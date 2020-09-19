Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, September 19, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;82;75;Cloudy with a shower;81;74;WSW;10;88%;73%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;83;Sunny, low humidity;100;81;NE;8;54%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and less humid;96;69;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;W;10;38%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;85;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;SW;8;56%;2%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine, pleasant;70;50;Partly sunny;70;49;NE;12;57%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;56;43;Showers around;54;41;ENE;3;74%;74%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Windy this morning;95;67;Hazy and not as hot;84;62;E;9;32%;14%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;66;46;Increasingly windy;71;47;SSE;16;41%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy this afternoon;95;56;Sunshine and cooler;72;53;SSE;12;39%;1%;9

Athens, Greece;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;67;Mostly sunny, nice;78;68;NNW;10;52%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;57;47;Partly sunny;62;49;NE;11;66%;12%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;104;75;Hazy and very warm;107;75;NW;11;19%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;89;73;Cloudy;92;75;E;4;68%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;69;WSW;14;93%;76%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Stormy;88;81;Showers around;86;79;S;10;77%;78%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;79;65;Showers and t-storms;77;64;WSW;8;65%;80%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;Sunny and beautiful;79;59;S;5;40%;5%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;74;53;Periods of sun, nice;79;54;ESE;6;47%;2%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;72;48;Sun and some clouds;74;46;E;7;50%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;69;50;Partly sunny;63;48;SE;6;77%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up, warm;95;67;Sun and clouds, warm;92;67;NW;5;27%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;70;49;Partly sunny;74;53;SE;8;48%;4%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;Clouds and sun, warm;76;49;ENE;5;46%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;71;46;Sunny and nice;74;50;ESE;7;39%;3%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;72;50;Sunny intervals;78;52;E;6;45%;7%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and cooler;60;40;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;S;8;39%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny intervals;94;70;Nice with some sun;87;70;N;7;29%;15%;12

Busan, South Korea;Clouding up;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;NW;7;52%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Brilliant sunshine;98;75;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;NE;11;38%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;61;49;Clouds and sun;61;49;S;10;76%;59%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;A stray thunderstorm;82;68;SSE;5;65%;45%;12

Chennai, India;A shower or two;88;79;A t-storm around;87;79;WSW;11;72%;55%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;63;51;Abundant sunshine;70;54;SSE;8;49%;4%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;87;79;A t-storm or two;86;79;SW;13;79%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;63;49;Partly sunny;64;48;SW;5;82%;2%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;90;78;A t-storm around;86;79;SW;3;80%;55%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;84;61;Hazy sun;84;68;ENE;7;61%;27%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;87;69;Partly sunny;86;69;ESE;11;64%;28%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;97;83;Warm with hazy sun;99;80;NNW;5;55%;1%;8

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;90;57;Partly sunny;86;57;NW;7;26%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing, very hot;99;83;A t-storm or two;99;81;SSW;5;69%;87%;8

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;93;74;An afternoon shower;89;75;SSW;4;68%;68%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;57;51;Mostly sunny;60;46;ESE;11;79%;0%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warmer;82;50;Sunny and pleasant;86;52;NE;5;16%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;79;66;Partly sunny;80;67;W;8;71%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;81;76;Cloudy;86;77;ESE;6;73%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;86;57;Sunny and nice;85;56;ENE;8;22%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A thunderstorm;88;75;NNE;6;76%;72%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;59;42;Partly sunny;59;49;WSW;12;70%;32%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;75;Afternoon showers;91;77;NE;4;80%;100%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;E;6;76%;67%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;89;75;Partly sunny;89;75;ENE;14;54%;34%;8

Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;83;72;A t-storm or two;85;73;SW;5;84%;83%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;99;72;Hazy sun and hot;98;69;NNW;10;38%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;74;64;Low clouds;71;67;ENE;13;64%;37%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;E;11;66%;69%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;100;85;Hazy sun and warm;99;83;NE;8;46%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;59;Mostly sunny;84;61;NNW;11;26%;2%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;96;48;Hazy sun and warm;91;49;N;4;8%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;93;80;Hazy sunshine;95;80;WSW;7;58%;13%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;82;67;Showers and t-storms;87;67;SSE;5;75%;80%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and very warm;106;81;Hazy sunshine;103;82;S;13;31%;12%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;68;44;Mostly sunny;67;41;NNE;7;60%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NW;6;68%;75%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;71;Low clouds breaking;86;71;WSW;7;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;96;82;A p.m. t-storm;94;82;SE;4;79%;91%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;ESE;5;76%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;32;A shower in the a.m.;58;33;ENE;9;56%;75%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;76;W;5;83%;73%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;58;Decreasing clouds;65;58;SSE;9;76%;6%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A thunderstorm;74;66;Showers and t-storms;78;63;NW;6;75%;64%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;NE;11;55%;5%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;89;63;Partly sunny;85;62;S;6;58%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;70;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;WSW;7;75%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;A thunderstorm;67;58;Showers and t-storms;73;55;WNW;9;71%;63%;5

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;SSW;12;75%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;95;79;Decreasing clouds;95;80;SSW;5;58%;17%;13

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;ENE;6;71%;56%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;82;61;Partly sunny;75;61;N;14;57%;84%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;68;55;A couple of t-storms;71;55;NNE;4;70%;84%;11

Miami, United States;Showers around;91;80;Couple of t-storms;90;80;NE;7;74%;86%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;61;40;Partly sunny;60;40;NE;4;70%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;92;77;A shower or two;84;77;SSW;11;69%;81%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and cooler;55;47;Sunny and breezy;61;45;ESE;14;42%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, cool;54;39;Mostly sunny;57;41;S;0;51%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds breaking;57;44;Increasing clouds;55;44;WNW;12;51%;12%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;Thunderstorms;87;79;NW;4;84%;93%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;77;54;Partly sunny;79;53;E;7;56%;57%;12

New York, United States;Sunshine, but cool;64;48;Sunny and cool;62;48;NNE;9;36%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;95;68;Sunny;91;67;W;7;47%;2%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the a.m.;59;47;High clouds and warm;65;47;SSE;10;64%;11%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;82;66;A shower in the a.m.;77;62;N;5;54%;58%;3

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sun;63;44;Periods of sun;64;48;SSW;4;67%;9%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cool;55;35;Abundant sunshine;59;37;SSE;4;56%;1%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;79;Morning showers;84;78;SE;10;79%;94%;10

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;86;76;A t-storm or two;86;76;NNW;6;81%;77%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;95;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;ENE;7;70%;52%;12

Paris, France;A t-storm or two;83;63;Showers and t-storms;80;57;ENE;5;55%;63%;3

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;65;50;Showers around;61;52;SW;19;57%;64%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;78;Downpours;90;76;SSW;6;77%;85%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;A t-storm around;92;77;SSE;13;72%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;A couple of t-storms;90;74;SE;5;58%;76%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;67;47;Some sun, pleasant;73;47;E;5;47%;2%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;Hazy sun;73;49;NW;6;59%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sunshine;63;50;Clouds and sun;71;50;WSW;8;57%;60%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Lots of sun, nice;77;60;Clearing;77;59;E;9;76%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;ENE;9;69%;85%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;50;44;Rain;52;41;W;14;76%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;61;50;Partly sunny;61;51;SW;3;65%;43%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rather cloudy;88;73;A little a.m. rain;77;70;ESE;7;81%;95%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;104;79;Hazy and very warm;106;78;NNE;9;9%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;84;64;A thunderstorm;84;66;S;6;57%;76%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;56;43;Turning cloudy;58;53;W;10;62%;61%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;73;59;Mostly sunny;75;60;SW;7;63%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;78;63;A couple of t-storms;76;63;ENE;5;76%;73%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;77;Partly sunny;87;78;SSW;3;73%;71%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;75;65;A couple of t-storms;75;65;NNW;5;100%;77%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;84;53;Nice with some sun;80;53;NE;8;15%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;81;47;Hazy sunshine;78;47;SW;4;42%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;More sun than clouds;90;74;Sunny and pleasant;89;75;NW;7;70%;18%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A thunderstorm;70;62;Showers and t-storms;74;57;N;5;73%;63%;4

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;67;58;Decreasing clouds;69;54;NNE;5;75%;29%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;NW;6;52%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;66;Overcast;81;68;NNE;9;62%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;91;79;Spotty showers;87;79;N;6;80%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;73;45;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;SE;7;46%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;89;77;A shower or two;89;77;SSE;6;73%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;60;42;Periods of sun;65;51;WSW;6;67%;14%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;77;64;Spotty showers;70;63;N;12;77%;75%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;90;80;A t-storm or two;88;78;ENE;8;78%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;57;47;Partly sunny;60;53;SW;11;69%;55%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;76;53;Sunny and nice;84;56;E;6;24%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Strong winds;83;60;Sunshine, pleasant;77;58;N;7;48%;16%;5

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;95;69;Hazy sun;91;69;SSE;6;18%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with sunshine;92;79;Sunshine and warm;91;77;N;10;48%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;91;66;Partly sunny;90;66;SE;4;47%;8%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;77;69;Periods of rain;74;66;NNE;7;74%;89%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;56;48;Plenty of sunshine;60;50;ESE;7;54%;1%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;86;70;Mostly cloudy;84;72;ESE;4;63%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;90;73;Hazy sun;89;72;W;7;52%;21%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;75;44;Cooler with some sun;51;27;NNW;9;60%;28%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;66;55;A shower in the a.m.;66;53;ENE;4;76%;67%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;72;49;Some sun, pleasant;74;51;ESE;8;52%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Tropical rainstorm;83;75;A stray thunderstorm;84;75;ENE;5;85%;79%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;64;39;Partly sunny;62;43;S;3;73%;1%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;68;40;Partly sunny;67;43;SE;5;57%;1%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;55;43;Sunshine;60;52;N;7;66%;2%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;84;77;Tropical rainstorm;83;79;S;7;84%;87%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Abundant sunshine;88;57;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;NNE;3;32%;10%;5

