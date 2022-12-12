Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 12, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;13;71%;59%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and some clouds;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;N;7;48%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and cooler;12;8;Low clouds;13;7;ENE;11;78%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;20;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;18;WSW;15;57%;28%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, cold;1;-5;Partly sunny, cold;1;-4;E;12;81%;2%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-12;Snow tapering off;-4;-8;SSE;6;67%;99%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Chilly with sunshine;7;-3;Increasing clouds;10;2;ESE;9;67%;3%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;-12;-15;Some brightening;-8;-20;NW;16;76%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Seasonably hot;32;24;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;SE;17;49%;25%;13

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;19;12;Mostly cloudy;16;11;NE;8;76%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;ENE;18;76%;55%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;20;13;Cloudy;22;15;ESE;19;47%;44%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;29;23;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;ESE;8;88%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;24;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;E;16;80%;65%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;ENE;14;48%;2%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;13;11;A little p.m. rain;16;11;N;10;87%;91%;1

Beijing, China;Blowing dust;5;-6;Very cold;-4;-10;NW;30;12%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in places;2;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-4;E;8;65%;6%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;0;-3;Sunshine and cold;-1;-6;SE;9;64%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;19;8;A t-storm around;20;9;SE;9;71%;55%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;WSW;15;70%;68%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;0;-4;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-5;ESE;6;62%;23%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and cold;1;-5;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-3;E;12;63%;25%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouding up, cooler;7;-2;Partly sunny;3;-6;S;10;57%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy this morning;1;-4;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-6;ESE;6;66%;8%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. shower or two;28;14;Sunny and very warm;27;18;ENE;13;45%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;27;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;NNE;11;54%;89%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;13;2;Thickening clouds;11;-3;W;12;50%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;25;15;Clouds and sun;24;15;SW;9;58%;5%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;A t-storm or two;30;19;Humid with a shower;24;19;NW;21;77%;55%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;27;17;A little p.m. rain;27;19;SE;4;68%;89%;3

Chennai, India;Showers;27;25;Some sun;30;24;NE;11;73%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;5;0;Increasingly windy;6;2;ESE;32;67%;98%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;29;24;Turning cloudy;30;22;ESE;11;66%;61%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-5;Clouds and sun, cold;-1;-3;SW;8;72%;32%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;32;23;Sunny and very warm;31;24;N;11;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mist this morning;17;15;Severe thunderstorms;21;8;SW;15;63%;93%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning sunny;33;24;A morning shower;32;23;NE;13;66%;72%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;25;11;Hazy sunshine;25;10;NW;12;50%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;12;-6;A little snow;1;-5;NW;15;58%;74%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Hazy sun;28;17;NNW;9;61%;4%;4

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;35;23;An afternoon shower;32;24;S;9;68%;76%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Freezing fog;2;-2;Cloudy and chilly;4;0;NNE;17;77%;5%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and chilly;3;-1;Hazy sun and milder;10;2;NNE;10;51%;5%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;21;19;Occasional rain;21;18;WSW;42;77%;100%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun;21;13;Hazy sun;22;13;E;9;45%;1%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;ENE;14;63%;65%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunlit and pleasant;27;14;Sunny and beautiful;27;16;ESE;14;55%;3%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Blizzard in the p.m.;-8;-9;Cold with snow;-6;-13;W;10;89%;96%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;32;21;Nice with some sun;32;22;NE;9;56%;2%;5

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Clouds and sun;16;11;NNE;11;66%;10%;2

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;27;22;An afternoon shower;28;20;ENE;20;62%;45%;4

Hyderabad, India;A shower or two;27;20;A morning shower;29;21;ESE;13;70%;74%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;26;6;Sunny and nice;22;6;N;12;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;17;8;Cooler, morning rain;13;6;NE;21;81%;81%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;15;74%;73%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;N;10;55%;28%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;25;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;22;15;NW;13;75%;77%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;7;-3;Mostly sunny;9;-2;WSW;5;37%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;30;14;Hazy sun;29;13;NNE;19;35%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;22;6;Hazy sunshine;22;6;SW;7;45%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;33;18;Sunny;33;18;N;18;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and colder;0;-3;A bit of snow;1;-2;NW;11;71%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A little p.m. rain;31;23;Warm, an a.m. shower;31;23;NNE;13;59%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Overcast;29;22;A couple of t-storms;30;22;SSW;10;75%;88%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;28;17;Hazy sun;29;16;N;9;54%;4%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;E;6;80%;85%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy, rain ending;12;4;Brief p.m. showers;12;4;ESE;13;69%;88%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in spots;30;25;SW;11;74%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;19;High clouds;24;19;S;8;66%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain this morning;19;17;Rain;19;14;SW;17;95%;100%;0

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;2;-2;Cloudy and cold;3;-1;NE;8;78%;11%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;13;5;Sunlit and cool;15;5;NNE;8;56%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;24;Sun and clouds, nice;29;24;WSW;12;72%;69%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;14;12;Occasional rain;15;11;WSW;15;74%;100%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;NW;20;76%;83%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A shower or two;31;24;SW;8;71%;78%;4

Manila, Philippines;A passing shower;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;8;75%;55%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of rain;19;10;A couple of showers;16;8;W;26;58%;93%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Nice with some sun;24;10;SW;8;39%;2%;4

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;Sunshine, a shower;27;20;E;14;68%;51%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;-3;-6;Breezy in the a.m.;-2;-7;WSW;21;69%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;24;Winds subsiding;32;25;E;27;63%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;24;15;Sunny and beautiful;24;12;NE;15;46%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;-3;-7;Plenty of sunshine;-3;-7;NNW;11;54%;23%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-1;Cloudy;0;-6;SE;20;85%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;25;Humid;32;25;NE;12;66%;41%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;23;16;A stray t-shower;24;14;NE;21;66%;57%;5

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;6;-3;Plenty of sunshine;5;-2;NW;12;42%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief a.m. showers;21;12;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;ESE;12;77%;96%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Very cold;-13;-15;Morning snow, cloudy;-10;-28;NNW;20;43%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;13;7;Showers around;14;7;SW;12;60%;76%;3

Oslo, Norway;P.M. snow showers;-7;-13;Frigid;-9;-13;N;6;70%;9%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;-3;-8;Turning sunny;-1;-8;N;16;59%;3%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a t-storm;30;25;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;NW;12;73%;99%;6

Panama City, Panama;A few showers;29;23;Rain and drizzle;30;23;NNW;10;72%;88%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A shower and t-storm;30;23;ENE;9;81%;90%;2

Paris, France;Turning cloudy, cold;1;-4;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-2;NE;14;60%;76%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;29;17;A morning shower;25;17;ESE;25;56%;70%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny;30;22;NNW;17;55%;2%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;N;16;70%;95%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny;31;18;SE;9;53%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Chilly with snow;-1;-7;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-7;E;7;67%;6%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain/snow showers;4;-5;A little p.m. snow;0;-14;NW;10;36%;80%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;8;A little p.m. rain;18;7;E;9;70%;70%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;22;15;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;SW;19;66%;81%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;NE;15;60%;27%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-6;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-8;ENE;9;58%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow;-2;-6;A little snow;-1;-5;WSW;18;75%;94%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;SW;19;73%;89%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;SSE;14;44%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;12;4;A little a.m. rain;11;6;NE;12;84%;96%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon snow;-5;-8;A bit of snow;-3;-6;SSE;13;81%;62%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;12;3;Mostly sunny;12;3;NNE;10;71%;4%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A little p.m. rain;26;17;A stray t-shower;27;17;ENE;13;65%;45%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;SE;11;60%;4%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in the a.m.;24;17;Humid with a shower;25;16;SW;9;88%;44%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;4;Mostly sunny, nice;23;4;ESE;8;37%;6%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;33;14;Hot, turning breezy;32;15;SW;13;23%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;18;Sunshine and nice;28;19;NNE;9;67%;7%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Heavy thunderstorms;18;16;Rain;17;13;SSE;9;96%;100%;0

Seattle, United States;Low clouds;7;2;Low clouds breaking;5;1;NE;7;77%;12%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;P.M. snow showers;3;-10;NW;12;59%;50%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;10;3;Sunny;11;2;NNW;15;51%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;10;79%;82%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;7;-5;Colder;1;-5;ESE;7;67%;24%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;21;A passing shower;28;22;E;11;66%;85%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold;-3;-8;A little snow;-7;-11;WNW;19;74%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;27;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;NW;20;37%;3%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;17;15;A little a.m. rain;18;15;NE;21;81%;93%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Blizzard;-3;-8;A bit of snow, cold;-6;-8;WSW;12;96%;95%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-6;Mostly cloudy;4;-4;NE;9;56%;1%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Rain and snow shower;5;2;NNW;6;73%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;9;4;Partly sunny;10;5;SSW;10;42%;36%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;24;14;Clearing;22;15;S;12;56%;44%;3

Tirana, Albania;Brief p.m. showers;14;4;Partly sunny;14;8;ENE;6;58%;69%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;6;Showers around;13;6;SW;17;75%;78%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sun and some clouds;1;-4;Mostly sunny;0;-4;N;14;62%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy with hazy sun;23;15;High clouds, breezy;24;17;WSW;20;68%;6%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;19;14;Rather cloudy;22;17;WSW;17;65%;39%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid with flurries;-19;-31;Hazy sun, very cold;-22;-34;E;12;70%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;6;0;Mostly sunny;5;0;NW;5;66%;28%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;1;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-5;SE;11;53%;23%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny intervals;30;18;Sunny;26;15;E;8;39%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow, cold;-4;-5;A bit of snow;0;-10;WSW;23;66%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Intermittent snow;1;-3;A flurry;-2;-12;WSW;18;63%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very warm;29;14;Not as warm;22;17;N;11;74%;8%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower, hot, humid;33;23;Very warm;31;23;SW;9;67%;12%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;4;0;Rain and drizzle;4;2;NNW;3;79%;70%;1

