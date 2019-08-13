Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 13, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mainly cloudy;80;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;74;SW;9;88%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;90;Mostly sunny, warm;110;91;NE;6;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;106;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;70;W;18;40%;10%;10

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;81;73;Mostly sunny;81;67;E;10;57%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A stray t-shower;64;53;A little p.m. rain;67;59;SSE;11;72%;82%;4

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;73;60;Cloudy;74;59;SSW;4;72%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;91;67;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;NW;13;29%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;80;54;Sun and some clouds;78;54;E;7;45%;10%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and cooler;67;40;Partly sunny, cool;66;46;ESE;7;43%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;93;75;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;WSW;8;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;57;51;Partial sunshine;59;48;SW;14;67%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;119;86;Partly sunny and hot;118;86;WSW;5;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;72;A shower in spots;92;74;SSW;5;64%;57%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;70;A p.m. t-storm;78;69;W;10;77%;75%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;W;8;77%;60%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;80;69;Mostly sunny;80;71;SW;10;60%;7%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;90;72;Warm with some sun;90;70;SW;6;58%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;99;65;A t-storm, cooler;75;58;W;8;79%;86%;4

Berlin, Germany;A thundershower;72;54;Partly sunny;71;54;SW;8;47%;7%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;65;51;A little a.m. rain;61;47;SE;10;83%;72%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;Sunny and nice;83;58;ESE;10;37%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;76;59;Clouds and sun;74;54;N;13;63%;14%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A thundershower;65;51;A shower in the p.m.;66;59;SSW;7;72%;81%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;94;63;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;NE;5;42%;4%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cooler;79;63;Rain in the morning;70;55;NNE;8;78%;66%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;50;31;Mostly sunny;53;43;N;9;62%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunshine, not as hot;84;65;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;ENE;7;27%;3%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;94;81;Partly sunny, warm;92;81;NNE;14;65%;82%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;100;77;Sunny and hot;102;81;ENE;6;21%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;63;53;Rain and drizzle;65;48;SSE;7;75%;53%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;A shower or t-storm;79;69;SE;4;69%;74%;11

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;81;A t-storm in spots;97;81;SW;8;60%;76%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;80;69;A t-storm in spots;78;66;NE;8;67%;50%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy showers;86;79;Showers, mainly late;84;80;W;11;82%;86%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thundershower;63;52;Showers and t-storms;67;52;WSW;10;60%;63%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;WNW;12;78%;7%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;A morning t-storm;95;77;E;6;57%;56%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;86;67;Clouds and sun, nice;86;68;SSE;11;63%;27%;9

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;95;80;A morning t-storm;90;80;E;4;86%;72%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;90;60;Mostly sunny;90;62;NNE;6;33%;27%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;86;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;S;11;79%;81%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;96;67;Sunny, not as warm;86;67;SE;6;53%;3%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, a shower;64;55;A passing shower;67;54;WSW;10;86%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;97;68;Sunshine, not as hot;90;65;ENE;8;19%;9%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;78;69;Sunny and pleasant;79;69;NE;13;77%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;98;83;Sun and clouds, hot;98;82;SSE;4;60%;18%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;80;48;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;E;7;34%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;89;74;ESE;4;72%;69%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;69;55;Showers and t-storms;65;51;SW;15;81%;86%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SW;10;78%;69%;10

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;91;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;82;SW;9;73%;73%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;90;75;A morning shower;90;76;ENE;8;54%;55%;12

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;81;71;W;9;75%;78%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;79;A t-storm in spots;90;74;NNE;6;80%;70%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;85;73;Humid with clearing;85;71;NNE;9;65%;18%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;74;A stray shower;92;74;E;9;60%;51%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;100;84;Mostly sunny, warm;99;87;NW;7;56%;8%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;77;47;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;SE;5;38%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;103;67;Mostly sunny;96;66;NNW;6;26%;26%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;89;81;Sun and clouds, nice;89;81;SW;9;73%;44%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;67;Afternoon t-storms;82;66;S;6;85%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Variable cloudiness;86;76;A t-storm around;88;76;ESE;11;63%;92%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy thunderstorm;94;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;63;NW;7;65%;57%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;91;81;Some sun, a shower;92;80;ENE;14;60%;57%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;Partly sunny;89;71;WSW;7;54%;42%;4

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;89;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;S;10;74%;75%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty a.m. showers;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;NE;6;74%;91%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;56;30;Periods of sun, mild;60;28;ENE;8;36%;29%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy thunderstorms;83;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;SW;7;77%;59%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;61;57;Plenty of sunshine;63;58;SSE;6;76%;1%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;82;61;Mostly sunny, nice;84;64;N;10;51%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;68;54;Periods of rain;64;56;SW;11;87%;80%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;87;63;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;S;5;43%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;68;Mostly sunny, nice;77;69;SW;7;76%;15%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;88;62;Mostly sunny;92;66;S;5;32%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Showers around;87;82;Showers around;90;83;SW;7;71%;89%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;96;79;Inc. clouds;95;79;NNE;5;57%;44%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;86;80;Brief a.m. showers;88;81;WSW;15;74%;78%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Rather cloudy;60;45;Mostly cloudy;58;46;N;11;65%;44%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;NNW;4;51%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;S;7;77%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, humid;72;54;Rain;68;51;NW;5;82%;94%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;81;76;A t-storm in spots;82;75;SSW;12;71%;48%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;47;39;Turning sunny, cool;52;40;N;6;58%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;79;56;Turning cloudy;74;57;N;3;49%;8%;7

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;74;63;Low clouds;75;63;ESE;8;62%;69%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;86;80;Spotty showers;85;80;WSW;9;86%;88%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;76;51;A morning shower;75;51;NE;7;59%;57%;6

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;80;68;Partly sunny;80;68;E;6;71%;44%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;74;Sunny and very warm;97;72;W;10;46%;2%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;55;ENE;9;53%;29%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;93;83;Some wind and rain;93;83;E;29;65%;70%;7

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;66;52;Spotty showers;60;46;NE;5;70%;67%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;78;52;Mostly cloudy;72;51;NE;8;51%;2%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;83;77;Clouds and sun, nice;82;76;ESE;15;69%;60%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;89;77;Thunderstorms;87;77;WNW;7;82%;90%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;88;74;Afternoon showers;87;75;ENE;6;81%;98%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;74;54;A shower in the p.m.;70;61;SW;7;64%;80%;3

Perth, Australia;A few showers;68;54;Rain in the morning;61;43;S;12;78%;70%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;78;A t-storm in spots;92;79;WSW;9;71%;69%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and drizzle;83;73;A t-storm in spots;86;73;SSE;14;78%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm in spots;96;74;ESE;7;50%;41%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds, nice;73;56;Clouds and sun;71;51;NE;6;45%;15%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;88;77;A p.m. shower or two;92;75;NE;6;73%;81%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Rather cloudy;75;55;Cloudy;72;52;SSW;8;47%;44%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;Decreasing clouds;83;67;W;8;67%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;82;73;Some sun, a shower;81;73;SE;9;77%;82%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;56;46;Clouds and sun;56;47;NNE;12;58%;66%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;72;55;Showers and t-storms;68;51;W;8;72%;61%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;86;66;Occasional rain;68;61;S;10;61%;85%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;105;84;Sunny and seasonable;112;84;N;15;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;96;69;Mostly sunny;89;63;WNW;8;46%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, comfortable;71;57;An afternoon shower;71;56;WSW;9;72%;57%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;75;58;Partly sunny;76;58;SW;8;60%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;79;66;Showers and t-storms;78;65;NNW;7;78%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;79;A morning shower;87;80;ESE;10;70%;58%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;N;5;88%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;76;59;Partly sunny;75;57;W;7;46%;20%;14

Santiago, Chile;Warmer;77;49;High clouds;76;46;SW;4;30%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Sunshine, pleasant;89;75;NE;6;69%;42%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;81;53;Mostly sunny;82;62;NNW;8;58%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;Sun and clouds;78;58;NE;6;61%;8%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;93;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;77;N;5;67%;69%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;93;81;Rain and drizzle;93;81;NE;5;64%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SSE;8;71%;56%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;Mostly sunny;92;59;WNW;6;41%;25%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;88;77;A passing shower;88;78;E;13;74%;73%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;71;53;Showers and t-storms;65;52;WSW;11;70%;84%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;64;44;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;WNW;8;54%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;93;81;A t-storm in spots;96;82;WSW;10;60%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-shower;73;55;Showers and t-storms;67;53;SSW;12;81%;87%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;91;66;Sunshine and nice;83;62;ENE;8;38%;4%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;86;63;Mostly sunny;87;64;ENE;10;43%;8%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;93;72;Sunshine and nice;92;71;SSE;6;27%;4%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;92;75;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;NNE;8;50%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;102;77;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;ESE;6;46%;30%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Heavy showers;90;80;Spotty showers;91;81;SSE;10;67%;87%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;Nice with some sun;72;61;NE;8;62%;36%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;NNW;9;67%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;96;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;72;WNW;16;37%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;64;48;Partly sunny;67;46;ENE;7;58%;63%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;76;59;Mostly sunny;75;59;E;4;60%;14%;6

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;76;60;Partly sunny;75;55;NW;9;49%;8%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;A t-storm around;88;77;WSW;7;69%;55%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;69;52;Periods of rain;68;48;WNW;5;82%;75%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;78;60;Partly sunny;70;51;W;8;60%;26%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and breezy;55;42;A couple of showers;51;43;S;12;73%;65%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;86;78;A t-storm or two;87;77;WSW;5;81%;81%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;92;62;Sunny and very warm;93;65;NE;4;34%;2%;9

