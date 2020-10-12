Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 12, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;83;75;A t-storm around;85;77;SW;8;80%;65%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;96;80;Sunny and very warm;97;80;NNW;7;43%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;Partly sunny;89;63;WNW;1;25%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;66;52;Plenty of sun;69;54;S;8;46%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brief a.m. showers;57;46;A little a.m. rain;55;43;ENE;10;83%;77%;1

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;46;32;Clouds and sunshine;46;32;ENE;5;77%;37%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;74;43;Sunny and pleasant;74;45;ESE;6;18%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;57;36;Mostly cloudy;57;30;WSW;7;68%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;98;69;Sunshine, very hot;98;71;E;8;25%;41%;11

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;79;69;Partly sunny;75;61;WSW;10;55%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy p.m. showers;64;59;A.M. rain, clearing;64;52;SW;8;83%;64%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;99;65;Sunny and hot;100;63;NW;9;18%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;90;75;S;6;75%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;67;A stray t-shower;79;66;WSW;11;75%;58%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;87;77;A morning shower;82;76;NNW;7;76%;80%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;71;52;Partly sunny;67;49;ESE;7;60%;52%;4

Beijing, China;Sunshine;64;43;Mostly cloudy;66;45;NE;9;33%;4%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;55;45;Rain tapering off;50;39;SW;11;77%;68%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;54;37;Mostly cloudy;55;48;NNE;6;69%;75%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;67;47;Some sun;66;47;ESE;6;64%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;65;Partly sunny;85;65;N;5;64%;65%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;48;43;Periods of rain;45;43;WNW;19;89%;90%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;55;46;A little a.m. rain;50;42;E;8;79%;79%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;74;60;Thunderstorms;71;44;W;11;75%;67%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with rain;50;46;Chilly with rain;49;43;W;7;78%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny, nice;70;50;Sunny and beautiful;72;55;ENE;7;57%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Thickening clouds;85;68;Cloudy with a shower;83;67;NNE;5;45%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;N;5;39%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;89;69;Nice with sunshine;89;68;NE;8;38%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;73;52;Not as warm;65;53;SSE;15;58%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;68;A t-storm in spots;83;65;S;5;61%;53%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSW;11;67%;66%;5

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;68;48;Sunshine and breezy;70;47;NW;13;44%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;87;80;A shower;87;80;SW;14;75%;86%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;55;42;Partly sunny;55;43;ENE;6;76%;35%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;Decreasing clouds;87;78;SE;4;78%;55%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;82;56;Partly sunny;83;59;SE;6;39%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;88;74;Clearing, a t-storm;84;73;SSE;13;84%;79%;4

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;93;72;Hazy sunshine;95;73;E;5;58%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;Partly sunny, warm;80;54;SSW;6;20%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A passing shower;93;80;A shower or two;96;80;NNW;5;69%;81%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;98;73;An afternoon shower;91;73;SSE;7;62%;52%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;57;43;Partly sunny;53;47;NNE;15;85%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;67;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NNE;5;37%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;70;60;Sunny and pleasant;72;60;W;6;72%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;87;74;Mostly cloudy;87;73;NNW;11;53%;100%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and cooler;66;57;A t-storm around;74;57;NE;7;72%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower;87;77;A t-storm around;86;75;NNE;10;72%;41%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;55;42;Partly sunny;52;37;N;7;81%;10%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;SW;6;84%;80%;4

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;88;74;Wind and rain;79;76;ENE;17;85%;94%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;76;Partly sunny;88;73;ENE;11;57%;28%;5

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;81;72;Rain and a t-storm;77;70;SSE;8;94%;85%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;66;Hazy sunshine;91;61;NNW;7;38%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;74;61;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;64;WSW;7;69%;30%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Showers around;93;75;NE;7;69%;90%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;101;82;Hot with hazy sun;101;81;N;7;27%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and cool;65;50;Warmer with hazy sun;77;50;N;7;45%;5%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;80;44;Sunny, not as warm;72;43;NNE;6;28%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;100;71;Hazy and very warm;100;78;NNW;4;15%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;84;61;An afternoon shower;84;61;S;5;64%;47%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;104;79;Sunny and very warm;105;77;N;9;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Nice with some sun;68;54;Partly sunny, mild;70;58;ESE;8;75%;29%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;8;71%;69%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;86;72;Low clouds;88;71;WNW;7;63%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower in the p.m.;95;80;A shower in the p.m.;95;80;SE;5;71%;60%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;91;77;Cloudy with a shower;89;78;NW;5;75%;92%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and drizzle;59;33;Partly sunny, mild;59;37;ENE;9;50%;72%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;86;75;A thunderstorm;84;75;SW;7;81%;64%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;60;Partly sunny;66;60;SSE;10;78%;24%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;75;56;Sunshine and nice;75;56;NNW;8;66%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;56;44;A shower in places;51;48;ENE;9;84%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;Sunny and hot;94;68;ESE;5;40%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;82;73;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;SSW;7;68%;42%;13

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;67;45;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;NW;6;51%;5%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;A morning t-storm;88;82;WSW;17;76%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;93;78;A t-storm around;92;78;WNW;6;62%;51%;8

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;78;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;3;76%;56%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;75;55;Cloudy, not as warm;66;51;W;8;65%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;55;A stray thunderstorm;74;53;N;6;55%;80%;8

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;Clouds and sun;88;76;NE;7;65%;7%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;58;51;Cloudy and mild;62;53;ENE;7;87%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;87;78;Partly sunny;85;78;SSE;9;69%;22%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;61;53;Partly sunny;64;51;E;7;72%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;58;43;Breezy with rain;54;45;NW;15;85%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;55;50;Cloudy and warm;62;49;S;6;72%;36%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;SE;6;80%;85%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;56;Partly sunny, nice;85;59;ENE;8;46%;41%;13

New York, United States;Heavy morning rain;56;54;A little a.m. rain;69;52;NNW;10;77%;59%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;85;63;Clouds and sun, nice;84;62;W;8;59%;4%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon rain;43;40;A shower;45;36;NW;9;95%;60%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;81;65;Partly sunny;78;58;N;9;50%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;53;36;Partly sunny;50;36;N;5;71%;13%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;57;42;Occasional rain;57;40;W;15;93%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;78;An afternoon shower;84;78;ESE;15;80%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;85;73;A thunderstorm;85;74;NNE;6;83%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;92;76;Sun and some clouds;92;76;E;7;67%;29%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;59;47;A little rain;55;45;NNE;7;67%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;84;60;Partly sunny, warm;81;58;SSW;9;52%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;N;4;77%;85%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;SSE;14;73%;66%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;5;60%;56%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;51;41;Afternoon rain;48;42;NNW;7;79%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;72;39;Sunshine;67;41;NW;5;44%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Thickening clouds;73;45;A p.m. shower or two;71;45;SE;8;42%;68%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;75;58;Turning sunny;75;56;SSW;7;76%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;87;76;Partly sunny;87;75;SE;11;58%;57%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;47;38;Low clouds;49;46;SE;12;81%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;54;43;Partly sunny;53;44;NE;2;82%;33%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;68;Mostly sunny;84;72;NNE;6;66%;30%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;N;6;12%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;64;45;Partly sunny;65;50;SE;5;69%;62%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;53;46;A shower in the a.m.;53;40;SW;5;73%;56%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;74;56;Sunshine;75;59;WSW;7;60%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;63;Showers and t-storms;76;62;ENE;5;82%;83%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;7;72%;73%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;N;4;94%;84%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;81;48;Sunshine and nice;76;49;ENE;7;28%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;83;49;Mostly sunny;79;51;SW;6;42%;5%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;N;6;74%;56%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;74;46;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;NNW;7;68%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;60;51;Rain tapering off;61;49;SW;12;80%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;73;43;Hazy sun;68;48;WNW;5;39%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;Mostly sunny, nice;72;63;ENE;13;56%;6%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Clearing;88;78;Cloudy;88;81;S;9;71%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy;70;55;A morning t-storm;60;42;SW;9;75%;65%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;76;Some sun, a shower;85;74;E;6;77%;83%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;49;38;A stray shower;50;42;N;6;80%;41%;2

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;76;61;Plenty of sunshine;81;63;S;10;49%;25%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;84;77;A t-storm around;82;77;E;13;76%;74%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;56;43;Sun and some clouds;53;43;NNE;7;73%;8%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;68;45;Brilliant sunshine;70;46;ENE;6;38%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and nice;72;48;Sunshine, pleasant;71;49;NE;5;60%;6%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;52;Hazy sunshine;72;52;SW;6;27%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;Mostly sunny;83;71;NNW;7;53%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Heavy rain, t-storm;66;56;Showers and t-storms;66;53;SE;6;77%;85%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;76;65;Clouds and sun;77;64;ENE;7;72%;42%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;60;51;Partly sunny;62;49;SW;11;67%;63%;3

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;Lots of sun, nice;73;60;NW;12;49%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with rain;65;57;Sun and some clouds;72;55;S;12;45%;9%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Very cold;30;2;Clouds and sun, cold;36;12;SSE;7;35%;19%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;57;46;Spotty showers;57;45;WNW;9;70%;74%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;44;Cold with rain;45;43;WNW;13;75%;90%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;86;73;Cloudy;83;72;WNW;4;75%;44%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mainly cloudy;54;44;Periods of rain;50;47;NE;9;99%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Chilly with rain;50;43;Rain;54;46;NE;14;99%;95%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning rain;60;54;Partly sunny;63;51;NNW;14;78%;4%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of showers;90;75;Morning showers;89;76;S;6;83%;100%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and warmer;73;48;Sunny and nice;72;48;NE;4;41%;0%;4

