Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 20, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;90;78;Clouds and sun;89;78;SSW;7;75%;36%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;Sunny and delightful;74;57;N;10;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;50;40;A shower in the a.m.;53;32;N;10;61%;56%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;56;49;Mostly sunny;61;45;SE;9;53%;26%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;47;34;Turning cloudy;45;38;W;9;89%;1%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;22;15;Cloudy with flurries;22;10;NE;2;77%;79%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;34;29;A few flurries;34;22;E;5;59%;76%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Considerable clouds;13;13;A little snow;20;17;SW;11;54%;80%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy, hot;98;80;A t-storm around;94;74;NNE;8;65%;83%;5

Athens, Greece;Chilly with some sun;50;40;Clouds and sun, cool;51;36;N;8;63%;0%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;78;62;Mostly sunny;78;61;SW;9;63%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;Showers around;62;44;E;4;77%;89%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain this afternoon;92;76;Some sun, a shower;90;76;ESE;7;70%;54%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;85;61;Partly sunny;84;59;E;8;42%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny;93;76;S;5;63%;28%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy, rain;52;46;Very windy;57;50;ENE;41;81%;97%;0

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;41;19;Sun and some clouds;39;19;N;4;36%;5%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds breaking;38;27;Partly sunny;37;24;SSE;3;70%;0%;1

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds breaking;41;32;Becoming cloudy;43;36;W;9;70%;27%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;68;53;An afternoon shower;64;51;NW;5;81%;69%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;A shower or t-storm;79;67;WNW;11;79%;76%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;41;25;Partly sunny;35;26;NNE;4;87%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;41;27;Fog to sun;40;27;SSW;3;83%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;41;22;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;WSW;5;72%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;39;24;Partly sunny;37;24;WSW;4;86%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and humid;90;75;Partly sunny, humid;87;73;ESE;9;69%;30%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;83;71;A t-storm around;83;69;WSW;5;50%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;50;28;Mostly sunny;46;34;NNW;5;48%;9%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sunshine;65;51;Some sunshine;63;48;NNW;13;38%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;79;65;Sunny and nice;80;67;SE;12;60%;21%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;81;66;A shower or two;81;65;S;3;62%;63%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;88;73;Hazy sunshine;87;74;NE;9;66%;4%;5

Chicago, United States;Morning flurries;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;22;SSW;9;67%;5%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;ENE;7;74%;87%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;43;40;Mostly cloudy;45;38;WNW;11;86%;4%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;78;67;Sunshine and nice;78;67;N;9;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;Becoming cloudy;53;40;SE;8;54%;84%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;91;79;Winds subsiding;92;80;NNE;18;67%;37%;11

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;57;48;Hazy sunshine;64;48;E;4;79%;3%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;51;30;Mostly cloudy;51;31;SW;5;44%;22%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;73;53;Hazy sunshine;78;53;N;5;53%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;A shower or two;86;75;W;6;74%;75%;10

Dublin, Ireland;More sun than clouds;46;38;Decreasing clouds;48;42;W;8;91%;35%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;42;29;A p.m. shower or two;39;29;WSW;5;56%;90%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;57;47;Showers;58;50;S;8;75%;92%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;62;60;Pleasant and warmer;75;63;SSE;6;77%;14%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, not as warm;73;59;Mostly cloudy;74;54;SE;6;71%;42%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;78;66;More clouds than sun;70;58;N;15;46%;26%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;40;36;A shower in the a.m.;43;31;WNW;16;73%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny;94;75;SE;6;52%;9%;7

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;71;62;Mostly cloudy;71;63;E;11;72%;38%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;81;69;Partly sunny, nice;81;67;N;4;64%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;64;Hazy sun;85;63;SE;6;56%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;62;43;Spotty showers;51;37;NW;8;86%;85%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower;41;35;Rain and drizzle;40;30;N;9;78%;57%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;NNE;5;79%;67%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;78;66;Nice with sunshine;78;64;NNW;12;52%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;77;59;A t-storm in spots;78;61;E;6;68%;69%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Overcast and chilly;36;25;A bit of a.m. snow;36;15;SSW;5;61%;84%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;75;55;Hazy sun;77;57;NE;6;43%;4%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;61;38;Cloudy;61;38;WNW;3;59%;3%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;84;53;Sunny and pleasant;81;53;N;15;18%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy with flurries;35;31;Clouds breaking;36;35;WNW;11;61%;19%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;87;74;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NNW;6;66%;79%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;SW;5;75%;63%;5

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;73;54;Hazy sun;77;53;E;5;56%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;93;77;A shower in the p.m.;94;75;NE;4;67%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;44;Spotty showers;58;43;SE;7;69%;91%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;90;75;Decreasing clouds;89;76;SW;6;76%;6%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;75;70;Cloudy;75;70;SSE;4;80%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Winds subsiding;53;43;Partly sunny;56;47;N;10;60%;47%;3

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;43;30;Partly sunny;42;36;W;4;83%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;66;52;Sun and clouds;64;49;SE;5;63%;28%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;Clearing;88;77;S;6;71%;27%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;47;40;Rain and drizzle;51;40;NE;15;58%;82%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;Brief a.m. showers;89;83;ENE;17;72%;90%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;85;75;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;74;E;5;81%;100%;6

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;88;73;Partial sunshine;87;73;E;10;58%;3%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with rain;72;57;Partly sunny;74;61;E;8;56%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Spotty showers;60;42;Partly sunny;67;45;NE;5;53%;11%;6

Miami, United States;Sun and clouds;75;56;Partly sunny;70;44;NNW;13;59%;26%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;35;32;A passing shower;40;38;W;13;82%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;87;77;Sunshine;88;78;ENE;14;67%;5%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;87;70;Nice with sunshine;83;69;ENE;11;65%;8%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cold with sunshine;11;-2;Sun and clouds;16;15;S;2;71%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;37;32;Rain and snow shower;40;30;WNW;13;73%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;68;Hazy sun;86;66;N;7;56%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;Sun, some clouds;83;60;NNW;7;54%;24%;11

New York, United States;Sunny and colder;32;21;Mostly sunny;35;26;NNW;7;37%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;52;40;Mostly sunny;55;38;NNE;12;52%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;-2;-13;Turning sunny, cold;-2;-14;SSE;6;86%;8%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;52;37;Clouds and sun;50;30;NNE;8;50%;0%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;43;38;Partly sunny;43;29;SW;5;69%;7%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Abundant sunshine;12;-3;Mostly cloudy;20;17;SW;9;72%;39%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Windy with downpours;82;77;Downpours;82;76;SSW;8;87%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;89;77;A shower or t-storm;88;75;NW;12;72%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;85;73;Clouds and sun;86;71;ENE;9;70%;28%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;45;28;Plenty of sun;42;27;NNE;5;78%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny;90;61;Cooler with clearing;75;58;S;13;59%;4%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun;95;73;Mostly cloudy;94;73;S;5;53%;7%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;93;76;An afternoon shower;93;75;N;12;70%;67%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;69;A passing shower;87;69;S;5;59%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning sunny;39;23;Fog, freezing early;38;22;SW;4;82%;0%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;38;9;Increasing clouds;32;20;ESE;3;40%;5%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;72;55;Showers, some heavy;67;56;SE;9;78%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;59;40;A shower in places;57;43;S;7;76%;64%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;78;A morning shower;89;78;NE;8;66%;57%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;36;33;A little p.m. rain;40;37;SE;9;78%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;41;37;A shower;46;36;W;15;86%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;70;Periods of sun;80;71;E;7;73%;29%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;70;50;Brilliant sunshine;69;57;SSE;11;39%;3%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;56;36;Sun and some clouds;58;36;NNE;6;70%;11%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow squall;38;36;Winds subsiding;42;32;WNW;17;77%;35%;0

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;57;49;A little rain;57;50;SSW;11;77%;82%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid with rain;78;64;Periods of rain;78;64;ENE;11;70%;88%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and clouds;81;73;A shower in spots;83;72;SE;7;70%;43%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;65;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;N;9;68%;6%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;79;42;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;S;6;34%;10%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;91;61;Plenty of sun;93;60;SW;6;31%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;68;A shower or t-storm;82;69;SSW;4;79%;63%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very windy;52;39;Partly sunny;57;41;NE;6;60%;20%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;52;45;Occasional rain;50;44;SSW;11;75%;86%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;42;18;Increasing clouds;38;24;NNE;2;42%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;52;39;Rain and drizzle;54;43;NE;9;63%;91%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;90;78;Spotty showers;88;78;NE;14;72%;70%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds breaking;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;38;21;W;9;71%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;72;A shower in places;81;73;E;11;73%;44%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;45;41;A shower in the a.m.;47;34;W;9;71%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers and t-storms;81;68;Sunshine;87;71;SSE;12;51%;9%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;67;57;Partly sunny;73;60;SE;10;60%;5%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;40;38;Breezy with rain;44;34;WNW;16;79%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;41;30;Continued cloudy;39;29;N;6;80%;67%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;38;27;Partial sunshine;44;31;NW;10;65%;14%;2

Tehran, Iran;Chilly with some sun;41;30;Partly sunny;42;33;E;7;42%;18%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Downpours;60;50;A shower in the p.m.;57;50;N;11;57%;94%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;54;32;Plenty of sun;57;31;E;3;41%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;55;40;Winds subsiding;52;34;NNW;17;42%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;20;Decreasing clouds;30;22;WSW;13;71%;18%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Abundant sunshine;66;50;Partly sunny, windy;65;51;SE;19;62%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;65;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;54;SE;22;68%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;6;-14;Increasing clouds;11;-10;ESE;4;74%;38%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;47;44;Periods of rain;46;42;SSE;8;73%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds breaking;40;27;Partly sunny;36;25;NW;2;82%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;87;64;Sunny and very warm;90;65;E;4;54%;5%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;38;34;Winds subsiding;43;36;W;17;63%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;38;32;Plenty of sunshine;42;33;W;13;73%;17%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;66;58;Some sun, pleasant;71;61;NE;7;73%;10%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;93;62;Plenty of sun;93;63;WSW;4;50%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;35;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;14;NE;2;53%;4%;3

