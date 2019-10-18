Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;WSW;11;83%;77%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;96;80;Sunny and very warm;97;78;NE;7;52%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;85;64;Nice with some sun;81;62;W;10;56%;11%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;75;58;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;WNW;6;62%;5%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rainy times;58;50;Showers;58;48;SSW;13;85%;73%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;44;35;Mostly cloudy;44;33;NNE;7;81%;17%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine;83;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;ENE;5;26%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain/snow showers;41;37;Milder;48;19;NE;11;64%;68%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorm;77;65;Rather cloudy;82;66;SSE;10;64%;69%;4

Athens, Greece;Lots of sun, nice;77;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;SSW;5;75%;15%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;68;57;A shower in the a.m.;65;54;WSW;15;76%;56%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;NE;4;34%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;87;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;SSE;4;82%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SE;6;69%;70%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;78;A t-storm in spots;94;77;NE;6;59%;54%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;75;61;Partly sunny;76;65;SSW;8;74%;67%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;64;45;Mostly cloudy;68;48;W;5;69%;18%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warm;77;51;Sunny and very warm;79;50;SE;3;62%;7%;3

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;67;50;Spotty showers;58;50;SSE;9;77%;75%;1

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;65;48;A little p.m. rain;65;47;SE;6;73%;68%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;Sun and clouds, hot;95;67;NW;7;24%;4%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;61;48;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SSE;9;77%;26%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showers;57;51;Showers;57;50;SW;9;75%;75%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog to sun;71;49;Fog to sun;76;50;ENE;4;66%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Fog to sun;71;48;Partly sunny, warm;73;52;S;7;66%;29%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;70;47;Some sun, pleasant;72;51;ENE;5;60%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;80;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;67;NNE;6;56%;74%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain, heavy at times;67;59;Lots of sun, nice;72;55;NNE;7;69%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;91;70;ENE;9;36%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;74;61;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;SSE;15;66%;3%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;66;A shower or t-storm;80;67;SE;4;72%;83%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;NE;6;74%;73%;3

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;59;48;A shower in the p.m.;64;50;W;9;62%;61%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;S;6;80%;87%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;57;49;Spotty showers;55;50;SSW;11;73%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and humid;88;79;Sunny and humid;89;80;NW;5;82%;4%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;77;63;Sunny;84;58;N;9;59%;7%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid and warmer;86;73;A morning shower;87;74;SSE;11;74%;80%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;91;72;Hazy sunshine;91;71;NW;4;60%;3%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;65;36;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;SW;6;27%;23%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;92;75;Mostly sunny, warm;94;75;NNW;5;63%;30%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;9;54%;0%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;52;41;A t-shower in spots;52;39;NW;9;89%;58%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;Sunny and nice;77;50;NNE;5;35%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun and nice;77;62;Some sun, pleasant;74;61;WSW;11;70%;66%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;83;69;Mostly sunny;87;71;SSE;4;59%;24%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;85;54;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;E;5;26%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;89;74;S;8;63%;48%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Milder;50;47;Rain and drizzle;53;42;WSW;13;93%;65%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNE;5;74%;80%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;85;71;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;E;6;59%;36%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;76;Partly sunny;87;75;ENE;11;60%;16%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;83;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SE;5;80%;67%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;81;62;Hazy sun, a t-storm;82;58;N;6;58%;51%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;68;57;Decreasing clouds;73;56;ENE;6;74%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;High clouds;93;76;NE;9;58%;37%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;95;84;Plenty of sunshine;95;83;N;9;55%;1%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;91;61;Partly sunny;90;61;N;6;17%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler;64;49;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;NNE;5;37%;9%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Hazy and very warm;99;76;NE;9;33%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;60;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;SW;5;69%;22%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;96;81;Partly sunny;100;81;NNW;7;35%;9%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and mild;70;47;Sunny and very warm;72;46;SSE;6;67%;3%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NE;10;65%;44%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;72;A t-storm around;86;72;SSE;6;73%;79%;5

Kolkata, India;Sun and some clouds;92;76;A p.m. shower or two;92;76;WSW;5;69%;68%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;S;4;76%;74%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;57;35;A morning shower;55;34;NNE;6;65%;66%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;81;75;A shower or t-storm;81;75;S;5;85%;86%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;66;61;Cloudy;66;61;SSE;11;78%;15%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;69;58;Afternoon rain;66;54;WNW;9;87%;70%;2

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;58;47;A t-shower in spots;58;43;WSW;10;75%;47%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and beautiful;82;60;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;NNW;6;41%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;84;76;Decreasing clouds;83;76;SW;8;77%;53%;13

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;68;51;Partly sunny;65;51;SW;8;53%;73%;4

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;86;79;Decreasing clouds;88;78;SE;5;69%;66%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;Brief a.m. showers;89;76;S;4;75%;87%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;92;77;A t-storm around;93;78;E;5;62%;71%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;70;47;Cooler with a shower;58;47;W;13;60%;66%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;57;A p.m. t-storm;72;56;E;5;60%;88%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;81;A shower;87;80;S;12;74%;67%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy, mild;63;48;Partly sunny, warm;64;48;S;6;83%;36%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;SSE;8;75%;81%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;66;52;Mostly sunny;64;49;ESE;7;66%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Windy with a shower;51;35;Abundant sunshine;50;38;SSW;0;63%;1%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mild with low clouds;59;49;Cloudy and mild;59;52;SSW;6;71%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;NE;7;75%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;72;59;A t-storm in spots;74;61;NE;8;77%;72%;9

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;58;42;Sunshine;60;50;SW;5;51%;3%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;84;64;An afternoon shower;84;64;W;7;56%;45%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;32;24;A little snow;33;20;NNE;6;72%;64%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;73;66;Rain ending, humid;76;63;N;6;77%;83%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;47;44;Rain and drizzle;50;44;SE;3;87%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds and windy;49;32;Partly sunny;50;32;SE;4;65%;0%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;86;79;Sunshine, pleasant;85;79;E;12;69%;42%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;83;75;Showers and t-storms;83;76;S;7;82%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;91;75;Brief p.m. showers;91;76;ENE;7;71%;67%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;60;53;Showers;59;51;S;8;66%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;77;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;61;ENE;11;36%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm in spots;93;76;NE;7;73%;75%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun, nice;86;71;Partly sunny;88;72;SSE;13;71%;15%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;72;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;4;53%;52%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds, mild;68;49;Fog, then some sun;65;47;SSW;4;65%;36%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;73;50;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;WSW;5;64%;6%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;66;54;Cloudy, rain;67;54;NE;10;68%;95%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;Decreasing clouds;75;60;SSW;8;75%;65%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;82;75;A morning shower;83;75;E;8;70%;44%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;44;38;Clouds and sun;44;42;WSW;7;64%;30%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;59;50;Spotty showers;59;47;SW;6;86%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with sunshine;85;73;Increasing clouds;81;69;SSW;9;72%;72%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;92;73;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;E;8;19%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;Partly sunny;75;54;SE;6;68%;13%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;47;43;A little rain;56;46;WSW;6;90%;67%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;53;Partly sunny, cool;66;52;WNW;9;66%;26%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;Showers and t-storms;77;61;E;5;81%;77%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SE;9;72%;57%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;74;65;SSW;4;100%;66%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;77;51;Partly sunny;74;48;NE;8;31%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;Clouds and sun;72;48;SW;6;44%;42%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;NNE;5;73%;76%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;66;53;Cloudy, p.m. rain;60;48;WNW;6;94%;99%;1

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;54;49;A little rain;55;47;S;6;75%;69%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;73;52;Sunshine, pleasant;72;50;WNW;4;65%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;73;61;Clouds and sun, nice;73;61;NNE;9;64%;25%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;4;74%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;78;47;Plenty of sun;76;47;SSW;3;59%;29%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;75;A shower or two;88;77;E;6;73%;74%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;55;48;Mostly cloudy;55;44;S;8;81%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;Mostly sunny;81;52;SW;12;28%;44%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;79;70;Clouds and sunshine;78;71;ENE;8;69%;66%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;54;50;Spotty showers;56;45;SW;8;89%;72%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;72;48;Sunshine and nice;76;51;ENE;5;37%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, pleasant;74;51;Sunshine and warm;77;55;NNE;4;52%;63%;3

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;81;61;Some sun, pleasant;80;62;SE;6;16%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun;85;71;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;ENE;7;54%;5%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;82;59;Sunny;82;59;ESE;4;58%;10%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;64;59;Morning rain;72;65;NNW;7;88%;85%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;51;37;Partly sunny;52;49;E;6;75%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;79;66;Mostly sunny, nice;80;68;SE;4;58%;6%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;83;64;Sunshine and warm;88;68;SSE;7;55%;4%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;59;27;Cooler, p.m. snow;41;11;WNW;11;69%;88%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;52;45;Occasional rain;51;43;SE;5;69%;70%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;60;46;Mostly cloudy;67;46;NW;5;81%;16%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;92;70;Sunny and hot;92;70;N;5;51%;15%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, mild;61;48;Partly sunny, mild;63;49;S;6;84%;31%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;68;49;Partly sunny, mild;66;52;SSE;3;79%;34%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with rain;59;54;A little a.m. rain;64;54;NNE;14;81%;56%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;95;76;Turning cloudy, warm;94;76;WNW;5;65%;10%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;76;50;Partly sunny;75;51;NE;3;38%;44%;4

_____

