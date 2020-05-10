Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 10, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;SSW;8;81%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;103;86;Partly sunny;99;84;NW;14;41%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;81;58;Nice with sunshine;84;61;WNW;8;34%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;71;60;Hazy sun;71;57;S;12;45%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;68;42;Cooler with some sun;53;41;N;22;46%;3%;6

Anchorage, United States;Increasing clouds;59;44;A shower in the p.m.;57;43;WSW;6;60%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, warm;94;67;Not as hot;83;61;NW;8;44%;70%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warm;84;51;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;SW;5;50%;10%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;91;71;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;ENE;11;56%;84%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;79;54;Mostly sunny;76;60;SE;6;48%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;66;56;Clouds and sun;64;55;ENE;9;63%;4%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, cooler;90;65;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;NW;12;19%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;A t-storm or two;88;75;SE;4;82%;81%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;94;70;Partly sunny;95;71;ESE;6;42%;12%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;High clouds and warm;97;84;High clouds and warm;98;83;S;8;58%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Rain this morning;69;59;A little a.m. rain;73;58;WSW;21;62%;56%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, breezy;77;57;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;NNE;14;13%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;83;57;Warm with some sun;86;59;SW;6;32%;55%;8

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;76;45;Rainy times;49;35;NW;10;77%;90%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;68;48;A shower or t-storm;69;51;SE;5;70%;81%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;E;8;60%;1%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;76;53;Increasingly windy;79;45;SW;18;45%;66%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;66;39;Cooler;53;36;NNE;14;46%;3%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;81;54;Sunny and very warm;87;60;SSW;7;54%;4%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;77;57;Partly sunny;81;48;WSW;11;38%;75%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;Mostly cloudy;69;46;SSE;6;48%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;81;65;Showers and t-storms;81;70;NNE;6;57%;80%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;73;55;Sunny and beautiful;79;56;WSW;9;50%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;89;62;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;NE;10;26%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;77;59;Inc. clouds;72;58;SSE;9;63%;3%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;66;Partly sunny;84;66;SSE;4;50%;16%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;81;Mostly cloudy;97;82;SE;8;63%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;Periods of rain;52;37;Clouds and sun, cold;50;40;SW;10;51%;25%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SW;5;77%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;63;41;A shower or two;49;38;NNW;16;52%;55%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;76;70;Hazy sunshine;78;69;SW;8;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;79;57;Partly sunny;80;65;SE;9;45%;31%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;84;75;Cloudy with showers;84;75;S;9;81%;97%;2

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy;93;80;Hazy sunshine;100;79;E;8;38%;27%;12

Denver, United States;Increasing clouds;66;40;Showers and t-storms;60;43;ESE;7;75%;85%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;Hot with hazy sun;98;77;SSW;6;61%;17%;12

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;93;73;An afternoon shower;89;75;SSE;5;68%;60%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;50;36;Partly sunny, chilly;48;34;NNW;15;50%;4%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warmer;79;58;Mostly sunny;82;60;NE;7;31%;4%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;69;61;Partly sunny;70;59;W;14;73%;77%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;A t-storm or two;89;75;ESE;7;74%;83%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;74;48;Sun and clouds, nice;74;47;ENE;5;44%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;Rain and a t-storm;78;72;Showers and t-storms;78;73;ENE;10;81%;77%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;58;45;Rainy times;47;32;NW;12;81%;74%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, hot;97;82;Partly sunny, warm;98;82;SE;6;54%;45%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;90;76;A thunderstorm;86;75;NW;5;78%;66%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;A stray shower;83;71;ENE;13;58%;80%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;97;75;Partly sunny;95;76;SSW;5;46%;36%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;72;Increasing clouds;90;67;NW;10;42%;11%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;Sunny and very warm;81;63;SSW;7;49%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;91;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;77;E;6;75%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;97;82;Mostly sunny;93;81;N;13;46%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;72;46;Hazy sun;73;47;SSW;5;42%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;56;Not as warm;76;52;NE;5;47%;54%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;94;83;Partly sunny;95;83;W;12;60%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;57;A t-storm in spots;76;58;SE;4;70%;56%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;106;83;Hazy sun;107;84;NNW;10;12%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;71;46;Partly sunny;77;58;S;9;50%;17%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;89;79;A passing shower;88;78;NE;17;59%;56%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm or two;88;74;NNW;4;72%;88%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;76;Warm with hazy sun;95;78;SSW;6;69%;36%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;ENE;3;78%;74%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;63;34;Sunny and mild;62;33;NW;9;20%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain this morning;83;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;SW;6;80%;75%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunny and nice;71;65;Mostly sunny, nice;71;64;SSE;8;75%;29%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;66;57;A shower or two;65;55;SW;12;82%;68%;9

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;65;39;Cooler;53;37;NNE;20;42%;3%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;76;57;Low clouds breaking;73;55;SW;7;60%;4%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;SSW;6;75%;9%;8

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;67;53;A stray shower;67;52;WSW;12;59%;55%;6

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;91;83;A t-storm or two;89;82;W;9;77%;84%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;E;3;80%;67%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;95;80;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;SE;5;50%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;56;47;Partly sunny;62;50;N;7;64%;30%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;74;53;A t-storm in spots;75;53;NNE;5;49%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;72;A morning t-storm;81;74;NE;9;67%;66%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;66;43;Spotty showers;75;54;S;11;50%;86%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;86;78;A t-storm around;87;80;SSW;8;75%;64%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;73;59;Turning cloudy;64;45;NE;8;55%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow shower;52;36;Considerable clouds;54;31;NW;5;44%;58%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;63;44;Nice with sunshine;66;51;SSW;7;45%;9%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;82;Hazy sunshine;92;83;NW;9;68%;1%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;73;60;A little a.m. rain;74;61;E;7;75%;91%;9

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;64;48;A p.m. t-storm;60;39;WNW;11;61%;61%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;Mostly sunny;83;55;WNW;8;45%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;82;52;Sunny and very warm;80;54;E;6;44%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;78;64;Decreasing clouds;78;55;ESE;8;55%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;43;29;Spotty showers;50;31;NNW;7;34%;66%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;54;33;Cloudy and cool;50;26;NNW;11;41%;26%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;87;78;Sunshine, pleasant;88;80;ESE;6;74%;63%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;90;79;A shower or t-storm;90;78;NW;7;77%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;86;75;A downpour;82;75;E;7;86%;80%;4

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;71;42;A little a.m. rain;56;40;NE;17;55%;58%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and delightful;75;47;Lots of sun, nice;71;53;SE;7;65%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;100;82;Partly sunny, warm;96;81;SW;6;61%;30%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;89;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;SSE;16;76%;67%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;Partly sunny;92;74;ESE;6;49%;23%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;75;52;Cooler with rain;63;34;NW;10;83%;89%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;69;49;A shower or t-storm;71;50;SSW;12;41%;62%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;73;57;Downpours;70;57;ENE;10;72%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;72;53;Lots of sun, nice;73;55;SW;9;64%;57%;11

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;85;75;An afternoon shower;85;74;SSE;8;69%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;46;41;Cloudy;47;41;W;13;63%;62%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;68;51;Spotty showers;57;34;N;12;76%;97%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;78;61;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;N;5;60%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Episodes of sunshine;102;81;Periods of sun;98;77;ENE;8;17%;3%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;77;58;Partly sunny;73;58;SSE;8;66%;34%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;60;42;Afternoon rain;69;35;W;11;46%;90%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;63;53;A shower in the p.m.;66;55;SSW;11;65%;80%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;83;67;Showers and t-storms;81;66;ENE;7;79%;89%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;78;A shower in places;86;77;ESE;14;67%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;79;66;Showers and t-storms;78;66;N;5;84%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;84;54;Sunny and nice;83;56;E;8;23%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;67;43;Hazy sunshine;68;44;SSW;3;43%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;87;71;A shower;85;71;E;6;73%;67%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or two;66;54;A shower or two;63;51;SSE;7;86%;94%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;81;59;Rather cloudy, warm;75;53;S;5;53%;76%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;62;51;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;SW;9;49%;27%;10

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy;72;64;Partly sunny, warmer;81;64;SW;9;60%;2%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;90;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SE;5;80%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy;82;54;Plenty of sun;83;54;SSE;7;46%;3%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;76;A shower in spots;87;77;E;14;64%;41%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;63;34;Spotty showers;48;32;NNW;11;38%;61%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy this morning;65;47;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;WNW;9;49%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, hot;90;76;Showers around;81;74;ENE;9;77%;81%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds rolling in;65;48;Cooler with showers;52;36;NW;10;71%;94%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;82;61;Mostly cloudy;86;63;ENE;6;36%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;55;42;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;13;46%;11%;9

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;87;62;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;WNW;11;17%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;Sunny and beautiful;77;62;N;8;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sun and some clouds;76;55;Mostly sunny;85;58;NNE;4;40%;20%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Increasingly windy;76;69;A shower in the a.m.;81;65;ESE;8;63%;57%;11

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;47;36;Rain and drizzle;46;30;WNW;15;60%;53%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and hot;94;72;Not as hot;85;64;NNE;6;48%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;82;64;Mostly sunny;80;59;W;10;45%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny intervals;52;37;A morning shower;61;32;NW;18;30%;40%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;79;58;Not as warm;70;53;SSE;5;43%;80%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;77;53;Partly sunny;78;42;NW;10;49%;64%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Unseasonably hot;101;79;A morning t-storm;100;78;SW;5;49%;76%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;69;49;Spotty showers;73;35;N;11;60%;93%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A passing shower;77;57;Spotty showers;79;37;SSW;9;45%;90%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Brilliant sunshine;59;51;Partly sunny;64;51;NE;11;73%;4%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;106;79;Unseasonably hot;104;78;WSW;6;43%;15%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;63;39;Partly sunny;64;41;NE;3;38%;8%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather