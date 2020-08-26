Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 26, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;83;74;Mostly cloudy;83;75;SSW;8;84%;44%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;101;90;Hazy sunshine;104;92;NNW;10;56%;9%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;70;Sunshine;95;72;W;14;44%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;85;67;Rather cloudy;85;65;E;6;55%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very windy, rain;65;56;A shower;68;57;ESE;6;75%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;59;49;Brief p.m. showers;61;49;ESE;6;72%;81%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;87;65;Hazy sun;87;66;SSE;8;23%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;NNE;9;54%;7%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;93;72;Sunshine, summerlike;96;74;NE;14;32%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;Rain and drizzle;90;72;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;N;6;46%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;57;49;A few showers;59;49;WSW;12;72%;72%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;110;78;Hazy sun;110;78;NW;11;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;A thunderstorm;89;74;SE;5;79%;78%;7

Bangalore, India;Some brightening;86;70;High clouds;83;69;WNW;7;63%;30%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning sunny, hot;99;77;Clouds and sun, hot;98;79;WSW;8;53%;55%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;85;72;Partly sunny;85;71;SW;8;74%;9%;7

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;84;72;Warm with some sun;86;66;ENE;9;61%;26%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;85;59;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;ENE;5;53%;5%;6

Berlin, Germany;Windy;67;59;Partly sunny;68;53;WNW;10;60%;40%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;67;49;Partly sunny;66;47;SE;7;66%;70%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;82;53;Sunny and beautiful;85;55;E;9;31%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;89;61;Sunny intervals;78;56;WNW;13;42%;4%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;67;55;Partly sunny;70;57;SSE;6;68%;70%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;Clouds and sun;90;62;SSE;7;43%;1%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;86;63;Clouds and sun;80;53;N;10;37%;1%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A thunderstorm;73;53;Turning sunny;66;53;ENE;7;71%;25%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;69;Partly sunny;85;68;ENE;6;39%;28%;11

Busan, South Korea;Some wind and rain;86;78;Heavy thunderstorms;84;78;SW;10;80%;95%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;73;Mostly sunny;96;75;NNW;7;39%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;Sunny;63;50;W;9;71%;27%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;66;A thunderstorm;83;67;SSE;4;66%;78%;13

Chennai, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;81;Decreasing clouds;93;80;S;6;67%;43%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;93;76;Mostly sunny and hot;92;75;SW;9;61%;44%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;89;80;A shower in the a.m.;88;79;SW;9;74%;75%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;68;54;Showers;61;50;WSW;7;79%;71%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;A heavy a.m. t-storm;85;80;SSW;9;84%;74%;3

Dallas, United States;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;A t-storm around;89;75;SSE;5;63%;53%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;85;71;A shower or two;86;69;SE;9;71%;71%;9

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;79;N;4;81%;85%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;64;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;64;SW;5;28%;15%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Windy this morning;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;S;10;79%;92%;5

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;96;74;High clouds;91;75;SSE;8;54%;9%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, a shower;65;50;Showers;58;49;N;7;93%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;76;65;Hazy sun and warmer;84;62;NNW;5;36%;7%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;80;69;Nice with some sun;84;70;WSW;4;73%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;79;Hot with hazy sun;96;81;SE;4;62%;32%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;Turning cloudy;81;56;ENE;8;32%;8%;9

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;89;74;A thunderstorm;89;75;SE;5;74%;65%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;65;48;Spotty showers;66;47;NNE;9;56%;62%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;Cloudy and very warm;95;79;SW;10;65%;42%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;91;80;A t-storm or two;87;78;SSW;5;81%;80%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;89;77;Breezy with sunshine;89;76;ENE;14;48%;18%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;71;W;6;79%;57%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning t-storm;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;72;NE;10;80%;88%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;80;66;Mostly sunny;85;66;E;8;62%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning sunny;91;72;Hazy sunshine;93;73;ENE;8;55%;33%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mainly cloudy, warm;102;86;Warm with hazy sun;99;85;N;9;45%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;79;48;Not as warm;71;49;N;14;50%;8%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. t-storm;87;67;Mostly sunny, nice;86;63;N;5;45%;55%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;88;81;A heavy thunderstorm;91;82;WNW;8;76%;87%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;83;69;Afternoon t-storms;83;68;SW;5;81%;85%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouding up;101;80;Hazy sunshine;100;80;S;10;44%;44%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;75;59;A thundershower;72;57;W;10;65%;63%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;89;81;Some sun, a t-storm;90;79;NE;14;65%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;72;Low clouds;85;71;WSW;7;61%;64%;3

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;87;81;Couple of t-storms;88;81;S;9;79%;87%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;6;76%;58%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;62;30;Lots of sun, mild;63;33;E;8;34%;10%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;84;75;Mostly cloudy;84;74;SW;7;74%;44%;3

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;64;60;Partly sunny;64;60;SSE;8;79%;12%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;Sunny and pleasant;87;68;NNW;11;60%;25%;8

London, United Kingdom;Windy this morning;70;55;Spotty showers;68;54;ENE;8;65%;86%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;91;69;Clouds breaking;91;68;S;6;50%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;82;71;Some sun, pleasant;79;69;SSW;7;73%;40%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;98;66;Very hot;98;66;N;5;30%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Some sun;88;83;Partly sunny;91;83;NW;8;61%;39%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;N;4;79%;58%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm around;91;79;W;9;69%;64%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;60;47;A shower in the p.m.;66;45;WSW;18;55%;82%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm, warmer;75;57;A thunderstorm;75;56;NNW;5;63%;79%;10

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;90;82;A stray thunderstorm;91;82;SE;9;68%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;70;57;Thundershowers;64;54;WSW;8;89%;86%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;83;76;Partly sunny, nice;83;76;S;9;72%;68%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;69;52;Mostly cloudy;59;52;NE;8;81%;46%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;52;Clearing;64;55;W;1;66%;27%;6

Moscow, Russia;Windy this afternoon;69;52;A shower in spots;69;57;SW;7;71%;56%;4

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;86;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;SW;8;84%;86%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;75;55;A shower or two;77;56;SE;7;60%;77%;10

New York, United States;Not as warm;80;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;W;10;62%;65%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;96;71;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;WNW;7;49%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A brief shower;66;54;Showers, mainly late;65;49;NNE;7;87%;99%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;NW;6;54%;66%;8

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;63;46;Spotty showers;65;49;NNE;4;58%;69%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;66;50;Showers around;63;53;W;7;83%;84%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;84;79;A stray shower;83;78;ESE;24;76%;74%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;86;75;A couple of t-storms;86;75;E;9;83%;85%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;91;76;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;ENE;5;75%;77%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;74;54;Periods of sun;77;58;WSW;6;51%;60%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;50;Sunny, nice and warm;76;56;ESE;6;62%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;96;79;A t-storm around;98;77;SW;8;52%;47%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;87;73;A little rain;86;74;SSE;19;80%;96%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;92;75;A thunderstorm;93;75;SE;5;56%;54%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;77;59;Partly sunny;71;51;SSW;9;48%;8%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;94;77;Typhoon in the a.m.;82;73;SSE;25;84%;82%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;46;Becoming cloudy;70;49;ESE;9;46%;67%;10

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;94;68;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;WSW;6;60%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;84;71;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;SSE;10;57%;9%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;53;44;An afternoon shower;53;48;WNW;8;66%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;67;54;Spotty showers;66;53;NNE;7;81%;70%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;71;62;Mostly sunny;76;65;E;6;75%;6%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;106;82;Hazy sunshine;108;79;NE;6;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;91;68;Sunny and pleasant;88;67;SW;7;58%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;65;52;An afternoon shower;59;49;N;5;93%;62%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;68;58;Mostly sunny;70;57;WSW;8;63%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy with t-storms;74;64;A couple of t-storms;77;64;E;4;81%;85%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;89;77;A shower or two;87;79;E;11;78%;67%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;73;63;A couple of t-storms;71;63;SE;5;100%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;80;61;A p.m. shower or two;76;58;SSW;7;54%;70%;11

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, cool;59;36;Clouds and sun, cool;59;39;SW;4;48%;33%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;89;73;Sunshine, a t-storm;90;75;N;6;72%;63%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;84;65;Sunny and pleasant;83;66;NNW;9;62%;25%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;75;54;Mostly sunny;76;54;NNE;5;61%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Some wind and rain;95;80;Showers and t-storms;85;77;SSW;11;82%;89%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;93;79;Rain and drizzle;93;79;NW;9;54%;89%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;SSE;7;76%;57%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;80;54;Mostly sunny;83;57;SW;4;51%;5%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;79;A shower in spots;87;79;ENE;11;74%;56%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;69;48;Partly sunny;67;49;ENE;5;50%;32%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;Mostly sunny, nice;71;54;WNW;8;48%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;95;80;A p.m. t-storm;96;80;SE;6;65%;75%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;64;53;Spotty showers;64;50;S;7;63%;70%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;70;62;A shower in the a.m.;78;62;NE;6;66%;55%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;ENE;7;47%;12%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;90;67;Hazy sunshine;87;68;SE;7;18%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;89;76;Mostly sunny, nice;88;73;ENE;9;49%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;91;67;Sunny and very warm;95;69;ESE;5;46%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;A thunderstorm;92;79;SSE;8;68%;72%;7

Toronto, Canada;A thunderstorm;70;65;Warmer;82;63;WNW;16;81%;28%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;85;70;Sunny and beautiful;86;73;E;5;62%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and beautiful;91;70;Plenty of sun;94;72;S;6;37%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;74;50;Showers and t-storms;62;46;W;9;65%;80%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;72;55;Mostly sunny;72;55;E;4;62%;4%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;86;62;Clouds and sun, nice;78;57;WNW;10;42%;5%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm around;94;75;W;6;65%;51%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;69;55;Spotty showers;68;49;NNW;5;80%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, a t-shower;77;58;Spotty showers;69;52;W;18;80%;69%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;53;47;Some sun, a shower;55;46;S;16;71%;57%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;91;78;A thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;5;68%;76%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;Sunny and delightful;84;59;NE;4;29%;3%;8

