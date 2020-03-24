Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 24, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;87;77;Mostly cloudy;87;76;SW;10;79%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;76;65;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;NE;6;47%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;70;49;A morning shower;66;48;NNE;6;62%;66%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Windy with rain;63;49;A shower in places;53;46;NNW;15;54%;73%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;51;29;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;ENE;11;49%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;39;27;Clearing;42;29;N;1;74%;37%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;55;44;Cool with hazy sun;56;42;WSW;7;45%;14%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, chilly;27;3;Sunny, but chilly;27;4;E;4;71%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;95;69;Sun, some clouds;96;73;E;10;36%;1%;8

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;61;48;Spotty showers;59;51;NNE;11;70%;92%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;62;56;A shower in places;70;56;WSW;9;60%;67%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;78;55;Partial sunshine;81;56;E;11;42%;10%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunshine and warm;96;72;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;E;6;74%;77%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun, less humid;93;68;Increasing clouds;91;65;ESE;6;48%;8%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny;93;80;S;10;58%;2%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Windy with some sun;57;44;A little rain;54;43;WSW;10;60%;84%;4

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;63;41;Partly sunny;72;46;ENE;6;48%;70%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers of rain/snow;34;29;A little p.m. rain;38;34;ESE;13;72%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Plenty of sunshine;46;27;Mostly sunny;47;29;E;10;47%;0%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;68;52;Partly sunny;69;51;SE;5;70%;67%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;75;66;A t-storm in spots;77;66;ENE;10;79%;77%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;48;26;Cloudy and chilly;43;32;ENE;12;40%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Plenty of sunshine;52;27;Plenty of sunshine;49;29;E;7;49%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Morning snow;40;28;Rain and snow shower;46;35;ENE;16;37%;60%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;46;29;Rain and snow shower;43;31;ENE;11;43%;65%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and humid;87;73;Showers and t-storms;75;69;ESE;6;86%;80%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;81;67;A t-storm around;83;67;NNE;5;45%;55%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;59;42;Partly sunny;63;47;SSW;6;56%;2%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;81;55;Sun and clouds;77;63;ENE;9;44%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with some sun;74;59;A shower in the p.m.;73;57;S;9;70%;66%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;66;Partly sunny;84;63;ENE;3;56%;27%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;90;77;Hazy sun;92;77;SE;8;61%;2%;11

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;42;35;Partly sunny;54;45;SSW;8;72%;60%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;91;78;An afternoon shower;89;77;NE;7;66%;76%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;43;34;More sun than clouds;43;33;SSE;11;59%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;74;65;Plenty of sunshine;75;67;N;15;80%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;82;56;High clouds and warm;85;67;S;8;51%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;86;75;A shower or two;88;76;SSW;9;77%;67%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;88;68;Hazy sunshine;91;70;WNW;6;42%;1%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;61;37;Partly sunny;63;33;SSW;7;30%;7%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;91;68;Hazy sun;94;73;SSE;4;43%;5%;9

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;93;73;Showers around;87;75;SE;4;73%;81%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;58;42;Mostly cloudy;60;40;NNE;6;77%;34%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Afternoon showers;64;50;A couple of showers;63;49;NW;7;54%;100%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;60;55;Spotty showers;59;51;ENE;13;75%;64%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;82;74;Showers and t-storms;79;74;SSE;9;80%;72%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;83;61;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;NE;5;49%;15%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;Sunshine, pleasant;86;67;E;6;62%;2%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;47;36;Windy with some sun;44;35;WSW;22;63%;1%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;93;79;Mostly sunny;95;80;SE;10;51%;33%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, humid;78;69;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;E;8;78%;42%;5

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;80;71;Spotty showers;78;69;ENE;22;65%;79%;5

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;94;69;Hazy sunshine;94;69;SE;6;42%;11%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler;71;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;55;W;7;71%;55%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;48;44;Low clouds;50;45;NE;13;79%;33%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;WNW;7;74%;79%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;90;70;Sun, some clouds;87;68;WNW;9;45%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;78;57;Hazy sun;80;61;W;6;44%;10%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;55;43;A shower in the a.m.;61;45;NNW;5;46%;81%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;87;69;Mainly cloudy;87;69;WNW;10;32%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;72;53;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;53;SE;6;73%;72%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and very warm;104;73;Hazy and very warm;105;75;NNE;7;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;24;Mostly sunny;45;24;ENE;8;40%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;86;73;A shower or two;86;72;NNE;8;59%;72%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;93;74;A t-storm or two;89;73;W;6;76%;85%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;91;72;Hazy, low humidity;95;74;SSW;7;50%;8%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;A t-storm in spots;95;76;NW;4;65%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;59;40;A t-storm in spots;60;42;NE;7;64%;55%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;80;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;W;7;79%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;78;71;Partly sunny;77;70;SSE;8;72%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;69;50;Partly sunny;70;51;NNW;7;62%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;56;36;Partly sunny;53;35;NE;7;49%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;63;50;An afternoon shower;62;44;W;7;61%;64%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;S;7;73%;68%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;61;44;Partly sunny;64;39;ENE;6;56%;27%;5

Male, Maldives;Sunshine;89;79;Turning cloudy;91;83;NE;6;59%;15%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm, warmer;87;77;Morning showers;88;78;SE;5;81%;95%;7

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;91;77;Abundant sunshine;95;76;E;11;48%;0%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;68;51;Low clouds and cool;65;52;SSE;11;58%;4%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;86;55;Mostly sunny, mild;87;54;N;5;18%;1%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;71;Warm with sunshine;87;69;W;9;57%;5%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny;39;21;Brilliant sunshine;45;21;WSW;5;32%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;89;79;Mostly sunny;89;80;ESE;8;69%;49%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Abundant sunshine;85;68;Not as warm;75;68;SE;7;75%;84%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and milder;43;29;Sun and some clouds;46;32;S;2;59%;13%;3

Moscow, Russia;Abundant sunshine;38;24;Mostly sunny, mild;47;31;W;11;28%;0%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;73;Hazy sunshine;91;73;SSE;8;61%;4%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;81;60;A t-storm in spots;81;62;N;7;63%;80%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, milder;55;42;Rain, cooler;46;39;NE;10;73%;65%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;69;49;Hazy sun;70;48;W;6;61%;26%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, cold;20;8;Mostly cloudy;26;14;SW;11;78%;26%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;57;35;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;NE;6;45%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Windy;44;39;Partly sunny;50;38;S;13;61%;32%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;42;26;Clouds and sun;45;33;S;8;66%;36%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;87;78;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SE;5;76%;77%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;93;75;Partly sunny;93;75;NNW;10;57%;27%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;NE;9;68%;55%;7

Paris, France;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;ENE;9;44%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;93;72;Partly sunny;90;70;SSE;10;35%;30%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;SSE;6;49%;23%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNE;9;84%;65%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;More sun than clouds;87;70;Mostly sunny;88;70;WSW;6;53%;33%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Plenty of sunshine;42;22;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;25;E;8;38%;6%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and mild;63;33;Mild with hazy sun;67;38;SE;7;43%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;70;56;Occasional rain;70;56;S;10;63%;88%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Thunderstorms;60;50;Partly sunny;66;47;ENE;7;78%;30%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;89;76;A couple of showers;89;76;NE;6;69%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;39;31;An afternoon shower;38;32;SW;10;66%;73%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;44;29;Partly sunny;49;30;SW;9;54%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;67;Mostly sunny;79;68;NE;6;66%;31%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;81;59;Sun, some clouds;86;65;SE;11;13%;3%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;52;30;Spotty showers;55;38;NE;6;44%;86%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;43;36;Plenty of sunshine;50;38;W;13;54%;2%;3

San Francisco, United States;A little a.m. rain;56;45;A shower or two;55;44;NW;10;63%;66%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sunshine, a shower;81;61;Partly sunny;84;61;ENE;9;58%;29%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunny intervals;82;73;Sunshine, pleasant;83;69;ESE;11;67%;9%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;79;63;A shower in places;79;65;NNW;6;74%;49%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;78;48;Mostly sunny;74;45;WSW;8;43%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;83;54;Sunshine and nice;85;55;SW;4;43%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;65;Mostly sunny;84;68;E;6;70%;31%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;69;45;An afternoon shower;69;51;NW;6;60%;40%;5

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;50;39;An afternoon shower;50;39;ENE;5;72%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;Mostly sunny, mild;66;43;ENE;4;46%;2%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;68;55;Mild with clouds;70;59;SSE;14;72%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;NE;7;77%;75%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow and rain, cold;34;30;A shower in the a.m.;37;33;ESE;12;73%;80%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;81;71;A shower in spots;82;70;E;10;67%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;47;36;Partly sunny;51;34;WSW;13;44%;0%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;74;63;Showers and t-storms;75;63;SSE;10;75%;87%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little rain;75;69;A shower in the p.m.;84;70;SE;5;66%;59%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;45;36;Partly sunny, windy;47;37;SW;19;56%;0%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;66;46;Mostly cloudy;58;41;SE;9;48%;7%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;63;45;Mostly cloudy;61;46;ESE;6;64%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;62;48;Hazy sunshine;59;48;SSE;8;46%;75%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;74;53;Mostly sunny;68;53;NNE;6;62%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;48;29;A little rain;63;48;ENE;6;47%;86%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;55;38;Mostly sunny;57;42;WSW;9;42%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;42;34;Partly sunny;43;37;SSE;11;83%;42%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;67;58;Hazy sunshine;74;52;WNW;15;57%;28%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;60;48;Occasional rain;53;44;NW;17;74%;77%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;55;10;Partly sunny;19;-2;NNW;13;38%;26%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Morning snow showers;48;35;Mostly sunny;49;36;ENE;4;56%;27%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;47;21;Cloudy and chilly;44;31;ESE;7;43%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;70;A shower or t-storm;92;70;ENE;5;63%;62%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Plenty of sunshine;43;20;Plenty of sunshine;47;23;SSW;6;40%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny, but chilly;44;21;Mostly sunny;44;26;ESE;9;38%;0%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;52;Partly sunny;66;57;N;13;64%;14%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;99;67;Sunny and very warm;98;68;WSW;7;43%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up;64;40;Mild with some sun;61;40;NE;3;50%;41%;4

