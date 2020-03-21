Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 21, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;90;79;Clouds and sun;88;78;WSW;10;81%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;69;NW;16;60%;47%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;60;43;Sunny;64;43;W;13;53%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the p.m.;63;52;Partly sunny;61;50;ESE;8;56%;33%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;48;31;Mostly sunny;47;29;ESE;18;55%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;38;22;Mostly sunny;35;18;NNW;6;59%;17%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy, a shower;60;51;A little p.m. rain;54;48;E;7;81%;92%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. rain;46;28;Winds subsiding;33;17;WSW;17;74%;31%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;89;63;Sunny and very warm;93;70;ESE;6;35%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;69;48;A passing shower;63;50;SE;7;67%;83%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;70;62;A morning shower;75;64;NW;11;64%;83%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Downpours;73;47;A shower in the a.m.;63;48;WNW;9;68%;56%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;98;73;Turning cloudy;91;71;ESE;6;64%;28%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;93;68;Mostly sunny;92;67;SSE;5;43%;12%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;78;Hazy sunshine;94;78;S;9;59%;6%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;62;50;Showers/thunderstorm;60;51;ENE;13;80%;87%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;64;37;Sunny and warm;72;43;SW;9;29%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;71;37;Cloudy and cooler;48;27;N;9;50%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, chilly;44;29;Clearing and chilly;43;24;E;9;45%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;66;44;An afternoon shower;69;47;SE;5;69%;81%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;69;Thunderstorms;82;69;SE;8;73%;80%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;48;31;Clearing and chilly;44;28;NNE;15;36%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;48;32;Plenty of sunshine;47;29;E;11;48%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;74;39;Showers around;52;31;ENE;12;65%;86%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;60;32;Cooler;45;26;NNE;8;38%;5%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;Partly sunny;85;67;ENE;7;59%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thick cloud cover;82;67;A t-storm around;83;67;NE;5;42%;66%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and mild;68;52;Decreasing clouds;65;42;NNE;8;57%;4%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;67;48;Hazy sun;72;57;ESE;4;34%;25%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;72;60;Turning sunny;72;62;SSE;12;77%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;62;A morning shower;81;65;ENE;3;58%;73%;12

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;91;77;Hazy sunshine;94;76;SE;11;65%;4%;11

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny, cold;34;29;A little p.m. snow;41;34;SE;11;53%;84%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;93;76;Mostly cloudy;89;76;SSE;6;65%;8%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;44;28;Clouds, then sun;41;28;SE;8;52%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;81;69;Hazy sun and breezy;78;67;N;17;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;High clouds;60;54;Mainly cloudy;69;60;SSW;6;84%;37%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;S;8;77%;81%;6

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;86;62;Hazy sun;87;65;N;6;54%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;48;27;Partly sunny;52;27;SSW;7;49%;12%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning cloudy;92;72;A t-storm around;85;66;S;7;49%;48%;9

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;88;74;An afternoon shower;88;72;S;4;74%;68%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;48;36;Partly sunny;48;34;S;11;69%;0%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and cooler;57;44;Increasing clouds;71;51;NNE;8;34%;25%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;62;52;Heavy rain;60;52;N;8;80%;90%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;73;Partial sunshine;85;69;SE;7;75%;72%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;80;59;Partly sunny;81;55;ENE;6;40%;22%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;66;Mostly sunny;84;66;E;10;57%;26%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;35;18;Partly sunny;34;23;WSW;7;49%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunshine, pleasant;95;78;Nice with sunshine;94;78;SE;9;56%;12%;12

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;81;70;Hazy sun and mild;81;68;S;5;78%;26%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;81;70;A shower in the p.m.;80;69;ENE;16;65%;68%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;95;69;Hazy sun;94;70;SE;6;49%;5%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers;71;52;Warmer with hazy sun;79;55;NNW;7;54%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;56;42;Clouding up;62;46;NNE;7;65%;29%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;N;5;78%;67%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;87;67;Hazy sunshine;81;63;N;13;31%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;79;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;56;SSE;6;71%;65%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;More clouds than sun;57;38;Increasing clouds;66;46;NE;5;29%;58%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;Hazy and less humid;90;70;WNW;10;47%;8%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;72;50;A t-shower in spots;68;50;SSE;6;67%;66%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;98;69;Hazy sunshine;98;69;N;12;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A little rain;51;35;Colder with snow;40;25;NE;10;67%;74%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine, a shower;88;74;A shower in spots;85;72;NNE;8;60%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;ESE;5;70%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;94;67;A couple of t-storms;85;68;SW;5;55%;61%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;WNW;4;75%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A downpour;54;41;A little p.m. rain;55;40;SE;8;77%;79%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SW;8;72%;56%;10

Lima, Peru;High clouds;78;71;Clouds and sun;78;70;SSE;8;68%;31%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;59;46;Clouds and sun;63;50;NNW;7;65%;34%;5

London, United Kingdom;Winds subsiding;50;37;Plenty of sun;47;36;E;14;57%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun returning;66;51;Turning cloudy, cool;66;53;SSE;6;73%;77%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;75;Partial sunshine;88;76;SSW;7;61%;19%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;51;41;Spotty showers;57;47;E;4;70%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;82;Mostly sunny;91;82;NE;8;64%;10%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;ENE;6;73%;81%;12

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny;93;77;E;7;55%;30%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;70;53;A shower in the a.m.;65;52;S;15;66%;56%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;79;51;Clouds and sun;81;53;N;5;38%;9%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;82;72;Partly sunny;83;73;E;10;61%;5%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;38;24;Clouds, then sun;35;20;NE;16;36%;9%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;80;Mostly sunny, nice;88;81;SE;8;62%;5%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;79;62;Partly sunny;81;62;NE;6;64%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Much colder;31;12;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;ENE;1;38%;4%;4

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;35;21;Increasing clouds;33;23;ENE;11;28%;3%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;85;77;Hazy sun;90;79;N;9;56%;1%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;80;56;Some brightening;80;59;N;10;55%;28%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;33;Mostly sunny;46;36;ESE;9;30%;25%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;61;44;Increasing clouds;67;43;WSW;9;55%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Dull and dreary;39;32;Windy;36;11;W;22;84%;76%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and warmer;66;44;Showers around;68;44;N;7;59%;75%;3

Oslo, Norway;Abundant sunshine;40;23;Sun and clouds;42;31;SSW;10;58%;9%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;E;7;39%;25%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;88;79;Mostly cloudy;88;75;E;7;71%;44%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;73;Partly sunny;93;74;NNW;10;56%;28%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;91;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;10;69%;57%;12

Paris, France;Cooler;50;40;Mostly sunny;54;33;E;15;47%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;88;66;Mostly sunny;86;67;E;12;51%;3%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;S;6;47%;14%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning rain;86;75;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;NE;9;78%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;88;69;Nice with sunshine;89;69;SW;6;44%;7%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and colder;40;24;Turning sunny;38;24;NE;8;46%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;63;32;Hazy sun;58;31;WSW;8;35%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;70;52;A little rain;72;55;NW;11;50%;82%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Increasingly windy;65;50;A passing shower;63;46;ESE;13;77%;60%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny, warm;92;77;N;6;63%;8%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;33;32;Very windy;42;35;SSE;24;77%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, colder;36;23;Turning sunny;37;21;E;8;47%;1%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain this morning;78;74;A shower;81;70;ESE;7;66%;82%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;86;62;Hazy, breezy, cooler;73;47;N;15;14%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;65;45;Cloudy;65;45;NNW;6;67%;42%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;36;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;SSE;7;30%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;62;49;A little p.m. rain;64;52;NNW;6;77%;83%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;80;61;Partly sunny;82;62;ENE;13;57%;9%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;80;73;A shower or two;80;74;E;15;75%;89%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;64;Partly sunny;80;64;WNW;7;60%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;48;SW;10;50%;10%;12

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;75;50;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;SW;5;49%;11%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;Nice with sunshine;84;68;N;9;63%;44%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Times of rain;59;42;Partly sunny;63;48;NNW;5;65%;40%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;57;38;Partial sunshine;57;41;SSW;7;72%;64%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;67;41;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;WNW;7;39%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;77;57;Mainly cloudy, mild;66;54;NE;10;74%;16%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;80;Couple of t-storms;90;80;NW;6;81%;71%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warm;71;38;Afternoon rain;59;34;NNW;9;62%;88%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;83;71;Spotty showers;81;72;ENE;15;76%;86%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;37;21;Partly sunny;40;28;SW;5;50%;2%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;74;64;Warmer with some sun;82;64;SSE;11;65%;29%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;84;68;Turning cloudy;90;70;N;9;64%;34%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;34;25;Partly sunny;35;22;S;7;38%;0%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cooler;63;47;Mainly cloudy;71;48;NNE;8;36%;2%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this morning;51;39;Rain and drizzle;52;34;NNW;5;77%;56%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;64;50;Cloudy;62;44;NNW;7;33%;44%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brief a.m. showers;56;50;More sun than clouds;65;48;ENE;7;57%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;71;46;Cloudy;70;50;NNE;6;43%;44%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and mild;68;46;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;47;ENE;13;49%;68%;3

Toronto, Canada;Much colder;34;23;Sun, then clouds;35;31;E;15;57%;66%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;74;59;Hazy sun;68;56;WNW;14;63%;6%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;61;55;A morning shower;63;51;NW;9;78%;55%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;46;11;Mild with hazy sun;47;16;E;5;35%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;55;39;Mostly cloudy;53;39;SSW;6;60%;69%;2

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;44;30;Clouds, then sun;42;28;N;9;41%;8%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;89;71;A t-storm around;95;72;ESE;5;60%;45%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, colder;35;24;Turning sunny;37;20;NE;11;33%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;44;24;Clearing and chilly;38;22;NNE;14;40%;27%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;65;60;Windy with sunshine;69;60;NNW;23;74%;3%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;96;69;Sunny and very warm;98;69;W;6;47%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of sun;58;33;Partly sunny;54;32;NE;3;58%;20%;5

