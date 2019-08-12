Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 12, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;79;73;Partly sunny;80;73;SW;10;86%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;103;90;Mostly sunny;106;93;NE;6;47%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;104;72;Sunny and hot;104;74;W;16;37%;3%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;85;75;A t-storm in spots;82;73;ENE;15;62%;47%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;65;55;A thundershower;65;53;WSW;13;72%;71%;5

Anchorage, United States;More clouds than sun;76;60;A thick cloud cover;75;61;SSE;7;61%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;94;71;Nice with sunshine;86;67;NW;11;27%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, warm;90;62;Partly sunny;81;53;WSW;13;35%;7%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;Sunny and cooler;68;43;SSE;13;46%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;91;75;Plenty of sunshine;92;75;NNW;11;39%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;61;52;A passing shower;59;51;WSW;16;74%;83%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;117;86;Mostly sunny and hot;119;87;NNW;7;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;95;75;A t-storm around;91;74;SW;5;61%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;70;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;W;12;68%;74%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;90;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;WNW;7;75%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;82;69;Partly sunny, nice;79;71;S;10;53%;44%;8

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;86;73;Cloudy and very warm;88;72;S;9;57%;38%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;101;74;Very hot;96;65;WNW;6;36%;12%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;77;60;A thundershower;74;53;W;10;58%;58%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;68;50;A stray shower;64;51;SE;9;71%;84%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;85;57;Sunny and pleasant;86;57;E;7;35%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;89;65;Not as warm;77;61;NW;12;60%;68%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;71;53;A thundershower;65;51;W;9;66%;54%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;95;65;Sunny and hot;94;62;SE;6;42%;1%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;Partly sunny, cooler;80;63;NW;8;59%;74%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;61;35;Cooler;50;35;E;7;57%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;84;66;Sunlit and pleasant;84;66;NE;7;28%;1%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;88;79;Partly sunny, warm;94;81;NNE;11;62%;33%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;101;76;Sunny and hot;101;77;ENE;7;28%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;60;45;Partly sunny;61;52;N;8;73%;60%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;SE;4;65%;82%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;83;A t-storm around;98;82;SSW;8;60%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;82;71;Mostly cloudy;79;68;NNE;10;78%;34%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;87;79;Heavy showers;84;79;SW;12;82%;92%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;71;55;A thundershower;65;52;W;7;73%;72%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;89;80;Partly sunny;87;78;WNW;8;80%;35%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;102;82;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;NNW;6;50%;49%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;84;69;A morning t-storm;86;67;SSE;11;70%;55%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;95;82;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;ENE;7;76%;80%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;89;59;Mostly sunny;89;60;N;6;29%;29%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;97;81;A couple of t-storms;90;81;SSE;14;78%;84%;3

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;88;71;Mostly sunny;87;67;SSE;6;54%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Heavy p.m. showers;62;46;Spotty showers;63;54;SSW;9;70%;88%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;100;70;Sunny and very warm;97;67;ENE;9;15%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;Sun and some clouds;79;69;ENE;12;77%;2%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;96;84;Hot with some sun;98;84;SW;6;61%;25%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;Plenty of sunshine;80;48;ENE;7;30%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;E;6;64%;55%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;69;56;Spotty showers;68;54;WSW;11;78%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;78;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SW;9;75%;58%;11

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;92;82;A t-storm in spots;90;81;WSW;8;77%;77%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny;90;75;ENE;11;52%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;79;72;WNW;10;76%;66%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;94;79;A morning t-storm;93;78;NNE;8;73%;81%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;84;74;Plenty of sunshine;85;73;NE;14;54%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;73;Clouds and sun;91;74;E;9;60%;23%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;99;87;Mostly sunny;98;87;WSW;8;54%;12%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;Sunny and nice;77;47;N;9;29%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;103;65;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;N;5;13%;4%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;88;77;Partly sunny;89;80;SW;7;73%;33%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;90;69;Afternoon t-storms;83;69;SE;6;83%;94%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;A thunderstorm;85;75;A morning t-storm;87;75;SE;11;67%;81%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;85;67;A heavy thunderstorm;92;66;N;10;52%;60%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A shower in spots;91;81;ENE;14;58%;54%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;88;69;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;SW;8;55%;42%;4

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;89;79;Thunderstorms;87;79;SSE;11;85%;85%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sunny intervals;92;77;A morning shower;92;77;E;6;67%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;61;30;A shower in places;57;30;E;8;43%;60%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;SW;8;81%;73%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;61;57;Turning sunny;61;57;SSE;4;78%;0%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;79;61;Lots of sun, nice;82;62;N;10;50%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;65;51;Partly sunny;67;53;WSW;10;57%;30%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;84;66;Partly sunny;87;67;S;5;48%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;79;69;Periods of sun;77;68;SW;7;75%;15%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;Partly sunny;87;63;NW;6;32%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;86;82;Showers around;89;84;SW;10;73%;97%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;93;78;Partly sunny;94;78;NE;3;58%;7%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;Showers;88;80;WSW;13;77%;97%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;54;46;A shower or two;55;45;NNW;6;77%;68%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;A p.m. t-storm;76;56;N;5;52%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;S;7;77%;77%;7

Minsk, Belarus;More sun than clouds;77;63;Morning rain;72;55;WNW;10;88%;77%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;83;76;A t-storm in spots;82;75;SSW;12;75%;75%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;57;41;Cooler;47;37;SSE;13;58%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;80;63;Partly sunny;80;55;NE;2;53%;5%;7

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;73;55;Increasing clouds;74;61;WSW;8;64%;85%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers;86;81;Spotty showers;85;81;WSW;9;85%;87%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;74;51;Clouds and sun, nice;76;52;NE;7;60%;44%;8

New York, United States;Sunshine, seasonable;85;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;70;NNE;9;74%;87%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;102;72;Sunny and hot;100;72;W;11;35%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;ENE;11;55%;0%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;96;82;A passing shower;97;83;E;14;48%;65%;7

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;66;54;Cool with rain;61;49;W;6;89%;87%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;81;57;Decreasing clouds;78;54;NE;7;57%;4%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;79;Nice with sunshine;83;78;SE;12;74%;47%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;89;78;Showers and t-storms;87;77;NW;7;82%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;89;75;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;ENE;5;76%;82%;9

Paris, France;Thundershowers;68;52;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;WNW;8;51%;30%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;77;55;Brief a.m. showers;67;52;SW;10;68%;88%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;SW;9;68%;71%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A touch of a.m. rain;82;72;Rain and drizzle;83;72;SSE;16;82%;78%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;6;55%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and a t-storm;66;59;Sun and clouds, nice;74;55;WNW;8;58%;44%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, humid;90;76;Showers around;91;76;SE;10;70%;86%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, warmer;78;53;Rather cloudy;75;53;S;9;40%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;79;61;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;SW;8;60%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;82;70;Partly sunny, nice;82;73;ESE;9;66%;63%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasingly windy;51;47;Mostly cloudy;56;46;NNE;15;60%;27%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;78;58;Spotty showers;71;55;WSW;4;76%;64%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;Rain and drizzle;84;66;SSW;11;61%;83%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;103;82;Sunny and seasonable;111;85;NW;13;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very hot;98;68;Partly sunny, warm;95;69;WSW;7;40%;7%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable clouds;70;60;Cloudy;71;57;W;7;77%;31%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;73;58;Partly sunny;73;57;SW;9;63%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;80;64;A shower or t-storm;80;66;ENE;7;70%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;89;79;A morning shower;88;79;ESE;11;70%;46%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;79;66;Partly sunny;79;65;N;5;86%;34%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;76;59;A shower in the p.m.;75;57;WNW;6;49%;80%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;62;37;Warmer;76;50;E;2;35%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;74;Thundershower;89;75;E;6;74%;75%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;Partly sunny;82;54;NNW;7;55%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;NE;6;62%;11%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;87;78;Mostly sunny;95;77;W;6;63%;28%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;93;81;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;ESE;9;66%;31%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with clearing;91;83;Clouds and sun;92;79;SE;9;67%;33%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sun;91;60;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SSE;10;39%;0%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;A morning shower;87;78;E;11;69%;69%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;72;56;Spotty showers;70;53;WSW;10;58%;76%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;45;Plenty of sun;65;44;W;9;51%;3%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;A p.m. t-storm;97;82;WSW;9;65%;67%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;72;54;Thundershowers;70;54;SW;8;81%;63%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;97;70;Sunny and nice;92;65;N;8;32%;3%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;86;65;Clouds and sun, nice;84;63;ENE;10;43%;12%;6

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;97;76;Sunshine, pleasant;92;73;S;6;27%;16%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;91;74;Plenty of sun;91;75;NNE;8;43%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;103;80;Sunshine, very hot;106;79;S;5;35%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Morning showers;89;80;Spotty showers;91;80;E;7;70%;84%;5

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;77;68;Partly sunny, nice;75;64;NNE;8;75%;28%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;88;72;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;WNW;6;61%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;98;76;Abundant sunshine;95;75;WNW;12;45%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;66;43;A p.m. t-shower;65;43;NW;7;69%;61%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;73;58;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;SE;5;58%;14%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;84;63;Not as warm;75;61;WNW;8;60%;67%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;77;A thunderstorm;84;76;WNW;5;74%;73%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;79;60;Rain in the morning;71;54;SSW;6;88%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;84;62;Not as warm;75;58;SSW;9;66%;44%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy, p.m. rain;50;45;Sunshine and windy;56;44;WNW;20;66%;59%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;83;78;A t-storm or two;90;78;SW;7;77%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;92;61;Sunny and pleasant;90;62;NE;5;34%;2%;9

