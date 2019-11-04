Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 4, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;85;75;A t-storm around;86;77;SW;7;79%;64%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;91;76;Plenty of sun;91;78;NNW;6;56%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;Partly sunny;73;52;NE;9;43%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;76;63;Clouds and sun;69;57;WSW;13;58%;67%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;54;45;A shower;53;43;WSW;6;90%;80%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;39;30;Mostly cloudy;39;33;NNE;11;56%;55%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cool;54;30;Cool with sunshine;56;31;E;8;52%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;37;21;Mostly cloudy;32;20;W;6;76%;39%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;102;74;Cloudy and cooler;83;71;SE;8;78%;66%;5

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;73;58;Partly sunny;73;58;SW;5;73%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;75;53;Mostly cloudy;73;54;SSW;7;63%;1%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit and nice;85;56;Sunny and nice;83;55;NNW;12;36%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;S;6;67%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;86;63;Hazy sun;85;66;E;5;59%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mainly cloudy;90;76;Partly sunny;91;77;E;6;58%;29%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, breezy;74;53;Partly sunny, breezy;67;49;WNW;19;52%;4%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;62;42;Mostly cloudy;61;40;S;6;47%;12%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain tapering off;69;48;Clouds and sun, warm;75;57;SSE;10;51%;64%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;54;46;Periods of sunshine;51;43;WSW;8;80%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Overcast;68;49;Mainly cloudy;68;48;SE;6;66%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;68;A p.m. t-storm;86;68;W;5;63%;74%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with clearing;58;44;A little p.m. rain;52;43;NW;5;91%;84%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;55;44;A passing shower;51;43;SW;6;80%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer with some sun;77;53;Partly sunny, warm;70;48;S;6;65%;2%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A little rain;56;46;A little p.m. rain;60;45;SSW;6;90%;92%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;76;62;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;ENE;5;57%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;86;66;Sunny intervals;85;68;NE;7;34%;43%;12

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;65;45;Plenty of sun;67;45;WNW;5;52%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;NNE;8;42%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Pleasant and warmer;79;60;Increasing clouds;75;60;NNW;11;65%;43%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;65;A shower or t-storm;81;66;E;3;70%;66%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;76;Hazy sunshine;90;76;SE;5;70%;30%;8

Chicago, United States;Clearing;51;33;Periods of sun;43;34;WSW;10;57%;29%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;89;74;An afternoon shower;87;75;N;6;74%;69%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;48;40;Spotty showers;43;34;NE;9;89%;72%;0

Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;90;80;Mostly sunny;89;78;N;10;58%;1%;7

Dallas, United States;Inc. clouds;74;59;Mostly cloudy;71;60;ESE;7;81%;57%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;74;A shower or two;89;75;SSE;11;70%;77%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;86;62;Hazy sunshine;86;64;W;9;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Chilly with some sun;45;29;Plenty of sunshine;58;32;SSW;5;46%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;90;71;Hazy sun;88;69;NW;5;68%;6%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;98;72;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;S;5;59%;14%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rainy times;49;42;Periods of sun;49;37;WNW;11;83%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;50;44;Showers around;51;36;W;5;57%;68%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;71;58;Partly sunny;68;54;W;15;63%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;84;63;Nice with sunshine;81;63;NNW;5;51%;10%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;87;58;Sunny and nice;87;57;ENE;7;21%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;71;Partly sunny;87;72;E;9;61%;5%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;34;26;A shower;34;23;NNE;16;57%;55%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;76;Some sun;90;76;WSW;6;65%;72%;5

Hong Kong, China;Periods of sun;85;67;Clouds and sun;82;67;E;8;46%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sun and some clouds;87;72;Partial sunshine;87;76;ENE;5;62%;43%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;68;Hazy sun;86;68;ENE;5;66%;24%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;Turning cloudy;82;57;NNW;5;49%;79%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;72;62;A shower in the a.m.;73;60;SW;11;68%;56%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;76;An afternoon shower;93;74;NNW;6;63%;53%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;92;77;Plenty of sun;94;76;NNE;7;48%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;87;60;Mostly sunny;83;59;NNE;10;45%;12%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;71;39;Becoming cloudy;64;44;W;4;33%;60%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;71;Partly sunny, nice;92;74;WSW;6;46%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;75;52;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;SW;5;67%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;101;76;Sunny and very warm;100;77;NNW;10;24%;1%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;64;52;Showers around;61;50;SSW;11;76%;72%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;75;Partly sunny;88;76;N;6;63%;28%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;73;A t-storm around;88;73;W;6;72%;74%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;91;72;Humid with hazy sun;90;69;ENE;6;67%;6%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;92;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;N;4;79%;72%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;62;40;Downpours;59;39;ESE;8;72%;89%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;A morning shower;85;76;SW;5;80%;69%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;62;Partly sunny;67;61;SSE;8;79%;23%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;69;56;A brief shower;65;54;NNW;10;67%;54%;3

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;53;44;A shower or two;53;40;N;10;88%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;79;55;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;E;5;40%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;SW;7;76%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;64;46;A stray shower;58;42;WNW;12;54%;53%;3

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;86;80;A passing shower;88;81;W;7;67%;86%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;90;78;A t-storm around;91;78;N;6;72%;64%;9

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;86;80;Showers and t-storms;89;80;N;8;75%;78%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Downpours;58;43;Increasing clouds;65;53;NNW;7;48%;63%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;72;54;Partly sunny;71;54;N;6;55%;44%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A t-storm in spots;87;78;ENE;9;69%;73%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;58;48;Showers around;55;44;SSW;12;80%;76%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;79;A shower or two;85;76;SSE;9;73%;69%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;71;61;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;ENE;8;57%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;45;40;Rain, mainly early;47;28;WSW;4;78%;68%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds and mild;50;48;A little p.m. rain;57;46;WSW;9;87%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;Hazy sun and humid;91;75;N;7;65%;5%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;78;57;Partly sunny;81;60;NE;6;50%;25%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;55;49;A touch of rain;60;41;W;8;57%;64%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;77;57;Sunshine and nice;78;57;NW;6;60%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;31;20;Partly sunny;32;26;SW;5;66%;11%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;NNE;6;53%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Chilly with some sun;31;24;Cold with some sun;32;22;NNE;5;67%;3%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;44;39;Variable cloudiness;48;27;WSW;13;75%;28%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;80;73;A shower in the a.m.;81;77;E;9;75%;68%;13

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;74;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NW;7;81%;84%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;E;8;71%;57%;9

Paris, France;A shower or two;56;46;Spotty showers;52;44;NNW;6;71%;74%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;81;53;Nice with sunshine;74;52;S;12;66%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;89;75;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;NNE;5;68%;66%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;ESE;13;79%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;70;Partly sunny, nice;90;73;SE;5;53%;27%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;56;45;Partly sunny;52;40;WSW;8;71%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;65;47;Sunny and pleasant;63;29;NW;5;58%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;69;54;Periods of rain;70;54;SSW;9;66%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;71;59;Downpours;65;52;WNW;10;80%;89%;2

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;76;Some sun, pleasant;85;77;ESE;8;61%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;42;30;Mainly cloudy;36;32;E;8;74%;40%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;49;44;Occasional rain;48;33;NE;5;90%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;84;74;A t-storm around;95;76;WSW;6;53%;64%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;93;69;Sunny and very warm;92;66;ENE;7;31%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;70;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;55;SW;12;79%;90%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;38;32;Intermittent snow;35;30;NE;14;80%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny, not as warm;67;48;Mostly sunny;67;49;WSW;6;58%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;61;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;ENE;8;64%;80%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;77;Spotty showers;88;78;ESE;11;75%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;N;5;92%;60%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun;79;45;Sunny and delightful;74;44;NE;7;36%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;73;49;Sunny and warmer;83;53;SSW;5;31%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;73;A shower in the p.m.;86;74;NNE;6;75%;69%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;62;50;A shower in spots;60;47;NW;8;86%;53%;1

Seattle, United States;Sun and some clouds;55;42;Periods of sun;55;43;NNE;5;77%;15%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;68;44;Hazy sun;64;39;W;5;68%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;68;55;Sunny;69;57;NNE;9;58%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;88;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;WSW;5;74%;75%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;69;40;Partly sunny;68;43;S;4;62%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;87;77;A stray shower;87;77;E;16;72%;73%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;40;31;Spotty showers;39;28;NNE;11;76%;60%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with sunshine;74;57;Showers around;65;53;SW;19;61%;69%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;73;70;A little rain;75;68;E;10;67%;59%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy with rain;41;36;Spotty showers;40;33;ENE;17;77%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;48;33;Periods of sun, cold;46;29;NNE;5;62%;20%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny;55;35;Mostly cloudy;56;37;N;4;57%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;63;48;Plenty of sun;65;47;S;6;41%;6%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;NE;6;51%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;58;Clouds and sun, nice;77;61;SE;5;53%;44%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;67;48;Plenty of sunshine;63;49;SSW;6;57%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;51;39;An afternoon shower;46;32;WNW;17;66%;69%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;S;5;51%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;76;59;Sun, some clouds;81;61;W;6;55%;64%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;34;11;Sunny;44;12;NNW;6;41%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;52;41;Decreasing clouds;52;40;N;3;75%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;59;43;Occasional rain;51;43;W;5;79%;85%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partial sunshine;89;69;Clouds and sunshine;87;67;E;5;54%;20%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A touch of rain;57;46;Mostly cloudy;52;41;SSW;11;84%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little rain;63;44;Partly sunny, mild;57;41;WSW;11;76%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and windy;65;57;Increasing clouds;63;58;NNW;28;75%;5%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Brief a.m. showers;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;SSE;7;74%;80%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;55;28;Mainly cloudy;53;29;NE;2;52%;0%;3

