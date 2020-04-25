Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 25, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;Nice with some sun;89;78;W;11;79%;56%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;102;81;Hazy sun, summerlike;107;82;ENE;6;16%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;67;52;A shower in the p.m.;72;54;W;15;61%;56%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;71;58;Partly sunny;65;54;WSW;12;70%;27%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;56;39;Mostly sunny;61;42;ENE;4;58%;2%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;50;30;Sunny;49;32;W;5;56%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with hazy sun;75;61;Hazy sun;91;63;WNW;5;41%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder with clearing;58;33;Partly sunny;63;44;E;10;42%;10%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;97;73;Unseasonably hot;97;71;E;9;47%;11%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;Partly sunny;70;51;SW;6;54%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;66;57;Partly sunny;69;51;SW;8;70%;25%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Blowing dust;98;64;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;59;W;14;42%;25%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;74;A t-storm or two;89;74;S;5;80%;76%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;S;5;68%;64%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;A t-storm around;97;80;ESE;6;59%;65%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;66;55;Partly sunny;66;56;WSW;9;76%;36%;8

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;72;48;Mostly cloudy;72;46;E;7;16%;2%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;77;47;Partly sunny, cooler;64;45;WSW;6;40%;27%;7

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;61;40;Partly sunny;65;41;ENE;5;43%;4%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;70;45;Showers and t-storms;71;46;SE;7;55%;69%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;60;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;E;10;66%;4%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasingly windy;69;42;Periods of sun;67;43;NE;5;35%;2%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;61;37;Mostly sunny;64;42;NNE;4;59%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, nice;74;45;Sunshine, pleasant;71;47;NE;6;38%;10%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;70;42;Partly sunny;68;42;SE;5;35%;2%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;71;61;Cloudy;71;65;ENE;16;77%;75%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;80;67;Cloudy;81;67;NNE;6;50%;57%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;68;44;Sunshine;66;43;NW;9;44%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Not as warm;78;59;Hazy sunshine;82;64;ENE;6;33%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;Clouding up;72;59;SSE;9;60%;31%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;81;66;Partial sunshine;84;66;ESE;4;58%;28%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;85;Mostly cloudy;96;85;SSE;11;68%;21%;13

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;47;41;Clearing;52;36;N;17;54%;4%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;SSW;7;74%;72%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;56;39;Partly sunny;55;40;WSW;6;61%;13%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;76;67;Hazy sunshine;76;68;NNW;14;80%;2%;13

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;78;55;Mostly sunny;81;62;SSE;7;43%;1%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Couple of t-storms;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;S;7;77%;74%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;99;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;ESE;5;56%;76%;11

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy;65;43;Warmer;73;45;WSW;7;35%;36%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;72;SW;8;78%;89%;3

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;96;75;Clouds and sun;91;74;SSE;6;64%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;62;44;Cooler with a shower;52;38;WSW;7;83%;65%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;71;54;Sunshine, pleasant;80;56;NNE;8;42%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;66;58;Partly sunny;67;57;WNW;12;71%;10%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cool;67;64;Rain and drizzle;71;65;NW;6;72%;67%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;E;5;52%;9%;8

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun, warm;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;7;59%;60%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Clouding up, chilly;46;30;A stray shower;45;30;NW;9;57%;47%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;99;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;SSE;4;61%;65%;5

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;76;65;Nice with some sun;80;66;SSW;4;64%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;83;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;71;NE;16;59%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, less humid;102;77;Hazy sun;99;76;ESE;6;42%;11%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny intervals;92;68;Hazy sunshine;92;69;NE;8;39%;10%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;58;47;Some sun;68;48;ENE;8;55%;6%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;ENE;7;73%;86%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;99;77;Hazy sun, less humid;91;72;N;13;45%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;70;50;A t-storm in spots;71;52;WNW;7;58%;56%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;77;51;Warm with hazy sun;82;52;N;5;27%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;96;80;Hazy and very warm;97;79;WSW;11;52%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;57;Couple of t-storms;71;57;SE;4;83%;85%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;110;79;Hazy sun, very warm;109;78;N;15;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;70;42;A shower or two;57;36;NW;14;39%;57%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;ENE;14;60%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Plenty of clouds;89;73;A t-storm around;89;74;W;5;70%;55%;7

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;93;75;Thunderstorms;85;72;E;8;83%;85%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;94;77;A t-storm or two;92;75;NW;4;76%;88%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun, mild;61;36;A morning shower;56;37;ENE;8;62%;63%;3

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;SW;7;76%;75%;9

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;73;66;Sunny and pleasant;73;66;SSE;9;71%;29%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;65;53;A t-storm in spots;63;52;WSW;7;71%;74%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, cooler;60;42;Nice with some sun;66;47;SSW;4;50%;17%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;91;64;High clouds, warm;86;61;S;6;49%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;91;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;S;7;75%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;74;53;A t-storm in spots;68;49;SW;7;68%;48%;7

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;88;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;84;W;7;67%;72%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;E;5;82%;68%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;93;80;Partly sunny, warm;98;80;E;8;51%;29%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;71;61;Showers around;64;45;WSW;11;68%;61%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;55;A p.m. t-storm;75;53;WNW;6;55%;86%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A t-storm in spots;86;72;SW;8;76%;69%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;58;30;Partly sunny;52;33;NW;8;48%;13%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some brightening;87;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;SSE;7;73%;58%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;62;Partly sunny;68;62;ENE;14;66%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;54;35;Cloudy;54;37;NE;11;44%;42%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;46;30;Becoming cloudy;50;31;NE;6;49%;7%;3

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;91;81;Hazy sun;91;82;WNW;8;70%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;69;59;A t-storm in spots;76;61;E;7;75%;82%;12

New York, United States;Sun, then clouds;62;46;Rain;49;40;NE;9;81%;95%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of showers;70;55;Warmer;77;52;WNW;8;48%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;56;35;Mild with hazy sun;60;38;ESE;5;43%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;68;55;Mostly cloudy;70;48;NNW;11;50%;30%;7

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;57;39;Sun and clouds;56;41;SSE;5;42%;62%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;57;33;Cloudy and breezy;56;36;NE;15;44%;33%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;87;79;Showers around;86;79;E;10;75%;86%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;90;75;Showers and t-storms;90;75;NNE;6;75%;78%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;89;75;A little a.m. rain;84;75;ENE;8;84%;92%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny;69;47;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;NE;5;40%;2%;6

Perth, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;75;55;Sunshine, pleasant;77;56;S;7;61%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;98;80;Some brightening;98;79;ESE;6;58%;75%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, breezy;90;75;A t-storm around;89;74;N;10;78%;55%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;74;Mostly sunny, nice;90;72;SE;6;50%;13%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;56;39;Partly sunny;65;40;SE;3;40%;2%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds;61;37;Mostly sunny;64;38;WSW;8;35%;8%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;69;54;Afternoon rain;72;55;SSW;10;61%;89%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;65;51;Partly sunny;66;49;E;9;70%;31%;10

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;87;77;Heavy showers;85;77;S;6;81%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;51;42;Becoming cloudy;48;40;E;5;70%;57%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;47;35;A shower in places;51;36;NW;4;59%;45%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;81;69;Sunny and nice;83;69;E;5;68%;3%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;102;77;Mostly sunny;98;69;N;15;12%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Brilliant sunshine;68;46;Periods of sun;69;49;WNW;6;64%;8%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;42;31;A passing shower;45;29;WNW;11;60%;66%;4

San Francisco, United States;High clouds;69;54;Turning sunny;64;52;W;13;64%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;83;63;Showers and t-storms;84;66;ENE;9;72%;84%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;75;A shower in spots;86;76;E;14;68%;41%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;66;Thundershower;80;66;S;6;80%;74%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;76;54;A passing shower;77;55;ENE;4;44%;64%;14

Santiago, Chile;Some sun, pleasant;71;49;Mostly cloudy;70;47;SSW;4;51%;26%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;71;A morning shower;87;70;ENE;7;69%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;61;49;A t-storm in spots;64;47;S;5;71%;55%;6

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;62;47;Clouds and sun;62;49;SSW;7;60%;75%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;66;41;Mostly sunny;65;40;W;9;31%;3%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;79;59;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;ESE;9;55%;55%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;87;78;Showers around;90;79;N;5;79%;87%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;72;43;A shower in the p.m.;67;44;W;9;50%;63%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;87;77;A stray shower;87;76;E;15;64%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rather cloudy;52;35;Periods of sun;51;32;SE;7;40%;12%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;78;61;Becoming cloudy;80;63;WSW;13;47%;34%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;77;67;Times of rain;76;68;E;7;72%;86%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;More sun than clouds;43;34;A shower in places;47;35;NW;9;54%;47%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;74;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;67;ENE;7;42%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and chilly;50;40;Periods of sun;62;43;NW;14;60%;26%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;81;58;A shower or t-storm;69;54;W;7;52%;77%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler;67;60;Turning sunny;71;56;E;9;44%;2%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;Partly sunny;74;49;ESE;5;49%;5%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and breezy;66;54;Increasingly windy;73;54;WSW;16;49%;29%;9

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;51;42;Breezy with rain;50;39;NE;18;65%;74%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;77;66;Hazy sunshine;80;63;N;8;50%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;77;61;Hazy sun;73;59;W;5;74%;39%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;64;35;Partly sunny, warm;71;36;NE;10;36%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;59;44;Mostly cloudy;57;47;ESE;6;55%;87%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, breezy;69;43;Partly sunny;69;43;ESE;5;39%;3%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;82;70;Mostly sunny;94;70;ESE;5;39%;44%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;54;28;A stray shower;54;34;W;7;51%;45%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;58;35;Partly sunny;59;41;WSW;7;36%;12%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;63;54;Partly sunny;65;56;NNW;14;77%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;104;75;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;WSW;6;46%;62%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A bit of rain;57;42;Afternoon showers;57;38;ENE;4;68%;88%;7

