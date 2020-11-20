Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 20, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;88;77;Spotty showers;86;76;SSW;7;80%;85%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;87;71;Sunny and pleasant;88;71;ENE;7;45%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;59;49;Clearing;61;45;NW;4;79%;27%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Overcast;66;49;Afternoon showers;60;49;NNE;10;51%;85%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Considerable clouds;47;43;Spotty showers;54;50;WSW;17;86%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;25;20;A little snow;31;25;SE;9;81%;91%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;40;26;Clouding up;45;28;E;7;39%;29%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very cold;16;4;Sunny, but cold;18;6;W;6;61%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and nice;90;65;Sunny and very warm;93;66;SSE;6;32%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;60;53;Spotty showers;61;53;N;8;59%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;65;57;Becoming cloudy;67;56;W;10;63%;75%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;75;62;A shower and t-storm;72;55;WNW;8;82%;72%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;86;75;Thunderstorms;85;74;S;3;81%;78%;3

Bangalore, India;Clearing, less humid;81;61;Hazy sun;82;59;E;6;50%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun and hot;95;82;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;ESE;6;70%;64%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;59;43;Plenty of sunshine;58;43;N;9;61%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;46;30;A little a.m. snow;36;28;NNE;5;79%;74%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;46;33;Mainly cloudy, cold;38;28;SE;7;61%;16%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, colder;40;32;Partly sunny;43;41;SW;12;78%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;67;46;A little p.m. rain;68;48;N;5;66%;72%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;81;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;69;ESE;7;77%;75%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;46;29;Mostly sunny;40;27;S;6;77%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;45;40;Partly sunny;49;44;SW;12;78%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;50;35;Colder;39;27;NE;10;59%;38%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;47;27;Plenty of sunshine;43;24;S;4;68%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;76;58;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;ENE;9;55%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;67;A t-storm around;86;68;S;5;42%;68%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;38;Becoming cloudy;57;50;NNW;11;65%;17%;2

Cairo, Egypt;A passing shower;72;57;Sunshine, pleasant;71;57;NW;9;49%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;89;61;Cooler;72;58;SSW;9;61%;9%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;85;70;A stray shower;85;70;SSE;3;62%;59%;5

Chennai, India;Some sun, pleasant;91;72;Sunshine, pleasant;87;70;NNE;6;71%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Mild with some sun;60;38;Cooler;48;36;E;9;57%;57%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A downpour;89;76;NNE;8;77%;76%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;42;37;Spotty showers;48;43;W;16;85%;69%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;95;77;Mostly cloudy;89;75;WSW;3;52%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;80;62;Rain and drizzle;78;59;SSE;6;61%;64%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;E;8;81%;57%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;75;52;Hazy sun;73;47;WNW;8;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;48;33;Clouds breaking;52;32;NNE;6;49%;6%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An afternoon shower;87;71;A shower in the a.m.;84;68;ENE;5;68%;56%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;94;74;A heavy thunderstorm;93;74;SSE;5;68%;69%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;54;50;A little a.m. rain;52;39;WSW;12;84%;56%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, cold;41;15;Chilly with sunshine;42;24;NNE;7;51%;5%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;66;63;Partly sunny, breezy;66;61;ESE;22;76%;25%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;84;74;Low clouds breaking;85;74;SE;7;64%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and warm;91;59;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;ENE;8;39%;9%;13

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;80;68;A passing shower;80;68;ENE;12;76%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Colder;35;26;Afternoon rain;41;39;SSW;12;80%;88%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;77;Cloudy with showers;91;77;NNW;4;73%;89%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;87;74;A shower or two;85;73;E;12;72%;69%;5

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;84;75;Increasingly windy;86;75;ENE;18;60%;80%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;87;65;Increasing clouds;84;66;SE;5;47%;11%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Brilliant sunshine;68;41;Hazy sun and cool;66;42;NNW;6;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;54;48;An afternoon shower;54;48;NE;10;76%;73%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;E;6;73%;79%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;93;78;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;N;10;66%;62%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;56;Morning showers;65;57;NNW;8;87%;95%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;52;19;Abundant sunshine;54;26;SSW;5;27%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;Hazy sunshine;85;55;N;4;22%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;44;Hazy sun;67;40;SW;4;61%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;Hazy sun and breezy;91;66;N;16;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow and rain;37;32;Partly sunny;36;25;WNW;7;83%;13%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Showery;85;77;Showers around;85;76;NE;8;76%;91%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;SW;5;71%;73%;7

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;91;73;Hazy sun;86;68;N;5;62%;20%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;NNW;4;82%;92%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;68;34;High clouds and warm;69;36;ESE;8;21%;26%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;87;75;Hazy sunshine;88;75;SW;6;76%;58%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;72;63;Clouds and sun;71;62;SSE;7;68%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;71;54;Plenty of sunshine;67;53;NE;7;59%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;50;50;Variable cloudiness;54;49;SW;12;78%;58%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;71;54;Mostly sunny;72;52;ENE;4;50%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;86;76;Mostly cloudy;86;76;SSW;7;68%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;65;41;Plenty of sun;58;38;ENE;3;41%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds breaking;87;82;Partly sunny;86;79;ENE;6;71%;77%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;NNW;5;86%;85%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;89;77;Mostly sunny;89;76;ENE;6;65%;27%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with some sun;77;57;Turning cloudy;85;71;ENE;6;41%;5%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and clouds;71;56;Partly sunny;68;51;N;7;56%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;72;Spotty showers;81;73;ENE;14;72%;86%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;41;25;Partly sunny;35;27;SW;6;86%;68%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;91;78;Partly sunny;91;78;ESE;11;61%;13%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;70;56;Sunny and beautiful;74;57;NE;9;62%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;52;38;Cooler;40;26;N;3;57%;8%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;31;28;A bit of a.m. snow;31;20;SSW;5;88%;60%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;77;Hazy sun;91;77;N;8;45%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;76;60;A stray t-shower;79;60;NNE;12;59%;57%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;61;48;Mostly sunny, mild;61;43;NNE;7;55%;8%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A little p.m. rain;64;54;A t-storm around;67;55;WNW;7;75%;47%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;24;17;Cloudy;20;14;SW;14;88%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;74;49;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;49;NE;10;57%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;37;31;Snow, then rain;45;33;SSW;11;90%;76%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mainly cloudy;54;32;Colder;37;22;WNW;10;64%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;83;78;Cloudy with showers;82;77;ESE;8;81%;99%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;83;75;A shower and t-storm;83;76;S;4;84%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;75;A couple of t-storms;85;76;ENE;6;82%;72%;5

Paris, France;Turning cloudy, cool;51;38;Clouds and sun;51;39;SSW;6;73%;11%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;77;54;More sun than clouds;76;56;S;12;51%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SW;5;72%;56%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;SE;12;73%;65%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;87;73;Spotty showers;86;73;SE;5;66%;69%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, cooler;41;28;Fog, then sun;38;32;SSW;6;72%;11%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and cooler;40;25;Increasing clouds;50;33;NW;3;58%;11%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Overcast, downpours;64;52;Periods of rain;66;52;E;8;71%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;79;53;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;E;5;61%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;86;80;Partly sunny;86;79;E;8;58%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;39;37;Cloudy;38;33;N;8;72%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;40;34;Afternoon rain;40;36;SSW;8;80%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;73;68;Partly sunny, nice;74;69;E;8;68%;70%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;Hazy sunshine;85;60;S;10;23%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A little rain;61;43;Partly sunny;56;35;NNE;11;48%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain/snow showers;35;26;Increasing clouds;34;30;S;5;82%;79%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;61;45;Plenty of sunshine;60;44;WSW;6;49%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;71;64;A shower and t-storm;73;64;ENE;5;87%;87%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;85;75;A shower in places;85;75;ESE;10;71%;47%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Spotty showers;78;66;A t-storm in spots;79;65;N;6;92%;60%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;76;45;Mostly sunny;79;45;ENE;5;20%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;77;46;Sunny and nice;84;51;SW;5;34%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers, mainly late;85;73;Spotty showers;85;74;NNE;6;81%;88%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warm with sunshine;71;48;Sunny and pleasant;68;46;E;5;53%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;52;42;Partly sunny;50;41;NE;5;72%;30%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with clearing;41;32;Turning out cloudy;56;43;SW;4;55%;57%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;63;54;Cloudy and warm;66;57;SE;9;52%;81%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;NNW;4;78%;77%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sunshine;47;33;Rain and drizzle;40;31;NE;5;81%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;84;77;E;16;70%;74%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;39;25;Periods of rain;42;35;W;13;81%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;70;Becoming cloudy;83;71;SSW;13;52%;18%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as hot;84;72;Rain and drizzle;82;72;E;11;72%;60%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;37;29;Afternoon rain;38;38;SSW;10;78%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very cold;30;19;Sunshine, but cold;36;24;N;4;41%;77%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Snow and rain;38;36;A morning shower;45;35;NW;5;85%;59%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;54;43;Cool with rain;50;46;SW;5;74%;93%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;71;52;A t-storm in spots;65;51;SSE;10;70%;55%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;65;46;Rather cloudy;61;40;ENE;4;42%;20%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;73;55;Sunny and cooler;61;46;NNW;13;47%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;55;39;Cloudy and cooler;43;34;N;8;59%;3%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sunshine;70;59;Rain in the morning;64;55;SSW;6;72%;73%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;68;55;Morning showers;63;57;NE;15;73%;100%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder with clearing;9;-14;Sunny, but cold;16;-8;W;5;49%;22%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, mainly early;47;38;Becoming cloudy;47;41;ENE;3;68%;47%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;45;28;Sunshine and chilly;40;29;SSE;5;65%;0%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;93;74;Sunny and very warm;89;74;NNW;4;56%;17%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;39;26;Partly sunny;36;28;SW;6;86%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cooler;41;30;Periods of sun;39;35;SSW;9;84%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;65;57;Windy;65;51;NW;28;73%;60%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;92;72;Hot with hazy sun;96;71;NNW;6;46%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;52;36;Mostly cloudy;48;32;NE;2;69%;35%;1

