Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 14, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;89;78;Sunshine, pleasant;89;78;SW;5;78%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun;69;60;Mostly sunny;70;57;NE;13;57%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;53;35;Mostly sunny;53;39;ENE;6;54%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;High clouds;59;44;WSW;5;67%;0%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mild with rain;53;49;Periods of rain;51;40;SW;20;79%;66%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;13;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-1;NNE;5;72%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;43;31;Mostly cloudy;50;32;NE;6;42%;8%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of p.m. snow;10;10;A little a.m. snow;23;3;W;13;50%;65%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a t-storm;90;78;Showers and t-storms;96;80;NE;12;64%;65%;11

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;58;45;Partly sunny;56;47;N;8;71%;10%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;70;60;Some sun, pleasant;73;60;NNE;6;58%;30%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;Becoming cloudy;63;37;NW;8;48%;1%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;ESE;7;65%;58%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;85;56;Hazy sun;83;58;ESE;6;46%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;73;Sunshine;91;73;S;6;64%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;57;39;Partly sunny;57;41;NW;11;65%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;34;16;Partly sunny;37;16;NW;5;31%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Freezing fog;32;27;Fog to sun;48;27;ESE;5;65%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and mild;50;47;Partly sunny, mild;55;40;SW;12;55%;55%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;70;46;A little p.m. rain;69;48;SE;8;61%;67%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;68;Partial sunshine;89;69;ENE;7;52%;7%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;36;29;Fog to sun;41;30;ESE;13;84%;4%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;51;46;A little p.m. rain;52;39;SW;17;64%;58%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, freezing early;39;26;Fog, freezing early;37;27;NE;2;89%;0%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, freezing early;32;25;Fog to sun;39;24;ENE;5;91%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A t-storm in spots;87;57;SSE;8;67%;44%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;85;67;Nice with some sun;85;68;ENE;5;47%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;44;26;Plenty of sun;44;27;NW;7;55%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Variable cloudiness;69;53;Turning cloudy;77;54;WNW;6;43%;30%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;83;70;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;SSE;18;70%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, pleasant;80;66;A shower or t-storm;81;68;ESE;4;59%;82%;7

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;84;69;Hazy sunshine;86;72;NNE;6;63%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;42;30;Rain/snow showers;41;18;WNW;11;75%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;91;71;Clouds and sun, nice;88;73;NE;8;60%;5%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Morning rain, cloudy;46;42;Mild with rain;49;39;WSW;15;66%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;77;65;High clouds;75;67;NNE;10;50%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;68;62;A shower or t-storm;75;50;NNE;7;67%;84%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;NNE;16;72%;67%;10

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;62;48;Hazy sunshine;65;53;NNE;4;82%;73%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, milder;54;24;Mostly sunny;49;22;S;8;35%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;74;58;Hazy sunshine;81;57;NNW;4;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SSW;4;75%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;43;36;Partly sunny;45;40;SSW;16;72%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sunshine;36;24;Partly sunny;38;23;ENE;4;45%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;60;51;Mostly sunny;63;52;WSW;4;72%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;76;69;Warm with some sun;79;65;SE;14;70%;10%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;75;62;Couple of t-storms;76;62;ESE;6;82%;89%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;67;Mostly sunny;82;68;E;11;53%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;39;37;Windy;46;37;WSW;23;93%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;93;70;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;5;53%;2%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;72;63;Areas of low clouds;71;64;ENE;11;69%;29%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;80;72;A little a.m. rain;80;71;ENE;17;65%;78%;1

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;86;60;Hazy sun;83;59;SE;6;52%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;58;39;Hazy sunshine;58;39;N;4;62%;6%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;47;39;Mostly sunny;50;44;ENE;9;82%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;77;Showers and t-storms;87;77;NNW;7;73%;70%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;82;68;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;ESE;9;36%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A thunderstorm;80;59;Sun and some clouds;83;61;ENE;6;45%;29%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;36;15;Mostly sunny;37;12;S;5;41%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;72;50;Hazy sun;70;46;NE;14;33%;5%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;44;Hazy sun;69;46;WSW;5;61%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;92;61;Sunny and very warm;94;64;N;8;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;43;30;Sun and some clouds;39;30;SSW;7;76%;4%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;76;Mostly sunny;88;75;NNE;8;57%;28%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;A t-storm around;92;76;SW;5;68%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;77;53;Hazy sun;80;56;NE;4;61%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;92;76;A t-storm in spots;96;76;NNW;3;61%;65%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;39;Spotty showers;57;37;E;7;67%;72%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;Mostly sunny, humid;90;77;SW;6;76%;8%;8

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds, nice;74;68;Partly sunny, nice;75;68;SSE;7;76%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;58;56;Rain tapering off;61;56;SSW;11;86%;87%;1

London, United Kingdom;Becoming very windy;56;45;Rain in the morning;50;42;SW;11;75%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;63;45;Lots of sun, cool;66;47;SE;4;68%;6%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;A shower in places;89;77;S;7;72%;53%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun, some clouds;46;35;Partly sunny;49;42;SE;5;67%;42%;1

Male, Maldives;Clearing;87;80;Partly sunny;87;81;ENE;9;64%;24%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;ENE;5;77%;58%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;87;76;Mostly sunny, nice;89;73;ESE;7;62%;10%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;70;A t-storm in spots;92;63;SW;12;42%;65%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;77;48;Some sun, pleasant;75;50;N;4;42%;12%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy with sunshine;81;70;Mostly sunny;79;66;ENE;9;64%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;37;32;Partly sunny;38;34;SSW;11;77%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;74;NE;16;66%;15%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;91;72;Morning t-storms;79;62;SSE;14;69%;68%;4

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;21;18;Mostly cloudy;35;25;NNE;2;82%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;34;28;Cloudy;36;34;SW;12;67%;67%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;82;70;Hazy sun;80;67;NNW;8;54%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;76;59;A shower or t-storm;79;61;NNE;12;63%;73%;11

New York, United States;A p.m. shower or two;48;42;Partly sunny, mild;54;40;S;7;48%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;62;49;Mostly cloudy;61;50;NE;8;65%;65%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;16;10;A little p.m. snow;18;13;S;14;94%;92%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;50;39;Partial sunshine;50;33;N;9;55%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;39;36;Partly sunny;42;36;SSW;8;59%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;22;19;Low clouds;35;24;E;7;83%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;84;80;Showers, some heavy;86;80;NNE;10;83%;98%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;91;76;Partly sunny;90;76;NNW;12;66%;59%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A morning shower;87;74;ENE;9;79%;69%;8

Paris, France;Breezy with clouds;52;46;A little p.m. rain;54;38;SW;13;57%;57%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;91;69;Sunny and very warm;93;71;E;10;44%;7%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;95;68;Mostly sunny;91;69;S;4;56%;1%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;84;74;A shower in the a.m.;92;75;NNE;13;72%;66%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;68;Mostly sunny;90;69;ESE;7;44%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;44;30;Partly sunny;43;31;SSW;5;68%;12%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;34;6;Hazy sunshine;29;7;NW;4;60%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;73;53;A little p.m. rain;75;53;W;9;51%;67%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;64;43;Sunny;67;41;ESE;6;54%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;78;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;ESE;9;56%;26%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and windy;36;34;Low clouds;36;30;ENE;8;71%;52%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;40;38;Spotty showers;46;39;SSW;14;81%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;82;72;Mostly sunny;85;74;ENE;8;62%;17%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;63;42;Mostly sunny;63;43;ESE;7;37%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;58;35;Sunshine;57;35;NNE;4;63%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;38;34;A little p.m. rain;46;42;WSW;12;67%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;54;41;Partly sunny;53;47;S;6;71%;81%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;79;64;Partly sunny;78;63;ENE;14;62%;55%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;81;73;A few showers;81;74;E;14;77%;86%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;81;64;Partly sunny;79;64;N;10;67%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;78;38;Not as warm;70;35;NE;6;22%;0%;4

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;91;59;Mostly sunny and hot;94;58;SSW;6;27%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;81;68;A shower or two;82;69;N;8;78%;82%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;55;52;Mostly cloudy, rain;60;54;SSE;7;92%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;A little snow;28;28;A little snow;39;35;SE;7;61%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;36;16;Hazy sun;35;19;W;4;41%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;46;37;Rain and drizzle;48;39;ENE;9;55%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NNE;11;69%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;41;27;Freezing fog;43;26;SE;4;86%;1%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers and t-storms;81;71;A shower or two;81;73;ENE;23;73%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A touch of a.m. rain;43;40;Milder with rain;51;39;WSW;11;72%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;Partly sunny;81;70;NNE;12;61%;13%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;66;60;Cloudy with a shower;70;61;E;14;73%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;38;37;Periods of rain;47;40;SW;18;84%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with some sun;35;25;Partly sunny, chilly;39;25;NE;5;73%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with sunshine;48;29;Partly sunny;46;29;E;7;53%;69%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;45;31;Sunny;47;32;NW;5;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;66;52;Sunshine, pleasant;71;58;ESE;4;57%;11%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;60;35;Sunny and pleasant;62;37;ENE;3;53%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;51;43;A little a.m. rain;52;39;NNW;8;73%;62%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;39;31;Mostly cloudy;39;30;NE;7;82%;62%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;58;54;A couple of showers;60;50;NW;9;75%;73%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;SW;3;72%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;5;-20;Plenty of sun;9;-17;ESE;4;83%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A snow shower;24;17;A little snow;35;29;ENE;9;55%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Colder;35;27;Fog to sun;42;28;SSW;10;81%;2%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, not as hot;88;65;Sunny and hot;91;63;WNW;4;53%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;40;33;Partly sunny;40;35;SSW;13;67%;30%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;44;35;Clouds and sunshine;47;36;SSW;8;69%;21%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;61;52;Mostly cloudy;61;54;SE;16;63%;56%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;94;63;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;W;5;55%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;35;18;Clearing;36;19;NE;1;36%;10%;3

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather