;55%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;26;5;Sunny and nice;23;4;ENE;9;35%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Sunny and very warm;30;14;SSW;13;34%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;21;An afternoon shower;29;21;N;14;73%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;15;4;Partly sunny;15;7;E;9;79%;85%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;5;0;Cloudy and chilly;7;-3;NE;11;66%;27%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;6;-8;WNW;8;77%;49%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;10;7;Rain and drizzle;11;8;N;15;92%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Afternoon showers;31;25;WNW;12;81%;98%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, not as cold;6;1;Cloudy;7;2;ESE;8;84%;38%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;29;24;Mostly sunny;29;20;NE;16;63%;51%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;2;-3;Morning snow showers;-1;-3;NNE;11;70%;79%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;NNE;21;55%;27%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;21;20;A morning shower;28;21;E;22;76%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Colder;-6;-8;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-9;SSE;8;92%;61%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, cold;3;-4;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-3;NW;7;66%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;4;3;A p.m. shower or two;5;2;SSE;6;82%;89%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Mostly cloudy;12;5;SSW;8;48%;70%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;24;15;High clouds;23;15;NNE;12;56%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;18;7;Occasional rain;18;12;E;5;55%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;12;5;Partly sunny;12;5;NNW;9;70%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and milder;7;5;Showers around;9;-2;W;35;70%;74%;1

Tripoli, Libya;High clouds;22;16;Partly sunny;25;15;ENE;11;50%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;19;11;Partly sunny;21;8;WSW;8;64%;14%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-19;-32;Frigid with sunshine;-19;-29;SW;7;66%;17%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and chilly;3;2;Partly sunny;6;-1;NE;7;53%;4%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;2;0;Fog early in the day;4;3;SE;19;95%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;31;17;Partly sunny;29;19;ESE;3;62%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;-6;-11;A bit of snow, cold;-5;-5;SE;11;77%;97%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and chilly;0;-2;A little snow;1;0;ESE;12;71%;62%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and warmer;27;12;Cooler;16;10;ENE;19;57%;20%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around, hot;33;23;Hot and humid;33;23;NNW;6;68%;15%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Low clouds;9;3;An afternoon shower;7;3;ENE;3;75%;95%;1

_____

