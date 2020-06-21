Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 21, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;81;76;Spotty showers;82;76;SSW;10;87%;89%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;102;89;Mostly sunny, breezy;102;86;WNW;18;40%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;90;69;Sunny and pleasant;93;68;W;11;27%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;80;66;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;E;14;48%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;75;55;Mostly sunny;69;52;SW;10;59%;1%;8

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;64;50;Partly sunny;63;49;WSW;8;57%;42%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very hot;109;76;Mostly sunny, warm;103;75;WNW;9;19%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and warmer;75;51;Warmer with sunshine;84;56;NE;8;29%;19%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;90;66;Mostly sunny and hot;91;71;NNE;13;47%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;A shower or t-storm;81;65;SSE;6;64%;69%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;61;52;Mostly sunny;63;52;ESE;7;77%;33%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;100;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;105;77;NNW;15;21%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;83;74;SW;5;89%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;70;A t-storm in spots;82;69;W;13;72%;68%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;96;79;A few showers;95;80;S;6;69%;88%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and humid;77;66;Sunny and humid;78;66;WSW;7;72%;6%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;77;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;9;33%;23%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm, cooler;69;60;Thunderstorms;68;63;WNW;7;96%;88%;4

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;69;54;Warmer with a shower;75;56;NNW;9;52%;56%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;48;A t-storm in spots;65;49;SE;8;74%;78%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;52;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;ESE;8;54%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy with t-storms;65;61;Warmer;73;59;NNW;18;63%;27%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;75;53;Some sun, pleasant;72;52;NE;5;61%;2%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;79;60;Thunderstorms;81;63;WSW;6;74%;86%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;70;63;Showers and t-storms;74;64;NNW;11;76%;68%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;64;46;Afternoon showers;61;61;ESE;9;81%;98%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;82;64;A t-storm around;84;69;SE;6;39%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;81;62;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;SE;6;57%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hotter;106;73;Sunny and very warm;99;73;NNE;8;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;64;51;Mostly sunny;66;50;WNW;7;76%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;80;69;SE;5;65%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;99;83;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;82;SW;8;52%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;82;71;Showers and t-storms;83;65;S;7;66%;88%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;89;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;82;W;12;77%;72%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;67;55;Some sun;69;55;WNW;9;70%;37%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;85;79;Hazy sunshine;86;79;WSW;13;73%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Humid with some sun;94;77;Partly sunny;96;78;S;11;61%;44%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;71;High clouds;86;74;S;11;66%;22%;4

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;97;86;Hazy and very warm;104;85;SE;6;43%;24%;12

Denver, United States;Sun and some clouds;86;56;A p.m. t-storm;82;57;NNE;7;40%;80%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;90;81;A t-storm in spots;93;82;S;12;75%;68%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;73;Mostly sunny, nice;87;71;SSE;6;60%;8%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;63;48;A bit of rain;67;57;SSW;15;78%;81%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;101;71;Sunshine, very hot;104;77;NE;7;15%;1%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;82;67;Sunny and pleasant;78;69;ENE;10;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;99;83;Variable clouds, hot;100;84;SSE;8;53%;19%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;65;45;Clouding up;67;44;ESE;5;49%;5%;4

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;7;74%;60%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;72;51;Some sun;69;51;SSW;9;55%;0%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;83;78;A thunderstorm;91;78;SSE;6;76%;69%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;82;A shower or two;92;82;SSW;9;70%;76%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;86;72;Partial sunshine;88;72;ENE;11;49%;36%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;85;74;Partly sunny;83;74;W;9;70%;70%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;104;80;Hazy sun and warm;105;83;NE;10;36%;3%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable cloudiness;78;67;A t-storm in spots;79;67;NE;8;74%;47%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;77;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;77;E;9;72%;91%;2

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;Mostly sunny;97;82;N;10;54%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;Sunny;63;35;NW;6;39%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;101;67;Hazy sun, very hot;100;70;NNE;6;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;97;86;Mostly sunny;97;86;SW;10;57%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;81;69;A t-storm in spots;79;69;SSE;4;85%;72%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;106;80;Hazy sunshine;105;81;S;11;17%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;84;66;Thunderstorms;80;65;NE;8;75%;86%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;Increasingly windy;92;82;E;19;60%;28%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;84;66;Hazy sun;86;66;NW;5;64%;4%;8

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;SSE;8;77%;66%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;88;78;Decreasing clouds;88;76;S;4;77%;100%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny, nice and warm;63;29;Sunny and mild;60;27;NE;7;31%;10%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;74;SSW;6;80%;69%;9

Lima, Peru;Some sunshine;65;61;Clouds and sun;65;60;S;5;77%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;81;63;Sunny and very warm;90;63;NNW;8;53%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;72;51;Partly sunny;71;55;SSW;10;55%;12%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;78;62;Low clouds, then sun;81;62;SSW;6;60%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;82;67;Mostly sunny;79;66;SE;6;71%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;94;66;Hot with sunshine;96;67;ENE;5;29%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;87;83;A t-storm around;89;84;W;11;69%;64%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;A shower in the p.m.;90;73;N;5;73%;76%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;ESE;6;64%;69%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;54;46;A p.m. shower or two;55;48;W;8;77%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;78;59;Showers and t-storms;76;56;ESE;5;67%;85%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ESE;7;69%;51%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;73;63;Thunderstorms;73;60;NE;7;90%;85%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;78;Clouds and sun, nice;85;79;SW;17;75%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;60;50;Showers around;60;57;N;9;80%;91%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny and hot;91;75;A shower or t-storm;92;76;S;4;47%;64%;10

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;69;54;Lots of sun, nice;72;57;SSE;8;44%;3%;7

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;90;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;SSW;11;78%;80%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. shower or two;73;56;Nice with some sun;75;55;W;6;66%;44%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;82;68;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;S;8;65%;38%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;65;Mostly sunny, nice;90;67;WNW;7;50%;2%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;65;51;Clearing;72;53;SSE;11;56%;7%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;83;70;A morning shower;80;68;SSW;10;63%;74%;11

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;70;56;A shower in the a.m.;63;52;NNE;6;81%;60%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny and hot;90;66;A shower or t-storm;89;67;SSW;8;61%;64%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;84;80;Showers around;85;79;ESE;13;81%;92%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;84;77;A shower or t-storm;87;77;NW;6;82%;81%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;75;A downpour;86;74;E;6;81%;72%;9

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;71;52;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;ENE;5;57%;2%;9

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;73;60;Afternoon rain;72;59;W;15;42%;89%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSW;7;75%;60%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;85;76;A t-storm around;87;76;SSE;12;81%;56%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;76;A t-storm in spots;97;74;ESE;6;50%;41%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;66;56;Pleasant and warmer;75;57;NW;8;53%;10%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;90;60;Hazy sun;90;60;NNW;5;50%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Decreasing clouds;70;49;A shower or two;71;49;ESE;8;46%;67%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;SW;7;57%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;Mostly sunny, nice;85;75;SE;10;62%;59%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;68;51;A little a.m. rain;56;47;SE;10;72%;67%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;76;60;Mostly cloudy;76;60;E;6;59%;28%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;85;70;Hazy sunshine;84;69;ENE;5;60%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;102;79;Mostly sunny;105;78;NNW;9;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;83;62;Sun and clouds;88;64;N;8;42%;3%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;E;5;42%;1%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;WSW;9;67%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;80;66;A shower or t-storm;81;67;ENE;7;70%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with sunshine;90;80;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;80;E;17;68%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;Thunderstorms;76;66;NE;5;100%;74%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;84;60;Clouds and sun;84;60;W;7;17%;5%;12

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;60;45;Showers around;55;45;SW;2;65%;99%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Mostly sunny;90;75;NNE;6;69%;29%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;80;59;Mostly sunny;91;60;NNW;6;54%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;68;53;Lots of sun, warmer;76;57;NNE;6;57%;5%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;90;66;Hot with hazy sun;94;69;W;4;42%;1%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;70;Rain and drizzle;79;73;ENE;13;85%;96%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with showers;83;80;A p.m. shower or two;87;78;S;8;80%;87%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;71;55;A shower or t-storm;73;57;WSW;9;64%;82%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;89;79;Mostly sunny;89;79;E;16;65%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and delightful;72;53;A shower or t-storm;72;53;NW;8;51%;55%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;66;48;Clearing;62;47;W;10;63%;35%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;93;81;Hot with high clouds;98;81;SSE;9;53%;25%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine and breezy;66;53;Some sun;71;52;ESE;9;55%;0%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;100;74;Very hot;104;78;NNE;8;15%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;83;62;Increasing clouds;87;64;NNW;9;45%;15%;11

Tehran, Iran;Not as hot;98;72;Mostly sunny;93;71;NE;9;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;88;75;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;WNW;8;53%;25%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sunshine;80;64;Mostly cloudy;84;66;ESE;5;47%;66%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty showers;77;67;Breezy with rain;72;66;N;16;85%;100%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, humid;81;65;A shower or t-storm;78;65;ESE;8;78%;81%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;79;69;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;W;9;59%;2%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;86;69;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;66;WNW;16;38%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;69;52;Rain and drizzle;69;46;NNE;9;61%;63%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mainly cloudy;67;52;Mostly sunny;72;58;NE;4;57%;44%;9

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;63;60;Warmer;76;59;NNW;14;54%;11%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;77;Partly sunny and hot;93;77;SW;5;65%;59%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;78;61;Thunderstorms;76;60;NE;7;83%;77%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;64;Thunderstorms;73;56;NW;9;84%;87%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;51;50;Milder with some sun;58;48;ESE;9;89%;16%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing, a t-storm;91;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;S;6;69%;64%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;86;57;A t-storm in spots;84;60;NE;4;40%;44%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather