Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 1, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;88;77;Clearing;91;73;S;6;68%;26%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;81;66;Partly sunny;77;61;NNW;5;63%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A shower in the p.m.;52;43;A little a.m. rain;48;43;NE;10;95%;93%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;58;40;Sunny;60;42;SSE;4;66%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Colder;38;34;A morning shower;45;43;SSW;13;93%;55%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, much colder;16;4;Cloudy;11;2;NNE;4;77%;25%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning sunny;50;36;Partly sunny;54;37;ESE;6;42%;36%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy;22;22;Cloudy and breezy;27;23;SSW;18;69%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;93;73;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;11;50%;27%;13

Athens, Greece;Showers around;56;40;A shower in the a.m.;47;41;N;14;60%;80%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;74;62;Clouds and sun;73;64;WSW;13;65%;1%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;65;42;Sun and some clouds;66;43;ESE;4;56%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;91;73;A passing shower;90;74;SE;8;68%;62%;6

Bangalore, India;Showers around;81;66;A morning shower;81;66;ESE;8;64%;64%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds breaking;93;75;Mostly sunny, warm;94;75;E;8;49%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Patchy fog, then sun;54;42;Some sun;56;46;WNW;8;78%;2%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;34;16;Partly sunny;37;18;W;6;21%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;40;25;Mostly sunny;40;23;SE;3;67%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;41;26;Partly sunny;40;31;SW;6;73%;3%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;67;50;A little p.m. rain;69;46;SE;5;68%;85%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;69;A shower or t-storm;79;69;NW;11;80%;80%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;43;26;Mostly sunny;38;25;E;6;79%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;42;33;A morning shower;46;43;SSW;7;89%;55%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;46;23;Periods of sun;40;24;WSW;6;58%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;42;25;Mostly sunny;38;24;ESE;3;87%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;79;63;Showers around;78;64;E;10;71%;60%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;85;68;Mostly cloudy;85;69;ESE;4;39%;52%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;28;Sunshine;48;31;WNW;5;67%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;High clouds;66;48;A shower in spots;63;48;SW;17;38%;44%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;78;65;Partly sunny;74;63;SSE;19;67%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;81;63;Partly sunny;82;65;E;4;55%;1%;7

Chennai, India;Showers;82;75;A shower;87;75;E;5;81%;67%;5

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;41;36;Becoming cloudy;46;37;WSW;13;75%;27%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;Partly sunny;87;75;ESE;6;75%;44%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;42;34;Partly sunny;40;35;SW;8;90%;61%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;68;High clouds;81;69;NE;10;42%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;48;Cloudy;65;43;W;11;69%;36%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;92;80;A t-storm around;91;79;NE;17;73%;55%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, cool;66;46;Hazy sunshine;66;50;E;7;79%;22%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;49;26;Partly sunny;43;20;WNW;6;44%;31%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine and nice;82;63;Variable cloudiness;81;66;NNE;5;66%;58%;2

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;A t-storm or two;88;75;WSW;5;78%;82%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;47;41;Spotty showers;54;37;NW;24;84%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;49;38;Showers around;50;37;NNE;6;52%;96%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;61;55;Periods of sun;61;52;ENE;9;73%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;73;67;Low clouds and warm;76;68;SE;5;79%;32%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;87;62;Partly sunny;90;64;NE;5;39%;42%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;81;70;Nice with some sun;85;70;SE;7;63%;7%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;38;35;Clouds and sun;40;37;WSW;12;89%;12%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;73;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;5;52%;10%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;Partly sunny;71;63;ENE;8;70%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;Partly sunny;81;70;NE;9;65%;73%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;82;66;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SE;5;71%;65%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;59;42;Cloudy;59;40;WNW;4;64%;37%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Chilly with clearing;44;38;A little a.m. rain;43;39;NE;12;88%;86%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rainy times;84;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;W;8;82%;68%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;81;69;Sunny and nice;83;72;NNE;6;57%;11%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;80;62;A p.m. t-storm;80;61;S;7;64%;81%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with snow;30;29;A little snow;36;27;WNW;4;62%;93%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;70;51;Winds subsiding;72;50;NE;16;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;63;43;Decreasing clouds;62;41;SSE;4;66%;47%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Thickening clouds;92;64;Mostly sunny, warm;95;63;NNW;8;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;37;29;Mostly cloudy;33;25;WNW;10;71%;32%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;87;75;An afternoon shower;88;76;NNE;9;65%;75%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;WSW;5;71%;81%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;76;58;Hazy sunshine;78;60;N;6;69%;66%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;93;74;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SSW;4;69%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Overcast;55;39;A t-storm in spots;57;39;ESE;10;64%;74%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny;91;69;SSW;5;34%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;76;70;Partly sunny, nice;76;69;SSE;8;75%;21%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds and fog;55;43;Mostly cloudy;55;48;ESE;5;96%;5%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;44;42;Partly sunny;50;49;SSW;16;88%;58%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;67;49;Mostly sunny;67;50;NNE;5;68%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;78;A t-storm or two;86;78;WSW;6;78%;70%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;54;29;Clouds and sun;52;31;W;2;81%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Clearing;87;82;A morning shower;89;82;ENE;10;70%;81%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;Cloudy;87;76;SE;5;74%;44%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;86;77;Clouds and sunshine;89;76;NE;7;61%;20%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;82;55;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;SSE;10;47%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;74;51;Spotty showers;69;47;S;7;49%;82%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;77;68;Mostly sunny;80;75;SE;10;67%;11%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;33;30;Mostly cloudy;37;28;WNW;10;75%;12%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and cooler;86;79;Mostly sunny;87;79;ENE;13;73%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;73;66;Partly sunny, nice;73;64;E;12;69%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;A few flurries;33;23;Cloudy;36;32;S;2;88%;44%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds breaking;32;25;Snow;35;32;W;11;82%;74%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;82;68;Hazy sunshine;83;69;NNE;6;58%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;76;57;A t-shower in spots;78;60;NE;13;63%;55%;8

New York, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;45;34;Mostly sunny;49;44;SW;8;49%;68%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;60;45;Spotty showers;56;48;ESE;6;84%;83%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;23;18;A bit of a.m. snow;29;22;SSW;15;94%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;49;33;Clouds and sun;51;36;W;6;67%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;36;33;Clouds and sun;42;38;SSW;7;68%;73%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A few flurries;33;24;Cloudy;37;32;SSW;8;90%;55%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;77;Mostly sunny;84;79;E;7;74%;52%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;An afternoon shower;88;75;NNW;6;75%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;86;70;Partly sunny;86;71;E;8;72%;27%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;42;41;A morning shower;50;45;SSW;6;78%;52%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;88;62;Not as warm;75;57;SSW;16;53%;60%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot with high clouds;96;72;Partly sunny;93;74;NNE;8;51%;11%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;92;76;A t-storm around;92;77;ESE;12;70%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;71;An afternoon shower;89;69;SE;4;56%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;37;22;Mostly sunny;34;27;SSW;3;69%;4%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;38;9;Plenty of sunshine;34;12;NW;4;68%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;65;52;Cloudy with showers;68;52;E;9;78%;100%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;66;45;Mostly sunny;64;45;SE;5;83%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;79;Clouds and sun, nice;89;79;E;8;58%;25%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;39;29;Partly sunny, colder;31;19;WSW;11;60%;72%;0

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;40;37;Mostly cloudy;42;37;WSW;10;84%;6%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;90;76;A t-storm in spots;87;74;W;7;64%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;71;53;Nice with some sun;74;58;SE;9;33%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;55;32;Mostly sunny;56;35;NNE;4;76%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;37;36;Decreasing clouds;40;36;SW;10;83%;20%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;60;48;Fog, then sun;59;46;SE;5;68%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;81;62;A p.m. shower or two;79;64;ENE;7;71%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;75;Some sun, a shower;83;76;E;5;77%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;Partly sunny;73;61;SSW;5;84%;39%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;78;47;Increasing clouds;76;47;ENE;4;40%;10%;4

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;91;56;Plenty of sunshine;91;56;SW;7;31%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;86;70;An afternoon shower;86;70;N;8;74%;65%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Patchy fog, then sun;61;38;Mostly cloudy;56;44;ESE;5;87%;7%;1

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;53;41;A little p.m. rain;46;44;S;7;81%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;37;26;Hazy sun;39;26;W;3;68%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Brilliant sunshine;50;45;Rain and drizzle;55;48;ESE;6;66%;62%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;77;N;11;74%;55%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;36;20;Mostly sunny;35;18;W;8;70%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;83;73;An afternoon shower;84;72;ENE;7;71%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;42;39;Mild with some sun;46;40;WSW;12;73%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;76;69;Low clouds;77;71;S;13;71%;60%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;69;61;Nice with some sun;75;63;E;9;63%;5%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;39;37;Clouds and sun;43;37;WSW;10;86%;9%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;49;34;Cloudy;46;32;E;5;66%;36%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;47;34;Partly sunny;48;32;NW;12;64%;42%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;50;36;Mostly sunny;51;35;NE;6;30%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;65;52;A morning t-storm;63;52;S;6;61%;66%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;59;28;Mostly sunny;56;31;ENE;3;41%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Turning sunny;50;35;Mostly sunny;51;36;NNW;5;64%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;35;30;Clouding up, milder;43;36;SW;16;75%;40%;2

Tripoli, Libya;More clouds than sun;58;53;Some sun, a shower;61;53;N;10;68%;65%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;58;43;Sun and some clouds;63;41;W;7;69%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;8;-13;Plenty of sun;14;-12;SSW;5;81%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;34;Colder, p.m. rain;39;37;E;5;63%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cooler;44;22;Mostly sunny;36;23;ESE;4;75%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;90;65;Sunny and very warm;88;64;NNW;4;54%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;38;34;Mostly cloudy;41;29;W;11;67%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;36;27;Mostly cloudy;41;28;WSW;9;71%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, clearing;67;61;Windy with some sun;71;58;N;25;73%;12%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;92;68;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;NNW;6;58%;8%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;36;25;Mostly cloudy;38;26;NE;2;53%;44%;2

_____

