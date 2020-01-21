Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 21, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;90;79;Clouds and sun;89;78;SSW;6;74%;22%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;74;56;Sunny and nice;79;63;ENE;4;46%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Episodes of sunshine;53;32;Plenty of sunshine;52;34;W;6;51%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;62;48;Mostly sunny;64;45;S;7;52%;14%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;42;35;Clouds and fog;49;32;NE;6;93%;27%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with flurries;23;12;Partly sunny;17;1;N;3;76%;17%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cold;31;23;Sunny, not as cold;44;28;ESE;6;50%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;13;13;Snow;21;19;SSW;18;53%;88%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;95;76;A thunderstorm;87;72;SSE;7;83%;57%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;50;36;Mostly sunny, milder;56;39;NNW;4;63%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;76;61;Mostly cloudy;73;62;WSW;9;64%;7%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;61;45;Cooler with rain;53;43;WNW;7;90%;86%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a shower;88;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;8;66%;45%;9

Bangalore, India;Turning sunny;85;58;Sunshine;84;60;E;9;51%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;S;6;64%;27%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;57;52;Windy with rain;59;49;E;20;85%;89%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;41;21;Partly sunny, mild;43;23;NNW;4;45%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Patchy freezing fog;36;24;Mostly sunny;41;25;W;4;72%;5%;2

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;43;35;Mostly cloudy;45;33;WNW;9;84%;8%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;66;50;Cloudy with a shower;62;48;NW;6;75%;59%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;81;69;Couple of t-storms;78;67;NW;12;81%;85%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog;34;26;Partly sunny;38;28;NNW;8;72%;2%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Fog to sun;41;26;Freezing fog;40;33;ENE;3;95%;8%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;40;25;Mostly sunny;43;25;WSW;10;69%;12%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Patchy freezing fog;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;26;NW;5;81%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;87;73;Mostly sunny, humid;87;72;E;9;66%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;81;69;Partly sunny;86;70;E;4;43%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;50;34;A little p.m. rain;51;45;NE;3;76%;95%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;63;48;Clouds and sun;63;48;NNE;7;42%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;80;64;Not as warm;74;66;SE;11;77%;27%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;80;65;A shower in places;82;65;NNW;3;66%;57%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;73;Hazy sunshine;88;71;NE;10;67%;3%;7

Chicago, United States;Plenty of sunshine;28;22;Inc. clouds;34;29;S;14;58%;57%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm around;89;76;WNW;9;68%;64%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;45;38;Mostly sunny;44;30;W;5;75%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;77;68;More clouds than sun;77;68;N;9;65%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Inc. clouds;53;39;A little rain;46;44;SE;11;85%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy;90;78;Mostly cloudy;91;79;N;14;69%;55%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;66;47;Hazy sunshine;66;48;NW;5;80%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;51;32;Mostly cloudy;52;25;S;10;38%;20%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;73;53;Hazy sunshine;79;57;N;5;62%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;90;75;Showers around;87;75;WNW;6;76%;82%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;48;43;Mist in the morning;50;41;W;4;94%;46%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;31;30;A bit of a.m. snow;37;23;NNE;4;54%;76%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;59;51;Periods of rain;57;53;SE;8;80%;96%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Pleasant and warmer;75;66;Warm with some sun;80;67;SSE;7;75%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;74;54;Clouds and sun, nice;79;56;NE;5;56%;16%;10

Havana, Cuba;Cooler;71;57;Clouds and sun;64;59;NE;14;36%;43%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;46;31;Periods of sun;36;25;NW;15;71%;5%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;7;53%;8%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;73;63;Rather cloudy, humid;73;67;ENE;7;86%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;81;66;Partly sunny;81;66;NNE;3;57%;15%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;84;62;Hazy sun;85;61;SE;6;51%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cooler;51;37;Hazy sunshine;58;37;NNW;5;73%;6%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and chilly;39;30;Mostly sunny;45;37;SW;6;83%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;NW;6;75%;77%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;77;65;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;NNW;12;49%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;79;58;Nice with some sun;82;60;NNW;7;54%;55%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, chilly;33;14;Chilly with sunshine;35;10;SSW;5;46%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;78;57;Winds subsiding;77;57;NE;17;32%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;57;38;Hazy sun;66;37;W;4;51%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;Sunny and nice;80;50;N;15;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;42;34;Rain/snow showers;37;31;NW;15;72%;86%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;86;73;A shower;83;68;N;9;64%;59%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;Clouds and sun, warm;92;76;WSW;6;68%;52%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;74;53;Hazy sun;79;58;S;4;63%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SW;4;68%;73%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;58;42;A little a.m. rain;59;42;ESE;9;63%;67%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;92;75;Variable cloudiness;90;75;SW;6;74%;5%;5

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;75;70;Some brightening;77;71;S;4;76%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;56;47;A passing shower;54;47;ENE;10;72%;87%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;43;36;Low clouds and fog;47;40;NE;4;93%;7%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;64;49;Mostly sunny;65;50;NNE;5;66%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;89;79;Partly sunny, humid;90;79;S;6;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;47;41;Mostly cloudy;53;35;NE;6;60%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;87;83;A shower in the a.m.;89;83;ENE;21;71%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;85;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;ESE;6;78%;73%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;86;70;Sunshine, pleasant;88;72;NE;9;56%;2%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;73;57;Showers around;88;60;S;19;38%;88%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;65;43;Mostly sunny;71;47;SSW;4;47%;13%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;70;44;A shower or two;65;60;N;15;54%;66%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;39;37;Bit of rain, snow;39;30;NW;14;80%;59%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;77;Partly sunny;88;78;ENE;14;66%;9%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, humid;83;71;Mostly sunny;82;67;ENE;11;63%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;14;Clouds and sunshine;33;23;SSW;15;77%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;40;30;Afternoon flurries;34;23;NW;13;63%;68%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;86;68;Hazy sun;89;70;N;7;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;80;58;Decreasing clouds;81;61;N;7;53%;30%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;35;26;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;WNW;4;43%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;38;Sunshine;55;38;WSW;6;55%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-14;A little p.m. snow;15;12;S;9;90%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;49;31;Partly sunny, milder;53;42;ENE;4;62%;66%;3

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;45;30;Partly sunny;38;25;NW;3;56%;12%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of clouds;21;19;Clouds and sun;32;19;SW;15;77%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;82;77;Rain and a t-storm;83;78;SSE;8;82%;91%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;76;A shower or t-storm;86;74;NNW;11;72%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;Partly sunny;88;71;ENE;8;68%;7%;5

Paris, France;Sunny;42;27;Mostly sunny;42;32;NE;6;79%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;79;58;Mostly sunny;74;61;S;16;51%;5%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;97;72;Increasing clouds;94;74;SSE;4;54%;4%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;91;74;A downpour;91;76;NNE;13;76%;69%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;86;69;Showers and t-storms;84;70;WSW;6;58%;83%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, freezing early;35;24;Fog;40;30;NW;6;67%;10%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning out cloudy;43;20;Hazy sunshine;40;22;N;3;61%;26%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;68;55;Heavy showers;69;55;NE;10;76%;85%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;60;43;Some sun, a shower;60;47;S;11;75%;66%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;77;A t-storm or two;89;79;NE;8;70%;86%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;40;38;Morning showers;45;29;SW;15;83%;97%;0

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;45;38;Winds subsiding;40;33;NNW;17;71%;27%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;80;71;A t-storm in spots;81;72;ESE;8;70%;64%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;68;57;Sunshine and breezy;72;47;N;14;30%;3%;5

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;59;36;Mostly sunny;59;36;NE;4;77%;7%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Winds subsiding;43;32;Mostly sunny;35;25;NNW;12;51%;28%;1

San Francisco, United States;A little rain;57;49;Clouds breaking;56;46;NE;6;92%;8%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Occasional rain;77;64;A little rain;76;64;ENE;11;73%;72%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;84;70;Some sun, a shower;86;71;SSE;8;69%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, pleasant;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;NW;6;68%;7%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;78;43;Mostly sunny;69;46;SSW;7;52%;28%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;93;60;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;SW;6;34%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;82;69;A passing shower;83;67;WSW;9;71%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;57;40;Spotty showers;57;43;E;7;66%;83%;2

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;49;44;Cloudy with showers;48;46;SSE;8;81%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;41;27;Variable cloudiness;46;32;NE;4;45%;55%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;54;48;Rain and drizzle;52;46;WNW;5;94%;88%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;83;80;Spotty showers;91;80;NNE;13;69%;72%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;38;22;Milder;45;28;W;4;55%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;80;72;Mostly sunny, humid;82;73;ESE;9;68%;31%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun returning;46;35;Mostly sunny;40;29;NNW;11;51%;5%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;85;70;Sunshine and humid;86;73;NNE;14;65%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;74;60;Periods of sun, warm;80;62;SE;5;63%;7%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;44;34;Partly sunny, windy;38;30;NNW;20;56%;20%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and chilly;39;30;A little a.m. snow;37;26;ESE;5;91%;52%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partial sunshine;46;31;Increasingly windy;42;30;NW;17;55%;7%;1

Tehran, Iran;Chilly with some sun;41;34;Chilly with clouds;43;34;ESE;6;42%;68%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers;55;51;A shower in the a.m.;61;51;NW;9;55%;59%;4

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;53;31;Partly sunny;56;33;ESE;3;48%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;50;35;Mostly cloudy;45;36;N;6;68%;38%;1

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;30;24;Partly sunny;36;27;WSW;15;69%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;65;49;Mostly sunny;65;50;SE;14;63%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;64;55;Mostly sunny;65;53;SSE;16;69%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;7;-12;Decreasing clouds;11;-21;W;5;79%;28%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;46;42;Rain;46;43;ENE;7;74%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Patchy freezing fog;33;26;Partly sunny;42;30;WNW;9;62%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;Rather cloudy, hot;93;66;N;4;58%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;43;38;Rain/snow showers;39;31;NW;16;64%;71%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;45;33;Showers of rain/snow;42;29;WNW;14;83%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;68;61;Becoming cloudy;68;63;N;23;75%;3%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;93;64;Partly sunny;94;62;W;5;48%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;37;15;Mostly sunny;31;13;ENE;2;53%;4%;3

