Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 28, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;89;78;A morning shower;90;78;SSW;6;75%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;81;67;Sunny and pleasant;81;68;NE;5;57%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;62;47;Partly sunny;62;47;SSW;4;74%;40%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;65;51;Plenty of sunshine;66;51;W;6;78%;6%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain at times;52;39;Clearing, a shower;46;35;NW;11;72%;47%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;39;32;Bit of rain, snow;39;35;N;8;77%;67%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;47;33;Sun and some clouds;54;38;ESE;5;62%;12%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny, cold;16;-1;SW;7;71%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;90;69;Partly sunny, warm;95;76;NE;11;52%;55%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;58;Partly sunny;69;56;WNW;6;73%;26%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;70;61;Spotty showers;72;61;NE;10;70%;64%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny intervals;72;52;Partly sunny;74;50;NW;4;70%;27%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A thunderstorm;88;76;SE;6;76%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;65;A t-storm in spots;82;68;E;9;72%;77%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;High clouds and warm;95;77;Partial sunshine;92;76;NE;7;50%;33%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;67;53;Partial sunshine;64;49;N;7;73%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Freezing fog;37;23;Cloudy and chilly;37;25;WSW;4;54%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with rain;61;48;Clouds breaking;55;43;S;5;74%;70%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;53;40;Clearing, a shower;44;30;NW;14;67%;41%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;70;48;A little p.m. rain;68;51;NE;5;67%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;82;69;A t-storm in spots;80;68;NNW;6;81%;60%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Foggy this morning;50;41;Spotty showers;51;35;NW;11;75%;83%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;52;41;Clearing, a shower;46;32;WNW;7;79%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;50;43;Clouds breaking;55;37;WSW;9;74%;30%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;54;41;Mostly cloudy;53;36;NW;6;74%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Abundant sunshine;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;85;61;SW;9;51%;56%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;68;A t-storm around;81;66;NNE;4;51%;71%;3

Busan, South Korea;A little rain;53;36;Plenty of sunshine;54;36;NNW;5;51%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;NE;5;50%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;84;62;Not as warm;74;60;WSW;11;59%;42%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;64;A shower or t-storm;82;63;W;3;68%;80%;6

Chennai, India;A morning t-storm;88;77;Spotty showers;87;76;NE;9;84%;90%;2

Chicago, United States;Mainly cloudy;39;35;Occasional p.m. rain;42;36;SE;7;67%;83%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;NNE;5;83%;87%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;48;35;Spotty showers;39;29;NNW;12;73%;60%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;90;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;73;N;14;74%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Spotty showers;49;46;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;64;S;9;90%;80%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this morning;90;77;A t-storm in spots;88;76;E;10;77%;64%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;73;58;A shower;75;54;NW;4;81%;56%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;33;26;A bit of snow;40;29;S;6;83%;78%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;88;64;Mostly sunny;86;65;N;4;74%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;96;71;Mostly sunny;91;73;SE;5;58%;7%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;47;38;Partly sunny;44;38;ESE;7;77%;7%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;55;26;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;NNE;5;28%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;67;57;Mostly sunny;68;58;WNW;8;75%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;71;63;Sunshine, pleasant;74;64;SE;5;60%;9%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;Sunshine and nice;84;59;ENE;8;35%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;Lots of sun, nice;81;68;ENE;11;63%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;40;37;Spotty showers;42;23;NW;18;97%;79%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;76;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;5;63%;55%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;76;58;Sunshine, pleasant;73;61;ENE;8;56%;6%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;85;73;Mostly sunny;85;74;ENE;13;62%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;83;63;Hazy sun;84;61;SE;5;65%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;67;44;Hazy sunshine;67;44;N;6;58%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;62;56;Breezy with rain;63;55;WSW;13;80%;78%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;93;77;A shower;91;77;N;7;72%;76%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning out cloudy;91;78;Partly sunny;90;78;N;10;54%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;89;64;Partly sunny;89;63;NNE;8;23%;0%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;53;22;Sunny, but chilly;49;23;SSW;4;22%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;84;61;Hazy sunshine;82;59;NE;13;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;73;48;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;W;5;51%;6%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Abundant sunshine;96;68;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;NNW;14;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;35;34;Morning rain;43;37;WNW;5;80%;74%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny;88;74;NNE;4;55%;3%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;87;73;A t-storm around;89;74;S;6;69%;74%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;86;65;Hazy sunshine;86;65;SE;3;69%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;E;3;74%;82%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;62;35;High clouds and warm;67;37;WNW;7;26%;4%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;90;78;SSW;4;75%;61%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;71;65;Rather cloudy;70;64;SSE;8;77%;26%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;64;58;Partly sunny;65;58;SW;6;86%;35%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain this afternoon;50;38;Partly sunny;44;32;NE;6;80%;4%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and a t-storm;54;45;A shower in places;58;44;S;7;54%;53%;2

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;87;75;Clouds and sun, nice;85;74;SSW;6;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;55;51;Spotty showers;59;53;SW;7;64%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;84;79;Showers and t-storms;85;77;NE;7;78%;87%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;78;Clouds and sun;90;78;ENE;4;73%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine, beautiful;88;75;Partly sunny;88;72;ESE;6;61%;14%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;76;53;Showers around;69;51;SSE;11;67%;90%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;A t-storm in spots;77;52;N;4;50%;64%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;67;Partly sunny, nice;80;69;NE;11;64%;2%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;35;32;Cloudy;39;32;SW;7;91%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;88;75;Mostly sunny;88;78;E;9;63%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;79;64;Mostly cloudy;83;64;SE;11;45%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy this morning;36;21;Partly sunny;29;17;NW;6;57%;1%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;31;28;Low clouds;37;35;SSE;9;84%;70%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;72;Hazy sunshine;93;72;NNE;7;57%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;More clouds than sun;75;59;A t-storm in spots;77;62;NNE;9;63%;65%;7

New York, United States;Windy;52;33;Mostly sunny;45;30;NNW;9;44%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;69;51;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;W;5;69%;30%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;8;6;Snow;15;7;WSW;11;88%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;50;40;Partly sunny;54;37;N;6;45%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, some snow;33;23;Partly sunny;30;17;WNW;7;71%;2%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;34;20;Partly sunny;29;14;N;10;57%;2%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;84;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;78;E;7;66%;55%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;85;76;NNW;5;85%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;86;74;Partly sunny;91;76;E;6;71%;26%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;53;46;Spotty showers;49;35;ENE;6;64%;70%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;88;54;Sunny and nice;80;54;ESE;12;35%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;93;78;High clouds;93;76;NE;10;57%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;89;72;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;14;64%;22%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;88;70;Mostly sunny;85;65;ESE;5;59%;26%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers around;52;45;A morning shower;47;31;WNW;10;68%;60%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;41;13;Sunny, but chilly;38;16;NE;5;32%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;72;54;Afternoon rain;71;56;ENE;8;66%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;73;51;Sunshine, pleasant;70;50;ENE;7;78%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;76;Some sun, pleasant;87;78;ENE;9;58%;4%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;38;34;Rain and drizzle;38;34;S;4;70%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;40;38;A little rain;43;30;WSW;12;95%;73%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;79;69;A little rain;73;70;SE;7;80%;82%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;Mostly sunny, nice;79;61;SSE;6;43%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Times of rain;62;50;A shower in places;63;46;NNE;7;76%;76%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;36;34;A shower in the p.m.;38;31;S;9;87%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;A passing shower;50;41;Mostly sunny, cool;52;46;SSE;8;65%;44%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;78;68;Showers and t-storms;79;66;ENE;9;76%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower in spots;83;75;WNW;6;72%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in the p.m.;79;66;Humid with some sun;78;63;N;5;79%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;71;42;Partial sunshine;71;41;NE;6;26%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;87;52;Sunny and beautiful;85;54;SW;6;29%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;88;70;An afternoon shower;86;68;N;9;69%;69%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;64;58;Spotty showers;62;57;SSE;5;88%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Sunny, but chilly;43;29;Sunny, but cold;42;26;SE;6;53%;6%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;50;23;Hazy sun;45;27;NE;4;51%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;46;Rain and drizzle;55;48;ENE;9;62%;60%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;N;5;76%;83%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;56;43;Some sun returning;56;37;SSW;8;75%;72%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;A shower in places;86;76;NE;0;66%;69%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;46;30;Snow showers, colder;33;26;NW;13;83%;91%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;78;67;Mostly cloudy, smoky;82;68;NNE;13;66%;10%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;64;61;A shower in spots;70;65;E;11;68%;75%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;38;36;A touch of rain;42;28;NNW;10;90%;74%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;36;24;Sunny, but chilly;46;26;ENE;4;50%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;57;37;Mostly sunny, mild;55;37;NNE;4;69%;36%;2

Tehran, Iran;Considerable clouds;52;43;Clouds and sun;59;43;ESE;6;49%;34%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;Mostly sunny;74;56;NE;6;62%;2%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;67;55;Rainy times;65;53;SSE;5;69%;89%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;52;36;Chilly with sunshine;48;35;NW;7;51%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;38;25;Clearing;36;26;NE;7;61%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny intervals;74;56;Mostly cloudy;71;57;N;2;64%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;71;51;Mostly sunny;72;55;WSW;6;61%;8%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;16;-3;Partly sunny, cold;15;-15;NW;5;68%;38%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;42;27;Plenty of sun;42;26;ENE;4;33%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;A thick cloud cover;52;45;Spotty showers;52;37;NW;12;58%;70%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;91;63;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;E;4;48%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;38;35;Spotty showers;43;30;SW;10;80%;76%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cool;52;40;Spotty showers;47;31;W;14;84%;78%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;67;57;Mostly sunny;67;56;SSE;14;77%;10%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;72;Mostly sunny;93;71;NNW;6;56%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Rather cloudy;45;33;Partly sunny;48;35;ENE;2;67%;39%;2

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather