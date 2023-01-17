Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 17, 2023

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;32;25;Humid with some sun;32;26;SSW;13;80%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warmer with some sun;31;20;Cooler;23;17;NW;21;62%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds;12;6;Decreasing clouds;14;6;W;10;84%;27%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming very windy;18;9;Very windy, showers;11;7;WNW;39;68%;98%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;4;-3;A couple of showers;5;3;WNW;17;81%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clearing;0;-7;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-6;NNE;9;74%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-6;Cold with sunshine;2;-5;ESE;7;82%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-12;-23;Plenty of sunshine;-11;-25;WSW;9;53%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;38;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;ENE;10;51%;29%;12

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, nice;18;15;Windy;19;15;S;26;68%;5%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;22;16;Inc. clouds;25;18;S;14;61%;83%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;17;8;Sunny and breezy;18;8;NW;22;59%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;20;High clouds;32;22;SE;13;68%;34%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;30;14;Hazy sun;28;14;ESE;12;44%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;34;23;Rather cloudy;33;20;E;13;51%;2%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;16;6;A couple of showers;13;3;NW;25;44%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Abundant sunshine;3;-9;Plenty of sun;4;-8;NNW;9;36%;40%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;14;12;Breezy in the a.m.;18;7;SE;16;54%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Bit of rain, snow;5;-3;Periods of sun;3;-3;WSW;8;85%;27%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;9;SE;8;67%;93%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;29;17;Sunshine and nice;29;17;NE;12;58%;55%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Overcast;7;2;Cloudy;6;1;NNW;13;83%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Thickening clouds;3;-3;Partly sunny;4;-1;WSW;14;78%;77%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds breaking;12;6;Warm with some sun;18;10;S;16;67%;33%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;7;5;Cloudy and mild;9;2;N;11;83%;90%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot, turning breezy;35;23;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;ESE;19;53%;8%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;27;19;A t-storm around;27;19;ENE;11;70%;88%;8

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;7;-2;Partly sunny;8;-1;NW;12;44%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;NE;11;44%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and humid;28;19;Low clouds;24;18;S;15;74%;29%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A little rain, humid;30;17;Humid with a shower;29;18;E;6;67%;82%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;22;Hazy sunshine;30;22;ENE;12;66%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy;5;1;Low clouds;4;2;ENE;13;78%;98%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A passing shower;29;22;NE;12;77%;80%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Bit of rain, snow;3;1;Partly sunny;4;-1;SW;15;86%;11%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;29;21;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;NNE;21;48%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun, mild;24;16;A morning shower;22;6;W;18;41%;68%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;33;24;Hot;33;24;NE;14;62%;42%;5

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Hazy sun;17;7;NW;9;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Colder;1;-5;Snow tapering off;-1;-11;SSW;14;87%;93%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;25;14;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NNW;9;36%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSW;9;79%;85%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-1;Partly sunny;5;-2;WSW;22;80%;14%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;5;-6;Mostly cloudy;9;-2;NNE;10;50%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;18;11;Periods of sun;14;7;WNW;28;58%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cool with low clouds;13;10;Clearing;16;9;NE;11;47%;7%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;23;16;A stray thunderstorm;24;16;NE;14;76%;68%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;27;15;Sunny and nice;28;16;SSE;14;63%;0%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;1;0;A bit of a.m. snow;3;0;NE;12;94%;90%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;23;Turning cloudy;33;23;N;10;54%;24%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;17;10;Sunshine;19;11;NE;11;51%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NNE;9;73%;23%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Sunshine, pleasant;31;17;SSE;11;51%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;21;1;Mostly cloudy;16;4;W;8;38%;2%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy;16;13;Windy and warm;18;12;SSW;29;59%;4%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;30;24;Cloudy with showers;29;24;W;16;84%;97%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Sunshine and nice;29;21;N;15;36%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;30;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;NNE;12;50%;7%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, but chilly;1;-8;Cloudy;4;-5;SSW;5;49%;3%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;25;10;Mostly cloudy;27;13;NE;11;23%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;3;Hazy sun;17;3;SSW;7;57%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;30;16;Some sun, very warm;32;17;N;18;31%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;8;7;Breezy in the p.m.;10;6;S;22;82%;39%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;31;22;Warm, becoming windy;30;22;NE;20;61%;0%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable clouds;31;22;Some brightening;33;23;SW;9;66%;85%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;25;15;Hazy sun;25;15;ENE;9;65%;9%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;High clouds;33;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;NNW;6;73%;93%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in places;15;4;A couple of showers;12;4;ENE;14;60%;91%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Mostly sunny, humid;31;25;SW;11;78%;26%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;23;19;Cloudy;24;20;SSE;14;79%;36%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;15;9;A couple of showers;13;7;N;19;70%;93%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;3;-2;Periods of sun;5;-1;WNW;15;74%;7%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;14;6;Mostly sunny, cool;15;6;NNW;9;62%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;S;12;72%;77%;8

Madrid, Spain;Windy;11;2;A couple of showers;7;1;NW;14;56%;84%;2

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;26;ENE;20;79%;98%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;NNE;8;81%;75%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, p.m. rain;30;25;Periods of rain;30;24;NE;10;77%;100%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;37;19;Showers around;20;13;SSW;21;86%;90%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;High clouds;26;4;Clouds and sun;26;6;SW;8;26%;0%;4

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Mostly sunny;25;20;SE;16;65%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;2;0;A little rain;4;1;S;18;92%;94%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and windy;32;23;Mostly sunny, windy;32;24;ENE;27;61%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Windy this afternoon;31;19;Increasingly windy;29;20;E;25;61%;26%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-2;-3;Cloudy;2;-4;WNW;11;81%;27%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;1;0;A little a.m. snow;4;2;SSE;23;88%;91%;0

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;28;18;Abundant sunshine;29;19;NNW;11;46%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;26;14;Sunshine and nice;29;14;NE;17;32%;3%;10

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;7;4;Breezy;11;3;WNW;24;60%;27%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;17;7;Sunshine and nice;18;8;WSW;11;71%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-7;-15;Low clouds;-13;-20;SSW;13;71%;37%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;25;3;Cooler with clearing;11;3;NNW;14;58%;18%;1

Oslo, Norway;Occasional wet snow;2;-1;A little snow;1;-6;NNW;6;87%;91%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-3;-5;Decreasing clouds;1;-6;NW;13;86%;27%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy p.m. showers;29;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;26;NNW;12;88%;95%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;22;A stray shower;31;22;NNW;10;68%;51%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;31;22;High clouds;31;22;ENE;11;70%;33%;4

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;4;-2;Partly sunny;5;0;WNW;11;79%;69%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;29;15;Breezy and very warm;30;18;ESE;24;35%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;32;22;Breezy in the a.m.;31;22;NNE;19;55%;7%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy this morning;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;N;19;65%;82%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Sunny and nice;31;17;SE;10;52%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;5;-1;Cloudy;2;-3;W;11;92%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;1;-15;Plenty of sunshine;-2;-13;ESE;6;67%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;10;Periods of rain;18;10;N;8;77%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;18;11;A little a.m. rain;18;7;NNE;15;73%;74%;1

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;32;24;Showers around;32;24;ESE;13;69%;98%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Colder this morning;-1;-9;Cold;-5;-8;ENE;10;58%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;3;2;Bit of rain, snow;3;1;NNE;12;92%;96%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Very warm;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;ESE;13;68%;45%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with clearing;19;8;Breezy in the a.m.;17;6;NNW;17;54%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Heavy rain, breezy;14;9;Rain at times;12;5;SW;19;81%;99%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-1;Cloudy with a shower;2;1;ESE;13;87%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;13;6;Breezy in the p.m.;13;6;NW;18;79%;81%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;27;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;ENE;11;66%;46%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Warmer;29;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;ENE;20;68%;75%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A morning shower;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;WSW;9;62%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;26;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;ENE;10;28%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;29;15;Sunny and seasonable;32;15;SW;12;36%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;Sunny and nice;29;19;N;13;61%;1%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;13;5;A couple of showers;9;3;NNW;16;85%;93%;2

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;9;7;Rain at times;9;3;S;13;80%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Flurries and squalls;1;-5;Plenty of sunshine;3;-7;WNW;9;52%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;5;0;Plenty of sunshine;8;0;SW;13;49%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;25;A couple of showers;32;25;N;14;70%;95%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;13;8;Partly sunny;16;7;E;8;64%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;E;18;69%;28%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;3;2;Partly sunny;4;-1;SW;17;82%;12%;1

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Increasingly windy;31;20;SSE;27;54%;87%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;An afternoon shower;16;13;Low clouds;15;13;ENE;17;80%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;2;0;A bit of a.m. snow;3;0;NE;16;95%;95%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, not as cold;3;-11;Sunny, but chilly;2;-9;ENE;9;60%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;9;-3;Sunny and mild;10;-3;SSW;8;68%;2%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;7;1;Plenty of sun;9;1;NE;11;50%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;NE;9;64%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Breezy with rain;15;13;Periods of rain;17;12;S;24;76%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A quick p.m. shower;7;4;Milder;13;4;NE;15;50%;47%;2

Toronto, Canada;A touch of rain;5;2;Mainly cloudy;5;0;NNE;18;86%;41%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Windy with hazy sun;22;14;Hazy and breezy;23;12;SW;26;36%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, pleasant;22;11;Mostly sunny;17;7;WSW;17;62%;57%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;-17;-27;Partly sunny;-14;-32;NNW;17;71%;57%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;8;7;Showers around;8;2;WNW;12;86%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;7;1;Bit of rain, snow;6;-1;NW;13;78%;97%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;ESE;10;51%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;4;2;Snow and rain;6;2;S;15;73%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;5;0;Snow and rain;3;-2;W;14;91%;95%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very warm;30;14;Not as warm;23;15;ESE;21;64%;14%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;Sunny and hot;32;19;WSW;8;52%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;7;-4;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-4;NE;4;59%;1%;3

