Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 23, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A morning t-storm;87;78;W;10;82%;72%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;94;78;Warm with hazy sun;97;78;NE;5;37%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;77;54;Cloudy, not as warm;69;53;NE;6;68%;71%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;62;53;Hazy sun;65;59;ENE;11;81%;14%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;72;46;Partly sunny;65;42;N;10;51%;1%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;47;37;Mostly cloudy;48;35;ENE;5;71%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A t-storm around;83;57;Rain and drizzle;64;53;SW;7;67%;82%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;64;43;Cooler, p.m. rain;53;37;WSW;8;79%;100%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;93;65;Sunny and hot;95;69;ENE;13;33%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower in the p.m.;61;50;Partly sunny;65;45;NNW;9;40%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;66;57;Mostly sunny;68;56;SSW;9;76%;25%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;98;67;Hazy sun;91;72;E;10;31%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;SE;5;78%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;SW;6;62%;66%;14

Bangkok, Thailand;High clouds and warm;99;82;Overcast, a t-storm;93;78;S;8;68%;85%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Episodes of sunshine;68;55;Partly sunny;65;54;WSW;9;76%;15%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cool;66;43;Sunny, blowing dust;82;52;E;14;8%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;68;39;Partly sunny;72;43;S;4;35%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, mild;70;46;Partly sunny;70;43;WNW;9;39%;13%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;66;47;A shower or t-storm;67;51;SE;5;69%;82%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;76;67;A t-storm in spots;77;66;E;8;81%;62%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine;68;42;Clouds and sun, nice;74;52;WNW;8;34%;10%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;74;46;Sunshine and mild;68;41;NNE;6;57%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy;64;38;Partly sunny;69;43;SW;6;35%;0%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny;70;42;Partly sunny;72;52;SW;7;31%;2%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog will lift;74;69;A t-storm in spots;75;67;SE;7;71%;82%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;80;68;Continued cloudy;80;67;NNE;5;50%;55%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;62;49;WSW;12;40%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;88;67;Winds subsiding;94;61;NNW;15;20%;7%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;75;59;Mostly sunny;72;59;SE;13;75%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;66;A shower or two;83;66;ESE;4;46%;73%;9

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;97;84;Partly sunny;98;86;S;11;64%;8%;13

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;56;44;Showers around;51;44;ENE;8;81%;97%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm around;90;80;SSW;6;70%;64%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning out cloudy;64;42;Periods of sun;57;39;ENE;8;67%;33%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;75;64;Partly sunny;74;66;N;16;80%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;Mostly sunny;89;59;N;13;43%;6%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;75;Afternoon showers;85;76;SSW;7;80%;83%;5

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;93;72;Hazy sun;98;76;E;3;36%;2%;11

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;67;40;Cooler with a shower;55;38;S;8;53%;66%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy thunderstorm;90;72;A drenching t-storm;87;70;SSE;7;72%;89%;9

Dili, East Timor;Some sun;95;76;Clouds, a shower;91;76;SSE;6;67%;56%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;57;40;Clouds and sun, nice;61;41;NE;7;73%;8%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;81;54;High clouds and warm;80;55;ENE;9;28%;26%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Overcast;65;60;Showers and t-storms;65;59;E;19;82%;84%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;71;62;A morning t-storm;65;63;N;9;80%;83%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;76;52;Increasing clouds;78;51;ENE;6;48%;8%;8

Havana, Cuba;Warm with some sun;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;S;12;56%;56%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;56;37;A brief shower;48;28;NNW;10;64%;45%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;99;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;SSE;6;67%;90%;11

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;76;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;64;NNE;7;79%;69%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;84;73;Partly sunny, breezy;83;72;NE;16;60%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;105;77;Partly sunny;99;78;SE;5;41%;7%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;Hazy sun;92;63;N;9;36%;1%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;54;45;Plenty of sunshine;58;41;NE;13;65%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;77;Showers and t-storms;91;76;ENE;8;76%;78%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;Hazy sun;94;77;S;8;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;Hazy sun;73;52;NNW;6;54%;21%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;78;52;Becoming cloudy;72;52;SSW;6;38%;44%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;98;80;Winds subsiding;93;80;W;16;47%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;72;55;Showers and t-storms;72;55;SSE;5;79%;68%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;108;76;Hazy and very warm;108;79;N;7;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;64;43;A shower in spots;68;48;SW;11;40%;76%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;89;79;A shower in the p.m.;88;79;E;15;62%;56%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and some clouds;93;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;74;SE;6;66%;72%;11

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;91;73;A heavy thunderstorm;88;74;S;8;80%;76%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;96;77;NW;3;73%;84%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;58;33;Clouds and sun;59;35;NNE;6;50%;57%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SW;8;70%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Sunshine and nice;72;65;Partly sunny;72;65;SSE;8;72%;18%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;70;54;Showers and t-storms;72;55;NNW;7;73%;84%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, mild;72;45;Partly sunny;68;46;E;6;50%;6%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and hot;91;68;Sizzling sunshine;95;68;N;6;36%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;87;78;SSW;7;77%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Rather cloudy;69;52;Partly sunny;73;52;ESE;4;56%;35%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;83;WSW;7;74%;63%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;85;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;ENE;4;83%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;93;80;Warm with sunshine;97;79;NE;9;47%;11%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;71;58;Mostly sunny;70;53;NW;7;61%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;82;56;A p.m. t-storm;79;56;SSE;6;33%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;81;Partly sunny and hot;91;80;S;14;60%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;61;38;A shower in spots;61;42;WSW;10;60%;76%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;88;79;A t-storm around;88;78;ESE;6;74%;69%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun;72;66;Mostly cloudy;75;65;ESE;8;69%;75%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, not as cold;45;27;Brilliant sunshine;50;31;N;9;38%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;48;29;Cloudy;48;33;S;6;55%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy and humid;92;82;Hazy sun and humid;92;83;WSW;8;71%;2%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A heavy p.m. t-storm;72;59;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;62;NNE;7;73%;76%;5

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;50;44;Rain;50;43;NNE;9;85%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;76;54;Downpours;67;54;W;8;82%;81%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;83;48;Cloudy and warm;73;49;SE;6;54%;25%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;57;42;A shower in the a.m.;60;44;WSW;14;47%;55%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, mild;67;43;Cooler;56;37;N;10;39%;10%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;46;24;Plenty of sun;53;27;N;10;35%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;87;80;A t-storm around;87;80;E;9;77%;55%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;A shower or t-storm;88;75;WNW;7;80%;84%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A.M. showers, cloudy;83;74;Showers around;87;73;E;9;72%;66%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;77;52;Partly sunny, warm;78;54;ENE;4;49%;43%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;77;58;Becoming cloudy;74;61;SSW;7;67%;28%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;ESE;6;65%;84%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;75;A t-storm around;89;75;ESE;12;77%;55%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;92;73;A shower in the p.m.;93;74;ESE;6;50%;60%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warmer;67;40;Clouds and sun, nice;70;43;WNW;7;38%;3%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;59;32;Mostly sunny;64;44;S;10;40%;29%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;70;55;Periods of rain;70;55;E;10;72%;78%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;71;57;A p.m. t-storm;72;57;WSW;10;74%;86%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;76;Morning showers;87;76;SSE;7;75%;93%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;49;42;Rain and drizzle;45;37;NNW;8;82%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;59;37;A shower in spots;56;37;N;4;55%;55%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;ENE;7;70%;4%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;97;70;Hazy and very warm;98;74;S;9;23%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;67;50;Mostly sunny;69;46;W;7;63%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;50;31;Cloudy and chilly;42;28;N;6;65%;31%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;69;55;Mostly sunny;70;56;W;10;63%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;82;66;A shower or t-storm;82;64;E;6;72%;83%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;76;Partial sunshine;86;76;E;14;70%;56%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;W;5;80%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;Downpours;74;56;E;5;69%;84%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;69;51;Mainly cloudy;68;49;S;4;58%;44%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;88;71;A morning shower;86;70;NE;6;72%;50%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;70;50;Showers and t-storms;73;53;NNW;6;75%;84%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;60;48;Clouds and sun;62;51;SSW;6;60%;28%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;57;37;Mostly sunny;60;49;SSW;9;42%;3%;9

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;66;54;Sunny and beautiful;72;59;S;9;42%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;90;81;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;NE;4;74%;76%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;61;33;Partly sunny;64;35;S;6;43%;0%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny;87;76;E;15;67%;56%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;62;37;Cooler;52;34;N;11;50%;37%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;76;59;Mostly sunny, warm;82;58;SW;9;51%;3%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy with rain;68;61;Cool with rain;65;62;E;13;79%;96%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;52;37;A shower in spots;48;33;NNE;9;72%;41%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;86;62;High clouds and warm;85;61;SSE;8;36%;27%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;49;38;Rain and drizzle;46;38;ENE;7;80%;88%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;77;57;A morning t-storm;76;55;W;9;40%;78%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;61;Warmer;83;63;NNW;13;43%;43%;10

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;63;43;Partly sunny;70;48;SE;5;50%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;60;45;A little p.m. rain;61;44;NNE;8;55%;55%;9

Toronto, Canada;Variable cloudiness;41;35;Partly sunny;50;36;NW;11;53%;8%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cooler;68;57;Mostly sunny;68;58;ESE;4;67%;26%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;70;55;Partly sunny;69;56;SE;4;71%;31%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;59;32;Windy with hazy sun;62;28;NNW;17;20%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;60;47;Cloudy;61;50;E;5;57%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and delightful;68;38;Clouds and sun, warm;75;54;W;7;34%;5%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;70;E;6;62%;71%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;61;36;A shower in spots;62;39;W;7;59%;76%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;67;43;A shower in spots;70;46;SSW;8;29%;77%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;61;57;Mostly sunny;64;55;N;11;73%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;WSW;7;42%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers and t-storms;62;39;Cloudy and colder;49;39;NNE;4;59%;79%;3

