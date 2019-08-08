Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;81;74;Mostly cloudy;81;74;SW;11;85%;66%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;104;90;Sunny and very warm;108;92;NE;7;52%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;95;70;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;71;W;18;35%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Not as hot;92;71;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;ESE;7;49%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;72;60;Cloudy, a t-shower;74;63;SSW;13;84%;74%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, warm;76;59;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;NNW;5;57%;14%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;97;72;Sunny and pleasant;93;71;SE;7;16%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, pleasant;78;48;Mostly cloudy;75;46;NW;9;38%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;90;60;Spotty showers;71;50;SW;10;70%;92%;1

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;Sunny and very warm;97;78;N;10;26%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A bit of a.m. rain;61;51;Rain and drizzle;57;53;WSW;6;92%;90%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;110;81;Sunny and breezy;110;79;WNW;14;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;96;74;Cloudy with a shower;91;75;WSW;4;58%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;70;A t-storm in spots;81;70;WSW;16;69%;73%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;WSW;9;74%;87%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;86;75;Sunny and very humid;85;76;WSW;10;73%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;NNW;5;79%;88%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;92;68;Partly sunny;90;66;N;6;58%;12%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;79;57;Partly sunny;82;68;ESE;5;50%;56%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;50;Partly sunny;67;48;SE;9;67%;43%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;Partial sunshine;81;60;ENE;9;51%;2%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;Partly sunny;87;67;ESE;6;46%;8%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;74;66;Cloudy, a t-shower;77;63;SW;9;68%;53%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;95;66;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;NE;6;54%;30%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;76;63;Partly sunny, nice;88;65;NE;5;49%;3%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;58;44;Partly sunny, chilly;49;38;SSW;10;83%;28%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;93;68;Clouds and sun, nice;86;68;ENE;6;30%;18%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;90;77;Hazy, warm and humid;92;77;ENE;7;66%;7%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;96;77;Mostly sunny;98;75;NNE;7;30%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;47;Mostly sunny;61;45;NNW;10;63%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;A shower or t-storm;81;67;SSE;4;63%;80%;13

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;82;Warm with some sun;97;83;WSW;12;59%;44%;13

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;85;65;Sunshine, pleasant;80;65;NNW;7;51%;3%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers this morning;85;78;A t-storm or two;86;79;S;9;84%;88%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;67;56;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;SSE;6;66%;41%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;88;77;Sunny and pleasant;86;78;NW;4;73%;22%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;100;81;Hot with some sun;101;81;S;9;52%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;86;69;A shower or two;87;70;SSE;10;69%;63%;9

Delhi, India;Periods of sun;99;82;Hazy sunshine;92;81;E;11;75%;44%;7

Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;84;62;A t-storm around;91;65;SSE;7;43%;64%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;86;79;A shower or two;91;81;S;8;77%;82%;12

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, pleasant;86;70;Partly sunny;87;71;S;5;63%;26%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;66;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;59;S;17;85%;92%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;104;72;Sunny and hot;101;71;NE;8;16%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;88;70;Plenty of sunshine;86;72;W;14;62%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;94;81;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;SSW;7;74%;76%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;ESE;6;30%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;ENE;5;72%;74%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;67;54;A shower or t-storm;67;53;NNE;6;82%;61%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;86;75;A couple of t-storms;87;76;SW;13;85%;87%;5

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;93;82;Hazy, warm and humid;95;84;SW;9;74%;67%;11

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;89;76;Mostly sunny;90;77;ENE;6;56%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;82;72;A t-storm around;83;72;WSW;15;71%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;ENE;7;79%;74%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;Plenty of sun;86;70;ENE;11;59%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;88;73;Partly sunny;91;73;E;7;57%;16%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;100;84;Clouds and sun, nice;99;84;WNW;8;51%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, nice and warm;78;45;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;NNE;5;32%;23%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;102;68;Sunshine and hot;99;64;N;6;23%;27%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;92;83;Cloudy;92;81;WNW;6;67%;44%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;A t-storm in spots;82;69;SSW;6;85%;72%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;95;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSW;11;59%;83%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;59;A shower or t-storm;79;58;W;9;51%;66%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NNE;8;69%;75%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;85;70;Sunny intervals;86;69;WSW;7;54%;60%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSW;6;74%;64%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;Mostly cloudy;91;78;SSW;6;69%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;61;27;Partly sunny, mild;59;28;ENE;9;29%;14%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;8;79%;74%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;63;58;Clouds, then sun;62;57;SSE;7;81%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;77;68;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;N;7;70%;55%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;74;64;Cloudy, a t-shower;75;60;SSW;15;71%;71%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;84;63;Patchy fog, then sun;82;62;S;6;57%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;75;68;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;WSW;7;74%;27%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;94;71;Plenty of sun;89;66;WSW;12;43%;11%;9

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;88;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;82;S;10;71%;70%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;88;75;Mostly sunny, nice;91;78;NE;4;65%;30%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;85;80;A couple of t-storms;87;80;SW;15;81%;83%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;55;46;Windy in the morning;51;40;WNW;19;66%;69%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;NW;5;51%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SW;6;73%;57%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;57;Showers and t-storms;71;55;WNW;9;72%;70%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun;95;76;Not as warm;84;76;SSW;12;69%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;54;48;Morning rain;52;45;S;15;78%;80%;1

Montreal, Canada;Strong thunderstorms;83;61;A few showers;74;57;SW;5;65%;80%;7

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;77;60;Windy in the p.m.;63;56;WNW;17;84%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Couple of t-storms;85;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;81;WSW;18;86%;82%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;78;52;E;7;56%;24%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;Sunshine, less humid;84;67;NW;8;49%;27%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;70;Sunny and hot;99;68;W;8;33%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as warm;78;51;Mostly sunny;72;51;NW;5;56%;11%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;91;78;Clouds and sun;95;77;W;7;58%;25%;10

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon t-storms;70;53;A shower or t-storm;74;57;SSE;5;63%;80%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Strong thunderstorms;83;58;Periods of sun;75;54;WSW;11;65%;74%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;84;79;Turning cloudy;84;80;E;15;75%;6%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;NW;6;80%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;88;73;Showers around;87;74;E;4;80%;75%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;84;69;A shower or t-storm;83;64;SW;9;62%;58%;3

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;59;43;Partial sunshine;65;48;E;6;72%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;SSW;11;81%;100%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;86;75;Rather cloudy, humid;84;74;SSE;9;82%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;ESE;4;60%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;77;59;Periods of sun;85;67;SSE;5;44%;61%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;91;73;NW;5;68%;51%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;75;51;Partly sunny;78;52;ESE;9;37%;41%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Lots of sun, nice;81;66;Some sun, pleasant;80;69;NE;10;68%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;80;72;Partly sunny;81;73;SE;10;67%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;59;45;Clouds and sun;57;44;NNE;11;53%;22%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;66;56;Showers and t-storms;69;56;WNW;6;81%;72%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;Sunny and nice;81;66;NNE;6;69%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;106;81;Brilliant sunshine;109;80;NNW;14;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;90;70;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;W;6;53%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;72;58;Cloudy;69;54;N;8;79%;65%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;65;59;Clearing;68;62;WSW;11;70%;56%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;65;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;ENE;8;64%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;79;Partly sunny;89;80;SE;7;73%;46%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;66;Showers and t-storms;77;67;NE;5;99%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;79;58;Some sun, pleasant;74;57;SW;6;51%;28%;15

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;56;34;Sunshine;60;37;SW;4;45%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;87;76;N;5;75%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;58;NNW;7;62%;55%;9

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;71;60;Decreasing clouds;72;59;NE;5;75%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;91;76;A t-storm around;94;77;NNW;4;66%;44%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;91;82;Windy with showers;90;81;ESE;20;79%;95%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Rather cloudy;90;82;Partly sunny;90;82;SE;10;68%;44%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;93;62;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;W;5;45%;8%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;79;More sun than clouds;87;78;ENE;10;74%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;69;56;A shower or t-storm;70;56;ESE;6;74%;56%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;53;Sunny and windy;65;48;WNW;24;38%;8%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Typhoon in the p.m.;88;76;Rain and wind;84;80;WSW;40;83%;90%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;70;56;A shower or t-storm;69;55;WNW;7;81%;63%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;102;72;Sunny and very warm;97;66;N;10;25%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with some sun;84;62;Sun and clouds;85;64;E;10;38%;14%;4

Tehran, Iran;Lots of sun, warm;100;77;Clouds and sun, warm;98;79;SE;7;23%;6%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;89;76;Mostly sunny;89;75;SW;10;55%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;98;73;Sunny and hot;98;72;SE;5;39%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;90;80;Partly sunny, humid;92;79;S;13;66%;29%;10

Toronto, Canada;A stray thunderstorm;76;61;Partly sunny, breezy;74;59;WNW;14;58%;5%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;100;79;Sunny and nice;92;75;N;5;59%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;Plenty of sun;93;74;NW;7;48%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. shower or two;75;54;Cooler with a shower;65;49;ESE;5;78%;69%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;76;59;Clearing;74;60;S;5;66%;72%;5

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;82;63;Periods of sun;88;65;ESE;5;43%;5%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;WNW;6;72%;83%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and a t-storm;69;53;Showers and t-storms;69;54;WNW;8;77%;63%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;79;59;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;N;12;49%;5%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;57;52;Partly sunny;58;49;NE;13;81%;84%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;WSW;8;76%;73%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;85;59;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;NE;5;39%;7%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather